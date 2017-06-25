Guest Post: Warty Christian symbols are divisive

The Sky News programme Outsiders mentioned the fact that a Lesbian bishop proposed removing crosses from churches in order to appease Muslims: in other words a complete capitulation.
Now what was not mentioned, was that this same bishop achieved a world’s first, when she became a bishop back in 2009. The story about the crosses was mentioned in Breitbart News back in October 2015, which was part of a story centred around the fact that churches in Sweden, well certainly in their capital, Stockholm, were opening their doors to Muslim worshipers, and that part of the deal was the removal of all signs of the cross and the placement of markings, presumably on the floor, showing the direction of Mecca.
So there you have it, the full gamut of PCness, in Sweden, with some churches over here, doubt feeling rather virtuous at least one church is taking the lead in these matters. Inshallah.
News yesterday:
Swedish PM to Force Priests to Conduct Gay Marriages, Compares them With Abortions
It’ll be interesting if he really does this, because between the SJW Swedish PM and the militant LGBTers there may be a lot of pastors going to gaol.
Not every local church has surrendered.
I’m glad you called her a Lesbian bishop and not a Christian bishop, for the two offices are incompatible.
Btw, there is a growing Christian resistance movement which rejects the liberal, former state church in Sweden.
Sweden PM to create new pastors?
Religious symbols divisive?
Let “Ban the Om” be the new Mantra.
Too late. Some our churches have already submitted.
Christians and Muslims find common ground as Perth church hosts Ramadan
Beaconsfield Anglican church welcomes Muslim community, offers land for mosque
Yes, just as the Apostle Paul wrote to his friend Timothy regarding the church:
1 Timothy 4 “But the Spirit speaks expressly, that in latter times some shall apostatise from the faith, giving their mind to deceiving spirits and teachings of demons”
Sweden will become the first Muslim country in Europe. The lesbian bishop is one of Stalin’s ‘useful fools’.
I suppose the next God botherer to do that will be the media whore at Gosford. The Anglian church rector who wears Catholic frocks and calls himself Father.
‘Ayatollah Turnbull’ – has a nice ring to it. We need to make our guests feel right at home, doncha think.
Look, if the Swedish Church – which is an established church run by the state – is forced to perform gay marriages, then so be it.
You can’t have it both ways, guys. If you want to be the established church, you have to accept that the government decides what’s acceptable and what isn’t. And if that’s an affront to God, well… you “fashionable” churches stopped caring about that years ago anyway.
Now, try this on with the Catholics and see what happens. They’ll smile, and thank you for giving them the opportunity to go to jail for their beliefs.
Oh those Swedish Presbyterians!
And return the powers of legal marriage to the State, and hold their own ceremonies for their own people, who may or may not also choose to be married by the State.
The meek shall inherit ..?
Didn’t see it. Is she hot?
That bolded clause alone is bizarre behaviour from a minister of the Christian religion. Whatever the motivation.
Separation of Church and State – does that mean the state doesn’t meddle in Church business?
Calm down children, whatever your favorite flavour of religion, it’s still all bollocks.
Malcolm Thomas
#2422520, posted on June 25, 2017 at 9:43 pm
This is exactly correct!
The universe consists of nothing except physical phenomema, which comprise matter and energy. There’s nothing else. And it always operates in accordance with the inexorable physical laws of the universe.
So all of us are just transient, tiny, configurations of matter and energy operating solely because the matter and energy comprising us is following those physical laws.
That’s how we have these things called “thoughts”, which have some sort of validity independent of their status as manifestations of the biochemistry going on within us.
And we can be absolutely certain that, as tiny transient configurations of matter and energy, we have the capacity to be totally certain that there’s no reality other than matter and energy.
Because…
Um, err….
Malcolm, help me out here…
A church without a cross and with signs pointing to Mecca.
So, a mosque then.
Will they also hold stonings for adulterers and amputations for thieves, bigamous and child marriages? For social inclusion of course.
Philippa Martyr #2422474, posted on June 25, 2017, at 8:38 pm
Now THERE is a real oxymoron.
🙂
“Lesbian bishop proposed removing crosses from churches in order to appease Muslims: in other words a complete capitulation.”
Undoubtedly, it would be complete capitulation.
I have nothing but contempt for Swedish folk.
It is a DEAD country.
And I tell every Swede when I meet them that they are sh*t.