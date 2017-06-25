Just as true for the mouse with an Aussie flag

    #2422309, posted on June 25, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    The Australian public gave massive support to the guy who promised NOT to hand out free stuff… In 2013 a guy called “Tony Abbott” promised to fix the budget disaster and the Australian public got right behind him.

    #2422311, posted on June 25, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Big Government is not so much a mousetrap more of a boiling frog.

    Every day your freedoms are eroded in ways that you do not even know about: petty bureaucrats exercising discretions under delegated legislation and powers; new laws adding costs to everything from your cup of coffee on the way to work until you turn out the light as you go to bed; the tens of millions of dollars of additional debt added each week crowding out the private sector, diverting people and resources from profitable activity and adding to the burden of increased taxes and future taxpayers.

    And the democratic process is seeming incapable of delivering a major political party or parliamentary system that is even capable of discussing, let alone addressing any of this. A mousetrap seems like a better option.

    #2422317, posted on June 25, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Free stuff courtesy of minders of OPM

    http://imgur.com/rSGciJX

    #2422348, posted on June 25, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Well we’ve just spent $22 billion on Gonski, for no apparent reason.
    The Stupid.Fucking.Liberals are only now calling for ideas on what the money should be spent on and what outcomes are going to be used as performance indicators.
    Sort of like putting the cart before the horse.

