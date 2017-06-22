Holey Moley

Adam Creighton wrote another excellent piece in the Australian today – Paying consultants to do public servants’ jobs is waste of money.
According to Creighton:
The Palaszczuk government has added more than 15,000 public servants since it won government in 2015.
15,000! Fifteen thousand. Good Lord. Hey Man! That’s 15,000 over 26 months or an average of 535 every month or 60 every business day since they were elected. OMG what is going on up there?
I hope this is not going to be another uninsured Queensland natural disaster from which there will need to be another Queensland levy imposed on all Australians to pay for (in addition to the usual GST transfer).
Another unfunded ALP job creation scheme.
It’s a very costly program to reward labor voters with sinecures. Continuing support for the ALP both State and Federal is an employment condition.
And services have gone backwards.
And at a average package of $100k per annum each (conservative estimate) there’s another $1.5 billion of QLD taxpayers’ money being pissed up against the wall every year.
Thanks Campbell!
Democracy, good and hard.
I love it…where do I apply?
What’s going on? A labor government. Repaying the public sector unions that bankrolled their unexpected and undeserved electoral win. On our tick, utterly corrupt, and we do nothing about it; a substantial number vote for these swine. Not that the alternative is much of an improvement.
The cat fights currently going on to turn these consultants positions into full time gigs is immense.
Ask anyone of them and they’ll tell you ‘how much all the service recipients benefit from the programs’
The free shit army enjoys free shit. News at 11.
Yep. Make it hurt.
Completely reversing the 14,000 positions that were removed by the previous LNP Government.
It isn’t sustainable and they are pushing the economy to the limits creating a ticking timebomb for the next government.
It’s for the Ponzi Scheme (Qld Government Super).
The Palaszczuk government suspended contributions to the direct-benefits scheme (IIRC Treasurer Curtis Pitt referred to it as a “contribution holiday”).
No word as to when/how this $2B will be paid as far as I’m aware.
So how do you keep a Ponzi scheme going?
Well, you have to keep money coming in from your ‘later investors’ (the 15,000 new hires) to pay out the ‘early investors’ (those in, or ready to enter, the pension phase), all while you’re raiding the pot.
Also consider that, as at September 2013, Campbell Newman’s government had 12,282 fewer public servants than when he came to power.
That really threw a spanner in the works.
If your new hires are of a younger age though (graduate level?) then you won’t pay out anything for a good 30+ years to those guys.
Bonus: They can also use super assets to prop up the inefficient, state-owned cesspits of crony unionism. From that same AFR link (above):
The next conservative party in office ought to cut 50,000 QPS jobs.
The right approach is not to sit back and let the ALP debt accumulate. The best way is to cut deeper each time you are in office and cut taxes.
Making them raise taxes every time they were elected would be a great strategic caltrop to lay in their way.
15000 added to the payroll.
To do what? That is the question.
Its simple guys ,when someone is elected they become a “leader”, ( or “loider” In giliardese, leaders need followers ,polliemaggots cant win followers , so you buy them with taxpayers money ,of course its simple political fact ,many of them are lawyers and lawyers never pay ,
The next conservative party in office ought to cut 50,000 QPS jobs. Next? Try first. Newman was a mild centrist, even Joh was a crony capitalist, agrarian socialist, and funder of spivs. This dump’s never known a conservative/liberal regime, I think it wouldn’t know whether to shit or go blind if faced with the reality of wiping its own arse for once.
Ok, so what’s the average cost/head of each public servant including all benefits? $100k? that would be an additional $1.5B in the expense line. A rhetorical question I know but isn’t there any requirement that a budget surplus has to be delivered and if it’s not going to be achieved shouldn’t it be put to the parliament to approve an overspend? aka the debt ceiling at federal level? Silly me!
The right approach is not to sit back and let the ALP debt accumulate. The best way is to cut deeper each time you are in office and cut taxes.
Dot – I agree. But where will those parliamentary stocks come from?
Meanwhile, MrsPolitico is currently kicking heads for one of the big federal agencies, albeit under stress as the coterie of SES officers her section (indulges) are all on flexible working arrangements. In effect she drives the majority of the work and outcomes. Their Band 2 has just announced a round of very pricey consultancies through one of the big four. MrsPolitico is unhappy as the outcomes/report being produced is simply a replication of her own toiling. Not one iota of new work is being produced. Everything is based on interviews with her, and interrogation of her work. Money for jam, in the millions.
