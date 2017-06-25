Rod Liddle on London

I am great fan of Rod Liddle who writes for The Spectator.
Here is his latest contribution.
Rod Liddle
London, city of the damned. City of incendiary tower blocks, jihadi mentals trying to slit your throat, yokels from Somerset up for the day to enjoy a spot of ramming Muslims in a white van. City of Thornberry, Abbott and Corbyn. City of Boris. City of anti-Semitic marches to commemorate Al Quds. City of Isis flags and where, in most boroughs, white British people are a largely resentful minority. City of vacuous liberal platitudes — we all stand together, not in my name. Why would you live there? I would rather live in Gaza, just about. If you are not tired of London by now then you are surely tired of life. City of gender-study courses, LGBT action days and poor huddled masses, mainly foreigners, earning fuck all.
City of eateries run by greedy ponces selling you a bowl of cornflakes for five quid, city of middle-class wood-burning stoves and Chelsea tractors choking the entire population. City of the million quid garage, city of the £600-per-month one-room rathole for impecunious losers. City of people who think they’re entitled to everything. City of bankers. City of fury, of rage, of toddler tantrums and bellowed hatred. I never go there unless I can help it. And when I do, I always take a candle, some flowers and a teddy bear, so I’m ready for the next vigil, which is always just around the corner.
I also make sure I’ve got a few words of anodyne cant prepared for when Jon Snow — wearing one of his ties, a white poppy and maybe a tampon to show his solidarity with menstruating women — hoves into view asking his usual facile questions for Channel 4 News. ‘Well, Jon, I think it’s important at a time like this that we all stand together. It’s nothing to do with Islam. We need hope, not hate. Love, not war. Cheese, not chives. Anyway, it’s all Theresa May’s fault. Burning tower blocks, jihadi mentals, racist yokels.’
The surprising thing is that it did not happen before. What didn’t? Both. The burning tower block and the Cardiff-domiciled Somerset yokel with his wish, comprehensively unrealised, to expunge Muslims from the face of the earth. The population does not swallow the obvious canard that jihadi attacks are nothing to do with Islam — nor yet that it is a perverted form of Islam to which the jihadis adhere. If it is perverted, then it’s perverted across a rather large swath of the Islamic world, no?
And yet the actions of Darren Osborne were pretty much a singularity. The white population does not take out its misgivings, its resentments, on ‘ordinary’ Muslims. We have been uniquely tolerant and pacific. Our sense of injustice is perhaps ratcheted up a notch or two when the police quickly decide that the wretched Osborne’s attack was ‘terrorism’, when it takes them rather longer to reach this conclusion after the Muslims have been out with their knives and vans again, in attack after attack after attack. And when we’re told that this is clear evidence of horrible escalating right-wing violence and Islamophobia when it is nothing of the kind. When we’re told this by the same people who told us the jihadi attacks were nothing to do with Islam. That stuff, I think, rankles a bit with your average Brit — beyond London. Beyond the city of Lily Allen, the city of veri-similitude and hypocrisy.
And the tower block. Grenfell Tower. Done on the cheap, clad with an amalgam of kindling and Zip firelighters, sod the poor. The lefties are absolutely justified in both decrying the inequality that exists in our capital city and insisting that the authorities do not give a monkey’s about the poorest citizens. But to state, as Jeremy Corbyn did, that everyone should have a nice, safe space to live in London is so fabulously stupid as to be certifiable. The residents of that block were almost exclusively African and Asian immigrants, or the children of immigrants, brought into this country to do, at best, menial work for affluent whitey. If they had ‘somewhere nice to live’, you well-off Londoners would be paying at least triple the amount in hourly rates for your nannies, Uber drivers, cleaners, builders, road sweepers, lavatory attendants and so on. Maybe quadruple. And you are not prepared to do that, are you?
Further, if those rates of pay were applicable then white working-class British people would be queuing up for the jobs and the immigrants wouldn’t be here at all —because suddenly the need for them would have evaporated. So you Londoners who delight in the ‘diversity’ of your city and are proud to have Fatimah from Algeria minding your brats and Mohammed from Mogadishu driving you to work and Pawel from Białystok excavating your basement for a new kitchen — where do you think they live, these people? Fatimah lived in Grenfell Tower. Mohammed lives in the tower opposite, just about to go up in smoke. Pawel shares a room with seven other Polish men, living as the lowest navvies did in the 1850s.
