What a great story

The Mordialloc-Chelsea Leader reported, beside tales of stolen purses and the like, that three men with iron bars “attempted to hijack” a late-model Commodore in a Bonbeach reserve on Sunday evening, June 4.
“One man opened the driver’s door while the others bashed the car but … they fled after one of the passengers challenged them,” the item said.
Funny, that. Who was in the car that could scare men armed with iron bars? A Hells Angels convention? A live crocodile?
Not according to our sources, who insist the all-conquering “passenger” was in fact a policewoman, who drew her pistol to repel the baddies.
If only all Australians could exercise that same right to self-defence.
If true, that would explain the carjackers’ retreat. But it does not explain why the incident was reported so vaguely and ignored by senior police, supposing they knew about it.
Why so publicity-shy? Perhaps it’s not a good look to admit suburban streets are so unsafe that carjackers and muggers can brazenly bail up police as well as ordinary citizens. Better to mislead the public than alarm anyone.
I think that is exactly correct – for whatever reason the various law-enforcement agencies and their political masters are unwilling or unable to provide the physical security and safety that Australians pay for and expect.
Funny when I was with vicpol I was required to go about armed, now retired I’m not permitted to carry anything for the purpose of self defence. I’m the same person, nothings changed but I can’t carry. The police really can’t protect you yet you aren’t permitted to protect yourself.
All the crooks have guns and are quite prepared to use them, law abiding people can’t have anything. Something is very very wrong.
Jeez, Bonbeach is hardly Sunshine. You make some good points. I’d go further and say that we are endangered by news reports, made with the aid of police, that either downplay or upsize particular elements, all in the creation of a wider agenda.
Blind as well as stupid. The men-of-no-appearance can’t recognise a police uniform when they see one.
If she was a dickless tracey, why didn’t she pinch the miscreants?
Funny when I was with vicpol I was required to go about armed, now retired I’m not permitted to carry anything for the purpose of self defence. I’m the same person, nothings changed but I can’t carry. Same for ADF members, even when on duty these days, despite being a prime target. We can feel secure that our elected betters have a close personal detail on them 24/7 though.
All the crooks have guns and are quite prepared to use them, law abiding people can’t have anything.
Can the Polies even defend themselves? Only barely (from UK Telegraph):
24 June 2017 • 9:02pm
Parliament has suffered its biggest ever cyber attack as hackers launched a “sustained and determined” attempt to break into MPs email accounts.
The “brute force” assault lasted for more than 12 hours on Friday as unknown hackers repeatedly targeted “weak” passwords of politicians and aides.
Parliamentary officials were forced to lock MPs out of their own email accounts as they scrambled to minimise the damage from the incident.
I admit from physical to cyber security is a stretch but I have been ruminating on how my trust in the British Bobby has fallen in recent weeks. Who will protect us?
The Sheriff of Nottingham’s men are busy shaking down private citizens on their way to work in morning traffic for phone use violations, they don’t have time for criminals like car thieves.
Also people often forget which Prime Minister (one and only) that previously forcibly disarmed Australia’s citizens.
Hint: it wasn’t a Labor or Greens PM.
Was it a private vehicle and was the “passenger” policewoman off duty at the time?
Be a joke if she ends up being charged by Fatty Ashton.
Any suburb is subject to marauding and Bonbeach is not far from Frankston.
What happened to:
Run.
Hide.
Tell.
Imagine the Black Lives Matter riots if an Apex Predator-Child became shot while offering to wash the windscreen of a vehicle with a police passenger.
Notice that showing a police badge wasn’t considered as an effective deterrent.
The looters are ready to go right now, all they need is for a minority victim child to become shot by law enforcement.
Cleaning up after a beautiful teenage girl managed to off herself by driving full tilt into the back of a truck while texting will do that to you.
Won’t somebody please think of the children?
Blackie is all threatening with baseball bats and machetes, but runs like a bitch at the sight of a weapon, as any American non-Leftist will tell you. Of course we allowed ourselves to be disarmed so Blackie, after being let in in numbers for some reason, has the upper.
An armed citizenry can defend itself against muggers, buggerers and thieves (h/t Mel Brooks).
It makes sense to allow good citizens to defend themselves.
But our current government bans the carrying of defensive weapons for the same reason as European Kings once banned peasants from carrying the crossbow. Fear of an uprising.
” The average punter with a gun is likely to be just as much a danger to himself and the public.”
Surely that depends on the amount of training and checks required for a licence to be issued (viz. Switzerland). The average punter in a motor vehicle would also be a danger to themselves without training etc.
Like so many policies, it maybe difficult to roll back because the policy has supplanted self-discipline.
“can brazenly bail up police as well ”
Well in all fairness, they probably unintentionally found out about the Police presence.
Why so publicity-shy? Perhaps it’s not a good look to admit suburban streets are so unsafe that carjackers and muggers can brazenly bail up police as well as ordinary citizens. Better to mislead the public than alarm anyone.
Correction: “…better to mislead the public than arm anyone.”
Pity a spot of summary justice wasn’t carried out on the spot, might save a whole lot of grief for innocents in the future. 3D printers might be a great source of defence yet if this is the effect on crime.
