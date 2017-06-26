Liberty Quote
-
Monday Forum: June 26, 2017
1
Two
Three
Four!
I plead the 5th?
Today’s new fred is sponsored by Mark Textor and the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party and their plans to introduce a vote on SSM into parliament.
Good to see you aren’t greedy Inco.
Down with Pyne and co!
Soon the we-don’t-matters will be the ex-Liberal party.
Andrew Rule is one of the best crime journalists in Australia.
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/opinion/andrew-rule/weasel-words-cannot-hide-the-reality-of-terror-links/news-story/67aca1e989f5a49c1fb4059221125071
in the squad 9th
I claim 1st!
Missed it by that much.
My excuse is that it is still only 16:15 here.
On Sunday at that.
I sent back a signed form to the AEC as a Victorian based member of the Australian Conservatives.
We have LDP who are pro ssmarriage and Australian Conservatives to chose from,
Anyone else really ?
Ala are going nowhere.
Bob Day should join Cory or is he stuffed?
Hanson a distant third for me.
Family First maybe.
Well it was only a matter of time before Chrissy Pyne came out. A true Lieboral.
Be careful Cats. Don’t be fooled by offers of assistance or requests for help. This story is very concerning:
‘I was getting hit with bars’: Anti-corruption campaigner Jim Dodrill assaulted
What exactly it is about I don’t know. But it certainly appears to be politically motivated violence. Which is a very disturbing given the heated rhetoric coming from the Left on everything from SSM to climate.
Family First have merged with the Australian Conservatives.
Shorten in a landslide.
Poor fella, my country.
How the fuck is it possible.
What exactly it is about I don’t know.
The reporter should have stated that Pisasale resigned as mayor of Ipswich after being charged with extortion and two other offences following an investigation triggered when he was detected carrying $50 000 through Melbourne airport.
Police opposed bail on the grounds that Pisasale might contact two witnesses in the case and “apply pressure” to them.
Just some background…
From the Old Fred:
Zyclonocast:
I will try to answer this in terms of Great Britain where the fractures in society are more advanced and visible.
The questions of the future have the answers in the past.
How were the police and military acting a year ago?
The police have been oppressing the citizenry and acting like protectors of the Muslims for ten years now, and the Police Forces are thoroughly compromised. The Military, however, are more in tune with what the average British citizen on the Clapham omnibus and I believe will side with the Christians.
I think that if it does come to civil strife, the police will end up being disarmed by the army and a military government formed under the Queen/King at the time until the security problem is dealt with.
Fanciful?
I don’t think so.
A final word on cuff-links and the putter-innerer.
Anyone over three years of age should be able to dress themselves. If you can’t, tough.
I Draw the Line.
Tony Abbott just called Pyne a rat on Ray Hadley.
Actually, Hadley did.
And Tony said he was disappointed with Pyne & his recorded comments sounded like a confession.
Tucker Carlson wrestles with a feral hell-cat, on heat, from Black Lives Matter. Worth a look for unreason writ large, but I cannot link. At foxnews.com under College Professor Fired for Remarks on Tucker C. Tonight.
TA ‘bad blood’
TA BS ALP vital all best keep centre not green left ALP/unions Greens worse than Bob Brown.
That is shocking news, Bruce.
I see what you did there.
Somehow the Performing Stick Insect is not tied into all of this. Bet your bottom dollar she’s lurking in the background somewhere. Although at the moment, she’s off on another one of her junkets, this time South America. Presumably on a ‘study tour’ to get up to speed on the art of the junta.
Tony Abbott just called Pyne a rat on Ray Hadley.
Actually, Hadley did.
And Tony said he was disappointed with Pyne & his recorded comments sounded like a confession.
Tirty
Interesting that Pyne calls Catholics dishonest but denies something that is on tape!
When Christ spoke of the cock crowing thrice, he meant Pyne.
Majority of Refugees in Germany Face Long-Term Unemployment
“lack of qualifications and language skills”
After taking in a record-breaking number of refugees, Germany is facing a harsh reality. A majority of the refugees are going to be unemployed for a long time, thus making them a financial burden on taxpayers.
This problem was foreseeable. Many of the refugees coming to Germany lack basic skills and don’t speak German. Some refugees undoubtedly came to Germany specifically to take advantage of the country’s generous social welfare programs.
The Financial Times explains the reality of the situation:
Most refugees to be jobless for years, German minister warns
Up to three quarters of Germany’s refugees will still be unemployed in five years’ time, according to a government minister, in a stark admission of the challenges the country faces in integrating its huge migrant population.
Aydan Özoğuz, commissioner for immigration, refugees and integration, told the Financial Times that only a quarter to a third of the newcomers would enter the labour market over the next five years, and “for many others we will need up to 10”…
Initially, the influx of so many working-age, highly-motivated immigrants spurred optimism that they would mitigate Germany’s acute skills shortage and solve the demographic crisis posed by its dangerously low birth rate. Dieter Zetsche, chief executive of carmaker Daimler, said the refugees could lay the foundation for the “next German economic miracle”.
