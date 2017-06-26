Monday Forum: June 26, 2017

182 Responses to Monday Forum: June 26, 2017

  5. thefrolickingmole
    #2422845, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:09 am

    I plead the 5th?

  6. Baldrick
    #2422846, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Today’s new fred is sponsored by Mark Textor and the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party and their plans to introduce a vote on SSM into parliament.

  7. Notafan
    #2422850, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Good to see you aren’t greedy Inco.

    Down with Pyne and co!

  8. A Lurker
    #2422851, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Today’s new fred is sponsored by Mark Textor and the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party and their plans to introduce a vote on SSM into parliament.

    Soon the we-don’t-matters will be the ex-Liberal party.

  12. Motelier
    #2422861, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Missed it by that much.

    My excuse is that it is still only 16:15 here.

  13. stackja
    #2422862, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Hydra
    #2422855, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Weasel words cannot hide the reality of terror links
    ANDREW RULE, Sunday Herald Sun
    June 25, 2017 12:00am
    Subscriber only
    THERE are a million stories in the naked city but sometimes the naked truth makes people twitchy. That might explain an intriguing little suburban news item this month.

    The only thing as despicable as those crimes are the apologists who equate terrorism victims with the road toll. And authorities who fudge the facts.

    Succour? Sucker is more like it.

  15. Notafan
    #2422868, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:18 am

    I sent back a signed form to the AEC as a Victorian based member of the Australian Conservatives.

    We have LDP who are pro ssmarriage and Australian Conservatives to chose from,

    Anyone else really ?

    Ala are going nowhere.

    Bob Day should join Cory or is he stuffed?

    Hanson a distant third for me.

    Family First maybe.

  16. H B Bear
    #2422870, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Well it was only a matter of time before Chrissy Pyne came out. A true Lieboral.

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2422871, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Be careful Cats. Don’t be fooled by offers of assistance or requests for help. This story is very concerning:

    ‘I was getting hit with bars’: Anti-corruption campaigner Jim Dodrill assaulted

    A prominent Queensland anti-corruption campaigner has been hospitalised after an attack on Sunday afternoon.

    Jim Dodrill​, 52, suffered multiple injuries after agreeing to meet a stranger who had asked for his help.

    Mr Dodrill is the president of the Ipswich Residents’ and Ratepayers’ Association. He is a vocal opponent of Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale and some other members of Ipswich council.

    “I’d never seen this guy before. He said he had complained to the council about four-wheel-drives and trail bikes and they hadn’t done anything,” he said.

    Mr Dodrill said he had agreed to meet the man near Henty Drive Park in Redbank Plains at 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

    He said the man led him and his father about 400 metres along a dirt road before disappearing. He said several cars, four-wheel-drives and trail bikes then raced towards him.

    “Within seconds we were being attacked,” Mr Dodrill said.

    “I defended myself as best I could, but they got me on the ground. There were at least 15 of them, aged from late teens to early 30s.

    What exactly it is about I don’t know. But it certainly appears to be politically motivated violence. Which is a very disturbing given the heated rhetoric coming from the Left on everything from SSM to climate.

  18. stackja
    #2422874, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Liberty Quote
    The right of revolution is an inherent one. When people are oppressed by their government, it is a natural right they enjoy to relieve themselves of oppression, if they are strong enough, whether by withdrawal from it, or by overthrowing it and substituting a government more acceptable.
    — Ulysses S. Grant

  19. Andreas
    #2422879, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Family First maybe.

    Family First have merged with the Australian Conservatives.

  20. cynical1
    #2422887, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Shorten in a landslide.

    Poor fella, my country.

    How the fuck is it possible.

  21. Roger
    #2422888, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:32 am

    What exactly it is about I don’t know.

    The reporter should have stated that Pisasale resigned as mayor of Ipswich after being charged with extortion and two other offences following an investigation triggered when he was detected carrying $50 000 through Melbourne airport.

    Police opposed bail on the grounds that Pisasale might contact two witnesses in the case and “apply pressure” to them.

    Just some background…

  22. Winston Smith
    #2422889, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:34 am

    From the Old Fred:
    Zyclonocast:

    Questions are how will the police and military behave.
    Will they arrest and intern the white citizens?
    Shoot to kill white citizens?
    Will they turn on the political class?

    I will try to answer this in terms of Great Britain where the fractures in society are more advanced and visible.
    The questions of the future have the answers in the past.
    How were the police and military acting a year ago?
    The police have been oppressing the citizenry and acting like protectors of the Muslims for ten years now, and the Police Forces are thoroughly compromised. The Military, however, are more in tune with what the average British citizen on the Clapham omnibus and I believe will side with the Christians.
    I think that if it does come to civil strife, the police will end up being disarmed by the army and a military government formed under the Queen/King at the time until the security problem is dealt with.
    Fanciful?
    I don’t think so.

  23. calli
    #2422890, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:34 am

    A final word on cuff-links and the putter-innerer.

    Anyone over three years of age should be able to dress themselves. If you can’t, tough.

    I Draw the Line.

  24. feelthebern
    #2422892, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Tony Abbott just called Pyne a rat on Ray Hadley.
    Actually, Hadley did.
    And Tony said he was disappointed with Pyne & his recorded comments sounded like a confession.

  25. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2422895, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Tucker Carlson wrestles with a feral hell-cat, on heat, from Black Lives Matter. Worth a look for unreason writ large, but I cannot link. At foxnews.com under College Professor Fired for Remarks on Tucker C. Tonight.

  26. stackja
    #2422897, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:44 am

    feelthebern
    #2422892, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:39 am

    TA ‘bad blood’
    TA BS ALP vital all best keep centre not green left ALP/unions Greens worse than Bob Brown.

  27. .
    #2422898, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:45 am

    That is shocking news, Bruce.

  28. .
    #2422901, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:46 am

    as a Victorian based member

    I see what you did there.

  29. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2422903, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Somehow the Performing Stick Insect is not tied into all of this. Bet your bottom dollar she’s lurking in the background somewhere. Although at the moment, she’s off on another one of her junkets, this time South America. Presumably on a ‘study tour’ to get up to speed on the art of the junta.

    Tony Abbott just called Pyne a rat on Ray Hadley.
    Actually, Hadley did.
    And Tony said he was disappointed with Pyne & his recorded comments sounded like a confession.

  31. Nick
    #2422905, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Interesting that Pyne calls Catholics dishonest but denies something that is on tape!

    When Christ spoke of the cock crowing thrice, he meant Pyne.

  32. OldOzzie
    #2422907, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Majority of Refugees in Germany Face Long-Term Unemployment

    “lack of qualifications and language skills”

    After taking in a record-breaking number of refugees, Germany is facing a harsh reality. A majority of the refugees are going to be unemployed for a long time, thus making them a financial burden on taxpayers.

    This problem was foreseeable. Many of the refugees coming to Germany lack basic skills and don’t speak German. Some refugees undoubtedly came to Germany specifically to take advantage of the country’s generous social welfare programs.

