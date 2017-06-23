The Supreme Court of Victoria ordered three Turnbull Government ministers to appear before it and explain why they should not be referred for prosecution for contempt of court. In response the three ministers have apologised for their remarks about the sentencing of terror offenders.

The threatening of contempt charges is very serious – judges should not use contempt proceedings to shield their decisions from legitimate criticism. The purpose of contempt proceedings is to protect the reputation of the court. However, too free a use of contempt proceedings itself undermines the public confidence in the judiciary – in extremis a wayward judge could use his or her power of contempt to stifle all criticism.

Perhaps the ministers should have been more circumspect in their comments, but the threat by the Supreme Court to prosecute them for contempt seems to be over the top. Could they not have asked the registrar to have a quiet word to the ministers rather than escalating the proceedings with a summons? It does seem a rather defensive move.

It’s passing strange that parliamentarians, public servants, ministers and others in society can be criticised for bias or poor judgment, but human beings elevated to the bench are suddenly sacrosanct, all wise, not subject to bias or human failings and immune from criticism.

But of course this is not true. All judges are human beings and all human beings are subject to bias no matter how hard we try to suppress it. We are all fallible and so are judges and courts – otherwise why would there be options to appeal a judgement to a higher court? But even the High Court is fallible.