But those hopes have faded as a new realism about the migrants’ lack of qualifications and language skills sinks in. “There has been a shift in perceptions,” Ms Özoğuz told the FT. Many of the first Syrian refugees to arrive in Germany were doctors and engineers, but they were succeeded by “many, many more who lacked skills”.
This presents another grim reality, as we noted in a recent post:
Germany: Jihadi Family Lived on Welfare While Fighting for ISIS in Syria
German authorities made large welfare payments to a Muslim family while it was fighting for the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, German media reports say. Local newspapers did not reveal the actual amount involved in the fraud, but the ‘Jihadi family’ receiving family allowances, unemployment benefits, and child care payments could have pocketed tens of thousands of Euros in a span of one year while serving in the ranks for the terrorist organisation.
As much as I can’t stand TLS, she was spot on with her “mincing poodle” metaphor.
So Chrissies push for compulsory same sex marriage will stick in throats of Liberal members.
I expect a droop in members.
The British Army has some form.
They threatened mutiny over Irish Home Rule.
Then some Serb with a gun saved the Asquith government.
Squalid Alli has nestled into a handy position on the rails in the Frightbat Stakes over at Blair’s. Magpie Magoo needs to toss that turban, as wind resistance seems to have slowed her stunning bolt from the stalls.
Let’s flick Turnbull and his cronies, select a truly conservative leader who appoints a purely conservative ministry which develops a purely conservative manifesto. Completely oppose SSM and all of the associated shit. Go to the people offering them a distinct choice. If the people choose Bull Shitten or Albo, so be it. At least it happened within the democratic process, not as a slimey form of backdoor socialism promoted by a millionaire socialist. Enough is enough!
• You can download the Newspoll table here
BS is Green Left with open borders.
From the Old Fred:
Dr BeauGan;
Damn straight. Although my personal privacy zone starts at about 0.5 meters. And if someone wants to really piss me off, then touch me without permission.
Armboobs don’t count.
Really.
Armboobs are welcome. In certain cases.
Here is the link for Geriatric Mayfly’s post for Carson v BLM
Thank you.
stackja
#2422928, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:05 am
Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott joins Ray in the studio to respond to the leaked tape of Christopher Pyne boasting he voted for Malcolm Turnbull in every in ballot he was in
Download this podcast here
stackja, thanks for that
Stacka – Snap
Apologies
stackja Snap
Thank you.
From OO’s link
In SA Libs at 29% primary and 44/56 TPP.
That would be a wipeout for the Libs.
38% voting for other than ALP or Diet-ALP.
Pyne caught on tape: gay marriage ‘soon’
From the Comments
Although I am loathe to admit it, Julia Gillard got one thing right when she was Prime Minister. She aptly described Christopher Pyne as a ‘mincing poodle’.
2GB Bolta now
He gets away with that because he’s talking about the self serving churchians who’ve infested The Church and driven so many Christians out from their politically poisoned pews; in which case, Dishonest ‘catholics’ is correct.
Doing a roaring trade (along with so many other ‘christian’ ‘charities’), in the importation of Muslims into the Western world to pillage, enslave and rape Christian girls, has also weakened their table thumping, ‘How Dare You!’, arm, somewhat.
Please don’t stop.
That, from a sniveling, cowardly, white-anting, mendacious little prick…
“mincing poodle” I liked at the time. Now, how about “prancing prick”? It’s got alliteration as a bonus.
What a crock of shit. More pimping for the cradle to the grave.
Pay parity for teachers: Low-quality preschooling could be hurting year 10 students, experts say.
Absolute drivel. Get back to your werk laddie!
No shit! It is babysitting you numpty! Welcome to the concept of things being worth what people are willing to pay.
A truly progressive (not politically, “progressive”), pro human society would minimise your time in institutions. We can cut three years out of school with no negative outcomes. We can also probably cut trade school and university in half.
The idea that you need to toddle off to a government run school from the age of 3 until the age of 22 at a minimum before you can start working or hold any real responsibility is truly misguided. You rob children of a true childhood and you infantilise adults.
Whack in government run daycare and you’re basically signing away future generations to be wards of the state for the 1st quarter of their lives and separate them from their parents.
This is truly Soviet style nonsense from these princesses that don’t realise they hold a worthless degree.
Could it be that Pyne’s loose lips are the seed of Trumble’s destruction?
Abbo has gone the knuckle against Pyne and Morrison.
The best thing Piers Morgan ever did for the UK was to publicly, angrily demand Tommy Robinson put down and respect the Koran – this is an important follow up interview –
Tommy Robinson on TalkRadio
Discussing His Recent Interview With Piers Morgan | 25/06/2017
Chrissie and Dave are an item?
From the Ole Fred.
Rather explains, in part, how a bid for fantasy submarines costing at least $30 billion more than the runner up got through a Cabinet lead by purported tech genius Turnbull.
Ten minutes of boring preamble, he loses interest and plays with his phone, and then Pyne and whoever else is in on the scam* shoves the approval under his nose to sign while Turnbull tries for a new high score in Solitaire.