    The Financial Times explains the reality of the situation:

    Most refugees to be jobless for years, German minister warns

    Up to three quarters of Germany’s refugees will still be unemployed in five years’ time, according to a government minister, in a stark admission of the challenges the country faces in integrating its huge migrant population.

    Aydan Özoğuz, commissioner for immigration, refugees and integration, told the Financial Times that only a quarter to a third of the newcomers would enter the labour market over the next five years, and “for many others we will need up to 10”…

    Initially, the influx of so many working-age, highly-motivated immigrants spurred optimism that they would mitigate Germany’s acute skills shortage and solve the demographic crisis posed by its dangerously low birth rate. Dieter Zetsche, chief executive of carmaker Daimler, said the refugees could lay the foundation for the “next German economic miracle”.

    But those hopes have faded as a new realism about the migrants’ lack of qualifications and language skills sinks in. “There has been a shift in perceptions,” Ms Özoğuz told the FT. Many of the first Syrian refugees to arrive in Germany were doctors and engineers, but they were succeeded by “many, many more who lacked skills”.

    This presents another grim reality, as we noted in a recent post:

    Germany: Jihadi Family Lived on Welfare While Fighting for ISIS in Syria

    German authorities made large welfare payments to a Muslim family while it was fighting for the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, German media reports say. Local newspapers did not reveal the actual amount involved in the fraud, but the ‘Jihadi family’ receiving family allowances, unemployment benefits, and child care payments could have pocketed tens of thousands of Euros in a span of one year while serving in the ranks for the terrorist organisation.

  33. 132andBush
    #2422909, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:53 am

    As much as I can’t stand TLS, she was spot on with her “mincing poodle” metaphor.

  34. incoherent rambler
    #2422911, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:55 am

    So Chrissies push for compulsory same sex marriage will stick in throats of Liberal members.
    I expect a droop in members.

  35. lotocoti
    #2422914, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Fanciful?
    I don’t think so.

    The British Army has some form.
    They threatened mutiny over Irish Home Rule.
    Then some Serb with a gun saved the Asquith government.

  36. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2422917, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Squalid Alli has nestled into a handy position on the rails in the Frightbat Stakes over at Blair’s. Magpie Magoo needs to toss that turban, as wind resistance seems to have slowed her stunning bolt from the stalls.

  37. Anthony
    #2422919, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Let’s flick Turnbull and his cronies, select a truly conservative leader who appoints a purely conservative ministry which develops a purely conservative manifesto. Completely oppose SSM and all of the associated shit. Go to the people offering them a distinct choice. If the people choose Bull Shitten or Albo, so be it. At least it happened within the democratic process, not as a slimey form of backdoor socialism promoted by a millionaire socialist. Enough is enough!

  39. stackja
    #2422925, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Anthony
    #2422919, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:59 am
    Let’s flick Turnbull and his cronies, select a truly conservative leader who appoints a purely conservative ministry which develops a purely conservative manifesto. Completely oppose SSM and all of the associated shit. Go to the people offering them a distinct choice. If the people choose Bull Shitten or Albo, so be it. At least it happened within the democratic process, not as a slimey form of backdoor socialism promoted by a millionaire socialist. Enough is enough!

    BS is Green Left with open borders.

  40. stackja
    #2422928, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott joins Ray in the studio to respond to the leaked tape of Christopher Pyne boasting he voted for Malcolm Turnbull in every in ballot he was in

    Download this podcast here

  41. Winston Smith
    #2422930, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:06 am

    From the Old Fred:
    Dr BeauGan;

    Just being friendly? Putting an arm around another man is not necessarily just a Russian trait.

    My privacy zone has a radius of a metre. Anyone gets closer than that takes his life in his hands.

    Damn straight. Although my personal privacy zone starts at about 0.5 meters. And if someone wants to really piss me off, then touch me without permission.
    Armboobs don’t count.
    Really.
    Armboobs are welcome. In certain cases.

  42. Sparkx
    #2422931, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Here is the link for Geriatric Mayfly’s post for Carson v BLM

  43. stackja
    #2422932, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:09 am

    OldOzzie
    #2422924, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:01 am
    • You can download the Newspoll table here

    Thank you.

  44. OldOzzie
    #2422934, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:09 am

    stackja
    #2422928, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:05 am
    Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott joins Ray in the studio to respond to the leaked tape of Christopher Pyne boasting he voted for Malcolm Turnbull in every in ballot he was in

    Download this podcast here

    stackja, thanks for that

  46. OldOzzie
    #2422936, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Apologies

    stackja Snap

  47. stackja
    #2422937, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:13 am

    OldOzzie
    #2422936, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Thank you.

  48. incoherent rambler
    #2422938, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:13 am

    From OO’s link

    In SA Libs at 29% primary and 44/56 TPP.

    That would be a wipeout for the Libs.

    38% voting for other than ALP or Diet-ALP.

  49. OldOzzie
    #2422939, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Pyne caught on tape: gay marriage ‘soon’

    From the Comments

    Although I am loathe to admit it, Julia Gillard got one thing right when she was Prime Minister. She aptly described Christopher Pyne as a ‘mincing poodle’.

  51. srr
    #2422941, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:16 am

    The Beer Whisperer
    #2422740, posted on June 26, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Catholics ‘dishonest’, says Christopher Pyne

    That, from a sniveling, cowardly, white-anting, mendacious little prick.

    He gets away with that because he’s talking about the self serving churchians who’ve infested The Church and driven so many Christians out from their politically poisoned pews; in which case, Dishonest ‘catholics’ is correct.

    Doing a roaring trade (along with so many other ‘christian’ ‘charities’), in the importation of Muslims into the Western world to pillage, enslave and rape Christian girls, has also weakened their table thumping, ‘How Dare You!’, arm, somewhat.

  52. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2422942, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Please don’t stop.

    That, from a sniveling, cowardly, white-anting, mendacious little prick…

  53. NormaP
    #2422944, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:20 am

    “mincing poodle” I liked at the time. Now, how about “prancing prick”? It’s got alliteration as a bonus.

  54. .
    #2422946, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:22 am

    What a crock of shit. More pimping for the cradle to the grave.

    Pay parity for teachers: Low-quality preschooling could be hurting year 10 students, experts say.

    Absolute drivel. Get back to your werk laddie!

    “We’ve had comparisons drawn with surveyors or carpenters, who also have a certificate-level qualification but are paid at a much higher rate than early childhood educators,” Ms Page said.

    “It’s because early childhood education is seen as care and babysitting and not a professional endeavour.”

    No shit! It is babysitting you numpty! Welcome to the concept of things being worth what people are willing to pay.

    A truly progressive (not politically, “progressive”), pro human society would minimise your time in institutions. We can cut three years out of school with no negative outcomes. We can also probably cut trade school and university in half.

    The idea that you need to toddle off to a government run school from the age of 3 until the age of 22 at a minimum before you can start working or hold any real responsibility is truly misguided. You rob children of a true childhood and you infantilise adults.

