Open Forum: June 24, 2017

  3. Armadillo
    #2421046, posted on June 24, 2017 at 12:02 am

    The Armadillo or the hare?

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2421047, posted on June 24, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Poduim? I claim this thread in the name of General Custer at the Alamo.

  7. Armadillo
    #2421050, posted on June 24, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Damn. I should have been a turtle.

  8. Infidel Tiger
    #2421052, posted on June 24, 2017 at 12:05 am

    Ashton loves little boys. More to come.

  9. Rabz
    #2421053, posted on June 24, 2017 at 12:07 am

    No, ZK2A. I’ve just returned from the legendary fifteen hundred and eleventy year siege of Machu Picchu, Squire.

    We objective recorders of da truth do have it difficult.

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2421054, posted on June 24, 2017 at 12:11 am

    No, ZK2A. I’ve just returned from the legendary fifteen hundred and eleventy year siege of Machu Picchu, Squire.

    By Zulu warriors, commanded by Moshe Dayan?

  11. Rabz
    #2421055, posted on June 24, 2017 at 12:11 am

    Zyco – I love the song, not the “clip”, which ruthlessly exposes the “artistic” bankruptcy of the pop performers were cursed with, courtesy of collectivist cockheads.

  12. Rabz
    #2421056, posted on June 24, 2017 at 12:16 am

    By Zulu warriors, commanded by Moshe Dayan?

    Possibly – the detonation of the three atomic bombs in the space of two minutes didn’t make identifying the charred corpses of the capitalist running dogs who attacked the radio stations on the Chechen/Argentinian border any more easy, I tells ya.

    Thank Goodesness this all occurred last century. Otherwise, you’d never have heard the end of it.

  13. Pete of Perth
    #2421057, posted on June 24, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Top 20 from Milan.

  14. Armadillo
    #2421059, posted on June 24, 2017 at 12:19 am

    I had to help out Custer and his crew at the Alamo on my way here. Otherwise I’d have been first. I saw what was going on, and tunnelled my scaley arse straight out of there. Fuck that. Both Custer and Geronimo are dead. Meh. What could I do about it? As Custer said in the comic book – “Retreat”. Sound advice, so I took it.

  15. Pete of Perth
    #2421060, posted on June 24, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Yuge Cathedral surrounded by spruikers. Some guy forced corn into my hand to feed the sky rats and then expected 5 euro.. 3 euro to go into the Duomo so gave it a miss and followed the missus into the fancy stores. Came out minus 1.20 for an espresso

  18. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2421064, posted on June 24, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Thank Goodesness this all occurred last century. Otherwise, you’d never have heard the end of it.

    Pay that one, Squire. Night ,all.

  19. Pete of Perth
    #2421065, posted on June 24, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Surprised that restaurants, clothes etc a cheaper than Oz. Not counting the fancy stuff.

  20. C.L.
    #2421066, posted on June 24, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Trump reaches across the aisle …

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump

    I certainly hope the Democrats do not force Nancy P out. That would be very bad for the Republican Party – and please let Cryin’ Chuck stay!

  21. Salvatore, Publican of Steel
    #2421068, posted on June 24, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Ashton loves little boys. More to come.

    How many decades have been set aside for the investigation of those allegations?

  22. Infidel Tiger
    #2421070, posted on June 24, 2017 at 12:39 am

    The board of the embattled accounting organisation CPA Australia has terminated the contract of its high-profile chief executive Alex Malley.

    Mr Malley has come under fire for his $1.8 million salary and the CPAs marketing budget under his leadership, much of which was spent on raising his personal profile.

    More than half of the CPA’s board has resigned, and the organisation has announced an independent review of its affairs.

    CPA Australia says it has been obliged to pay Mr Malley $4.9 million in terminating his contract.

    Far out. With all due respect, anyone who employs a CPA is a fucking stupid xunt who deserves to die in a failed insurance fire.

  23. Harlequin Decline
    #2421071, posted on June 24, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Leigh Lowe
    #2421029, posted on June 23, 2017 at 11:37 pm
    Harlequin … you are getting dangerously close to fucking up a good story with facts and calculus.
    We don’t do that here!

    Leo G
    #2421034, posted on June 23, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    Muzzle velocity something over 800 metre per second, decelerating drag proportional to the cube of velocity effectively slows the projectile to a halt at a range of about 5,500 metre. The projectile would hit a target at 3,450 metre after 7 to 10 seconds, the discharge would be heard at the target at 10 seconds.

    Leigh,

    Apologies, I’ve been drinking. Won’t happen again.

    Leo G,

    Problem is the bullet is supersonic for part of the flight then subsonic so the drag vs velocity function varies plus the angle of attack will vary during the flight which changes the drag coefficient.

    To get a precise answer just need to solve the Navier-Stokes equations for compressible flow.

    Leigh,

    All good now?