* I am quite deliberate in using this word. There is no way the ostensible reason of propping up Pyne’s Senate seat with a bunch of Adelaide shipyard unionists who will never vote ‘Liberal’ justifies a $30 billion premium to the competition.
T-Rex Updates: The Ongoing ‘Coalition -vs- Qatar’ Discussions…
Posted on June 25, 2017 by sundance
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/qatar-trump.jpg
(VIA STATE DEPT) Qatar has begun its careful review and consideration of a series of requests presented by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and UAE.
While some of the elements will be very difficult for Qatar to meet, there are significant areas which provide a basis for ongoing dialogue leading to resolution.
A productive next step would be for each of the countries to sit together and continue this conversation. We believe our allies and partners are stronger when they are working together towards one goal which we all agree is stopping terrorism and countering extremism.
Each country involved has something to contribute to that effort. A lowering of rhetoric would also help ease the tension. The United States will continue to stay in close contact with all parties and will continue to support the mediation efforts of the Emir of Kuwait.
~ U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
Suspicious Cat approves of Secretary Tillerson’s approach toward Qatar:
..
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/25/t-rex-updates-the-ongoing-coalition-vs-qatar-discussions/#more-134865
Just wow.
Comey’s FBI paid $50,000 to crooked “spy” for Trump Russia hooker/urination dossier.
This turd is going to jail.
Where’s Monty?
stackja
#2422940, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:15 am
2GB Bolta now
Thanks
as Andrew Bolt said on Ray Hadley, the Liberals are finished, it does not matter if Dutton gets in, the Left Wing Labor Lite Liberals Pyne, Bishop,Morrison, Craig Laundry, Martin Corman etc
Plus theese, Mr Pyne was recorded at a reception held at The Star casino’s Cherry Bar. Attorney-General George Brandis, powerbroker Michael Photios and Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman were reportedly in attendance.
Plus Photios /Rurnbull Acolytes, Julian Lesser, Jason Falinski,
are so numerous they would shaft Dutton or any Conservative Liberal
The Liberal Party is Totally Dead and about to Buried
*daycare for under 3’s….just awful.
As Isadora Duncan can attest, getting a loose scarf caught in the wheels can have drastic consequences.
Jim Dodrill:
Jim Doddrill has been leading the push to clean up corruption in the Ipswich Council. Last week Police opposed bail for Paul Pisasale (ex-Ipswich Mayor, very suddenly ex-ALP) on the grounds of “fears he may contact witnesses“.
It’s the way they roll in the ALP…
White House Messaging: “The Picnic”…
Posted on June 25, 2017 by sundance
For many years a point of agreement amid the common-sense-conservative crowd has centered around how weak and ineffective the historic messaging has been from the GOP.
Traditional values, which bind Americans in common purpose, have been under assault by progressives (more aptly Fabian Socialists) for decades, and little to no push-back was ever mounted by professional political voices.
Hollywood and Madison Avenue, under the control of professional left drove anti-American exceptional messaging, and the various GOP elements seemingly conceded the liberty landscape. The American brand was diminished as a consequence.
Part of President Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ message is about re-instituting a patriotic value message; and also returning a sense of self-discipline and pride in success.
WATCH:*
This type of effective messaging is what the top tier of the professional progressive movement, those who control the strings of the puppets, fear most.
The imagery of joy, fellowship, commonality and decency, is perceived as an ideological threat to decades of societal manipulation by the Fabian-Socialist movement.
* Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/25/white-house-messaging-the-picnic/
From the Old Fred;
So the Libs have been white anted by the Left.
And many here think that the Libertarian movement is immune.
Haha!
That was just plain cruel snoops. It’s going to take buckets of brain bleach to get rid of that mental picture.
Yuck.
Never miss a chance to put your boot in do you?
You regularly throw that churchian epithat at me so it is ovbious your stock standard comment for all Catholic related issues and thus meaningless.
The decline in mass attendance is mirrored in main stream Protestant churches, many of whom openly embrace progressism.
BTW What would you know about what was going on internally?
Of the 25% Catholic population, the reality is only 8 to 10% of those are practicing Catholics however ‘traditional’ parishes are booming thank you very much.
Catholics in name only has been on the rise since the 70s, the Catholic priesthood being synonymous with child abuse may not have helped, but the stalwarts see through that.
Sending your kids to Catholic schools is because pastoral care, better results, less riffraff, only a few for faith centred reasons, has been that way for decades.
Pyne is ‘not fair dinkum’, Abbott alleges
Tony Abbott has lashed out at one his former lieutenants, accusing cabinet minister Christopher Pyne of not being loyal to him during his prime ministership.
Mr Pyne has been recorded boasting he voted for Malcolm Turnbull in every federal Liberal leadership ballot the now prime minister had contested, and so had Attorney-General George Brandis.
The tape, released by News Corp columnist Andrew Bolt, captures Mr Pyne celebrating the success of the left faction of the Liberal Party during its federal council meeting on Friday night.
But Mr Pyne’s voting habits were news to Mr Abbott on Monday morning.
The former prime minister reminded 2GB’s Ray Hadley that Mr Pyne was not just in cabinet, but also a member of the leadership team when he was in office.
“It’s important that you show loyalty,” he said.