    Whack in government run daycare and you’re basically signing away future generations to be wards of the state for the 1st quarter of their lives and separate them from their parents.

    This is truly Soviet style nonsense from these princesses that don’t realise they hold a worthless degree.

  55. incoherent rambler
    #2422947, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Could it be that Pyne’s loose lips are the seed of Trumble’s destruction?

  56. C.L.
    #2422948, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Abbo has gone the knuckle against Pyne and Morrison.

  57. srr
    #2422955, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:29 am

    The best thing Piers Morgan ever did for the UK was to publicly, angrily demand Tommy Robinson put down and respect the Koran – this is an important follow up interview –

    Tommy Robinson on TalkRadio
    Discussing His Recent Interview With Piers Morgan | 25/06/2017

  58. stackja
    #2422957, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Australian Labor Party leadership spill, June 2013 – Wikipedia
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_Labor_Party_leadership_spill,_June_2013
    A leadership spill in the Australian Labor Party, the party forming the Government of Australia, took place on 26 June 2013 at 7:00pm AEST. Prime Minister Julia …
    Caucus vote‎: ‎57 Candidate‎: ‎Kevin Rudd
    Percentage‎: ‎55.9%

  59. Snoopy
    #2422959, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Abbo has gone the knuckle against Pyne and Morrison.

    Chrissie and Dave are an item?

  60. Myrddin Seren
    #2422960, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Closer to home, Malcolm Turnbull is a fiend with a smartphone, a tablet, or whatever hot new thing is “it”. Anyone who has sat in a meeting with the Prime Minister knows they have 10 minutes to get to the point before he loses interest and starts to fidget for his technological fix.

    From the Ole Fred.

    Rather explains, in part, how a bid for fantasy submarines costing at least $30 billion more than the runner up got through a Cabinet lead by purported tech genius Turnbull.

    Ten minutes of boring preamble, he loses interest and plays with his phone, and then Pyne and whoever else is in on the scam* shoves the approval under his nose to sign while Turnbull tries for a new high score in Solitaire.

    * I am quite deliberate in using this word. There is no way the ostensible reason of propping up Pyne’s Senate seat with a bunch of Adelaide shipyard unionists who will never vote ‘Liberal’ justifies a $30 billion premium to the competition.

  61. srr
    #2422963, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:34 am

    T-Rex Updates: The Ongoing ‘Coalition -vs- Qatar’ Discussions…
    Posted on June 25, 2017 by sundance

    https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/qatar-trump.jpg

    (VIA STATE DEPT) Qatar has begun its careful review and consideration of a series of requests presented by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

    While some of the elements will be very difficult for Qatar to meet, there are significant areas which provide a basis for ongoing dialogue leading to resolution.

    A productive next step would be for each of the countries to sit together and continue this conversation. We believe our allies and partners are stronger when they are working together towards one goal which we all agree is stopping terrorism and countering extremism.

    Each country involved has something to contribute to that effort. A lowering of rhetoric would also help ease the tension. The United States will continue to stay in close contact with all parties and will continue to support the mediation efforts of the Emir of Kuwait.

    ~ U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

    Suspicious Cat approves of Secretary Tillerson’s approach toward Qatar:
    ..
    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/25/t-rex-updates-the-ongoing-coalition-vs-qatar-discussions/#more-134865

  62. C.L.
    #2422964, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Just wow.
    Comey’s FBI paid $50,000 to crooked “spy” for Trump Russia hooker/urination dossier.
    This turd is going to jail.
    Where’s Monty?

  63. OldOzzie
    #2422966, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:36 am

    stackja
    #2422940, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:15 am
    2GB Bolta now

    Thanks

    as Andrew Bolt said on Ray Hadley, the Liberals are finished, it does not matter if Dutton gets in, the Left Wing Labor Lite Liberals Pyne, Bishop,Morrison, Craig Laundry, Martin Corman etc

    Plus theese, Mr Pyne was recorded at a reception held at The Star casino’s Cherry Bar. Attorney-General George Brandis, powerbroker Michael Photios and Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman were reportedly in attendance.

    Plus Photios /Rurnbull Acolytes, Julian Lesser, Jason Falinski,

    are so numerous they would shaft Dutton or any Conservative Liberal

    The Liberal Party is Totally Dead and about to Buried

  64. .
    #2422967, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:36 am

    *daycare for under 3’s….just awful.

  65. Leigh Lowe
    #2422969, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Squalid Alli has nestled into a handy position on the rails in the Frightbat Stakes over at Blair’s. Magpie Magoo needs to toss that turban, as wind resistance seems to have slowed her stunning bolt from the stalls.

    As Isadora Duncan can attest, getting a loose scarf caught in the wheels can have drastic consequences.

  66. Dr Faustus
    #2422970, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Jim Dodrill:

    What exactly it is about I don’t know. But it certainly appears to be politically motivated violence.

    Jim Doddrill has been leading the push to clean up corruption in the Ipswich Council. Last week Police opposed bail for Paul Pisasale (ex-Ipswich Mayor, very suddenly ex-ALP) on the grounds of “fears he may contact witnesses“.

    It’s the way they roll in the ALP…

  67. srr
    #2422972, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:41 am

    White House Messaging: “The Picnic”…
    Posted on June 25, 2017 by sundance

    For many years a point of agreement amid the common-sense-conservative crowd has centered around how weak and ineffective the historic messaging has been from the GOP.

    Traditional values, which bind Americans in common purpose, have been under assault by progressives (more aptly Fabian Socialists) for decades, and little to no push-back was ever mounted by professional political voices.

    Hollywood and Madison Avenue, under the control of professional left drove anti-American exceptional messaging, and the various GOP elements seemingly conceded the liberty landscape. The American brand was diminished as a consequence.

    Part of President Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ message is about re-instituting a patriotic value message; and also returning a sense of self-discipline and pride in success.

    WATCH:*

    This type of effective messaging is what the top tier of the professional progressive movement, those who control the strings of the puppets, fear most.

    The imagery of joy, fellowship, commonality and decency, is perceived as an ideological threat to decades of societal manipulation by the Fabian-Socialist movement.

    * Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/25/white-house-messaging-the-picnic/

  68. Winston Smith
    #2422974, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:44 am

    From the Old Fred;

    CHRISTOPHER Pyne has been caught on tape revealing plans to introduce same-sex marriage “sooner than everyone thinks” and boasting that the Liberal Party is now run by its left faction.

    So the Libs have been white anted by the Left.
    And many here think that the Libertarian movement is immune.
    Haha!

  69. Sparkx
    #2422975, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Snoopy
    #2422959, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:31 am
    Abbo has gone the knuckle against Pyne and Morrison.

    Chrissie and Dave are an item?

    That was just plain cruel snoops. It’s going to take buckets of brain bleach to get rid of that mental picture.
    Yuck.

  70. notafan
    #2422977, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:47 am

    He gets away with that because he’s talking about the self serving churchians who’ve infested The Church and driven so many Christians out from their politically poisoned pews; in which case, Dishonest ‘catholics’ is correct.

