This is such a frightening story and what may be the most frightening part is that almost no one is going to be frightened by it. From The New York Post. Remember the repulsive story about Trump in Russia that was supposedly “leaked” by a British agent? Turns out the entire story was concocted by a Democrat Party research firm but partly funded by the FBI.

The FBI received a copy of the Democrat-funded dossier in August, during the heat of the campaign, and is said to have contracted in October to pay Steele $50,000 to help corroborate the dirt on Trump — a relationship that “raises substantial questions about the independence” of the bureau in investigating Trump, warned Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

“Raises substantial questions” is so understating the issue that you can see the fear about the nature of American governance if it is true, and there is every reason to believe it is. Everything you think about our way of life and our political leaders and our personal freedoms would have to be re-written from the ground up. Draining the sewer becomes more formidable every day.