I’m sure if Des joins in we could go on for days with examples of the largesse of government. Rudd, and now Turnbull have been frightening in their abuse of public resource. Palaszczuk and Weatherill are their evil state-based counterparts. Perhaps some tweaking of federal legislation might make a dent in it – put in a state/territory debt ceiling that once reached impacts on CMWLTH payments. You could make it percentage based for the smaller jurisdictions, and figure based for the bigger. Say $15b. That would teach the fuckers to live within their means.
Along with term limits and a recall provision, constitutions need to be amended so any extra spending and debt accrual has to pass a referendum. Fuck being put into penury by these malfeasant, spendthrift cretins. And they should be individually liable for any losses and costs incurred to punters by their imbecility. No-one else gets to absolve themselves of all responsibility like politicians, it’s an infantile sop to their incompetence.
Accurate.
You’ll all be pleased to know that the majority of those jobs were in the $140K+ (SO and above) scale. Oh and BTW we are still spending at record rates on consultants. Don’t think a mere 15k new staff means that KPM, Deliottes, Clayton Utz etc have to get less business from the government.
They have actually started cannibalizing some areas to be able to ‘create’ even more positions in the new more trendy roles.
I assume Spartacus you have seen the auditors report on the increase in the QLD public service?
The opposition are terrified of talking about cutting the size of the service because they see it as the major reason why the service turned against them (to a large degree is was, especially when they took such a hands off approach and let the fat decide which part of the meat to cut).
Queenslander Cats.
Tell me again how bad or annoying Newman was that he was booted after one term.
@polticoNT you are 65 billion too late for QLD mate. Yep, $80B
Every meeja outlet in the state ran a relentless campaign against Newman, and they didn’t do much of a job defending their performance, particularly in the cost/benefit involved in a very minimal cull of the bloated, obnoxious, intrusive and useless bureaucracy. And there’s an awful lot of stupid people in this state. The worst outcome of the influx of a horde of ignorant loser bogans from the south is that cretinous cabals such as the Pleasurechook posse are actually electable. Victoria is responsible for an awful lot of bad outcomes nationally.
BTW, paying public servants to do public servants work is a waste of money in an overwhelming number of cases. Not even busywork, a lot of it actually makes people’s lives worse.
There’s provision for another 6000 public servants in the recent Palace Chooks budget !!!!
Why can’t everyone see that Queensland is going through a public service led recovery program? Just leave Labor in power up there for long enough and they will have zero unemployment. Whoopeeeeee!!!!!
let the fat decide which part of the meat to cut
Great metaphor.
I m ow one person fighting for a spot in this trough. They are obsessed with it. It’s ugly to watch.
This whole story is depressing. Add on the mail out for price rises for electricity, and the increasing amounts of diversity! Suburbs in Brisbane turning into slums and the ever present flow of Victorian refugees voting for the policies that ruined their own state. And where is the LNP? Who is even the leader?
There is no escape from this hell.
At your local union office. There doesn’t seem to be any public advertising of all these “jobs”
15,000 increase…. The Royal Australian Navy has only 16,000 so at this rate they will add almost the equivalent of the RAN and RAAF during this term.
Its far worse than most people think. The Depts actually then, in addition to these figures, employ casuals through employment agencies (at a 20-30% premium), to hide numbers from their imposed staff ceilings
In Qld, the only thing the politicians can agree on is pay rises for politicians…its the only thing that the princess’ party did not argue against coming in to the last election.
Amazingly the accidental premier has now undone all the good things that Newman was doing, and should have by now been reaping the rewards for…except he and his mates (like good old Jeff) just had a natural talent for pissing off everyone with their pompous and rude ways. Perhaps that was better than having to ask the unions for permission before enacting anything
There got to be a day of reckoning ….lots of sackings (and big payouts all over again!) coming at some stage
Then you look at the national scene; and the ‘conspiracy plus theory’ that useless Mal was a labor plant/sleeper sent to destroy the Libs becomes more plausible every day. Just amazing what this plague of overpaid, disconnected and self-interested tools are doing to the country
But it is free when the government pays for it.
Having worked both within and without Federal/State/Territory Government Departments (and also Private/Semi Government Organisations) , the golden rule was that you always used Consultants, as then, you could never be blamed for the Decision
There is but you have to accept that Australia may not be the greatest place on earth.