    Never miss a chance to put your boot in do you?

    You regularly throw that churchian epithat at me so it is ovbious your stock standard comment for all Catholic related issues and thus meaningless.

    The decline in mass attendance is mirrored in main stream Protestant churches, many of whom openly embrace progressism.

    BTW What would you know about what was going on internally?

    Of the 25% Catholic population, the reality is only 8 to 10% of those are practicing Catholics however ‘traditional’ parishes are booming thank you very much.

    Catholics in name only has been on the rise since the 70s, the Catholic priesthood being synonymous with child abuse may not have helped, but the stalwarts see through that.

    Sending your kids to Catholic schools is because pastoral care, better results, less riffraff, only a few for faith centred reasons, has been that way for decades.

  71. OldOzzie
    #2422979, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Pyne is ‘not fair dinkum’, Abbott alleges

    Tony Abbott has lashed out at one his former lieutenants, accusing cabinet minister Christopher Pyne of not being loyal to him during his prime ministership.

    Mr Pyne has been recorded boasting he voted for Malcolm Turnbull in every federal Liberal leadership ballot the now prime minister had contested, and so had Attorney-General George Brandis.

    The tape, released by News Corp columnist Andrew Bolt, captures Mr Pyne celebrating the success of the left faction of the Liberal Party during its federal council meeting on Friday night.

    But Mr Pyne’s voting habits were news to Mr Abbott on Monday morning.

    The former prime minister reminded 2GB’s Ray Hadley that Mr Pyne was not just in cabinet, but also a member of the leadership team when he was in office.

    “It’s important that you show loyalty,” he said.

    “But if (Mr Pyne is) to be believed on Friday night that loyalty was never there which is incredibly disappointing.”

    After hearing Mr Pyne’s “confession”, Mr Abbott insisted MPs need to be fair dinkum with the Australian people.

    “It looks like that’s not been true of Christopher.”

    Mr Pyne made the comments while arguing same-sex marriage could be legalised sooner than everyone thinks.

    On Monday he clarified the remarks, insisting marriage equality would a be reality now if Labor backed a plebiscite.

    The government has no plans to alter the policy to hold one, he said.

  72. stackja
    #2422980, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Pyne reminds of:

    Witness for the Prosecution [.wikiquote]
    Witness for the Prosecution is a 1957 film about a man who is accused of murdering a rich woman for her fortune, and his German-immigrant wife (the title witness) and her testimony.
    Directed by Billy Wilder. Written by Larry Marcus, Billy Wilder, and Harry Kurnitz, based on a short story by Agatha Christie.
    Sir Wilfrid: [chuckling further] And now today you’ve told us a new story entirely! [serious now] The question is, Frau Helm, were you lying then, are you lying now, or are you not in fact a chronic and habitual LIAR?!

    Pyne, ‘were you lying then, are you lying now, or are you not in fact a chronic and habitual LIAR?!’

  73. Winston Smith
    #2422981, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:51 am

    From the Old Fred:
    MrsDolittle:

    But it is the sick muslim women that keep it going.

    There I was thinking they were down trodden and at the mercy of kindly, democratic men.

    There was a posting here about a young woman who was married off to a thirty odd year old Afghani male when she was eight.
    The woman, now in her twenties, described being held down by the ‘husbands’ mother as her raped her.
    Try to imagine that scenario if your stomach can stay settled. The mother of the son holds down an eight year old girl and watches while the son rapes the child.
    Muslim women are as sick as their religion.

  74. Habib
    #2422982, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Liberal party to descend into sectarian and factional chaos, with mass casualties, or stagger on as a zombie, laying waste to the nation and it’s values as it continues to fail to recognise it’s decease and very whiffy resulting decomposition? News at ten.

    As a zombie and thus relying on a regular supply of brain, I’m surprised it hasn’t starved to death death long ago.

  75. Dr Faustus
    #2422984, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Bill Shorten will be tumescent about ‘Inner Revolutionary’ Pyne’s pelvic thrust for SSM.

    It leaves the ALP with all the political kudos from the ALPHABETTIES – and the general smug of “see, we were right all along” – without directly:

    a) Having to put the Western Sydney Muslim vote-herd offside;
    b) Pissing off the ALP’s new best friend, the Catholic ecclesiastic community.

    It also informs the remaining four Coalition voters who hadn’t realised that the Turnbull Party is a cluster-fuck circus.

  76. serene tiger
    #2422985, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:56 am

    The Liberal Party is dead no matter who will lead it in case they knife the Termite.
    They should move now – Abbott and the right wing should resign en bloc and join Cory’s party together with the Nationals. This would leave Malcolm with a handful of people and the country will have to have an election. Then see what happens …

  77. stackja
    #2422986, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Andrew Bolt on his explosive tape of Christopher Pyne
    1 MIN AGO / 13:43
    RAY HADLEY

    Macquarie Media’s Andrew Bolt talks to Ray about his leaked tape of Christopher Pyne and says Malcolm Turnbull has turned the Liberal Party into Labor-lite.

    Download this podcast here

  78. OldOzzie
    #2422987, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:56 am

    CUT & PASTE
    Will the real Scott Morrison please stand up?

    Scott Morrison says it’s time to be more authentic. The Treasurer addressing the Liberal Party’s federal council, Saturday:

    To crack through this thick ice, we must communicate candidly and with authenticity.

    Morrison? Authentic? Does the real ScoMo believe we have a spending problem? Morrison in Canberra, September 23, 2015:

    We have a spending problem, not a revenue problem.

    Or tackling spending is too hard? Morrison on the ABC’s 7:30, May 9:

    Leigh Sales: $5 out of every $6 of budget repair in this Budget comes from raising revenue, not cutting spending.

    Morrison: But Leigh, we had $13.5 billion of savings which the Senate rejected … so we’ve acted to keep the balanced budget on track …

    Does the real ScoMo hate debt? The Treasurer speaking in Sydney, August 25 last year:

    The worst case scenario will see our gross debt exceed $1 trillion in a decade … (this scenario) could well prove to be the tipping point on the trajectory of debt our children and grandchildren will be saddled with.

    Or does he believe debt is cool now? Morrison speaking to the ABC’s Sabra Lane on AM, June 14:

    Firstly, gross debt will continue to increase from 2018-19 … I made the distinction as you will recall, Sabra, in the Budget, about good debt and bad debt.

    Answer … ScoMo believes in whatever works for him at the time. The Treasurer speaking on Saturday:

    It means we must be careful not to slavishly follow past political orthodoxies … As a Government, as a party, we must lead and govern for the times we are in …

    Peta Credlin reminds us of when the Liberal Party was truly authentic. Sunday Herald Sun, yesterday:

    The Coalition won a landslide victory in 2013 promising to cut spending, cut taxes, end the climate change hysteria and restore faith in politics after the political cannibalism of Labor’s revolving-door leadership. But, thanks to Malcolm Turnbull’s ambitions, they’ve betrayed every one of these commitments.