“But if (Mr Pyne is) to be believed on Friday night that loyalty was never there which is incredibly disappointing.”
After hearing Mr Pyne’s “confession”, Mr Abbott insisted MPs need to be fair dinkum with the Australian people.
“It looks like that’s not been true of Christopher.”
Mr Pyne made the comments while arguing same-sex marriage could be legalised sooner than everyone thinks.
On Monday he clarified the remarks, insisting marriage equality would a be reality now if Labor backed a plebiscite.
The government has no plans to alter the policy to hold one, he said.
Pyne reminds of:
Pyne, ‘were you lying then, are you lying now, or are you not in fact a chronic and habitual LIAR?!’
From the Old Fred:
MrsDolittle:
There was a posting here about a young woman who was married off to a thirty odd year old Afghani male when she was eight.
The woman, now in her twenties, described being held down by the ‘husbands’ mother as her raped her.
Try to imagine that scenario if your stomach can stay settled. The mother of the son holds down an eight year old girl and watches while the son rapes the child.
Muslim women are as sick as their religion.
Liberal party to descend into sectarian and factional chaos, with mass casualties, or stagger on as a zombie, laying waste to the nation and it’s values as it continues to fail to recognise it’s decease and very whiffy resulting decomposition? News at ten.
As a zombie and thus relying on a regular supply of brain, I’m surprised it hasn’t starved to death death long ago.
Bill Shorten will be tumescent about ‘Inner Revolutionary’ Pyne’s pelvic thrust for SSM.
It leaves the ALP with all the political kudos from the ALPHABETTIES – and the general smug of “see, we were right all along” – without directly:
It also informs the remaining four Coalition voters who hadn’t realised that the Turnbull Party is a cluster-fuck circus.
The Liberal Party is dead no matter who will lead it in case they knife the Termite.
They should move now – Abbott and the right wing should resign en bloc and join Cory’s party together with the Nationals. This would leave Malcolm with a handful of people and the country will have to have an election. Then see what happens …
CUT & PASTE
Will the real Scott Morrison please stand up?
Scott Morrison says it’s time to be more authentic. The Treasurer addressing the Liberal Party’s federal council, Saturday:
To crack through this thick ice, we must communicate candidly and with authenticity.
Morrison? Authentic? Does the real ScoMo believe we have a spending problem? Morrison in Canberra, September 23, 2015:
We have a spending problem, not a revenue problem.
Or tackling spending is too hard? Morrison on the ABC’s 7:30, May 9:
Leigh Sales: $5 out of every $6 of budget repair in this Budget comes from raising revenue, not cutting spending.
Morrison: But Leigh, we had $13.5 billion of savings which the Senate rejected … so we’ve acted to keep the balanced budget on track …
Does the real ScoMo hate debt? The Treasurer speaking in Sydney, August 25 last year:
The worst case scenario will see our gross debt exceed $1 trillion in a decade … (this scenario) could well prove to be the tipping point on the trajectory of debt our children and grandchildren will be saddled with.
Or does he believe debt is cool now? Morrison speaking to the ABC’s Sabra Lane on AM, June 14:
Firstly, gross debt will continue to increase from 2018-19 … I made the distinction as you will recall, Sabra, in the Budget, about good debt and bad debt.
Answer … ScoMo believes in whatever works for him at the time. The Treasurer speaking on Saturday:
It means we must be careful not to slavishly follow past political orthodoxies … As a Government, as a party, we must lead and govern for the times we are in …
Peta Credlin reminds us of when the Liberal Party was truly authentic. Sunday Herald Sun, yesterday:
The Coalition won a landslide victory in 2013 promising to cut spending, cut taxes, end the climate change hysteria and restore faith in politics after the political cannibalism of Labor’s revolving-door leadership. But, thanks to Malcolm Turnbull’s ambitions, they’ve betrayed every one of these commitments.
The Treasurer at The Liberal Party’s federal council, Saturday:
We must answer with our actions the questions that Australians are asking: “Do you understand?” … “Do you get it?” … Our answer in this year’s Budget was “Yes”.
But punters are saying “No” to Morrison‘s Labor-lite budget. Peter van Onselen in The Weekend Australian, Saturday:
Bolta dogs barking!
Also hot off the presses, if Mondays weren’t depressing enough:-
“The implementation of GST on low value imported goods was discussed at the CAG meeting on 20 June 2017 after the Treasury Laws Amendment (GST Low Value Goods) Bill 2017 passed the Senate. We can now advise that the legislation has passed Parliament and will come into force once it receives Royal Assent. The Bill is likely to receive Royal Assent before the end of July.
Please find below an extract of advice Treasury has recently provided to stakeholders who had participated in the consultation conducted on the Bill. You will note the strong advice from Treasury that the vendor collection model is not conditional upon the outcome of the Productivity Commission review, and that businesses should start preparing for the changes now.”
If only we could weaponise stupidity, and extract energy from it. We’d rule the galaxy. What’s the betting the PC will advise “vendors will tell the ATO to go fuck itself, we’re not giving you the steam off our shit”.
