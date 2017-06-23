Deadwood in Sydney stop pensioners gathering dead wood

Obviously those working in the NSW Environment Office live in the comparative warmth of Sydney (and sitting in an airconditioned building at the department paid by the grateful taxpayer) and do not experience winter life in much of NSW. From an article in today’s Australian
In an apparent bid to reduce the reliance of local residents on red gum firewood — three-quarters of homes rely on wood heating alone as the district has no natural gas supply — pensioners were advised wearing more clothes and opening the curtains would reduce power costs and “keep them cosy”. The offer of an “energy saving” kit was also made: two hot water bottles, a low-energy light bulb, some draught-preventing foam tape and two “snake” doorstoppers.
Well that’s not going to help much if it’s a frosty minus 5 outside.
Let’s face it. Government is and always has been the problem. We are restricted from free speech by government. We face expensive and unreliable power by government policies. We go to war because of government. We can’t access dead wood in a forest because of government (or more particularly, by the dead wood in government putting out edicts).
Here is the article
NSW pensioner Bob Starkey is angry, insulted — and cold.
After 44 years of hard work, Mr Starkey, 68 — who lives near the junction of the Murray and Edwards Rivers at Mathoura in southern NSW — was looking forward to a blissful retirement.
But now Mr Starkey worries how he and his wife will survive the cold Riverina winters ahead. Firewood lies at the heart of Mr Sharkey’s fears.
River red gums rise from the banks of the Gulpa Creek just in front of his home, but Mr Sharkey is no longer allowed to gather the plentiful dead wood littering the forest floor to fuel his wood heater, his only source of warmth.
The Millewa state forest around Mathoura and Moama with its colossal red gum forests was converted into the Murray Valley National Park seven years ago — in an unsuccessful NSW Labor government deal with the Greens to hang on to power — with Mathoura locals such as Mr Starkey requiring permits to collect firewood ever since.
A crackdown by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service has further restricted available wood to timber thinned from the forests for ecological benefit, piled in designated-only areas.
Once it runs out, firewood may no longer be available at all, the NSW Environment Office has warned permit holders.
“Here I am in 2017 with a red gum forest 200m from my place and I’m not allowed to get any of the dead wood that is rotting there on the floor in piles to keep my wife and grandkids warm,” Mr Sharkey said yesterday, as a heavy frost lay on his lawn and the temperature fell to -1C.
“Now they are saying that soon no wood will be available at all even if you have a permit; it’s a big worry — am I going to end up with a cold wood heater, no wood and having to sit by the window to try and catch a bit of winter sun; is that what Australia has become?”
The final offence for Mr Sharkey came with a letter sent by the NSW Environment Office to all locals who have previously applied for wood collection permits, advising them of the “Stay Warm, Stay Comfortable Program”.
Local Mathoura sawmiller Chris Crump has enough timber too small to turn into valuable sawlogs to spare — and sells it for about $90 a tonne — but can make no sense of what has happened to his local district where state-owned “working” red gum forests used to add hundreds of jobs and $86 million a year to the economy. “It’s bureaucracy gone mad; the forests are not being properly managed and the advice of those who have lived and breathed the forests for generations is being ignored,” he said.
The Greens, and those parties who bend to their insane desires, are creating situations entirely against the national interest and against the interests of citizens in their daily life.
Anti-human Government is evidently intent on killing off the poor old, frail, ill and infirm. You know it. I know it. Their anti-human agenda really lies at the heart of their law making. They think they are helping mother earth by stopping landowners from gathering dead-fall timber – yet all they are doing is allowing massive fuel build up on the ground. Which means – a summer or two from now, with a hot dry westerly wind blowing, those forests with all that nice dry fuel built up on the ground will be a disaster waiting for a match to be lit, or lightning strike to happen. End result. Conflagration. The forest is burned to the ground. Old growth trees dead with no hope of survival. The soil sterilised. Animals like wombats cooked in their burrows. Other wildlife too slow to escape the smoke and heat burned to a crisp. Communities destroyed. Farms destroyed. Livestock burned alive. Humans dead or dispersed. A terrible event that could have been prevented a year or two prior. Stupid, stupid Governments with no f**king idea.