    The Treasurer at The Liberal Party’s federal council, Saturday:

    We must answer with our actions the questions that Australians are asking: “Do you understand?” … “Do you get it?” … Our answer in this year’s Budget was “Yes”.

    But punters are saying “No” to Morrison‘s Labor-lite budget. Peter van Onselen in The Weekend Australian, Saturday:

  80. Habib
    #2422989, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Also hot off the presses, if Mondays weren’t depressing enough:-

    “The implementation of GST on low value imported goods was discussed at the CAG meeting on 20 June 2017 after the Treasury Laws Amendment (GST Low Value Goods) Bill 2017 passed the Senate. We can now advise that the legislation has passed Parliament and will come into force once it receives Royal Assent. The Bill is likely to receive Royal Assent before the end of July.
    Please find below an extract of advice Treasury has recently provided to stakeholders who had participated in the consultation conducted on the Bill. You will note the strong advice from Treasury that the vendor collection model is not conditional upon the outcome of the Productivity Commission review, and that businesses should start preparing for the changes now.

    If only we could weaponise stupidity, and extract energy from it. We’d rule the galaxy. What’s the betting the PC will advise “vendors will tell the ATO to go fuck itself, we’re not giving you the steam off our shit”.

    They then go to plan B. Blame the senate. And One Nation. And Trump. Maybe Brexit.

  81. Nick
    #2422990, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Other than dinner party backslapping, what do the Libs seriously hope to achieve?
    They won’t enter the history books for the reasons they think, Labor will still take the mythological credit in the same way that people believe that Whitlam brought the troops back. Their own base and their opponents will hate them for evermore.

  82. Tintarella di Luna
    #2422991, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:02 am

    The Beer Whisperer
    #2422745, posted on June 26, 2017 at 7:23 am
    Tinta, are you going to run federally? I’ll rack up some votes for ya.

    Beer Whisperer – if the Australian Conservative Party will allow me to run I will run in the seat of Reid against that cleft-chinned, talentless, vacuous, pallie-lovin’ local federal member, yes he sure is a member, I remember. Thanks Beer Whisperer.

  83. stackja
    #2422992, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Nick
    #2422990, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:00 am

    ALP myths are taught as ‘history’.

  84. Mother Lode
    #2422993, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:05 am

    The Stick Insect will be playing very carefully because she sees herself as the heir apparent to the Liberal leadership. High profile, not implicated in Maol’s repeated missteps (her Portfolio helps her here) and vagina.

    She can only hope to be a bit like King Pyrrhus – if Pyrrhus had counted it a victory that he had lost the battle at Heraclea, but at least was still the king.

  85. Tintarella di Luna
    #2422994, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:05 am

    The Liberal Party is dead no matter who will lead it in case they knife the Termite.
    They should move now – Abbott and the right wing should resign en bloc and join Cory’s party together with the Nationals. This would leave Malcolm with a handful of people and the country will have to have an election. Then see what happens …

    That sounds like an awesome plan, given the scuttle-butt that they’re moving against Abbott to rob him of his pre-selection. Maybe Abbott is goading them to do just that and then he can in all good conscience leave the party that meant so much to him and given him so many opportunities because of the manufactured bad faith.

  86. A Lurker
    #2422995, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:05 am

    CHRISTOPHER Pyne has been caught on tape revealing plans to introduce same-sex marriage “sooner than everyone thinks” and boasting that the Liberal Party is now run by its left faction.

    Turnbull’s Termites – and there appears to be more than one ‘Queen’ inhabiting that nest.

  87. Tintarella di Luna
    #2422996, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:07 am

    The Stick Insect will be playing very carefully because she sees herself as the heir apparent to the Liberal leadership. High profile, not implicated in Maol’s repeated missteps (her Portfolio helps her here) and vagina.

    Mal’s Performing Stick Insect out-Mata Haris Mata Hari – she is on par with TLS in the duplicity stakes.

  88. Tintarella di Luna
    #2422997, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Turnbull’s Termites – and there appears to be more than one ‘Queen’ inhabiting that nest.

    Turbull the Termite and his larvae – call the Flick Man

  89. A Lurker
    #2422998, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:10 am

    The Liberal Party is dead no matter who will lead it in case they knife the Termite.
    They should move now – Abbott and the right wing should resign en bloc and join Cory’s party together with the Nationals. This would leave Malcolm with a handful of people and the country will have to have an election. Then see what happens …

    Yup – that would reveal the Termites in the Nats too – and they should have an informal alliance with PHON to agree to share preferences and support each other when voting on certain issues and agendas

  90. Tintarella di Luna
    #2422999, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Try to imagine that scenario if your stomach can stay settled. The mother of the son holds down an eight year old girl and watches while the son rapes the child.
    Muslim women are as sick as their religion.

    Probably happened to her so it’s OK

  91. Eddystone
    #2423000, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:12 am

    The bizarre thing about the Poodle’s leaked comments was the triumphal tone.

    Doesn’t he realise that the government is rapidly going out backwards?

  92. Megan
    #2423001, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Pyne, ‘were you lying then, are you lying now, or are you not in fact a chronic and habitual LIAR?!’

    Um, yes.

  93. Mother Lode
    #2423002, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:14 am

    “mincing poodle” I liked at the time. Now, how about “prancing prick”? It’s got alliteration as a bonus.

    Prancing Prick with Priapic Proclivities?

  94. Tintarella di Luna
    #2423003, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Geriatric Mayfly
    #2422942, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:18 am
    Please don’t stop.

    That, from a sniveling, cowardly, white-anting, mendacious little prick…

    can I add please:

    That rasping, waspish, pansified, botoxed trecherous political chihuahua is going to betray the electorate. There is no mandate but that revoluting trecherous loser, together with the invisible, but unmissable Minister for Defence, and the owl-faced buffoonish Attorney General, will push through Same Sex Marriage without the plebiscite promised to the electorate. What geniuses.

  95. Sparkx
    #2423004, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Doesn’t he realise that the government is rapidly going out backwards?

    Those leading the Turnbull party can only see what is in the mirror.

  96. incoherent rambler
    #2423005, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Eddystone – just another sign of how out of touch with reality Trumble & co. happen to be.

    Like pumping water uphill with electricity that does not exist to make more electricity.

    Or the report Finkel was told to write. Endless examples.

  98. Bear Necessities
    #2423007, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Pyne must of thought he was in a safe harbour when he said all those things. It just adds to the paranoia of who is friend or foe. Delightful to watch.

  99. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2423008, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Tinta. More they cry. House lights dim.

    That rasping, waspish, pansified, botoxed trecherous political chihuahua is going to betray the electorate. There is no mandate but that revoluting trecherous loser, together with the invisible, but unmissable Minister for Defence, and the owl-faced buffoonish Attorney General, will push through Same Sex Marriage without the plebiscite promised to the electorate. What geniuses.