They then go to plan B. Blame the senate. And One Nation. And Trump. Maybe Brexit.
Other than dinner party backslapping, what do the Libs seriously hope to achieve?
They won’t enter the history books for the reasons they think, Labor will still take the mythological credit in the same way that people believe that Whitlam brought the troops back. Their own base and their opponents will hate them for evermore.
Beer Whisperer – if the Australian Conservative Party will allow me to run I will run in the seat of Reid against that cleft-chinned, talentless, vacuous, pallie-lovin’ local federal member, yes he sure is a member, I remember. Thanks Beer Whisperer.
ALP myths are taught as ‘history’.
The Stick Insect will be playing very carefully because she sees herself as the heir apparent to the Liberal leadership. High profile, not implicated in Maol’s repeated missteps (her Portfolio helps her here) and vagina.
She can only hope to be a bit like King Pyrrhus – if Pyrrhus had counted it a victory that he had lost the battle at Heraclea, but at least was still the king.
That sounds like an awesome plan, given the scuttle-butt that they’re moving against Abbott to rob him of his pre-selection. Maybe Abbott is goading them to do just that and then he can in all good conscience leave the party that meant so much to him and given him so many opportunities because of the manufactured bad faith.
Turnbull’s Termites – and there appears to be more than one ‘Queen’ inhabiting that nest.
Mal’s Performing Stick Insect out-Mata Haris Mata Hari – she is on par with TLS in the duplicity stakes.
Turbull the Termite and his larvae – call the Flick Man
Yup – that would reveal the Termites in the Nats too – and they should have an informal alliance with PHON to agree to share preferences and support each other when voting on certain issues and agendas
Probably happened to her so it’s OK
The bizarre thing about the Poodle’s leaked comments was the triumphal tone.
Doesn’t he realise that the government is rapidly going out backwards?
Um, yes.
Prancing Prick with Priapic Proclivities?
can I add please:
Those leading the Turnbull party can only see what is in the mirror.
Eddystone – just another sign of how out of touch with reality Trumble & co. happen to be.
Like pumping water uphill with electricity that does not exist to make more electricity.
Or the report Finkel was told to write. Endless examples.
A good one from the Honi Soit…
http://honisoit.com/2017/06/sike3017-psychology-students-given-exam-paper-with-answers-already-on-it/
Pyne must of thought he was in a safe harbour when he said all those things. It just adds to the paranoia of who is friend or foe. Delightful to watch.
Tinta. More they cry. House lights dim.
That rasping, waspish, pansified, botoxed trecherous political chihuahua is going to betray the electorate. There is no mandate but that revoluting trecherous loser, together with the invisible, but unmissable Minister for Defence, and the owl-faced buffoonish Attorney General, will push through Same Sex Marriage without the plebiscite promised to the electorate. What geniuses.
“Hey Mal, I might lose my seat at the next election!
It looks like the subs won’t be enough to save me.
Can we have an aircraft carrier or two?
I am sure Scooby Doo can fudge the budget figures to make it sound good.
Whaddya say Mal?”
I suspects he believes the polls.
On the experience of the US they may well be 5% out.
Shy righties plus left-leaning weightings from the pollsters.
Also the question they ask is who do you lean towards for preferences?
That doesn’t capture people who intentionally spoil their HoR ballots rather than allow preferences to pass through. I suspect those respondents just end up in the “refused” pile.
The MSM wants Turnbull to stick around until the ALP-Greens win the election.
calli, I take it you’re talking chronologically
One shouldn’t tape a chap’s comments in a bar on Friday night.
Chatham House rules, you know.
Yes.
Just as Julia was a gift to Tony, Trumble is a gift to Shorten.
Don’t forget Chrissy thinks the Lieborals are an election winning machine. For most of them that is all that counts.
Mother lode, your “Prancing Prick with Priapic Proclivities” – you must be better educated than I. I had to look up “priapic”. Oh dear. thallic. The picture that conjures is not pleasant.
A great comment from Bolt’s article on Fauxfacts journos joining their ALPBC –
He missed
I’m done, Only partly re-stocked the adjective larder on the weekend so I have to be careful, there will be more required tonight after I hear the glotation (thank you calli) from the
this evening.
“The Stick Insect will be playing very carefully because she sees herself as the heir apparent to the Liberal leadership. High profile, not implicated in Maol’s repeated missteps (her Portfolio helps her here) and vagina.”
Here’s a story I heard the other day which indicates – once again – that the stick insect is may not be ncapable of performing any real job.
A little while back, the Minister in the equivalent portfolio of employment and workplace relations in a regional nation was making a semi-official visit to Australia, sponsored by union and employer groups and – presumably – at least partly funded by AusAID. He had asked to see the Federal Ministers for Employment and for Foreign Affairs.
The meeting with the Employment Minister – it was Abetz at the time – was easily sorted but arranging the call on Julie was, as they say, problematical.
The organisers approached her office and were given the name of a staffer who was apparently the only person who had her ear on these matters. They tried to telephone this person , but only got an answering service. There sent an email detailing why it would be a good thing for Julie to meet the visitor, but had no reply. They got on to someone else on Julie’s staff who assured them that the message would be passed on and that they would get a response: nothing happened.