And you are living in Dubai or Doha, the only difference being the colder climate and the fact that you pretend your city is a wonderful multicultural melting pot, rather than a slave state run entirely for your own benefit. Hell, at least the Emiratis and the Qataris are honest in their utter disdain for their Gastarbeiter. You dress it all up in the agreeable and becoming cloak of internationalism, as if we were doing these people a favour. City of magnificent delusions.
I can see why the right, then, is in favour of mass immigration. But I cannot for a second understand why the left goes along with it. As Marx said, it is the means by which the rich become richer. I used to like London. But what now is there to like?
Started strongly but then lost the plot-line in a London-esque attempt to appear even-handed.
Excuse me?
John Cleese recently aired the rather un-PC view that cosmopolitan London is all well and good but it’s got to the stage where the host culture is no longer recognisable as being the host culture, and that this is a problem.
I expect that there will be something of an ‘English quarter’ in a small part of London soon where all the quaint archetypes of English town life – long expunged from London itself – are crammed. Londoners will go there with their camera phones and selfie-sticks on weekends, and the interest might last for a year or two; internal tourists there to see what London was like when it was an English city. Of course, it’ll be an ersatz, Disneyfied version. The area will soon become deeply unfashionable with the locals; too touristy.
Old-fashioned Lefty:
“The residents of that block were almost exclusively African and Asian immigrants, or the children of immigrants, brought into this country to do, at best, menial work for affluent whitey.”
That sort of racism used to rile the Right; it still should
Exactly the same in Paris too.
The ‘right’ are not in this picture sorry.
Pull the British people out ,surround it with electrified razor wire, you have an instant ghetto,then Bring in national serviceto guard the fence fill it with the other migrants from the rest of Britain ,sell them food till they run out if money and goods ,then forget them .Bring in national service to guard the fence ,thus solving youth unemployment its a win win situation .
IIRC, it was Labour PM Tony Blair who started the ball rolling with mass immigration from the Third World specifically to stick it up the British Tory class system, and to rub their noses in mutliculturalism and diversity.
“I can see why the right, then, is in favour of mass immigration. But I cannot for a second understand why the left goes along with it.”
A tad disingenuous. I’d be amazed if Rod Liddle wasn’t aware of the fact that 3rd world immigrants overwhelmingly vote left.
I wonder if he meant that the right are happy to have a servant class if it means foreign imports. The Brit working class are too well supported on welfare to get of their buts and perform the “dirty”jobs. I do not think that the overall right leaners in Britain want Islamic immigration.
@ Beachside – your recollection fails you. Britain has been receiving significant bodies ofmigrants since the Empire Windrush docked in 1948.
Someone on another blog was banging on that all the people killed in the London fire were “blacks” (a great exaggeration), the strong implication being that evil whiteys were somehow to blame, and they should have died instead.
I can see quite easily how “blacks” and immigrants will die in fires like this (and there is nothing sinister about it), when native-born Englishmen and women are in the minority in parts of their own capital.
I can see why the right, then, is in favour of mass immigration. But I cannot for a second understand why the left goes along with it.
If that is the case (and I don’t believe it for one minute), then why are conservatives and right-wingers accused of “racism” and wanting to close up Britain to foreign immigration, and the left want open borders?
@ Pyrmonter – look at the jump after 1997 though:
Dammit link didn’t work:
http://webarchive.nationalarchives.gov.uk/20160105160709/http://www.ons.gov.uk/ons/resources/ltimfin_tcm77-243610.png
Doesn’t this multicultural thing really go back to the 50s -60s with the independence of the colonies etc. My guess is it building up a head of steam as the foreign population source expands unabated, whilst the native population experiences wealth in some kind of stasis. Historically, europe generally, including England has had a pretty defined class culture. The same is happening here but our different history, geography etc, it lags somewhat……something to anticipate with baited breath.
@ Colin S: note “net”; and that those migration figures include several million EU nationals; the counterpart to the 1 1/2 million Brits now living elsewhere in the EU. These anti-immigrant rants tend to target Czechs and Poles almost as heavily as Afro-caribeams,
One thing he got wrong was the “right” being the ruling class, it’s been the left in London since WW2, and has gradually become the case throughout the former western democracies. There’s a hell of a lot more smug socialists renovating their basement, getting chauffeured by sooty in the Toorak tractor and having Jugdish and his missus pop i8n a few times a week to give the place a swish. The new Bourbons I dubbed them, ever bit or more as effete, worthless, inbred and parasitic as those Frog flapdoodles, who at least wound up getting a well-desereved extreme short back and sides. Pity the current crop never will, unless the charwoman becomes “radicalised”.
