What a great story

From the Herald Sun:

The Mordialloc-Chelsea Leader reported, beside tales of stolen purses and the like, that three men with iron bars “attempted to hijack” a late-model Commodore in a Bonbeach reserve on Sunday evening, June 4.

“One man opened the driver’s door while the others bashed the car but … they fled after one of the passengers challenged them,” the item said.

Funny, that. Who was in the car that could scare men armed with iron bars? A Hells Angels convention? A live crocodile?

Not according to our sources, who insist the all-conquering “passenger” was in fact a policewoman, who drew her pistol to repel the baddies.