Victoria implemented this vindictive rules several years ago. My mother a pensioner would go out and collect smaller pieces of wood to help light her stove fire. These [email protected] changed the rules. She had to apply for a permit from Beechworth (30 kms away). When it was finally issued she could only collect sticks from the side of the road on a specified length of road on a specific date within specified hours. It is insane.
HOP Time draws ever nearer.
Proles need to submit and comply with all regulations.
Put the State supplied stoppers at your door, and go to bed at sunset with your State supplied hot water bottle.
Peace be upon the State.
When the forest erupts in bushfire, remember to:
Flee.
Cower.
Beg the State to save you.
Burning firewood is a workaround to escape the dewesternising effect of the State de-electrification policy.
Rural pensioners must abandon the frontiersman lifestyle and go huddle together in a State communal slumtower, so compliance can be more easily monitored.
Rabz Doctrine to aisle 3 !
I wish i was a retiree so I could organize a “Sod off and die, you statist f-wits” day of civil disobedience where they descend en mass on an area and gut it for wood, wearing balaclavas to keep warm of course..
Theres a very old Hoges clip where hes parodying the GST, with the taxman appearing to eat 1/2 his pie, dring half his beer etc.
It ends with the taxman flushed down the dunny after Hoges goes to get a root.
Collecting firewood from the roadside used to be a common practice in Victoria when I lived in the state many years ago. I understand this has been banned too. I saw some firewood on sale at a local service station recently and I was surprised at how expensive a small package was. Governments always think they know best.
You know what you must do, Bob.
Collect firewood in contravention of the law, hobble back to your home in full view of your home’s (new) cctv camera and when the greenstapo come to hard ads you, cower animatedly before them, pleading with them about being able to stay warm, then have wife on cue come out struggling to walk.
Then YouTube the fuckers.
Any prosecution will then be politically motivated.
Do I have to do all the thinking around here?
Missed one. Harrass, not hard ads FFS.
And some people here reckon Hoges isn’t a deadset Aussie legend.
What’s the problem? Can’t they have the same magical heating the non-productive employed in non-jobs public servants use? Doesn’t it come from the wind and the sun and the moon? Trees are not there for burning, they’re there for lots of other reasons too numerous for any busy public servant to enumerate to the deplorables of Australia. No doubt many of the useless public servants (too much tautology?) will be heading to Melbourne (business class of course on a 70 minute exhaust producing plane ride) soon to listen to Mr en-Gorge tell them how he is personally saving the world while adding to his bank account, having invented the internet.
Some tax collectors in the ATO appear to have very long memories, given Hoges’ ongoing battles with that much loved bureaucratic cesspit.
Further proof the Greens and environmentalists hate us and want to see us destroyed and removed. If George Orwell had not already written Animal Farm these snoozers would be authoring it as we speak.
The banality of evil
They have to catch you first.
My advice is to just ignore the NSW government. WE should create a fighting fund and get the normally combative Left Law Firms ( S&G and B’burne) to do something noble for a change. Once the press really get hold of this this, the civil serpents will back off, and a sensible compromise will emerge
Yes like the dead EPA guy that tried to steal an old farmers property. Won’t be doing that again.
so compliance can be more easily monitored.
Why are infants and toddlers not being utilised more productively to inform on their family members? It would be great practice for them prior to formal indoctrination when ‘school’ begins, and it would provide a greater return on investment for the state. The more prolific ‘harmony scouts’ could be earmarked for future public service positions, thus ensuring a smoother transition between generations.
And yes, I am available as an ‘expert’ consultant.
Hot water bottles! Aren’t they made from that nasty rubber stuff which comes from torturing trees?
Satire is dead.
So where is the Liberal/ National Party on this? Labor changed the status of the State Forest to a National Park, just change it back, along with all the other fake National Parks that Bob Carr and his mates manufactured. It’s not rocket science but it is what should be happening.
Deadwood? I declare the originator of this policy to be a worthless shit pickled in xunt brine.
Ignore them, Bob. They’re violating your human rights. You have a right to work and a right to live equivalent to a living wage.
