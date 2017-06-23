Liberty Quote
You can have peace. Or you can have freedom. Don’t ever count on having both at once.— Robert Heinlein
-
Recent Comments
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Rabz on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- thefrolickingmole on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Perfidious Albino on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Rabz on Deadwood in Sydney stop pensioners gathering dead wood
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Disruptive kids in the classroom
- neon on Deadwood in Sydney stop pensioners gathering dead wood
- . on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- OldOzzie on Stop spending other people’s money
- srr on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- . on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Rabz on Disruptive kids in the classroom
- thefrolickingmole on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Driftforge on Disruptive kids in the classroom
- thefrolickingmole on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Rabz on Disruptive kids in the classroom
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Disruptive kids in the classroom
- NewChum on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- teddy bear on Disruptive kids in the classroom
- Neil on The Magna Carta in Australia
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Empire on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Stop spending other people’s money
- Disruptive kids in the classroom
- Not by bread and technology alone. A thought for the day.
- Deadwood in Sydney stop pensioners gathering dead wood
- Entrepreneurship good and not so good
- The Magna Carta in Australia
- Economic Armageddon – South Australian Style
- Guest Post: Ooh Honey Honey Who will defend the west?
- Holey Moley
- Ossoff and don’t come back again
- Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Who really won the popular vote?
- Arty bird prints
- Politician’s Poor Pay – the new PPP
- The Ponzi Schemes that Ate the Budget
- Catherine Branson QC
- Canberra – Read This
- For nerds. Parvin on Popper
- Diets and Models
- Updated: Vaping v Plain Packaging
- Are you a troll?
- Q&A Forum: June 19, 2017
- Guest Post: Muddy Catictionary II – Review, Edit, Add.
- John Ray. Conservatism as heresy
- Is this doing battle or shooting oneself in the foot?
- Monday Forum: June 19, 2017
- It’s not Red who is racist – it’s the ABC
- David Leyonhjelm on plain packaging failure
- Opportunity costs
- For the art and insect lover
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
In my day there were not any disruptive kids in the classroom. Teachers kept order with a big ruler.
To me Jonah’s most memorable quote is “….you think you know shit but you don’t know shit.” I often feel the urge to use it because of it’s accuracy but I refrain mainly only for politeness.
A class or two with Mr Gormsby should sort things out.
It’s a ripoff of NZ show Seven Periods with Mr Gormsby. Watch it on YouTube.
Snap
I bet “autism” prevalence (not true cases of autism or aspergers) can be negatively correlated to teacher university entry standards and the prevalence of parental corporal discipline but otherwise positively correlated to education spending, Federal education spending growth – and also the number of research papers published on feminism or dollars allocated to such – but also the same for education research output and funding of said research.
I know for a fact, even one child diagnosed with ‘mild’ autism can affect an entire class.
Throwing furniture, assaulting the teacher etc.
If you combine this with a teacher who has essentially retired but still turns up to work because it pays better than her super will.
Not a good outcome for the other 25 children.
Here’s some more disruptive kids … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2cMYfxOFBBM
Evergreen College. What a disgrace these kids are.
ABC has reported that Gillian Triggs self describes as radicalized in her role of HRC President.
“We have met the enemy and he is us”
we support this system, pay for it, and send our kids to this schools
Late sixties we had classes by ability: so 3A, 3B and on down to 3F. If you failed you might have to repeat a year. Disruptive students of course followed the law of gravity and ended up in 3F.
Could you imagine the howls and screeching from the Left if anyone dared to propose such a system today?
Maybe Pauline should. It’d guarantee her headlines for at least a month if she played it right.
The bet at 10.47am is a safe one.
And Pauline Hanson’s responses didn’t entirely lack coherence. Listeners may have a mindset and judge her on her earlier presentation. As for wanting her to be more “discreet” so her point won’t be lost, well she could sugarcoat her words, as befits discreet Senators, if sugarcoating and smarm are what you want.
She got her point across.
In my day, teachers had big moustaches and wore tweed jackets – and that was the ladies.
PH has brought up an incendiary topic here, everyone I’ve talked to this morning has had a comment about classrooms and behaviour and every single one of them understands what she is getting at, and AGREES.
The disruption caused by these poor kids is more pronounced in small rural schools.
When I was disruptive in class it was because I had finished all my work and had nothing to do, my parents decided on a wonderful solution to solve this problem during parent teacher interviews.
The solution was simple, I got given more work. As a result not only was I quiet in class but apart from assignments I don’t remember ever doing homework as I had finished it all in class. I think the solution worked out quite well for all involved.
I put this on the OT , not realising this thread was here…
As an interesting aside, as it near end of term, we have just gone through the exercise (again) of analyzing our behavioral data.
The 100 ‘naughtiest’ kids tend overwhelmingly to be in the youngest 10% of the cohort. (ie 90-95% are in that group, male or female ). It has been posited that they are sent to school before they are ready, and disengage and start to really misbehave in that first year . It seems the Finns might be on to something with their starting age of 7.
