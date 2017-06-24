And it’s peer-reviewed

Here’s a post just for Alan Kohler and Ben Potter who continue to live in la-la land with other green rent-seekers.
It is sourced from the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, Volume 76, 1122-1133.
Burden of proof: A comprehensive review of the feasibility of 100% renewable-electricity systems
Abstract
An effective response to climate change demands rapid replacement of fossil carbon energy sources. This must occur concurrently with an ongoing rise in total global energy consumption. While many modelled scenarios have been published claiming to show that a 100% renewable electricity system is achievable, there is no empirical or historical evidence that demonstrates that such systems are in fact feasible. Of the studies published to date, 24 have forecast regional, national or global energy requirements at sufficient detail to be considered potentially credible. We critically review these studies using four novel feasibility criteria for reliable electricity systems needed to meet electricity demand this century. These criteria are: (1) consistency with mainstream energy-demand forecasts; (2) simulating supply to meet demand reliably at hourly, half-hourly, and five-minute timescales, with resilience to extreme climate events; (3) identifying necessary transmission and distribution requirements; and (4) maintaining the provision of essential ancillary services. Evaluated against these objective criteria, none of the 24 studies provides convincing evidence that these basic feasibility criteria can be met. Of a maximum possible unweighted feasibility score of seven, the highest score for any one study was four. Eight of 24 scenarios (33%) provided no form of system simulation. Twelve (50%) relied on unrealistic forecasts of energy demand. While four studies (17%; all regional) articulated transmission requirements, only two scenarios—drawn from the same study—addressed ancillary-service requirements. In addition to feasibility issues, the heavy reliance on exploitation of hydroelectricity and biomass raises concerns regarding environmental sustainability and social justice. Strong empirical evidence of feasibility must be demonstrated for any study that attempts to construct or model a low-carbon energy future based on any combination of low-carbon technology. On the basis of this review, efforts to date seem to have substantially underestimated the challenge and delayed the identification and implementation of effective and comprehensive decarbonization pathways.
Much of the dream is based on technology we don’t yet have (hence the focus on r&d). The obvious thing to do is use the best we have (HELE Coal and nuclear) and sort this mess in an orderly manner. To do otherwise is simply going to jeopardize the economic base which is the means by which change can be afforded over time. A spiral into anarchy is not particularly sound, especially in an enviro sense.
Peer reviewing is quite often end-of-the-pier show comedy.
I challenge any renewable/intermittant electricity suppurting green to go fully of the grid and maintain their current lifestyle for 12 months without using any form of hydrocarbon or coal based energy supplies.
Not one green taken this challenge. I wonder why that is?
Going to 100% renewable energy is entirely feasible.
Provided you don’t mind being blacked out three days a week forever.
Still no global warming this millennium.
How strange that we need to fix something which isn’t happening?
Motellier,
It’s not just the lifestyle, it’s the entire economic base that relies on cheap dependable energy.
Commerce and industry require affordable, dependable energy. Certain lifestyles not so much. Some seem to think if they have solar PV suddenly their world is freed from the sins of CO2. It is a blinkered view.
Let SA go it alone and see how they go. What’s a few blackouts between friends?
Well when all grids are decarbonated, they won’t need
because there won’t be any.
BoN,
I agree we have a non-problem. Going to intermittent, low density energy is technically feasible, even without blackouts but the cost makes it very prohibitive, so why youd do so is the question. If the answer is CO2 abatement the obvious logical response would be do as the Chinese do, build the best existing technology and allow the rest to follow in good time (should it be viable). There’s no need for panic or squandering of wealth and resources.
“Let SA go it alone and see how they go. “
That would be fine if it wasn’t our GST paying for it.
Leftism is a mental illness.
Likely, no net warming for the past 1000 years, possibly 2000 years.
1. Theoretically modelling is always achievable.
2. There is no evidence (aka historical data) renewables are feasible?
Which has to be meant that renewables, (energy wise), have never been able to meet demand. (And that means there actually is a market demand for renewable energy?).
Judith’s emphasis on the last sentence simply means they haven’t worked out the consequences of their policies.
Reminds me of an anectdote during the European Christian Inquisition when, in France, some of the executioners wondered how to discriminate the non believers from the believers; their authority commanded them to kill all and then let God to determine the faith of the recently deceased, and, like our present day immigration systems, determine who goes where.
Noice.
My comprehensive review: Absolute bullshit.
Almost 25 years, you frauds.
Forty years of subsidies and they’re looking at theories and projections?
What about peer reviewing the last forty years you thieving pricks?
Bwhahahaha … says 3 South Australian and 1 Tasmanian university academics.
Oh the ironing!
How pumped storage works well for baseload power, less well for renewballs-
From Der Spiegel:
Germany’s Energy Poverty
How Electricity Became a Luxury Good
By SPIEGEL Staff. 2013,
The Storage Conundrum
The Cossebaude reservoir is Dresden’s largest and most popular open-air pool. On summer days, up to 8,000 sunbathers lounge on its sandy beach or cool off in the 10,000-square-meter (2.5-acre) lake.
