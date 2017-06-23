Stop spending other people’s money

Posted on 12:44 pm, June 23, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in Budget, Economics and economy. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Stop spending other people’s money

  1. Rabz
    #2420435, posted on June 23, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Stop spending other people’s money

    Speechified passionately to an empty chamber.

  2. Habib
    #2420460, posted on June 23, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Didn’t he just give the nod to Money Gonski Mk 11?

  3. OldOzzie
    #2420479, posted on June 23, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Habib No he and Cory Bernardi voted against Gonski 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *