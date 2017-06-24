Alex Malley

Well he has gone. Finally. Sacked from CPA with a payout of about $5 million. A person who took over a professional association and turned it into a personal fiefdom. Where the board – not elected by members but by some arbitrary group – awarded itself massive increases in remuneration – the honorary positions became lucrative and similar to a top 10 company in Australia. And Malley got $1.7 million per annum from a position that a decade ago got about $100,000 per annum.

Malley used tens of millions of dollars of members’ resources to promote himself (including pictures in Times Square in New York City), his superficial book and to create his own television show. Isn’t that amazing? He wanted to be a famous television personality but couldn’t get a gig so had CPA pay for a regular segment on Nine. How on earth could a Board think that spending such sums on a television program with Malley interviewing a lot of non accountants helps the CPA members?

Eventually half of the Board resigned, but the transfer of members’ resources to Malley’s personal interests lasted a very long time. How long could a CEO of a Commonwealth or State Statutory Authority last if he or she diverted tens of millions of dollars to self aggrandisement and personal promotion? They would be out quick smart.

CPA has become a laughing stock – its standing falling precipitously as the former CEO and Board acted against the members’ interests and for their own personal interests. A disgraceful tale that fortunately the AFR (and Joe Aston in particular) has brought to light.

It will take a considerable period for CPA to reestablish its reputation. It will need a Board and CEO who act entirely in the interests of its members and forget the international expansion plans – there is no interest for Australian members of this professional association in having grand international operations. And don’t have an AGM in Singapore to elude member scrutiny.

As for the subsidiary established to provide financial advice – that really has been a disgrace, losing about $12 million while once again the Board and CEO enriched themselves.

This episode is going to be a textbook example of pathetic corporate governance, greed, ego, and lack of principles and a lack of ethics.