  100. incoherent rambler
    #2423009, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:24 am

    “Hey Mal, I might lose my seat at the next election!
    It looks like the subs won’t be enough to save me.
    Can we have an aircraft carrier or two?
    I am sure Scooby Doo can fudge the budget figures to make it sound good.
    Whaddya say Mal?”

  101. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2423011, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Doesn’t he realise that the government is rapidly going out backwards?

    I suspects he believes the polls.
    On the experience of the US they may well be 5% out.
    Shy righties plus left-leaning weightings from the pollsters.
    Also the question they ask is who do you lean towards for preferences?
    That doesn’t capture people who intentionally spoil their HoR ballots rather than allow preferences to pass through. I suspect those respondents just end up in the “refused” pile.
    The MSM wants Turnbull to stick around until the ALP-Greens win the election.

  102. Tintarella di Luna
    #2423012, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Anyone over three years of age should be able to dress themselves. If you can’t, tough

    calli, I take it you’re talking chronologically

  103. stackja
    #2423014, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Tintarella di Luna
    #2422994, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:05 am
    The Liberal Party is dead no matter who will lead it in case they knife the Termite.
    They should move now – Abbott and the right wing should resign en bloc and join Cory’s party together with the Nationals. This would leave Malcolm with a handful of people and the country will have to have an election. Then see what happens …

    That sounds like an awesome plan, given the scuttle-butt that they’re moving against Abbott to rob him of his pre-selection. Maybe Abbott is goading them to do just that and then he can in all good conscience leave the party that meant so much to him and given him so many opportunities because of the manufactured bad faith.

    Profile of the electoral division of Warringah (NSW)
    First proclaimed/election:1922
    Abbott, T (LP) 1994–
    MacKellar, M J R (LP) 1969–1994
    St John, E H (LP) 1966–1969
    Cockle, J S (LP) 1961–1966
    Bland, F A (LP) 1951–1961
    Spender, P C (UAP/LP) 1937–1951
    Parkhill, R A (NAT/UAP) 1927–1937
    Ryrie, G (NAT) 1922–1927

    Colonel Sir Granville de Laune RYRIE (1865 – 1937)
    Membership of other Parliaments & Offices Held
    Member of the Parliament of the Commonwealth of Australia. Member of the House of Representatives for North Sydney 1911 – 1922; and for Warringah 1922 – 1927

  104. Leigh Lowe
    #2423015, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Pyne must of thought he was in a safe harbour when he said all those things. It just adds to the paranoia of who is friend or foe. Delightful to watch.

    One shouldn’t tape a chap’s comments in a bar on Friday night.
    Chatham House rules, you know.

  105. incoherent rambler
    #2423016, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:29 am

    The MSM wants Turnbull to stick around until the ALP-Greens win the election.

    Yes.

    Just as Julia was a gift to Tony, Trumble is a gift to Shorten.

  106. H B Bear
    #2423017, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:30 am

    The bizarre thing about the Poodle’s leaked comments was the triumphal tone.

    Don’t forget Chrissy thinks the Lieborals are an election winning machine. For most of them that is all that counts.

  107. NormaP
    #2423018, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Mother lode, your “Prancing Prick with Priapic Proclivities” – you must be better educated than I. I had to look up “priapic”. Oh dear. thallic. The picture that conjures is not pleasant.

  108. Sparkx
    #2423019, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:31 am

    A great comment from Bolt’s article on Fauxfacts journos joining their ALPBC –

    john of gaunt 1 hour ago
    Why do they need so many journalists when they all present the same news? Trump’s no good, Abbott’s no good, climate change is real and we’re all gunna die, wind power is better than coal, white Australians are racist (except those at the ABC), multiculturalism is unquestionably great, marriage equality is a fantastic thing and anyone who questions it is a bigot etc.

    He missed

    “Islam is a religion of piece”

  109. Tintarella di Luna
    #2423021, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Tinta. More they cry. House lights dim.

    I’m done, Only partly re-stocked the adjective larder on the weekend so I have to be careful, there will be more required tonight after I hear the glotation (thank you calli) from the

    rasping, waspish, pansified, botoxed trecherous political chihuahua

    this evening.

  110. Des Deskperson
    #2423024, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:35 am

    “The Stick Insect will be playing very carefully because she sees herself as the heir apparent to the Liberal leadership. High profile, not implicated in Maol’s repeated missteps (her Portfolio helps her here) and vagina.”

    Here’s a story I heard the other day which indicates – once again – that the stick insect is may not be ncapable of performing any real job.

    A little while back, the Minister in the equivalent portfolio of employment and workplace relations in a regional nation was making a semi-official visit to Australia, sponsored by union and employer groups and – presumably – at least partly funded by AusAID. He had asked to see the Federal Ministers for Employment and for Foreign Affairs.

    The meeting with the Employment Minister – it was Abetz at the time – was easily sorted but arranging the call on Julie was, as they say, problematical.

    The organisers approached her office and were given the name of a staffer who was apparently the only person who had her ear on these matters. They tried to telephone this person , but only got an answering service. There sent an email detailing why it would be a good thing for Julie to meet the visitor, but had no reply. They got on to someone else on Julie’s staff who assured them that the message would be passed on and that they would get a response: nothing happened.

    The visiting dignitary never got to meet Julie and went home at least mildly disgruntled. There may, of course have been a good reason why Julie was unable to make it, but if there was, nobody was told.

    This story I heard second hand, but my source is not a bulls**ter and anyway, it’s typical of other stories that I have heard about her slackness and disorder. Interestingly, these stories tend to involve relations and events in our region, the only area on earth where Australia’s foreign policy really matters. She may well be more focused when it comes strutting about in New York or Paris, where no-one actually gives much of a rats about Oz.

  111. Tintarella di Luna
    #2423025, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Stackja
    #2423014, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:28 am
    Profile of the electoral division of Warringah (NSW)
    First proclaimed/election:1922

    Hmmm yes — thanks stackja –

  112. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2423027, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Talking of priapism. Am reading an entertaining book, written by a chap reflecting on his bondage as an intern in the ER. One came in with a two day boner. “Do you take drugs?” “No,” was the default reply. Blood tests indicated cocaine. Sudden memory refreshment, and the revelation that he had injected cocaine into the now raging member. Blood siphoned off, returns to normal.

  113. stackja
    #2423030, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Tintarella di Luna
    #2423025, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:38 am
    Stackja
    #2423014, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:28 am
    Profile of the electoral division of Warringah (NSW)
    First proclaimed/election:1922

    Hmmm yes — thanks stackja –

    Thank you.

  114. Leo G
    #2423031, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Oh dear. thallic. The picture that conjures is not pleasant.

    Poodle Pyne presents poisonous priapus picture?
    Sounds bad too.

  115. Farmer Gez
    #2423032, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Yes Des Deskperson, Madame Mao is playing a cunning game but I’m sure Lucy reads her like a book and may keep our vainglorious leader in the know,

  116. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2423033, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Queer, Fucking Queer:

    Is it time for a gay James Bond?

    Ian McKellen is all for 007 being a man’s man.

