Too communist even for the Greens?

Are the Greens imploding with the watermelon group led by Lee Rhiannon being attacked by the rest of the party led by Richard de Natale?
H.L. Mencken knew best when he wrote
Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.
Are the Greens even necessary as their own party in Australia given how comprehensively they seem to have won the battle of ideas.
Conservatives have been leading the way on Environmentalism without any Green help since the 90’s when Howard created the climate office. This was years before An Inconvenient Truth and before climate alarm-ism even went mainstream.
So even if the Greens do implode, it’ll mean little to the overall trajectory of Australian lights-out, anti-industry legislation first spearheaded by Conservatives anyway.
Break out the popcorn!
Well now ‘iampeter’ has crawled out of his dank hole to bash Conservatives yet again – however, iampeter consistently fails to comprehend that all of what he claims Conservatives did was never ever Conservative in nature or form, and in fact, Australia hasn’t had a proper Conservative Government in power in decades.
Conservatism does not equal big interfering activist Government.
This is as good an explanation of Conservatism as any out there (from the net):
“A political philosophy or attitude emphasizing respect for traditional institutions, distrust of government activism, and opposition to sudden change in the established order.”
p.s. If the Greens have won the battle of ideas, why is it that PHON (who are anti so much of Green policy and ideology) are now polling higher than the Greens at 11% federally.
Maybe he does.
Brave move by the au-pair exploiter, there’s probably more Stalinists in the Greens these days than chlorophyll cuddlers, he might find himself in the same situation as Kerensky. He may even also avoid an icepick, but will have to watch out for organic tofu-based ricin delivery umbrellas.
Their sarah hanson-young can finally get to be a leader when each green senator has their own party.
The sarah hanson-young project.
Sobbing Team Skywhale.
How could it go wrong?.
The Monster Raving Loony Party could outlast the greens.
I would not in any circumstances describe PHON as conservative. Reactionary protectionist/agrarian socialists certainly. 1950s DLP or even pre-war Billy Hughes Labor.
I’d reckon Di Natale is gone.
You realise, lUrker, that that bit about conservatives protecting institutions becomes a big problem once the left get busy creating or populating a huge swag of them?
See ABC et al.
Go Doris you good thing!
Except for the two most important issues facing Australia today.
Muslim immigration and ‘climate change’.
The CFMEU bought the Greens a while back now.
You left out the critical and relevant word – traditional.
Our institutions have long since abandoned their traditions, so in their present, corrupted form they should not be protected. What they do need is to be deconstructed and remade into their original traditional forms.
100% agree!
I’m still a bit disturbed by Bruce of Newcastle’s link to the photo of Sarah ‘um…I’m not pregnant’ Hanson-Young.
But she sure looks it. Is she? Hard to say. Maybe she’ll be insouciantly flopping a boob out in the Senate before attaching a wailing sprog to it alongside Larissa Waters soon enough.
This is going to be a common sight for a long time. Most would say ‘breast is best’ for maybe 12 months, but the average Green thinks 12 years, not months.
The Greens seething in irrelevance.
Most would say ‘breast is best’ for maybe 12 months, but the average Green thinks 12 years, not months. When it’s the metaphorical funbag of guvmint, it’s a lifetime, and following reincarnations.
LR is a communist. Greens pretend not to be communist.
Left used to claim Menzies ruled with slogan ‘Reds under the bed’. Now Reds in the Parliament.
Communist is now globalist. Bolshevik Socialism was always one world government with no nation states. The German National Socialists instead went for National Socialism retaining the nation.
Anyone who supports the UN could be thus identified as a communist. Wrapping a turd in sanitary napkins doesn’t transform the contents to something pleasant.
Rhiannon is as mad as a cut snake and has been so for years but that hasn’t worried the Greens until now. They are reaping what they have sown and they bloody well deserve it. What is truly hypocrisy at its zenith is the attack on the idiotic old Commie by the moronic Hanson-Young. Talk about pot-kettle-black.
I don’t get it. She didn’t like the extra $23bn flushed on Gonski2.0. She wanted to hold out for the original Gillard Gonski including the unfunded promises. Based on Blabbersac’s claimed “cuts” this would imply flushing $45bn or so on no (or negative) outcomes.
