Discrimination is the new watchword. One cannot discriminate against a person because of a whole host of attributes: sexual preference, gender, religion, age, intelligence, disability, culture and so forth.

But of course one is always and everywhere allowed (indeed expected) to discriminate against a person who holds views not in keeping with the fashion. If you’re against same sex marriage (Margaret Court) you are unworthy of any position and previous recognition should be revoked. If you don’t accept the main thesis of anthropogenic global warming then you should be repudiated. And so forth.

But what of a public service mother breast feeding her baby? There is a meeting to attend overseas – say Paris – and of course you can’t discriminate against that mother so off she goes to Paris, with baby and with her partner so that the baby can be cared for while she is meeting interlocutors.

Surely it’s fair that the taxpayer pays for the business class fares for the mother, partner and baby? If you don’t agree you are discriminating and unworthy of being heard.