    On Thursday, the “Lord of the Rings” star, 78, said he’d fully support the idea of James Bond being portrayed as a gay man ― and he thinks author Ian Fleming, who created the fictional Secret Service agent, would also fully support the idea.

    “If you play James Bond as an outwardly camp, silly gay man that no one took seriously,” McKellen, who came out as gay in 1988, told Variety, “and then he turned out as many gay men are underneath their clothes — buff and strong and as hetero as any hetero — we might have a more truthful story than the one that has been told.”

    http://www.huffingtonpost.com.au/2017/06/25/ian-mckellen-is-all-for-a-gay-james-bond_a_22980653/

  117. Sparkx
    #2423034, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Oh the ironing – from our federal members flyer delivered this morning

    New School building for Our Lady of Good Counsel in Gatton.
    As the iconic Our Lady of Good Council school in Gatton celebrates its centenary, Scott Buchholz was pleased to officially open new facilities provided with $2.3 million in federal funding……….
    ……..”under our new school funding program, every local school will receive increased funding over the next decade.”

    Parents can check how their school will benefit at the special online funding estimator at http://www.education.gov.au/qualityschools.

  118. Mother Lode
    #2423035, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Will the real Scott Morrison please stand up?

    If it has enough backbone to stand, it is not the real Scott Morrison.

    It is like some saying, “I am physically unable to speak.”

  119. H B Bear
    #2423037, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Lord of the Rings? Sounds like a workshopped theme for a new Mardi Gras float.

  120. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2423038, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:57 am

    The bizarre thing about the Poodle’s leaked comments was the triumphal tone.

    Doesn’t he realise that the government is rapidly going out backward

    When you have enacted all of Labor’s policies it doesn’t really mater when Labor take over.

  121. Nick
    #2423039, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:58 am

    One shouldn’t tape a chap’s comments in a bar on Friday night.

    I initially thought it had been a less mainstream bar than that the Star. I hope the diseased ridden weasel is choking on the latest poll data for SA.

  122. hzhousewife
    #2423041, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:59 am

    “Islam is a religion of piece”

    Just observed a trendy young thing, the type who knows everything, claiming that her Crossword scratchie had won a hundred dollars. It hadn’t. She vigorously protested that she had seven words correct. Bloke looked at the ticket and asked, can you spell “uproar”. Apparently not. lol.

  123. stackja
    #2423042, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2423033, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:51 am
    Queer, Fucking Queer:

    MI5 and MI6 cover-up of Cambridge spy ring laid bare in archive …
    theguardian.com › World › UK News › National Archives
    Oct 22, 2015 – Burgess and Maclean fled to France on 25 May 1951 after a tipoff from Philby that the net was closing in on Maclean. The files show how, …

  124. Nick
    #2423043, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Ian McKellen is all for 007 being a man’s man.

    Of course he’d think that, he’s gay himself! What gives me the shits is that people with an agenda make ridiculous statements, aimed at furthering their own agenda, with journalists accepting their thought bubble at face value. It’s the same with Alan Joyce, uses his company’s dime when he has skin in the game,

  125. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2423044, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Turnbull and Abbott both have failed as PM for the the same reason: the quality of the ministers they have had to work with is abysmal.

    In a righteous country Christopher Pyne would be selling men’s shoes and Geroge Brandis would be a settlement clerk.

  126. candy
    #2423045, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    One shouldn’t tape a chap’s comments in a bar on Friday night.

    It seems very odd a longstanding experienced politician chap like C. Pyne would be so loose lipped.
    Perhaps a deliberate leak to how it goes with Newspoll. Or to smoke out T. Abbott and get that preselection off him.

    Or maybe there was a cutiepie in the bar he wanted to impress?

  127. memoryvault
    #2423046, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    I will run in the seat of Reid against that cleft-chinned, talentless, vacuous, pallie-lovin’ local federal member

    Tinta, I thought you wanted the Libs out? The one miracle that could save them next election is the ACP, PHON, ALA, LDP etc, running candidates for Lower House seats. They will simply end up serving as funnels for conservative votes to the Liberals. Maybe enough to get them over the line.

    Labor will probably win the next election anyway. Or the Libs may scrape home on minor party preferences. Better for those minor conservative groups to concentrate on maximising their presence in the Senate, where they can act as a brake on the excesses of whichever of the two majors wins.

  128. Shy Ted
    #2423047, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    A gay James Bond! LOL. What are they going to call the movies? Goldfister? The Spy Who Sodomised Me? Octopenis? Browneye? Dr Ooh No? AIDS Are Forever? And who will star? Obviously Roger Moore (More).

  129. incoherent rambler
    #2423048, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    One shouldn’t tape a chap’s comments in a bar on Friday night.

    Who cares what Pyne’s clothing had to say?

  130. Delta A
    #2423050, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    The bizarre thing about the Poodle’s leaked comments was the triumphal tone.

    Any thoughts on the identity of The Leaker?

  131. stackja
    #2423051, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Delta A
    #2423050, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:07 pm
    The bizarre thing about the Poodle’s leaked comments was the triumphal tone.

    Any thoughts on the identity of The Leaker?

    Party list a clue?

  132. incoherent rambler
    #2423052, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Geroge Brandis would be a settlement clerk doing the midnight to dawn shift, cleaning toilets on the Noosa foreshore.

  133. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2423053, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    It’s funny how you never hear a Liberal MP talking off camera about lowering taxes, smashing regulations and promoting freedom.

  134. Mike of Marion
    #2423054, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    B/F from O/T

    For those inquiring earlier about splodey bits on aircraft jet engines.

    If a fan blade lets go on an engine, the pilot is almost certainly going to switch off the engine because of vibrations and internal engine damage.

    Even with the engine switched off, the movement of the plane through the air will cause the engine’s turbine section to continue to rotate (unless the engine internals were fully seized).

    As long as there is rotation a “blade off” will cause vibration from the engine – the level of vibration would be variable according to the level of damage to that engine.

  135. Haidee
    #2423055, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Shouldn’t laugh. Those names for the gay Bond films! .. the second is the best.

  136. Tintarella di Luna
    #2423056, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Des Deskperson
    #2423024, posted on June 26, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Thanks for the anecdote Des Deskperson – that sounds just typical of that skinned-rabbit-armed narcissist. I recall she wore a sparkly head-covering in Iran and I can imagine the consultations that went into that little piece of theatre when it was absolutely not necessary. She’s just a bony-bodied show-off

  137. Y
    #2423058, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Pyne is bad enough, but that poisonous toad, that odious slug Brandis is even worse. Anyone else think he threw the 18c debate on purpose?

  138. herodotus
    #2423059, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    ABC back on the Barrier Reef subject today. They are running a story on how some “economists” have valued the reef at $56 billion. This is based on things like tourism and employment.
    It’s just another “pay up or the reef gets it” episode. These people are not concerned about job losses whenever emissions control policies wreck industries.

  139. C.L.
    #2423060, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    A gay James Bond! LOL. What are they going to call the movies?

