Holey Moley

Adam Creighton wrote another excellent piece in the Australian today – Paying consultants to do public servants’ jobs is waste of money.

According to Creighton:

The Palaszczuk government has added more than 15,000 public servants since it won government in 2015.

15,000! Fifteen thousand. Good Lord. Hey Man! That’s 15,000 over 26 months or an average of 535 every month or 60 every business day since they were elected. OMG what is going on up there?

I hope this is not going to be another uninsured Queensland natural disaster from which there will need to be another Queensland levy imposed on all Australians to pay for (in addition to the usual GST transfer).