Cossebaude is also part of the enormous Niederwartha pumped storage hydroelectric plant. At night or on weekends, when there is plenty of available power, lake water is pumped electrically through big pipes into a second reservoir 140 meters above the main reservoir. At noon, when electricity is scarce, the water is released from the higher-elevation reservoir, spinning giant turbines as it descends. The system generates electricity when the cost is high and consumes it when the cost is low. Plant operator Vattenfall makes its profit on the difference. When the plant was connected to the grid in November 1929, it was considered the technology of the future.
Now the power plant, along with the recreational lake attached to it, could soon be gone. The company plans to shut down the energy storage facility within the next two years. This is bad news for Dresden’s swimmers, but it’s especially detrimental to Germany’s energy transition, which depends on backup power plants like the Niederwartha facility.
When the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing, gas-fired power plants and pumped storage stations are supposed to fill the gap. A key formula behind the Energiewende is that the more green energy is produced, the more reserves are needed to avert bottlenecks.
This is true in theory, but not in practice. On the contrary, an ironic result of the green energy expansion is that many of the reliable pumped storage stations could be forced out of the market. There are roughly 20 of these power plants in Germany, with Vattenfall being the most important operator. The plants were very profitable for utilities for decades, but now the business has become highly unreliable. Dresden is a case in point.
When it’s sunny and people are most likely to head to the lake, solar power is abundant and electricity prices drop. This means the pumped storage station earns less money, so the power plant is shut off. In 2009, for example, the turbines in Niederwartha were in operation for 2,784 hours. Last year, Vattenfall ran the facility for only 277 hours. “Price peaks that last only a few hours aren’t enough to utilize the plant to full capacity,” says Gunnar Groebler, head of Vattenfall’s German hydro division.
No Incentives for Storage
Not surprisingly, the company invests very little in its pumped storage plants today. In Niederwartha, the buildings are filled with the musty smell of earlier floods, the paint is peeling from the walls and the reservoir leaks.
It would cost Vattenfall €150 million to modernize the plant. But company executives are hesitant, fearing they won’t recoup that money with future profits. Vattenfall has also hit the brakes elsewhere, like in Hamburg suburb of Geesthacht. Plans to increase the capacity of the existing reservoir there have been put on hold. Instead, the plant is used only as a backup.
Meanwhile, competitors RWE and EnBW have also shelved plans to build a large pumped storage power station in the southern Black Forest. Trianel, an association of about 100 municipal utilities, withdrew from a similar project at Rursee Lake in the western Eifel Mountains in late June.
All this gives credence to the claim that Germany’s energy reform is its own worst enemy. Despite the erratic expansion of wind and solar projects, the backup power capacity those projects require is lacking. One study found that Germany’s expansion of renewable energy will require additional storage capacity for 20 to 30 billion kilowatt-hours by 2050. So far the storage capacity has grown by little more than 70 million kilowatt-hours. And hardly anyone is interested in maintaining the existing storage facilities.
At least that isn’t the case in Dresden, where a grassroots movement is working to keep the old pumped storage facility open — partly because of the popular swimming lake.
Back1 | 2 | 3Next
Part 1: How Electricity Became a Luxury Good
Part 2: The Regressive Energy Tax
Part 3: Incentives for Pollution
Article…PrintFeedback
Related SPIEGEL ONLINE links
Photo Gallery: The Costs of Green Energy
Turbine Trouble: Ill Wind Blows for German Offshore Industry (08/02/2013)
Unfair Competition? EU Takes on German Green Energy Law (07/15/2013)
Eco-Blowback: Mutiny in the Land of Wind Turbines (07/12/2013)
High Court Clash: Land Dispute Could Curb German Coal Mining (06/04/2013)
From the Archives: Is Germany Killing the Environment to Save It? (03/12/2013)
We will have an economy run on 100% renewables.
Unfortunately it will simply be all the economy that ruinables can support.
Will we import a few seed plantations of Amish to smooth the way to our brave new bollardised and ruinable future?.
Just get rid of useless-Mal and his mates before they totally destroy the joint
http://www.spiegel.de/international/germany/high-costs-and-errors-of-german-transition-to-renewable-energy-a-920288.html
The whole three page article is worth a read, if only to see it’s been tried already and the prognosis isn’t good. We aren’t in a position to make the same mistakes as the Germans.
The ABC believes if you just keep repeating something often enough it becomes a FACT.
Which is why they can sit there with a straight face and repeat the mantra that solar and wind are “cheaper” than coal666.
China leading the way after Trumpie pulls the plug on Paris.
Green energy is based on the big lie. Keep repeating that it’s viable and actively punish reliable energy. Fossil fuels are the enemy of the state.
Yes, it is peer-reviewed. Of course their peers are other rent-seeking enviro-Nazi socialists. So the whole thing is nothing but a circle jerk.