Of all the condescending, patronizing, drivel I have ever read..
Greens are filth.
Keith Bates.
I’ll break it to you gently, because that’s the kind of sensitive, caring person I am: THE LIBERAL PARTY IS DEAD. It’s a festering corpse. Sure, it seems to spasm now and then, resembling movement, but that’s an optical illusion: it’s actually the maggots moving in swarms within the muscles. Yes, occasionally one of the corpses may emit a sound reminiscent of speech, but that’s just gas escaping prior to rigor mortis.
Nostalgia is a drug. It can keep you attached to something that is no longer functional. SAY GOODBYE, SHED SOME TEARS, THEN BURY OR CREMATE IT. You can still treat it with respect and dignity for what it once offered, many decades ago, but it is no longer capable of offering anything of value. Do the decent thing and MOVE ON.
No-one and NOTHING can bring it back to life.
(NO, that doesn’t mean you have to vote for the Liars Party or the Year Zeros. You don’t HAVE to vote for anyone. Make them beg for your vote).
Time for some civil disobedience.
The Sime abnd he left are in favour of that aren’t they?
Slime and, FFS
The Liberal Party.
Has anyone seen the original movie, “La orgía de los muertos”…translated into English not as the Orgy of the Dead but as The Hanging Woman?
Yep. Warm corpses with an occasional twitch.
Collect the firewood, Mr Sharkey.
Bureaucracy be damned.
Don’t pay any fines.
I’m sure there’s a lawyer or two out there who’ll plead your case and get the bastards to back off.
Let’s crowd fund to move mr.Starkey and all his rellies to a warmer climate. They will still have to put up with the same crap , but at least it will be warm crap.
The Lieborals know all about low energy bulbs. They installed one as Prime Minister.
Oh great Gaia, summon to the deadwood forest all your Greens, your Xenephons, your Labors, your Liberals. Let Dante create an inferno to rid us of these beasts.
http://www.cmd.act.gov.au/open_government/inform/act_government_media_releases/tamsd/2015/report-illegal-firewood-collection-in-the-act
Report your fellow proles, if they commit the vandalism act of collecting firewood.
The Greens know how this works. Let the dropped branches sit on the forest floor for 5 to 10 years to trap the carbon pollution. Then see it all burnt in an uncontrollable forest fire due to global warming. No mention of the carbon pollution then of course.
Indeed, his banning of incandescent light bulbs to force people to buy the low energy sort was not principle.
It was a professional courtesy.
https://www.environment.vic.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0014/51800/RNVCR-Outcomes-Report.pdf
Simply, when there were 3 million people in victoria, everybody could have a wood fire. Moving towards thirteen million victorians, the extra ten millions means things change..
Now we have mass imported so many Gross Domestic Product citizens, the country is so rich we can no longer afford the luxury of wood stoves, hence the State provides hot water bottles.
If only we had a cheap and reliable way of providing light and warmth to the proles………..
Yep. Green theology is deadly – literally. And it’s not as if governments aren’t aware of the consequences of this and similar policies. There have been numerous reports on firestorms highlighting the dangers of allowing the build-up of forest fuel. It’s a pity there’s no mechanism to charge ministers and public servants responsible for such policies with manslaughter (following firestorms) because they’re guilty as hell.
When their millionaire socialists of their abc gloat that their solar panels and tesla wall batteries mean they don’t pay electricity bills, the Truth is that they are using the coercive power of the State to force pensioners to pay extortionate prices to them for their ruinables electricity.
Pensioners clutch hot water bottles in the freezing cold, so millionaire socialists can wallow in the warm glow of saving the planet for Stalin.
Let them eat warm cake, Comrades.
john constantine at 1047
Surely that should be “Let them eat cold cake”?
Ivan Denisovitch
I see great scope for extending the “Chain of Responsibility” legislation to cover its originators.
End qualified immunity for government officials.
+1000
+1,000,000
Those who wrote the Magna Carta are turning in their graves.
I mentioned on the OT a few days ago the case of friends who have acres outside Queanbeyan who are prohibited from collecting firewood on their own land. It’s a conservation zone, or summat.
