Not by bread and technology alone. A thought for the day.

Posted on 9:22 am, June 23, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Recalled after the CIS launch of Peter Kurti’s new book last night.

We do not live by bread and technology alone because our lives gain meaning and purpose from the morals, mythology and metaphysics of our non-material heritage. We absorb these animating principles from our contacts with parents, teachers, preachers and peers, also from religion, art, literature, science, business, sport and politics.

This non-material heritage contains a mixture of good and bad ideas, and a society that loses the capacity to subject these myths and traditions to imaginative criticism is likely to die. Constant efforts are required to eliminate error and muddled thinking because the risk is ever-present that the bad will drive out the good. The task of imaginative criticism falls to all thinking people, although it has been institutionalised with certain organisations such as the universities and with occupational groups such as academics, including philosophers.

This process of institutionalisation has almost proved fatal and it sometimes seems that the institutions and groups who have the most responsibility for the health and vigour of our thinking have in fact done much to mutilate and debilitate our heritage. This has been described as ‘the treason of the intellectuals’. This process deserves further investigation in the hope that it can be reversed.

From the Rathouse named after the Rathouse or Great (Town) Hall in Vienna which was a venue for the Karl Popper Centenary Conference in 2002.

The Brisbane launch of the book.

Can someone please provide a link to the video of the event and Dyson Heydon’s Acton Lecture.

This entry was posted in Cultural Issues, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Not by bread and technology alone. A thought for the day.

  1. danger mouse
    #2420251, posted on June 23, 2017 at 10:13 am

    “Treason of the intellectuals” is a great phrase. We ought use it more

  2. RobK
    #2420328, posted on June 23, 2017 at 11:34 am

    The treason of intellectuals…..for doing to institutions what mac Donalds did to the hamburger.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2420390, posted on June 23, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    On this topic historian George Shaw had a fine essay in Quadrant last month:

    How They Wrote Religion Out of Australian History (paywalled)

    The two-volume Cambridge History of Australia is exclusively a celebration of Australia’s secular dynamics. Religion is disposed of in two chapters totalling 4 per cent of the 1164 pages. The editors approached their task already satisfied that religion had exerted little creative energy on the past and had none in store for the future. They recruited authors for the two chapters on religion to make that point. Each did.

    To achieve its narrative the Cambridge History starkly dumped the ethical standards advocated by one of its editors, Stuart Macintyre, in The History Wars (2003) and The Historian’s Conscience (2004). Both publications highlight the need for fair dealing in telling the truth. Marilyn Lake’s essay is telling on this point. She frankly admitted that her ethical journey as an historian took her away from History as “advocacy” to History as “explanation”, and involved learning to deal fairly with what she instinctively disliked. Had the historians of her generation followed this path they would have circumvented the damaging vandalism of the History Wars and its careless management of truth and reputation. The Historian’s Conscience reads like an AA meeting pledging reform.

    Neither chapter on religion in the Cambridge History passes Macintyre’s own ethical test. Vital data is ignored. Trivial throwaway anecdotes are invoked to summarise the achievements of decades. The first thirty years of missionary work in New South Wales is summed up with a reference to the Native Institution: “some of the girls visited Elizabeth Shelley [its Matron] after they had left. They laughed when she asked them about the catechism.” The churches’ intense work among Aborigines is summed up: “Those who showed interest in Christianity probably did so as a survival tactic.” This level of evaluation is pitiful. Why did Cambridge, eminent for its compendium histories, misfire by publishing such nonsense?

    I hope Roger F doesn’t mind me quoting from Dr Shaw’s article. I think it is important, since Dr Shaw is basically saying that nothing of Australian history is believeable since the First World War, as the Marxists have been renovating it all this time. Dr Shaw’s article is about erasing the contribution of Christianity from the historical record. The same applies to all the Lefty loves and hates: the former are promoted and the latter are expunged. The Australian version of the Ministry of Truth actually predates Orwell’s book.