Huh? The left doesn’t “go along with it” – the left is martialling the multicultural revolution, importing vast vote banks so they can be in power forever. That’s not to say champagne socialists don’t appreciate the abundance of cheap labour that results, but this is very much a secondary benefit.
London seems to be rather like California, where the middle class has largely fled, leaving behind a super-rich liberal elite, a mass of working poor who service them, and another mass of multi-generational welfare dependents. These demographics make an ongoing civil society untenable. It’s only a matter of time when the huge combined majority of welfarists and the working poor commence discovering just how sincere their masters’ belief in the social justice of ‘spreading the wealth around’ really is. This won’t look pretty. The super rich can’t build walls around their compounds high enough, and the people they pay minimum wages to guard them will say “what do you mean ‘us’, paleface?”, open the gates and join in the spreading spree.
@ Pyrmonter
From Migration Watch UK</a>:
…
16.1. Britain has experienced many relatively small episodes of immigration over the centuries. For nearly a thousand years migration was on a very small scale compared to the size of the population. In the decades between the Second World War and the late 1990s, foreign immigration grew steadily at a relatively modest rate before declining in the late 1960s and becoming fairly stable between 1971 and 1981. The massive increase in the level of migration since the late 1990s is utterly unprecedented in the country’s history, dwarfing the scale of anything that went before. (bolding added)
Updated 12 May, 2014
~~~
Aside from rubbing the right’s nose in a good dose of multiculturalism and diversity, the primary object
of the exercise for the Blair Labour government was to change the country’s demographic by importing a dedicated welfare dependent Labour voting tribe that would keep them in power for decades, if not longer.
Shorten will do the same when he’s handed the keys to The Lodge, and the nation’s treasury in 2019.
One of Blair’s key strategists, John McTernan might even score a second 457 gig with the ALP downunder.
“The residents of that block were almost exclusively African and Asian immigrants, or the children of immigrants, brought into this country to do, at best, menial work for affluent whitey. If they had ‘somewhere nice to live’, you well-off Londoners would be paying at least triple the amount in hourly rates for your nannies, Uber drivers, cleaners, builders, road sweepers, lavatory attendants and so on. Maybe quadruple. And you are not prepared to do that, are you”?
More likely refugees on welfare.
Now that is what I call a good old fashioned spray. What a pity that those who should be reading it, and acting on it, couldn’t give a rats arse. Today it is farewell London. Tomorrow it is farewell UK. You were warned several decades ago that this would happen but you didn’t listen . You knew best and those that were doing the warning were written off as racists, bigots or worse. Vale Enoch Powell. A prophet ignored and vilified.
Enoch Powell was a crackpot. Or at least is used by crackpots. We had people on this blog try and spin the Finsbury incident into a race thing that white Britons secretly supported. After the same people try to say “Islam is not a race”.
The same people beforehand tried to say that America must remain primarily white to keep Mexicans out or America will be poorer. What are the roots of Western civilisation? Greek and Roman culture and Christianity or being Northern European (“white”)? At the same time whilst saying how backwards the Germans and French are. Unless there is some claim of British supremacy – but, “Britain is fucked”.
Conservatives used to expound the benefits of assimilation, now it is separation by race to avoid militant Muslims. This is wrong headed.
Not necessarily. Remove regulatory barriers to building, put a sufficiently heavy tax on vacant lots and unoccupied buildings, and ‘somewhere nice to live’, at a rent that even low-wage immigrants can afford, will suddenly materialize.
Of course not, because that would reverse some of the unearned gains in property values, and unearned gains are far more sacred than hard-earned income.
Wow. If you’ve highlighted this piece of garbage, I would hate to read the rest of his musings.
He should have done some basic research, such as the change in immigration numbers when Labour finally got back into power in the mid 90’s. Not sure if immigration levels reduced to a sane level under David Cameron, but I wouldn’t even consider him as being on the ‘right’. Cameron was more like Turnbull – globalist soft-left.