Fine, that’s her right. I don’t understand how her dissent prevented 9 other Grünenführer from voting 9-1 to accept the deal. Dim Natalie appears upset because he was too piss peak to call a vote. And then yes, she sent a pamphlet to Grayndler. Big deal.
I told you already, I’m in between places.
You say that, but the definition you provided doesn’t mention individualism and capitalism, without which all you have is “interfering activist government”. In fact it even specifically mentions enforcing tradition and regulating speed-of-societal-change. How does one do that without violating individual rights?
In any case, my original post still stands: most environmentalist bureaucracy in this country was cooked up and implemented by Conservative government. I know lots of Conservatives want to disown it, but since your own definitions of your ideology doesn’t amount to support for freedom anyway, what you’re really saying is: nah-ah we are not greenie totalitarians, we are religious/traditionalist ones instead! My point is: it doesn’t matter if greenie totalitarians implode, since we still have all you others to deal with anyway.
+1. Spot on Habib.
…chlorophyll cuddlers…
Love it!
To a large extent this is correct. What Peter Spencer was facing came from Howard era legislation IIRC.
Don’t forget though that it was Graham Richardson (ALP) who basically empowered the Greens electorally.
Well it looks like the UK have just about had enough of Marxists, political elite and muslims.
13 hours ago
get 120 clubs to provide 10000 fans each, arm them all and you have 1.2 million to do what’s needed…
Lets not get too excited about the “non-communist” side of the greens being any good.
I posted this last September from the transcript of ABC radio interview.
Jeremy Buckingham: We’ve got the message from the membership, the wider community, the supporters of the Greens just want us to get really fucking serious about climate change. That has to be our focus. All the other things are important, there’s no doubt about it, social issues. There has to be a voice for that in Australia, saying climate change is absolutely primal to all policy making, and that we have to stop fossil fuels, no ifs, no buts, no new coal, no coal seam gas. And we have to get radical about it. We have to be relentless. We have to keep saying it until we’re blue in the face and spewing up, because Labor aren’t doing it, the coalition aren’t doing it. While they obfuscate and delay, the planet cooks. And the Greens need to get radical, we need to get out there, be on the blockades, blockade those coal ports, get arrested. Keep saying it until people are absolutely sick to death of it because that’s our job, to defend the planet and put ecology first.
BTW Buckingham’s middle name is Nova.
To what extent is that correct? The Howard governments were primarily conservative neither by name nor by nature.
Someone tell me when Australia has actually had a “conservative” government.
Di Natale is gone.
The Rhiannon will wipe the floor with him because she has the rank and file with her. Socialist Alliance anyone?
And as someone mentioned above, the Unions have been pumping money into ‘The Greens’ for some time.
Doesn’t anyone remember Jack Mundey?
At long last.
Somebody has FINALLY invented the ‘self-destructing watermelon’.
The Brown Movement, as epitomised these days by ‘Richard the Third’ (Di Natale) is SO relevant.
One feral dingbat hugs a tree to save it…in order that another feral dingbat can chop it down to make postcards for the demo demanding that we all “Save The Trees”!
As with the A.L.P. (Allah’s Local Party), “finking” is NOT their strong point.
So rhiannon is vladimir iliyich ulyanov ,ready for the coup who is the present day “trotsky” and “stalin” ?History repeats its self ,communists are like that .
In the event that this public biffo has a lasting electoral impact, it will likely be good news for some high profile federal Labor MPs who are obviously increasingly nervous about the march of the Greens in inner-urban seats – so while a dose of schadenfreude is nice, probably not too much to celebrate here.
Next thing ,tomorrow the conservatives will throw ruddbull out ,of the party .this will form two liberal groups the liberals and the ruddbullites . Next the alp will split as the communist wing pillsberserkers splits from thev union gangster wing,what fun self seeking politics is well worth watching ,selfseekong hardl destruction the hallmark of the career politics industry ,nor surprising the greedy insects involved in that trade .
I don’t really care for conservatism – if a tradition still works, fine, keep it; but I am always open to change, just not change for change’s sake.
I am far more liberal these days.