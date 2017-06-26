Henry, tell us what you really think about the Finkel Report

Chase up Henry Ergas in The Australian today. He seems to have a bee in his bonnet about something.

At the same time, the report seems to assume, in stark contrast to reality, that the technology of coal-fired generation is at a standstill, so compounding the flaws in its assessment.

The unsurprising result is that the modelling produces estimates that verge on being incomprehensible. In particular, when the review’s preferred option is implemented, costs rise but prices fall. The most likely explanation is that the subsidies built into the clean energy target distort generators’ bidding behaviour, undermining the market’s long-run viability; but the report does not even attempt to explain those outcomes or assess their implications….

Life, said Kierkegaard, is lived forward but understood backward. Once the dust settles, it will be clear that we are doing to electricity what was done to telecommunications: destroying the market and making renationalisation inevitable. The only question left is when and at what cost.