I like living in a country where guns are far and few between. It makes me feel safer, not the other way around.
I had a discussion with a retired cop(sergeant) once about why he thought his life was more important than of a regular citizen? That he was permitted to carry a firearm for protection and we were not. His reply was that all lives were of equal importance and that he had a duty of care to protect which placed him in the line of danger more often than a regular citizen.
I asked why my duty of care to protect myself and my family was restricted if he considered all lives equally important? He couldn’t answer truthfully.
I see it as a human right not as something someone decides who can and who can’t defend themselves and by what means. What they are effectively saying is that we must suppress our natural instinct of survival, to suppress our natural desire to protect our gift of life and that of our families, something that is instilled in us from the time of our conception.
The law in this country regarding self defence should be challenged as a violation of human rights. The right of self defence without having the means to enforce it is no right at all. Obviously our lives matter little compared to those who would rule us, this should not be allowed.
With the current state of crime going on all around us because of the betrayal by our leaders, we are just as vulnerable of losing our gift of life as anyone else. It’s time we had a serious discussion on this violation of human rights and to shame those that would deny them of us.
The left are never wrong in anything they do , \even when they are wrong they are right . Wonder if the car jackers were tanned deeply.? Pity they didnt attack the policewoman forcing her to shoot them dead ,imagine the storm that would cause amongst the politician cops brass and their lefty masters ,not to mention the communist stenographers .
Despite noted criminologist and prior supporter of the NFA and gun laws, Dr Don Weatherburn changing his mind and calling it all a waste of money, you want the law because it makes you feel safe?
+1
One of the WA Cats may remember but there was an older couple up in the NE hills from Perth that were invaded.
The old bloke had a shotgun in the corner for shooting birds on his orchard.
He shot the invaders.
But then again, there are Eastern European muslims out that way so perhaps O’Callaghan just walked away!
Self defence and no charge.
“for whatever reason the various law-enforcement agencies and their political masters are unwilling or unable to provide the physical security and safety that Australians pay for and expect.”
It isn’t that they are unwilling, it is that it is impossible to have enough police to provide full security, and more to the point, we would not accept the intrusive level of policing required to provide all pervasive security.
Concealed carry, however, does do it.
Barry 1963
#2422190, posted on June 25, 2017 at 2:53 pm
I like living in a country where guns are far and few between. It makes me feel safer, not the other way around.
If only feelings mattered more than facts then your belief would be useful.
CDC report (2013) that the most effective strategy for a victim of crime to employ is to have a firearm.
The same report shows 10 defensive uses of firearms per criminal use.
The firearm cabinets of Australia are stocked are stocked with more guns, newer guns and more effective guns in 2017 than existed when hyacinth bucket-howard instructed no-guns john to do the buyback.
The number of lefties that cannot process this fact is an indicator of how groupthink functions.
No more Port Arthurs seems to prove to them that taking the guns off the rednecks wasn’t just a blow for Stalinism, but made the left feel happy.
Fact is that all the worn out hand-me-down rimfires got replaced with one new accurate centerfire.
The unintended consequence was that the cabinets of worn out guns that were kept as valued memories of the men that had passed them down, family heirlooms not family defence tools, were crushed in the purge.
The ex-firearm owner then went and bought a new bolt action centerfire, accurate and reliable at a far greater range. And none of them have been used in a massacre.
That’s fine if, like yourself, you’re trained in the use of firearms and keep your skills up. The average punter with a gun is likely to be just as much a danger to himself and the public. I formed this view after watching several baddies get their comeuppance on the Active Self Protection Channel on Youtube:
That’s pretty much the most stupid conclusion anyone has ever reached after watching Active Self Protection. Especially since the average punters firearm skills exceed those of our police. (A gun owner is a recreational shooter, most police are not recreational shooters.)
I like living in a country where guns are far and few between. It makes me feel safer, not the other way around.
There’s a big difference between feeling safe and being safe.
How do you “feel” about the 199 illegal Glocks in circulation in Lakemba and all the other illegal imports that they dare not publicly report because it makes a mockery of “tough gun laws”?
Feeling safe or you just hadn’t really thought it through?
Clearly what we (those of us who are not authorised and paid by the state to carry guns) need is to have our cars fitted with –
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blaster_(flamethrower)
but a lovely solar-powered blaster, made from re-purposed disposable latte cups, so the PC brigade will feel able to support it (but still be conflicted enough to show that they care).
Most police officers will do 1 – 2 scored shoots a year (depending on the state), a recreational pistol shooter is required to do a minimum of 6 scored shoots per year or lose the right to own the pistol.
Many recreational shooters, do far more than 6 shoots.
All this is just reality singing its fangs into stupid Australia.
sinking
When police appear on news yakking about this or that shooting or crime – I listen carefully to the exact words – but seldom learn anything relevant. My impression is they are deliberate obfuscators most of the time.
Does anybody know if the driver 0f this van below – was ever identified or charged?
Van drove into Australian Christian Lobby’s Canberra headquarters … ~20-21 Dec 2016
http://www.canberratimes.com.au › News › ACT News
Dec 22, 2016 – Van drove into Australian Christian Lobby’s Canberra headquarters and … the building but the driver is being treated for his injuries in hospital.