Ossoff and don’t come back again

The Democrats are zero for five in the special elections that have been held to replace Trump appointments and this was the most devastating of them all.

The Congressional race between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff took place on Tuesday. The race in Georgia’s 6th district is the most expensive House race in US history. More than $50 million was spent on the race to replace Rep. Tom Price in the US House.

With the ratio around 9:1 on Democrat spending v Republican. That they could not turn any of the five special elections into an anti-Trump meme has left their political cupboard bare, as it ought to be.