The visiting dignitary never got to meet Julie and went home at least mildly disgruntled. There may, of course have been a good reason why Julie was unable to make it, but if there was, nobody was told.
This story I heard second hand, but my source is not a bulls**ter and anyway, it’s typical of other stories that I have heard about her slackness and disorder. Interestingly, these stories tend to involve relations and events in our region, the only area on earth where Australia’s foreign policy really matters. She may well be more focused when it comes strutting about in New York or Paris, where no-one actually gives much of a rats about Oz.
Hmmm yes — thanks stackja –
Talking of priapism. Am reading an entertaining book, written by a chap reflecting on his bondage as an intern in the ER. One came in with a two day boner. “Do you take drugs?” “No,” was the default reply. Blood tests indicated cocaine. Sudden memory refreshment, and the revelation that he had injected cocaine into the now raging member. Blood siphoned off, returns to normal.
Thank you.
Poodle Pyne presents poisonous priapus picture?
Sounds bad too.
Yes Des Deskperson, Madame Mao is playing a cunning game but I’m sure Lucy reads her like a book and may keep our vainglorious leader in the know,
Queer, Fucking Queer:
http://www.huffingtonpost.com.au/2017/06/25/ian-mckellen-is-all-for-a-gay-james-bond_a_22980653/
Oh the ironing – from our federal members flyer delivered this morning
If it has enough backbone to stand, it is not the real Scott Morrison.
It is like some saying, “I am physically unable to speak.”
Lord of the Rings? Sounds like a workshopped theme for a new Mardi Gras float.
When you have enacted all of Labor’s policies it doesn’t really mater when Labor take over.
I initially thought it had been a less mainstream bar than that the Star. I hope the diseased ridden weasel is choking on the latest poll data for SA.
Just observed a trendy young thing, the type who knows everything, claiming that her Crossword scratchie had won a hundred dollars. It hadn’t. She vigorously protested that she had seven words correct. Bloke looked at the ticket and asked, can you spell “uproar”. Apparently not. lol.
Of course he’d think that, he’s gay himself! What gives me the shits is that people with an agenda make ridiculous statements, aimed at furthering their own agenda, with journalists accepting their thought bubble at face value. It’s the same with Alan Joyce, uses his company’s dime when he has skin in the game,
Turnbull and Abbott both have failed as PM for the the same reason: the quality of the ministers they have had to work with is abysmal.
In a righteous country Christopher Pyne would be selling men’s shoes and Geroge Brandis would be a settlement clerk.
One shouldn’t tape a chap’s comments in a bar on Friday night.
It seems very odd a longstanding experienced politician chap like C. Pyne would be so loose lipped.
Perhaps a deliberate leak to how it goes with Newspoll. Or to smoke out T. Abbott and get that preselection off him.
Or maybe there was a cutiepie in the bar he wanted to impress?
Tinta, I thought you wanted the Libs out? The one miracle that could save them next election is the ACP, PHON, ALA, LDP etc, running candidates for Lower House seats. They will simply end up serving as funnels for conservative votes to the Liberals. Maybe enough to get them over the line.
Labor will probably win the next election anyway. Or the Libs may scrape home on minor party preferences. Better for those minor conservative groups to concentrate on maximising their presence in the Senate, where they can act as a brake on the excesses of whichever of the two majors wins.
A gay James Bond! LOL. What are they going to call the movies? Goldfister? The Spy Who Sodomised Me? Octopenis? Browneye? Dr Ooh No? AIDS Are Forever? And who will star? Obviously Roger Moore (More).
Who cares what Pyne’s clothing had to say?
Any thoughts on the identity of The Leaker?
Party list a clue?
Geroge Brandis would be
a settlement clerkdoing the midnight to dawn shift, cleaning toilets on the Noosa foreshore.
It’s funny how you never hear a Liberal MP talking off camera about lowering taxes, smashing regulations and promoting freedom.
B/F from O/T
For those inquiring earlier about splodey bits on aircraft jet engines.
If a fan blade lets go on an engine, the pilot is almost certainly going to switch off the engine because of vibrations and internal engine damage.
Even with the engine switched off, the movement of the plane through the air will cause the engine’s turbine section to continue to rotate (unless the engine internals were fully seized).
As long as there is rotation a “blade off” will cause vibration from the engine – the level of vibration would be variable according to the level of damage to that engine.
Shouldn’t laugh. Those names for the gay Bond films! .. the second is the best.
Thanks for the anecdote Des Deskperson – that sounds just typical of that skinned-rabbit-armed narcissist. I recall she wore a sparkly head-covering in Iran and I can imagine the consultations that went into that little piece of theatre when it was absolutely not necessary. She’s just a bony-bodied show-off
Pyne is bad enough, but that poisonous toad, that odious slug Brandis is even worse. Anyone else think he threw the 18c debate on purpose?
ABC back on the Barrier Reef subject today. They are running a story on how some “economists” have valued the reef at $56 billion. This is based on things like tourism and employment.
It’s just another “pay up or the reef gets it” episode. These people are not concerned about job losses whenever emissions control policies wreck industries.
