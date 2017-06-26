This is such a frightening story and what may be the most frightening part is that almost no one is going to be frightened by it. From The New York Post. Remember the repulsive story about Trump in Russia that was supposedly “leaked” by a British agent? Turns out the entire story was concocted by a Democrat Party research firm but partly funded by the FBI.
The FBI received a copy of the Democrat-funded dossier in August, during the heat of the campaign, and is said to have contracted in October to pay Steele $50,000 to help corroborate the dirt on Trump — a relationship that “raises substantial questions about the independence” of the bureau in investigating Trump, warned Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.
“Raises substantial questions” is so understating the issue that you can see the fear about the nature of American governance if it is true, and there is every reason to believe it is. Everything you think about our way of life and our political leaders and our personal freedoms would have to be re-written from the ground up. Draining the sewer becomes more formidable every day.
So it was actually the Democrats colluding with the some Russian’s to subvert a democratically elected POTUS.
Oh the ironing!
And the FBI are amateur arseholes next to the CIA.
It’s as we’ve been discussing. From Scott Johnson:
Analyze this
Someone appears to have applied to the FISA court to bug Trump associates using a faked-up dossier. Subsequently between the election and the inauguration Clapper and Lynch signed the executive orders to spread the resulting intel findings far and wide.
The timing is interesting. It seems doubtful that the executive order would have been pushed though if Hillary had won.
This is a very dirty bit of work.
Who approved the contract ? Who signed the invoices off ?
Be interesting for Congress to follow the papertrail on this one.
There should be a special prosecutor looking into Pelosi, Reid and the FBI.
Republican senator for Iowa Chuck Grassly claimed in May that:
Only $50,000? They must have thought it’s comic trivia, that Trump had no chance of being elected.
I suspect that it will be classified well above everyone’s pay grade. At least long enough to get all the documents to the shredder/incinerator.