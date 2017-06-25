Maajid Nawaz Interview

Posted on 7:45 pm, June 25, 2017 by I am Spartacus

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Maajid Nawaz Interview

  1. Alexi the Conservative Russian
    #2422463, posted on June 25, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    What a shame we don’t have someone like him in Oz to counter Wally.

  2. 2dogs
    #2422479, posted on June 25, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    What is the actual public policy response to Islamic extremism that Nawaz is advocating?

  3. Chris M
    #2422541, posted on June 25, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    The entire family of any convicted terrorist must have all assets and property seized and to forfeit citizenship if not local born.

  4. Robber Baron
    #2422668, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:20 am

    I don’t trust any Muslim.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *