Ossoff and don’t come back again

The Democrats are zero for five in the special elections that have been held to replace Trump appointments and this was the most devastating of them all. Like this story particularly: AWESOME! GOP Crowd Starts Chanting, “TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP!!” at Karen Handel Victory Party!.
The Congressional race between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff took place on Tuesday.
The race in Georgia’s 6th district is the most expensive House race in US history.
More than $50 million was spent on the race to replace Rep. Tom Price in the US House.
With the ratio around 9:1 on Democrat spending v Republican. That they could not turn any of the five special elections into an anti-Trump meme has left their political cupboard bare, as it ought to be. For a more detailed outline, here is Roger Simon: Hollywood YUUUGE Loser in Georgia Sixth.
Trump just wins and wins and wins…. there is just so much winning.
Probably time the GOP pulled their thumbs out of their arses and started implementing Trump’s agenda. He isn’t going anywhere soon…. As for the Democrats and their media cronies. They’ve pretty much smeared themselves in excrement and set their own hair on fire. Slightly embarrassing, but fascinating to watch.
I don’t get why this is so good for the GOP. The previous seat holder won last year’s election by about 20 points, according to various pundits. The GOP candidate scraped in by a few points. This isn’t good for either party.
As Michelle Malkin says about the CNN Photo above
“No, they don’t look very happy, do they? A picture is worth a thousand words.”
JC
#2419147, posted on June 22, 2017 at 2:49 am
JC
As highlighted below in the following Article, it is the size of the Democratic Operation that Failed
Jon Ossoff’s $23 Million Loss Shows Dems Have No Idea How to Win in the Age of Trump
SANDY SPRINGS, Georgia—After $50 million and a congressional contest bigger than some presidential primaries, the special election in Georgia’s 6th District to replace Rep. Tom Price ended up where it began, with the House seat still in Republican hands and national Democrats still looking for a way to turn the resistance to Donald Trump into a victory at the polls.
From the moment Price announced he was leaving the seat to become President Donald Trump’s secretary of health and human services, the race to replace him was a highly nationalized, money-soaked brawl—a referendum, especially for Democrats, on the president in an affluent suburban Atlanta district he’d barely won in November.
After Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) endorsed Ossoff, then a 29-year-old unknown Democrat who lived just outside the district, liberal activists from across the country flooded Ossoff’s campaign war chest, blowing it up into a $23 million mega-campaign in five months. Within weeks, he rocketed to the front of the field in the Republican-packed 17-way jungle primary in April.
When Ossoff came up less than 2 points short of the 50 percent threshold to win the primary outright in April, he went on to face off against Handel, a longtime fixture in local Republican politics.
On the Democratic side, the combined efforts of the Ossoff campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee help build a monster operation unprecedented in Georgia Democratic politics. By the end of the race, they had knocked on more than 500,000 doors, hired 100 staffers, recruited 12,000 active volunteers and spent more than $11 million on ads on everything from the Today show to Korean newspapers and gospel stations.
But, and this is the part that will sting Democrats for a long time: It still wasn’t enough.
From post in topic below
OldOzzie
#2418939, posted on June 21, 2017 at 7:59 pm
Comment on Ossoff’s Victory Party in Georgia 6 Special Election
More than one person found it interesting that after receiving unfathomable wads of cash, Ossoff’s “victory party” featured a cash bar….
I won’t be first or last to tweet this, but the #ga06 candidate who shattered $ records has a cash bar at his victory party.
ozzie
I never said the D’rats won the race. What I said is that neither side did. The problem for the GOP is that this seat was won with about 20 points at the last race. They managed to scrape in with about a point or two.
This may mean trouble for any GOP held seat that is held marginally next year.
I dunno, but the one thing I do is that this wasn’t a great win for the GOP. It’s also a psychologically terrible loss for the D’rats. There’s still time for the GOP though, but they need to score some runs on the board.
One other thing, Ozzie. Money doesn’t win elections as Trump proved last year. Crooked spent $1.6 billion and lost to a $400 million spend and a twitter account with lots of attitude.
JC
#2419147, posted on June 22, 2017 at 2:49 am
JC this article attempts to outline the Conundrum
What If Donald Trump Doesn’t Sink The Republican Party?
We already know that an electorate can be happy with a president and dislike his party. Why can’t the reverse be true?
What if Republican voters who don’t particularly like Donald Trump are also able to compartmentalize their votes? What if they dislike Democrats more than they do the president? What if, rather than being punished for Trump’s unpopularity, local candidates are rewarded for their moderation? This, of course, would be a disaster for Democrats. And Tuesday’s run-off election in Georgia’s sixth district shows that it might be possible.
Now, had Jon Ossoff pulled it out against Karen Handel, the coverage would have painted this as a game-changing moment, a referendum on conservatism itself, a harbinger of a coming liberal wave, and a rejection of Trump’s disastrous presidency. It would have illustrated that Democrats had figured out how to flip those suburban and affluent Republicans who weren’t crazy about the president.
Perhaps some of that will still play out during the next midterms, because one race (or even four) doesn’t tell us everything we need to know. Every district is unique, etc. Still, there are definitely ominous signs for Democrats.
You can try and grasp at moral victories, of course, as I saw a number of liberal pundits on cable television trying to do yesterday. You can tell yourself that Ossoff had come closer than any Democrat ever in the sixth district. But there are numerous problems with this optimism. For one, there won’t be many red districts were the president is less popular. Democrats are going to have to flip some of these seats to win back a majority. Second, it’s difficult to imagine how the environment could be any worse for the GOP (though, of course, that too is possible.) Moreover, Ossoff spent a record $25 million on a House race, yet Handel still outran not only him but Trump, as well.
This last point is mentioned as often as the others, yet it’s probably the most important. Trump’s approval rating in the sixth district is at the national average of 35 percent, which is to say exceptionally low for a Republican area. Trump had won the district by less than two percentage points back in November. According to a recent Atlanta Journal Constitution poll, the majority of Republicans surveyed (55 percent) said “expressing their opinion on Trump wasn’t a factor in their decision-making.”
We already know that an electorate can be happy with a president and dislike his party. Why can’t the reverse be true? Barack Obama, for example, carried healthy approval ratings for the majority of his presidency, yet voters decimated his party over six years. What if there’s a faction of Republican voters who don’t like Trump but still don’t like Obama’s policies?
As high as Trump’s unpopular ratings remain, and its constant theme in the media, elections are still a choice. For instance, Congress’s low ratings as an institution are a mirage. Despite what you may have heard, it is actually one of the most popular institutions in America. Everyone loves his or her member of Congress. They just hate yours. Handel will likely be in her position as long as she pleases, because incumbents win more than 95 percent of races.
If the average Republican is willing to look past Trump’s sins (and obviously many GOPers like him outright) they can start weighing many other factors. They may, for instance, understand that voting for Ossoff is not only a vote against Trump but a vote for progressive liberals like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who holds a 91 percent disapproval rating with the sixth district. This is the choice.
It is also worth noting that, as galvanizing as the anti-Trump movement has been these past months, it is not a movement of persuasion. The default rhetorical disposition of liberals is still to accuse anyone who takes a cultural or economic position to the right of Elizabeth Warren of being clingy racists. Maybe affluent suburban Republicans don’t appreciate the accusation. And maybe bashing the president and getting hysterical over Russia isn’t a winning strategy in places like Georgia. Because, while the GOP has tons of problems, what does the Democratic Party stand for?