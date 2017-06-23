Disruptive kids in the classroom

Posted on 10:12 am, June 23, 2017

26 Responses to Disruptive kids in the classroom

  1. stackja
    #2420259, posted on June 23, 2017 at 10:20 am

    In my day there were not any disruptive kids in the classroom. Teachers kept order with a big ruler.

  2. RobK
    #2420265, posted on June 23, 2017 at 10:26 am

    To me Jonah’s most memorable quote is “….you think you know shit but you don’t know shit.” I often feel the urge to use it because of it’s accuracy but I refrain mainly only for politeness.

  3. lotocoti
    #2420278, posted on June 23, 2017 at 10:38 am

    A class or two with Mr Gormsby should sort things out.

  4. Turtle of WA
    #2420279, posted on June 23, 2017 at 10:39 am

    It’s a ripoff of NZ show Seven Periods with Mr Gormsby. Watch it on YouTube.

  6. .
    #2420290, posted on June 23, 2017 at 10:47 am

    I bet “autism” prevalence (not true cases of autism or aspergers) can be negatively correlated to teacher university entry standards and the prevalence of parental corporal discipline but otherwise positively correlated to education spending, Federal education spending growth – and also the number of research papers published on feminism or dollars allocated to such – but also the same for education research output and funding of said research.

  7. zyconoclast
    #2420300, posted on June 23, 2017 at 11:02 am

    I know for a fact, even one child diagnosed with ‘mild’ autism can affect an entire class.
    Throwing furniture, assaulting the teacher etc.

    If you combine this with a teacher who has essentially retired but still turns up to work because it pays better than her super will.

    Not a good outcome for the other 25 children.

  8. gbees
    #2420310, posted on June 23, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Here’s some more disruptive kids … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2cMYfxOFBBM
    Evergreen College. What a disgrace these kids are.

  9. a happy little debunker
    #2420319, posted on June 23, 2017 at 11:20 am

    ABC has reported that Gillian Triggs self describes as radicalized in her role of HRC President.

  10. max
    #2420322, posted on June 23, 2017 at 11:22 am

    “We have met the enemy and he is us”

    we support this system, pay for it, and send our kids to this schools

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2420347, posted on June 23, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Late sixties we had classes by ability: so 3A, 3B and on down to 3F. If you failed you might have to repeat a year. Disruptive students of course followed the law of gravity and ended up in 3F.

    Could you imagine the howls and screeching from the Left if anyone dared to propose such a system today?

    Maybe Pauline should. It’d guarantee her headlines for at least a month if she played it right.

  12. Haidee
    #2420350, posted on June 23, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    The bet at 10.47am is a safe one.
    And Pauline Hanson’s responses didn’t entirely lack coherence. Listeners may have a mindset and judge her on her earlier presentation. As for wanting her to be more “discreet” so her point won’t be lost, well she could sugarcoat her words, as befits discreet Senators, if sugarcoating and smarm are what you want.
    She got her point across.

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2420351, posted on June 23, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    In my day there were not any disruptive kids in the classroom. Teachers kept order with a big ruler.

    In my day, teachers had big moustaches and wore tweed jackets – and that was the ladies.

  14. hzhousewife
    #2420355, posted on June 23, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    PH has brought up an incendiary topic here, everyone I’ve talked to this morning has had a comment about classrooms and behaviour and every single one of them understands what she is getting at, and AGREES.

  15. 132andBush
    #2420361, posted on June 23, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    The disruption caused by these poor kids is more pronounced in small rural schools.

  16. teddy bear
    #2420375, posted on June 23, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    When I was disruptive in class it was because I had finished all my work and had nothing to do, my parents decided on a wonderful solution to solve this problem during parent teacher interviews.

    The solution was simple, I got given more work. As a result not only was I quiet in class but apart from assignments I don’t remember ever doing homework as I had finished it all in class. I think the solution worked out quite well for all involved.

  17. Diogenes
    #2420387, posted on June 23, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    I put this on the OT , not realising this thread was here…
    As an interesting aside, as it near end of term, we have just gone through the exercise (again) of analyzing our behavioral data.

    The 100 ‘naughtiest’ kids tend overwhelmingly to be in the youngest 10% of the cohort. (ie 90-95% are in that group, male or female ). It has been posited that they are sent to school before they are ready, and disengage and start to really misbehave in that first year . It seems the Finns might be on to something with their starting age of 7.

    Then the breakdown is interesting across cohorts – boys by far outnumber girls (80:20 roughly) until some point during the last term of year 9 until term 3 the following year when ratios change (60:40), then to 90:10 in senior years (far fewer misbehaviour – some drugs, but mostly absenteeism, lack of classwork, failure to submit etc, but there are exceptions & when they occur they really do raise eyebrows )

  18. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2420416, posted on June 23, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Pauline Hansons statement about “autistic”kids was totally correct ,. They do distract the teachers from thair real job ,teaching. not being baby sitter to some kid who has no discipline in their lives ,a lot of “autism” could be cured by a good thrashing every time tgey play up . Another cause of poor educrion results is large numbers of “aboriginal” muslim and african kids ,dragging standards back due to their dysfunctional primitive “culture ” . Surely this obvious flaw in a system that costs nbillions for very poor results , stuff the politics guve us what we are paying for .

