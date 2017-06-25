Guest Post: Warty Christian symbols are divisive

The Sky News programme Outsiders mentioned the fact that a Lesbian bishop proposed removing crosses from churches in order to appease Muslims: in other words a complete capitulation.

Now what was not mentioned, was that this same bishop achieved a world’s first, when she became a bishop back in 2009. The story about the crosses was mentioned in Breitbart News back in October 2015, which was part of a story centred around the fact that churches in Sweden, well certainly in their capital, Stockholm, were opening their doors to Muslim worshipers, and that part of the deal was the removal of all signs of the cross and the placement of markings, presumably on the floor, showing the direction of Mecca.

So there you have it, the full gamut of PCness, in Sweden, with some churches over here, doubt feeling rather virtuous at least one church is taking the lead in these matters. Inshallah.