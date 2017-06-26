Draining the sewer

Posted on 8:18 am, June 26, 2017 by Steve Kates

This is such a frightening story and what may be the most frightening part is that almost no one is going to be frightened by it. From The New York Post. Remember the repulsive story about Trump in Russia that was supposedly “leaked” by a British agent? Turns out the entire story was concocted by a Democrat Party research firm but partly funded by the FBI.

The FBI received a copy of the Democrat-funded dossier in August, during the heat of the campaign, and is said to have contracted in October to pay Steele $50,000 to help corroborate the dirt on Trump — a relationship that “raises substantial questions about the independence” of the bureau in investigating Trump, warned Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

“Raises substantial questions” is so understating the issue that you can see the fear about the nature of American governance if it is true, and there is every reason to believe it is. Everything you think about our way of life and our political leaders and our personal freedoms would have to be re-written from the ground up. Draining the sewer becomes more formidable every day.

  1. Baldrick
    #2422794, posted on June 26, 2017 at 8:27 am

    So it was actually the Democrats colluding with the some Russian’s to subvert a democratically elected POTUS.
    Oh the ironing!

  2. cynical1
    #2422795, posted on June 26, 2017 at 8:27 am

    And the FBI are amateur arseholes next to the CIA.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2422826, posted on June 26, 2017 at 8:53 am

    It’s as we’ve been discussing. From Scott Johnson:

    Analyze this

    And yet, this [fake dossier] or something very close to it, is apparently what was used for the FISA applications. Someone had to attest to the truth of that to the FISC. Does anyone see a problem here? No wonder the first application was rejected. Inquiring minds are, well, VERY curious as to how that second application got approved. Just how was this orchestrated? One thing’s for sure: Comey and Lynch had to have been working hand in glove, and probably with WH contact. And Chuck Schumer?

    Stonewalling? Lots to stonewall here.

    Someone appears to have applied to the FISA court to bug Trump associates using a faked-up dossier. Subsequently between the election and the inauguration Clapper and Lynch signed the executive orders to spread the resulting intel findings far and wide.

    The timing is interesting. It seems doubtful that the executive order would have been pushed though if Hillary had won.

    This is a very dirty bit of work.

  4. Myrddin Seren
    #2422950, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:25 am

    The FBI received a copy of the Democrat-funded dossier in August, during the heat of the campaign, and is said to have contracted in October to pay Steele $50,000 to help corroborate the dirt on Trump

    Who approved the contract ? Who signed the invoices off ?

    Be interesting for Congress to follow the papertrail on this one.

  5. .
    #2422956, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:30 am

    There should be a special prosecutor looking into Pelosi, Reid and the FBI.

  6. Leo G
    #2423020, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Republican senator for Iowa Chuck Grassly claimed in May that:

    Fusion GPS is the subject of a complaint to the Justice Department, which alleges that the company violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act by working on behalf of Russian principals to undermine U.S. sanctions against Russians. That unregistered work was reportedly conducted with a former Russian intelligence operative, Mr. Rinat Akhmetshin, and appears to have been occurring simultaneous to Fusion GPS’s work overseeing the creation of the dossier.

  7. [email protected]
    #2423023, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Only $50,000? They must have thought it’s comic trivia, that Trump had no chance of being elected.

  8. Rohan
    #2423106, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    I suspect that it will be classified well above everyone’s pay grade. At least long enough to get all the documents to the shredder/incinerator.