Moonraker works, as is.
On a Lighter Note:
At least he died doing what he liked, said no one. Yet.
Fo shizzle.
Y
#2423058, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:18 pm
Pyne is bad enough, but that poisonous toad, that odious slug Brandis is even worse. Anyone else think he threw the 18c debate on purpose?
That was a given when he called any challenger a ‘bigot’.
Yes I know, I agree with you memoryvault, the Senate would be the real target but you know me I am happy to serve in whatever capacity. I just want the Liberals G-O-N-E. Who knows with Labor preferencing the Greens and vice-versa who know what could happen.
I’d like to believe it, Y. Trouble is, I don’t think there’s anyone currently in the Liberals with the brains to come up with the idea in the first place. Least of all Brandis.
Don’t give Turnbull’s mob much of a chance of ousting Abbott at preselection. In fact, I think about the same chances as Fatty Ashton of being kindly remembered. Arseholes are not attractive and Vicpol and the Liberal party seem to have more than their fair share.
If there was only one spot left in hell and enough molten lead left for one – who would you choose Brandis or Sinodinos?
Very tough choice.
NADT
See also the Federal government:
Darwin driverless bus trial continues with ‘driver’ still on board.
A dead coral reef is worth $56 billion?
I wonder what it would be worth if it was still alive?
Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
#2423044, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:02 pm
In a righteous country Christopher Pyne would be selling men’s shoes
Winkle Pickers or Brother Creepers?
Not a choice, IR.
Sinodinos gets Hell, Brandis gets the lead. Rectally.
Au contraire, good doctor Faustas.
Secretly ramming through SSM also informs the remaining four Coalition voters who hadn’t realised that the Turnbull Party is a cluster-fuck circus.m is now untenable. Now the shoe is on the other foot and we get to shout from the rooftops why doesn’t Shorten bring in SSM.
The goal must be to get Shorten and Labor to own SSM.
They are running a story on how some “economists” have valued the reef at $56 billion.
Lime content?
Not since Nick Minchin. Him retiring was a big loss.
Oops
In a righteous country Christopher Pyne would be selling men’s shoes
Winkle Pickers or Brothel Creepers?
Sure, MV.
It’d be worth that much in limestone for cement to concrete over Victoria.
And cheap, too.
The LNP has engaged in SSM with the ALP, as there is nary a difference between them.
Well the Liberal party is now so queer the other consonant slip might’ve been just as accurate.
Shit fuck.
Crazy new phone screwing my posts.
It was supposed to start with “secretly pushing SSM through parliament is now untenable”. Hopefully it now makes sense.
Cory has netted DLP MP from Victoristan Dr Rachel Carling-Jenkins as an Australian Conservative MP
And the Courier Mail are at it as well –
I love the bit about
.
A couple a weeks ago they were reporting that is was already dead.
Message in a battle is the key, not shiny delivery
Too true Peta.! Turnbull is contemplating changing the brand name of the party. He feels Liberal is no longer a true indication of their beliefs and fortunes. He is considering the new title of ” The LEMMINGS party” as they are headed over the cliff following their leader.
Linky on the new Australian Conservative party MP
Ha! As if any of those useless pricks thinks like that.
Had the misfortune to run into a Liberal member in a regional electorate who was venting about the uselessness of the local member and his inability/lack of interest in getting Federal cash to splash in the electorate.
All they think about is stealing our money to buy votes.
This is the offending interloper into my post. Take the following out to make vague sense of my post.
“also informs the remaining four Coalition voters who hadn’t realised that the Turnbull Party is a cluster-fuck circus.m”
The shallow waters of the (dead) reef are surely the best place to site 50,000 or so offshore wind turbines.
Tintarella di Luna
#2423080, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:28 pm
Winkle Pickers or Brothel Creepers?
Well the Liberal party is now so queer the other consonant slip might’ve been just as accurate.
👍 – Missed that connotation
Maybe Winston. But as I doubt we’ll be making cement here in Oz much longer, it’s irrelevant.
Short chat with my father.
Died in the wool Liberal party, has handed out how to vote and pre poll cards for decades.
They are dead to him, hes of the opinion the party must split.
He grudgingly gave out how to votes in the state election, still thinking the Libs were at least better than Lab.
Not any more.
I wonder if Mao will “retire” before the election to save his ego or if hes happy to ride the nuke all the way to the ground.
Bwahahaha – take the rest of the day off. Brandis is the sort of politician who gives dead wood a bad name. Timeserving busybody who couldn’t sell an idea if his life pension depended on it.
Any mention of the plummeting ocean temperatures in the past year?
No, I didn’t think so.
It’s a mystery.
Ian McKellar just wants to tell his friends he was buggered by James Bond.
Back on board watching the crane operators hoisting out containers. It would make a great Olympic sport. Beats the shit out of rythmic dancing or synchronised swimming.
No environmental improvement in the Murray Darling Basin in the five years of the plan says the ABC Mouth of Stalin.
The Zimbabwe style purge of the basins farms for nothing, unless massive extra amounts of productive water is flushed out to sea.