Ah good ol’ Dotty. You can espouse the benefits of assimilation right up until the point where your head goes rolling down the street.
Culture (and religion) matters.
Clearly that isn’t assimilation. Stop dissembling.
I’m pretty sure that Fatimah, Mohammed and Pawel all came to London entirely VOLUNTARILY and possibly at some personal expense and risk. Let’s not start bullshitting about slavery, hmmm?
Did we? I’d like to know who here identified islam as a race.
Time and time again, it is the ideology of islam that is the clear and present danger.
The fact that the indigenous have managed to notice 7/7 Lee Rigby Westminster, London bridge Manchester, and all the rest of the attempts plus the nationwide grooming gangs plus all the crap that goes on every single day as all stemming from the same source.
Do you seriously think that no Briton isn’t just a little bit pleased muslims got a little payback?
People like Tommy Robinson.
Anybody who described Gough Whitlam as “having a very second rate mind” can’t be all bad.
So I’m told, they were grumbling much the same way when the Romans turned up.
Correct. That’s the point. Baby steps.
Does anybody know when Dot is moving to Lakemba ? With his support for open borders he would be a Labor MP candidate pretty quick.
And how many Tommy Robinsons do you think there are?
She thinks white men are a bigger terror threat than Islamic jihadists
Brett W
I’ve been to SW Sydney fairly often. Plenty of regular people live there. Guess what the predominantly white and/or non Muslim bits are unpleasant to live in as well. You are arguing against what I said in toto. So you’re saying assimilation is the same as open borders. This is logic defying nonsense. The two aren’t even related closely.
Enoch Powell was concerned about black immigration from Commonwealth countries. His speech had nothing to do with Islam. More to do with “the black man having the whip hand over the white man”.
I don’t know, but you reckon people don’t hold onto some of these racially motivated views. You’re showing some deep cognitive dissonance here.
Dot,
Unfortunately it is fairly obvious to me that there is one particular migrant group that has proven it does not assimilate as well as others. This is shown by high levels of crime and welfare dependency.
It isn’t race that is the GREAT BIG PROBLEM in the UK right now , it is islam.
Of course there are racists everywhere, but I think even John Bull can work out the difference between race and ideology.
The fact that the UK is being overwhelmed by immigration’ many there for their generous welfare scheme is not an issue, not at all,
Muslims constantly play the race card but hey you indulge that particular narrative of white crusader v brown muslim.
You know a lot of English are also ticked about Poles taking their jobs.
Tell me that is racially motivated.
There are many non muslim dark skinned immigrants in the UK as well, that aren’t pursuing a campaign of terror, obviously all far too subtle a distinction.
How many immigrants are too many in your book?
That’s a good point Brett. Now do you notice that this has nothing to do with Powell’s ideas? The coincidence is with his rhetorical flushes, not concerns about blacks “having the whip hand over the white man”?
And how many Tommy Robinsons do you think there are?
From Breitbart London after big protests.
13 hours ago
get 120 clubs to provide 10000 fans each, arm them all and you have 1.2 million to do what’s needed…
You don’t own a job. You own a business, land, vehicles…etc.
That’s precisely my point and you look like a dick trying to be a smart arse about it. Enoch Powell was wrong and any wonderment in what he said is like taking cold reading as a sign of contact with a departed relative.
I think Dutton should make a point of setting up some staff in South Africa to assess white farmers from Zimbabwe as potential refugee migrants. To be counted in the normal refugee intake. Could even set up some arrangement where farmers, who need staff, sponsor them as workers for first few years.
I’ve met Zimbabwean farmers, kicked off their land, who have gone back and seen the mess the new overlords are making. The story is always the same – the breeding stock slaughtered and eaten, the seed grain boiled and eaten, the farm stripped of everything of value to be sold on the black market, the women cultivating the ground with hoes, the same as their great grandmothers did, while the men sit in the shade, drinking beer, and telling each other how brave they were in the bush war, when most of them weren’t even born. Said farmers fit in well in rural Australia.
Mark Steyn said it better.
https://www.steynonline.com/7921/the-great-fire-of-a-new-london
I wasn’t talking about Powell and neither were you dot.
We were talking about here and now.
No London then. Londinium, built by the Romans, started as a garrison in a fort on a hill.
But yes, I’m sure the Romans would have been grumbling about the weather.