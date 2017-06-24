Alex Malley

Well he has gone. Finally. Sacked from CPA with a payout of about $5 million. A person who took over a professional association and turned it into a personal fiefdom. Where the board – not elected by members but by some arbitrary group – awarded itself massive increases in remuneration – the honorary positions became lucrative and similar to a top 10 company in Australia. And Malley got $1.7 million per annum from a position that a decade ago got about $100,000 per annum.
Malley used tens of millions of dollars of members’ resources to promote himself (including pictures in Times Square in New York City), his superficial book and to create his own television show. Isn’t that amazing? He wanted to be a famous television personality but couldn’t get a gig so had CPA pay for a regular segment on Nine. How on earth could a Board think that spending such sums on a television program with Malley interviewing a lot of non accountants helps the CPA members?
Eventually half of the Board resigned, but the transfer of members’ resources to Malley’s personal interests lasted a very long time. How long could a CEO of a Commonwealth or State Statutory Authority last if he or she diverted tens of millions of dollars to self aggrandisement and personal promotion? They would be out quick smart.
CPA has become a laughing stock – its standing falling precipitously as the former CEO and Board acted against the members’ interests and for their own personal interests. A disgraceful tale that fortunately the AFR (and Joe Aston in particular) has brought to light.
It will take a considerable period for CPA to reestablish its reputation. It will need a Board and CEO who act entirely in the interests of its members and forget the international expansion plans – there is no interest for Australian members of this professional association in having grand international operations. And don’t have an AGM in Singapore to elude member scrutiny.
As for the subsidiary established to provide financial advice – that really has been a disgrace, losing about $12 million while once again the Board and CEO enriched themselves.
This episode is going to be a textbook example of pathetic corporate governance, greed, ego, and lack of principles and a lack of ethics.
Thank god we have free markets and there are alternatives.
https://www.charteredaccountantsanz.com/
an alternative organisation?
As long as people believe they need membership of a specific club in order to keep gainful employment (i.e. credentialism) then whoever controls that club can control the members (and their money apparently). The free market in skills quality assurance stops functioning as a free market when people mentally imprison themselves in one particular syndicate’s silo.
Anyone who employs a CPA deserves to go broke.
Malley should of course be jailed. And beaten.
Which Trade Union did he use for a model?
Proabably the AMA
The new world of no ethics or morals and full of personal greed. Maurice Newman’s essay on the Marxist blue-print for undermining western democracy and ethics is borne out by the CPA and the behaviour of the people involved.
Spot on.
I bet his interview with Fonzie was valuable for members.
Quite obviously the fees paid by members is way too high given the lavish and appalling waste. I suggest that CPA members protest by not paying their fees … I refuse to pay mine.
the former CEO and Board acted against the members’ interests and for their own personal interests
The downfall of Malley doesn’t sound entirely dissimilar to the story of John Friedrich and the National Safety Council in the late 1980s. Admittedly, Friedrich was a fraudster, Malley has not broken any law. However the self-promotion and seeming delusional behaviour is very strange.
So when is malley going to be tried for theft ,along with his accomplices on the board ? Are steps being taken to recover monies from the family assets
of the thieves ? Or are the police too busy desparately trying to find islamophobic white Australian extreme right wing terrorists of the Australian conservatives ?
In order to add gravitas to their organisation @cpaaustralia has announced ex alp mp and brothel crawler #thommo as their new CEO
Timely employment of a professional kneecapper can be a worthwhile savings enhancement, not to mention a tax write off.
My gratis advice to the CPA.
Little Alex would have looked around at the rent-seeking that is endemic and systemic in both the public and private sectors, and thought to himself….”well if it’s good enough for them….”
They scammed it good by the looks of it…. The same mindset is endemic in our politics and bureaucracy.
About 30 years in Canberrastan
Gillard , the Labor Party and the Liberals all gave huge amounts of money to the Clinton Foundation and its other “programs”. Gillard even scammed herself into being chairperson of the “Global Partnerships for Education” after she left Australian political life….. 270 million dollars of taxpayer’s money flowed into that nice litter earner for the Clintons and their international cronies. Most of it to fund the American Democrat’s globalized Socialism.
We have to stop giving these people our money…. But they don’t give us too much choice in the matter. It’s a wonder we even get keep any of our money…. Now the South Australian Government is robbing banks with legislation and levies….. It just never stops.
Ever wonder how the Democrats could afford to waste $50M on a no-chance special election in Georgia?
Actually a very large number of professional associations have gone off the reservation, taking deeply Left and green positions with the staff and boards taking nary any notice of the members. Think doctors, accountants, architects (particularly), lawyers and the list continues.
If you read their newsletters you would think you are reading a leaflet from the Greens.
Ditto plenty of the private schools. I’m told that Welcome to Country is common in one of the most prestigious boys’ school in Melbourne and Geography is Climate Change 101, 201, etc.
When I have written about this trend, I am inundated by pissed off members who must sign up to keep up their professional registration and are overcharged by monopoly prices. They are generally powerless to do anything and just bin the newsletters as soon as they receive them.
Malley was just the worst but there are plenty of similar examples including Presidents of the AMA.
Someone seems to have taken this old advert too seriously – bean counters should be seen (if necessary), but not heard –
http://accountantposter.com/
Certainly looks like a text book case of Narcissistic Personality Disorder. He will come out as a “victim” in the near future.
Reminds me of this from Monty Python.
Why do they automatically require a new CEO? I’d say that the position of CEO is the root cause of their problems.
I hope this means In The Red, sorry In The Black, becomes readable. For the last decade I’ve just chucked it in the bin. It was a green propaganda organ. Still, I guess accounting for warming certificates is a nice little earner. Even writing ‘refused’ across the rag and sending it back didn’t stop it.
Likewise the morning breakfast meetings for older members. The organisers consistently picked leftists as guest speakers (Barry Bones, John Faine, &c). Never a centrist or conservative. I stopped going despite the fact it was a cheap, tasty feed.
Signed
Pissed-off FCPA
Real Deal
#2421440, posted on June 24, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Self promoting CEO’s are always a big worry. Malley reminded me of Tim Marcus Clarke, the celebrity boss of the State Bank of SA, who drove that institution and the whole state into bankruptcy. He even looks like him.
@ Andrew M, IT and JSloan
CPA, CAANZ (and above all, the various Law Societies) have been converted from mostly voluntary professional organisations into means of risk management: the Professional Standards legislation permits their members to cap their liability (and with that, their PI insurance premia). They have practical no competitors; how the TPC/ACCC didn’t ring the bell on this Howard era “reform” escapes me. It’s pernicious as guaranteeing a decent revenue stream for bodies that are increasingly remote from their memberships.
Judith Sloan
#2421509, posted on June 24, 2017 at 4:53 pm
Actually a very large number of professional associations have gone off the reservation, taking deeply Left and green positions with the staff and boards taking nary any notice of the members. Think doctors, accountants, architects (particularly), lawyers and the list continues.
How does that saying go? Any organisation that is not openly right wing will eventually become left wing. Or something like that.
There should be no remuneration whatsoever for sitting on these boards.
There’s a lot of ruin in a nation but I think we are almost tapped out.
This was a hostile takeover followed by extensive asset-stripping.
Bondy would be proud.
CPA = Cult of Personality of Alex.
LOL. Sucked in, dickheads.
Exactly. His lefty MSM buddies talked up his ability to increase membership and “re-brand” CPA.
Firstly, as Joe Aston pointed out, the membership “increase” was a fudged number. Alex counted new members, ignored retirements and presented it as a “net increase”. In any case, it is largely a captive market. If you don’t start out with a CA firm, and you need some accreditation for career advancement, you have no option but to join CPA and stay in. What pisses me off is that the snobby pricks at CA didn’t mount a recruitment drive to pick up disgruntled CPA members, maybe with a transitional exam and, say, two years concessional fees. They would have signed thousands.
And WTF is “re-branding” all about for a membership association? By all means, promote your members to prospective employers, but that doesn’t require the creation of a personal publishing house and TV studio for the CEO’s vanity projects.