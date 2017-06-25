Guest Post: Peter O’Brien Banning Muslim Immigration

Recently my mind has been exercised by the issue of banning Muslim immigration. At the start I should say that, instinctively, this is not an idea with which I’m comfortable. On the other hand it is not an idea that should be dismissed out of hand because it proposes a solution to what seems to be an intractable problem. I have wrestled with this question because, also instinctively, I cannot help thinking we would be better off without a significant Muslim population, by which I mean one any larger than the one we already have.

Why do we accept immigrants in the first place? Firstly, because we believe they can enhance our country, mainly through economic activity, skills transfer or even cultural enrichment. Secondly, because it can enhance inter-country dialogue. Thirdly, because we wish to give succour to those who are oppressed or those who have been traumatised, physically or mentally, by war or natural disaster.

And let’s face it, on an individual level it would be hard to turn away the women and children that we see suffering as a result of inhuman action in, for example, the Middle East. Who can resist the sad faced waif gazing soulfully at us from the front page of The Age? (But keep in mind she might grow up to be Yassmin Abdel-Mageid, the distaff Waleed Aly but without the intellect.) However, on a macro level we owe it to ourselves and our future generations to rationally and pragmatically consider the long term implications of our immigration policy.

Ideally, the third category would be best helped in their own country, although that is not always possible – thus we do have an altruistic stance. But we also have a right to demand certain things of such immigrants and critical amongst them is a high degree of integration into our society and culture even if it means abandoning certain aspects of theirs.

A recent editorial in The Australian tells us:

The current situation in Afghanistan is increasingly dire. The Taliban is strongly resurgent and in control of vast swathes of the country. It is striking at will, wreaking murderous devastation in the heart of Kabul.

This is the result some seven or eight years since the Taliban was militarily overcome. The Afghan people had a clean slate upon which to develop a modern constitutional democracy – if they had wanted to. Not an easy task, I admit, but it’s instructive to note how signally they seem to have failed. And everywhere we look, supposedly moderate Islamic countries, even secular ones like Turkey, are regressing. We now have a caliphate in the middle of The Philippines, a nominally Christian country. We have a Christian politician in Indonesia jailed for ‘blasphemy’ when even the prosecutors recommended against incarceration.

We are told that the vast majority of Muslims are peace loving people who just want to be left alone on get on with their lives. I’m sure that’s true. And I’m equally sure that’s a problem for us. It seems they are so peace loving they’re not prepared to fight for their own freedom in their own countries. At best they are supine cattle.

Why, then, should we expect them to be any more resolute in defence of freedom and democracy, in this country? When they reach such numbers that they are able to influence the election results in individual seats, as they are now apparently doing in Western Sydney, we already have a problem. When they reach numbers here such as they have achieved in Birmingham in the UK, by which they can enforce their own exclusively Islamic culture and sharia law, or in France, then we will live the future that we can already see clearly in Europe. Do we really want that?

Let’s say, in twenty or thirty year’s time, we have such an enclave in Western Sydney and the proselytizers up the ante. Initially, they will promise to things that many Muslims might agree with (polygamy, sharia divorce provisions, arranged child marriages etc). Then they will demand that our law accommodate Islamic penalties for apostasy, blasphemy and so on. Will the peace loving Muslims come to the fore, band together and reject the extremism? Or will they knuckle under as they have done in their own countries and go with the flow? As long as we continue to pay such slavish respect to the dogma of multiculturalism, and issue one apologia after another about Islam, I’ve got my money on the latter.

When the wave of Vietnamese refugees arrived in Australia, there was some initial disquiet, driven mostly by a surge in drug related crime committed by Vietnamese youths. Yet now, in my opinion, the Vietnamese represent the most successful example of ethnic immigration that we have seen. And they have integrated without losing their own cultural identity.

There is very little sign of that happening among the Muslim community. Where I live I see many Muslim families coming to the beach on weekends in summer and I am struck by how often the family comprises a man in singlet, shorts and thongs and a wife covered from head to toe including hijab. And often the little girls are the same.

Recently Mark Latham has highlighted the erection of a screen at Auburn swimming pool to allow Muslim women to bathe unobserved.

At Roselands Shopping Centre I frequently see women wearing the full face covering and, while I acknowledge that the women are probably quite harmless, nonetheless the sight is chilling. Even more chilling when one of their number refuses to stand in court and then takes her case to the High Court.

There are examples of Muslims successfully integrating into our society but as a proportion of their population their numbers are small and likely to be smaller the more that population grows. And they will be seen as sell-outs – they will have little influence on the wider Muslim community.

Getting back to my original question, actually we could ban Muslim immigration if the political was there but that would only happen if the vast majority of Australians supported the idea. But as we know, it only takes a small hard core element of extremists to poison public debate in this country, as witness, for example, the efforts of the LBGTI lobby. At a practical level, I just can’t see it happening.

Ideally, we would make it unnecessary for them to come in the first place by helping them to fix their own problems. But history has shown that is much easier said than done and would require much more effort and sacrifice from the West than it has hitherto shown. For a start it would require a recognition that the West is already being invaded and an acceptance of the vast and prolonged military effort needed to address this problem at its source – not just react to it when its more extreme manifestations are visited upon innocent civilians in our theatres and public places.

We, by which I mean the entire West, would have to maintain a standing army in a number of critical Middle East countries in support of, hopefully, a grateful civil power. But that is another story.

So, if, practically, we can’t ban Muslim immigration then we should at least be demanding much more of those who do come in terms of integration. We can start by issuing only temporary protection visas, demanding that they abandon such practices as wearing the burqa, eliminating such ridiculous concessions as post Ramadan dinners hosted by our Parliaments. Before citizenship is offered, applicants must be able to demonstrate competency in English (as, for example, being able to listen to a news broadcast and re-iterate the main points) and must show a history of employment, or volunteering. Revocation of citizenship and deportation must be a routine administrative process in cases of repeated criminality or, where events, such as return to a place of persecution, prove that the original claims of asylum where groundless.