  19. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2420432, posted on June 23, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Best comment in those on that Evergreen College clip of entitled American SJW’s destroying everything that education is supposed to stand for:

    “This college is like Lord of the fucking Flies. It reminds me of some weird version of the Jonestown Cult”

    Don’t send your kids to College is the take-out message for most Americans.
    They’ll meet kids like these, who’ve never been told ‘no’ and who get worse en masse.
    Encouraged by their leftie teachers too, who now have chickens coming home to roost.

  20. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2420454, posted on June 23, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    I’m currently volunteering helping a child with severe ADHD (a genuinely jumpy and nervy aspy-type kid, seven years old and still toewalking) to get appropriate supportive ‘occupational therapy’. I’ve had such a kid myself, so know how hard this can be and also know how important routine and focus and calmness are for success at school. The therapy now consists of getting this intelligent child to focus on holding a pen and writing letters and words and then sentences in the manner in which I and my peers were all taught at school: between four lines, with the two middle lines carrying most of the pencil action for lower case letters. This child didn’t even know the difference between lower and upper case letters when he started, let alone word spacing. Big teaching failure there, as he is in a ‘normal’ classroom where the teacher, a ‘guide on the side’ type, expected them to pick it up somehow by osmosis, without practice. I judge that she is far more interested in giving full flight to her charges’ for ‘creativity’ than in correcting them or in ensuring they knew what they were doing with a pencil. This child is now flying away with his reading, because I’ve been teaching him phonics in this program as well as sight recognition.

    It seems that what was once part of normal teaching duties (focus by sitting in rows, explanation, listening, repetition, practice, rote and regulation by authority) is now ‘remedial’. Children on the edges of autism are poorly served in the ‘normal’ classrooms they are currently in, given current teaching attitudes, and would do better in calmer and more focused settings. Noisy ‘creativity’ in small groups with a basically absent teacher is overdone these days and while some kids can survive and even thrive on it, autistic spectrum children can’t.

    Pauline Hanson has raised an important issue.

  21. teddy bear
    #2420467, posted on June 23, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Diogenes I started school only a month from the cutoff period and was the youngest in my year at almost all schools I went to, as I said previous post my disruption (which was minor btw not the violent behavior you hear nowadays) was fixed easily by giving me more work.

    I strongly disagree with a later starting age because you end up with students finishing their schooling even later than they are now (It’s not like they would be able to get the kids finishing at the same age they are now given how bad our education standards currently are). Our society currently has a major problem with child behaviour because of non-parenting, not because kids are starting school to early.

    A large problem with our society is that people are stuck in education for years longer than they ought to be and thus not getting out into the “real” world. The aim should be to try to get kids finishing their education and out into the workforce as soon as possible, for trades and the like 15-16, and for those going onto Uni 17-18.

    By delaying the starting age you may offset some of the issues that are arising in class but only ever some and in the long run you wind up creating even greater problems for society because students are not finishing high school until they are 19/20 years old. Add Uni into that and you are mid 20’s before many will ever really start trying to get into the workforce. People should be finishing high school no later than 18 years old, preferably 17.

    The other problem is of course parents will demand another years worth of daycare/pre-school adding further to our tax bill. With most kids already going to childcare and pre-school the goal should be to try to start them earlier not later.

  22. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2420470, posted on June 23, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Dunno about a ‘good thrashing’ Dr. Fred, but a good start is being taught elementary turn-taking in communication (listening and speaking) and being told (and shown) by an authority figure that they are not the centre of the universe. Self-control is learned behaviour, but not often taught these days. Autistic children do find it much harder and more patience is needed with them, but just giving way is no answer.

    Nor is severe punishment. Merely produces a severe oppositional response and/or melt-down in these kids. Nice carrots and a gentle push in the right direction work though.

  23. Rabz
    #2420471, posted on June 23, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    a lot of “autism” could be cured by a good thrashing every time they play up

    Agreed. You’re not going to behave like an obnoxious little arsehole if you know you’ll get a good thump across the ear every time you do.

    And no, I don’t give a rodent’s how unsound that comment (or Freddo’s) is.

  24. Driftforge
    #2420473, posted on June 23, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    My notes suggest the real problems come with autistic children from broken homes. Simply cannot maintain the stability required for the kids to be stable at school when moving from one parent to another.

    That autistic children tend to have autistic parents doesn’t help either…

  25. Rabz
    #2420476, posted on June 23, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    BTW, Jonah’s behavioural “issues” were relatively mild compared to those of his “tachers”.

  26. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2420483, posted on June 23, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    I was the youngest and smallest in my year and very scared of the big girls. Still am. 🙂

