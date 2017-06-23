Discrimination is the new watchword. One cannot discriminate against a person because of a whole host of attributes: sexual preference, gender, religion, age, intelligence, disability, culture and so forth.
But of course one is always and everywhere allowed (indeed expected) to discriminate against a person who holds views not in keeping with the fashion. If you’re against same sex marriage (Margaret Court) you are unworthy of any position and previous recognition should be revoked. If you don’t accept the main thesis of anthropogenic global warming then you should be repudiated. And so forth.
But what of a public service mother breast feeding her baby? There is a meeting to attend overseas – say Paris – and of course you can’t discriminate against that mother so off she goes to Paris, with baby and with her partner so that the baby can be cared for while she is meeting interlocutors.
Surely it’s fair that the taxpayer pays for the business class fares for the mother, partner and baby? If you don’t agree you are discriminating and unworthy of being heard.
leftism is a mental illness
More 1984 newspeak.
Being discriminating used to mean to you had good judgement.
Luckily, though, our betters have debased the language to the point where it can be used as a weapon against us. Hooray.
I’ve always held the position, and openly asserted with family, friends and strangers alike, that “giving offence” is a corrupting idea.
Why?
1. The most intolerant people are also the most easily offended
2. Therefore by using “offensive” as the standard, you are handing power to the most intolerant.
3. Do you really want make that compulsory?
The only difference is that ten, twenty, years ago, people would politely agree or disagree by whatever circumlocutions and moral gymnastics, but nobody ostracised me because of it.
Now by even stating points 1, 2 & 3, I place myself on the outer.
Discrimination has gone the same way.
My male kids just accept that a female or some other member of the victim classes has a better chance than them of being hired or promoted , because employers will err on the side of over-compensation rather than be targeted by anti-discrimination laws.
They have quickly turned from full-on SJW to bitter cynics when they see how things really work.
Has somebody used breastfeeding as an excuse for a trip to Paris with the family? I have Ben busy, but what have I missed?
Larissa Waters breastfeeding “necessity” in parl this week . Total stunt. In 2017 no one cares where she gets her boobs out. So typical of the left to fight imaginary causes as part of a larger cynical agenda. Is this what the Greens are nowadays? Cunning stunts! Next they’ll be championing coloured people’s right to sit anywhere on a bus , or celebrating the prevalence of disabled toilets?
Surely the baby could wait 5 minutes ’til she finished her business in the senate ffs
Of course. They’re just trolling for a response like that to prove Hate.
Young white males are in a sad state in Australia. They have been de-educated, demotivated and demoralised. The focus their energy on beer and sport, they act tough but they are lonely. They cant find partners and they will die without issue. They might as well be fighting on Flanders field, a generation doomed to extinction by their betters.
Was so proud of my country today when I saw a group openly and without harassment exercising their right to free speech and protest.
Until I realised that what they were protesting was the right of another Australian to exercise her right to free speech.
Then I hung my head in shame.
unless you discriminate for the ‘right’ people.. then the strong arm of the law will be there to back you up.
More super for women employees? No problem