Stalinism posing as safe rivers.
Pyne same sex marriage claim is least of Liberal Party’s worries
The jig is up. The Liberal “Moderate” faction is triumphalist, the Coalition is hopelessly divided and the unfolding crisis is not so much about losing government but preserving the Liberal party.
The tape obtained by News Corp columnist Andrew Bolt reveals leading Moderate, Defence Industry Minister, Leader of the House and right-hand-man to the Prime Minister, Christopher Pyne, in a gloating mood. “We are in the winner’s circle,” he boasted, referring to how the Moderates now controlled the government, before going on to say how they were working to deliver same sex marriage.
If Malcolm Turnbull and his team do legislate for same sex marriage it will be a clear broken promise, a breach of their Coalition agreement with The Nationals and an incendiary swipe at the conservative wing of the party. Yet the gay marriage revelation from this tape is the least of the worries.
What Pyne has confirmed for all to see is that the overthrow of Tony Abbott and installation of Turnbull is seen by the Moderates as a factional takeover of the party. This is poison to the party membership and another turn-off to mainstream voters.
As this column has argued from the day Turnbull won the leadership, the only way for him to succeed was to repudiate this view. Turnbull needed to adopt the mainstream and conservative positions of the Abbott government and concentrate on presenting them under new leadership. A shift to the left was always going to be a mistake.
Yet he has gradually shifted closer to Labor on education, health, climate, energy, gay marriage and even fiscal management. The product differentiation between the major parties has been whittled away. Mainstream voters are starting to feel they’ve been left stranded — hence the rise in support for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, Cory Bernardi and other minor parties.
The Coalition and Turnbull’s only hope for survival has been to wake up to its misguided strategy and sharpen the differences with Labor on climate, energy, economics and national security. On gay marriage they should have been able to win the argument on the popular plebiscite but they never had their heart in it.
Pyne’s revelation is not particularly earth-shattering — conservative commentators started calling out the Moderate takeover of the party even before there was any policy evidence for it. And over the past two years the evidence has only mounted, especially since this year’s budget.
However the tape of the Prime Minister’s confidante addressing the Moderates’ “Black Hand” dinner at the weekend is the first time we have received confirmation of all this from the very top of the government. It is an unfortunate confession, made in high spirits among like-minded Liberals.
The “Black Hand” dinner dates back more than 30 years when it was organised by the small “L” Liberals who opposed John Howard. During the successful years of the Howard government the Moderates were placated with a few cabinet positions as they sought to differentiate themselves on social policies.
But, with a few exceptions, they did not contribute greatly to government. Their secretive “Black Hand” dinners were seen as a harmless indulgence at the annual party conference — a chance for them to get together and whinge about how the conservatives weren’t taking enough notice of what they thought were their more clever and genteel ideas.
The gathering last weekend was different. Pyne, who has been a core member of this group for decades, was claiming victory. And he was promising more policy shifts to the left.
Perhaps it is no coincidence that the first “Black Hand” victory dinner comes when the party is in dire straits. Conservative Liberals will hit back — and the backlash has already started with Abbott attacking Pyne’s on radio.
Conservative Liberals will not sit back and watch their party being taken over by MPs such as Craig Laundy, who only got into parliament on the back of Abbott’s conviction and then knifed him before the next election. We can expect simmering tensions to rise to the surface. The Nationals too, will only weep at the self-indulgence of their Coalition partners, and their tin ear for the public mood.
As this column has often noted, nothing in politics is ever as good or as bad as it seems. Right now, the Liberals had better hope that dictum holds sway.
Exactly.
The Phallic Cranium deliberately nobbled the 18C reform.
The beautiful thing here, though, is that they were planning to slip SSM through with the surreptitious application of a bit of Vaseline, but now they are stuffed like a rent-boy at a Point Piper Liberal branch meeting.
I’ll bet they were lining up someone to propose a Prahvate Members Bill and either have someone (shock, horror, surprise) cross the floor, or have 3-4 of them mysteriously missing for the vote, possibly on the last day before recess.
Afterwards they could say, “Gee, would love to reverse it but, hey, in the interim, hundreds of gays have got married. Can’t unscramble the Fluffy Duck. Sowwy.”
Name them.
Name every last one of these fuckers and let the voters decide.
Of course.
The hyphen’s natural habitat is SA.
Are youse all out to lunch?
Or at a “Black Hand” do?
Exactly. Any failure to furnish numbers on the floor by “accident” or 2 “renegades” crossing the floor will smell like bait coming home from a fishing trip.
That would be a smart strategy. Instead of tip-toeing around terrorists to win Western Sydney Moozley votes, simply present yourself as socially conservative.
They call themselves the ‘Black Hand’. We should give the the Iron Fist.
The country is so stuffed that gay marriage isn’t worth opposing any more.
The green shorten team will bring it in anyway, and they will add the penalty that any church refusing to go along with the law of the land loses all tax and rates and fees exemptions.
Lock in freedom to not perform gay church marriage, or the greens will use it as a weapon to bankrupt the church.
I’m spitting venom, LL.
Old Ozzie, who wrote that article ?