Then the breakdown is interesting across cohorts – boys by far outnumber girls (80:20 roughly) until some point during the last term of year 9 until term 3 the following year when ratios change (60:40), then to 90:10 in senior years (far fewer misbehaviour – some drugs, but mostly absenteeism, lack of classwork, failure to submit etc, but there are exceptions & when they occur they really do raise eyebrows )
Pauline Hansons statement about “autistic”kids was totally correct ,. They do distract the teachers from thair real job ,teaching. not being baby sitter to some kid who has no discipline in their lives ,a lot of “autism” could be cured by a good thrashing every time tgey play up . Another cause of poor educrion results is large numbers of “aboriginal” muslim and african kids ,dragging standards back due to their dysfunctional primitive “culture ” . Surely this obvious flaw in a system that costs nbillions for very poor results , stuff the politics guve us what we are paying for .
Best comment in those on that Evergreen College clip of entitled American SJW’s destroying everything that education is supposed to stand for:
Don’t send your kids to College is the take-out message for most Americans.
They’ll meet kids like these, who’ve never been told ‘no’ and who get worse en masse.
Encouraged by their leftie teachers too, who now have chickens coming home to roost.
I’m currently volunteering helping a child with severe ADHD (a genuinely jumpy and nervy aspy-type kid, seven years old and still toewalking) to get appropriate supportive ‘occupational therapy’. I’ve had such a kid myself, so know how hard this can be and also know how important routine and focus and calmness are for success at school. The therapy now consists of getting this intelligent child to focus on holding a pen and writing letters and words and then sentences in the manner in which I and my peers were all taught at school: between four lines, with the two middle lines carrying most of the pencil action for lower case letters. This child didn’t even know the difference between lower and upper case letters when he started, let alone word spacing. Big teaching failure there, as he is in a ‘normal’ classroom where the teacher, a ‘guide on the side’ type, expected them to pick it up somehow by osmosis, without practice. I judge that she is far more interested in giving full flight to her charges’ for ‘creativity’ than in correcting them or in ensuring they knew what they were doing with a pencil. This child is now flying away with his reading, because I’ve been teaching him phonics in this program as well as sight recognition.
It seems that what was once part of normal teaching duties (focus by sitting in rows, explanation, listening, repetition, practice, rote and regulation by authority) is now ‘remedial’. Children on the edges of autism are poorly served in the ‘normal’ classrooms they are currently in, given current teaching attitudes, and would do better in calmer and more focused settings. Noisy ‘creativity’ in small groups with a basically absent teacher is overdone these days and while some kids can survive and even thrive on it, autistic spectrum children can’t.
Pauline Hanson has raised an important issue.
Diogenes I started school only a month from the cutoff period and was the youngest in my year at almost all schools I went to, as I said previous post my disruption (which was minor btw not the violent behavior you hear nowadays) was fixed easily by giving me more work.
I strongly disagree with a later starting age because you end up with students finishing their schooling even later than they are now (It’s not like they would be able to get the kids finishing at the same age they are now given how bad our education standards currently are). Our society currently has a major problem with child behaviour because of non-parenting, not because kids are starting school to early.
A large problem with our society is that people are stuck in education for years longer than they ought to be and thus not getting out into the “real” world. The aim should be to try to get kids finishing their education and out into the workforce as soon as possible, for trades and the like 15-16, and for those going onto Uni 17-18.
By delaying the starting age you may offset some of the issues that are arising in class but only ever some and in the long run you wind up creating even greater problems for society because students are not finishing high school until they are 19/20 years old. Add Uni into that and you are mid 20’s before many will ever really start trying to get into the workforce. People should be finishing high school no later than 18 years old, preferably 17.
The other problem is of course parents will demand another years worth of daycare/pre-school adding further to our tax bill. With most kids already going to childcare and pre-school the goal should be to try to start them earlier not later.
Dunno about a ‘good thrashing’ Dr. Fred, but a good start is being taught elementary turn-taking in communication (listening and speaking) and being told (and shown) by an authority figure that they are not the centre of the universe. Self-control is learned behaviour, but not often taught these days. Autistic children do find it much harder and more patience is needed with them, but just giving way is no answer.
Nor is severe punishment. Merely produces a severe oppositional response and/or melt-down in these kids. Nice carrots and a gentle push in the right direction work though.
Agreed. You’re not going to behave like an obnoxious little arsehole if you know you’ll get a good thump across the ear every time you do.
And no, I don’t give a rodent’s how unsound that comment (or Freddo’s) is.
My notes suggest the real problems come with autistic children from broken homes. Simply cannot maintain the stability required for the kids to be stable at school when moving from one parent to another.
That autistic children tend to have autistic parents doesn’t help either…
BTW, Jonah’s behavioural “issues” were relatively mild compared to those of his “tachers”.
I was the youngest and smallest in my year and very scared of the big girls. Still am. 🙂