It’s also a known bushfire zone, which is mentioned in their insurance policies.
No cognitive dissonance there, then.
Difficult to pick the winner – Congratulations to you both.
Trees are sustainable. They grow back.
The river red gum forests are overgrown and dangerous. They are now growing right up against the towns and increasing in size. They forests are not endangered and don’t need protecting.
They need to be opened up and the sustainable resource used to provide employment and stimulus to regional areas, without govt handouts.
And fuck it. I need wood to burn in my heater. No gas where I live either and it freezing. So without wood we freeze to death and if we manage to survive we fry in the fucking apocalypse when the red gum forests burn down our towns and houses.
What freaking debacle.
Can’t type when angry.
Humble apologies.
What a Cretin!
Gonski 2.0: financial concessions ‘down to Senate Australians voted for’
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has attempted to distance his government from the financial concessions needed to get the crossbench to support Gonski 2.0, saying Australians voted for the makeup of the Senate.
Apologies -Above on Wrong Thread – will move to Main Forum Thread
You aren’t the only one.
Those who wrote the Magna Carta are turning in their graves.
This, from Magna Carta.
Neither we nor any royal official will take wood for our castle, or for any other purpose, without the consent of the owner.
And what is this firewood ban on people’s own land in CFMEUistan and the ACT, except the government “taking” the wood for Gaia worship (even though they don’t physically move it), depriving the owners of it?
FMD, the oppressed Anglo-Saxon yeoman in the thirteenth century had more rights than a supposedly free citizen in 21st century green totalitarian theocracies disguised as rule-of-law democracies.
Yarragrad fuel reduction burns for this season are rumoured to be a long way under target.
Wise use of the bush as a resource is something the left simply cannot tolerate, it drives them into frothing rages.
Their left cannot feel any empathy with a pensioner wanting to keep using a wood stove, they just mock people too stupid to get solar panels and tesla power walls.
The free hot water bottle is an example of differential access to the crony rort system
Rural pensioners get the once only offer of a free hot water bottle, while multi-millionaire socialist abc presenters get long term contracts to force pensioners to buy ruinable electricity from socialist solar panels, at a ruinous cost, until the abc millionaire socialists get all their money back plus a locked in profit.
I wonder if they sent them a copy of the Hot Water Bottle Safety Alert? Your taxes being put to good use.
What’s HOP time, Rabz? Is that like guillotine time? When do we start?
How long before enough is enough and we actually do something other than bitch on internet blogs?
“Stay Warm, Stay Comfortable Program”.
That kinda reminds me of the New Testament book of James 2:16
“If one of you says to them, “Go in peace; keep warm and well fed,” but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it?”
What good indeed? Have these people ever left a city? In winter if you have a bleak cloudy week or two nothing will warm up, even in the most energy efficient house. When it is minus 8 and your pipes have frozen, just pop on another jumper. Idiots.
And why is this happening under a Liberal govt?
“two hot water bottle” – how do you heat the water???!
Of all the humiliating, stupid, useless bastards! -makes your blood boil!
What’s HOP time, Rabz?
I assumed it meant “heads on pikes”.
Dianeh
#2420420, posted on June 23, 2017 at 12:47 pm
And why is this happening under a Liberal govt?
I presume that this is rhetorical. We are living in the Era of the Termite. No kick in the guts, no insult added to injury, no condescension, to the Coalition’s former voting base is too vomitous if it may elicit a smattering of tepid, transitory applause from ABC/Fairfax.
Civil disobedience is required. Arrange for all the pensioners to have a well publicized wood collection drive. Send the media, EPA and Dept. Environment invites.
What are they going to do? Lock up an entire town who simply want to be warm during winter? How much will that cost the government with legal costs in prosecuting the cases alone (and arrange the pensioners to demand their case be heard separately)? The bureaucracy and government will look like right royal flogs.
Problem solved.
http://www.smh.com.au/good-weekend/the-new-green-richard-di-natale-on-policies-priorities-and-life-on-the-farm-20150609-ghjs88.html
I can see references to an open fire and his wood fired pizza oven.
Bu you know do as I say not as I do.
Tim has assumed correctly.