ScoMo completely loses the plot

You have to give SA Treasurer some credit for chutzpah in announcing the SA Major Bank Levy. If it was good enough for ScoMo, who couldn’t ever explain the impost apart from needing the money and no one likes the banks, it was good enough for Tom.

But am I the only one who thinks that ScoMo has completely lost the plot? Evidence was abundant in the Budget Speech which we must assume he wrote because no Treasury bureaucrat would use that loony language or make those very “progressive statements” – for example, about the government looking after us all. Oh please.

But then this little homily popped up on my Facebook page. Apart from the fact he can’t spell, this is really quite bizarre stuff from a Liberal politician.

I really wonder what he is smoking? At this stage, he seems to have more in common with Red Ted Theodore than Peter Costello.

It is vital that we protect vulnerable Australians from predatory credit card practises which seek to make a quick buck from people’s misfortune, and compound their financial hardship. Before the end of this calendar year, the Turnbull Government will introduce a suite of measures to force credit card providers to scrap unfair practices.