    Moonraker works, as is.

  140. Winston Smith
    #2423061, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    On a Lighter Note:

    Man Dies at Brothel.

    At least he died doing what he liked, said no one. Yet.

  141. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2423062, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Pyne is bad enough, but that poisonous toad, that odious slug Brandis is even worse. Anyone else think he threw the 18c debate on purpose?

    Fo shizzle.

  142. Mike of Marion
    #2423065, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Y
    #2423058, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:18 pm
    Pyne is bad enough, but that poisonous toad, that odious slug Brandis is even worse. Anyone else think he threw the 18c debate on purpose?

    That was a given when he called any challenger a ‘bigot’.

  143. Tintarella di Luna
    #2423066, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Tinta, I thought you wanted the Libs out?

    Yes I know, I agree with you memoryvault, the Senate would be the real target but you know me I am happy to serve in whatever capacity. I just want the Liberals G-O-N-E. Who knows with Labor preferencing the Greens and vice-versa who know what could happen.

  144. memoryvault
    #2423067, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Anyone else think he threw the 18c debate on purpose?

    I’d like to believe it, Y. Trouble is, I don’t think there’s anyone currently in the Liberals with the brains to come up with the idea in the first place. Least of all Brandis.

  145. Anthony
    #2423068, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Don’t give Turnbull’s mob much of a chance of ousting Abbott at preselection. In fact, I think about the same chances as Fatty Ashton of being kindly remembered. Arseholes are not attractive and Vicpol and the Liberal party seem to have more than their fair share.

  146. incoherent rambler
    #2423069, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    If there was only one spot left in hell and enough molten lead left for one – who would you choose Brandis or Sinodinos?

    Very tough choice.

    NADT

  148. memoryvault
    #2423071, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    They are running a story on how some “economists” have valued the reef at $56 billion.

    A dead coral reef is worth $56 billion?
    I wonder what it would be worth if it was still alive?

  149. OldOzzie
    #2423072, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2423044, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    In a righteous country Christopher Pyne would be selling men’s shoes

    Winkle Pickers or Brother Creepers?

  150. Winston Smith
    #2423073, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Not a choice, IR.
    Sinodinos gets Hell, Brandis gets the lead. Rectally.

  151. The Beer Whisperer
    #2423074, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    It also informs the remaining four Coalition voters who hadn’t realised that the Turnbull Party is a cluster-fuck circus.

    Au contraire, good doctor Faustas.

    Secretly ramming through SSM also informs the remaining four Coalition voters who hadn’t realised that the Turnbull Party is a cluster-fuck circus.m is now untenable. Now the shoe is on the other foot and we get to shout from the rooftops why doesn’t Shorten bring in SSM.

    The goal must be to get Shorten and Labor to own SSM.

  152. rickw
    #2423075, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    They are running a story on how some “economists” have valued the reef at $56 billion.

    Lime content?

  153. Andreas
    #2423076, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    It’s funny how you never hear a Liberal MP talking off camera about lowering taxes, smashing regulations and promoting freedom.

    Not since Nick Minchin. Him retiring was a big loss.

  154. OldOzzie
    #2423077, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Oops

    In a righteous country Christopher Pyne would be selling men’s shoes

    Winkle Pickers or Brothel Creepers?

  155. Winston Smith
    #2423078, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Sure, MV.

    A dead coral reef is worth $56 billion?

    It’d be worth that much in limestone for cement to concrete over Victoria.
    And cheap, too.

  156. Atoms for Peace
    #2423079, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    The LNP has engaged in SSM with the ALP, as there is nary a difference between them.

  157. Tintarella di Luna
    #2423080, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Winkle Pickers or Brothel Creepers?

    Well the Liberal party is now so queer the other consonant slip might’ve been just as accurate.

  158. stackja
    #2423081, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Commonwealth Liberal Party
    From Wikipedia
    The Commonwealth Liberal Party (CLP, also known as the Deakin–Cook Party, The Fusion, or the Deakinite Liberal Party) was a political movement active in Australia from 1909 to 1917, shortly after Federation. The CLP came about as a result of a merger between the two non-Labor parties, the Protectionist Party and the Anti-Socialist Party (formerly Free Trade Party) which most of their MPs accepted. The CLP is the earliest direct ancestor of the current Liberal Party of Australia.

    Nationalist Party of Australia
    From Wikipedia
    The Nationalist Party of Australia was an Australian political party. It was formed on 17 February 1917 from a merger between the conservative Commonwealth Liberal Party and the National Labor Party, the name given to supporters of World War I conscription in Australia from the Australian Labor Party led by Prime Minister Billy Hughes. The Nationalist Party was in government (at times as part of a coalition) until electoral defeat in 1929. From that time it was the main opposition to the Labor Party until it merged with pro-Joseph Lyons Labor defectors to form the United Australia Party in 1931, which was the predecessor to the Liberal Party of Australia, founded in 1944.

  159. The Beer Whisperer
    #2423082, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Shit fuck.

    Crazy new phone screwing my posts.

    It was supposed to start with “secretly pushing SSM through parliament is now untenable”. Hopefully it now makes sense.

  160. Tintarella di Luna
    #2423084, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Cory has netted DLP MP from Victoristan Dr Rachel Carling-Jenkins as an Australian Conservative MP

  161. Sparkx
    #2423086, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    herodotus
    #2423059, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:18 pm
    ABC back on the Barrier Reef subject today.

    And the Courier Mail are at it as well –

    THE Great Barrier Reef will be dead by the end of this century without a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, a world-first study warns.

    I love the bit about

    Soaring ocean temperatures in the past three years

    .

    A couple a weeks ago they were reporting that is was already dead.

  162. OldOzzie
    #2423087, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Message in a battle is the key, not shiny delivery

    Too true Peta.! Turnbull is contemplating changing the brand name of the party. He feels Liberal is no longer a true indication of their beliefs and fortunes. He is considering the new title of ” The LEMMINGS party” as they are headed over the cliff following their leader.

  164. Eddystone
    #2423089, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2423053, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    It’s funny how you never hear a Liberal MP talking off camera about lowering taxes, smashing regulations and promoting freedom.

    Ha! As if any of those useless pricks thinks like that.

    Had the misfortune to run into a Liberal member in a regional electorate who was venting about the uselessness of the local member and his inability/lack of interest in getting Federal cash to splash in the electorate.

    All they think about is stealing our money to buy votes.

  165. The Beer Whisperer
    #2423090, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    This is the offending interloper into my post. Take the following out to make vague sense of my post.

    “also informs the remaining four Coalition voters who hadn’t realised that the Turnbull Party is a cluster-fuck circus.m”

  166. incoherent rambler
    #2423091, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    A couple a weeks ago they were reporting that is was already dead.

    The shallow waters of the (dead) reef are surely the best place to site 50,000 or so offshore wind turbines.

  167. OldOzzie
    #2423092, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Tintarella di Luna
    #2423080, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:28 pm
    Winkle Pickers or Brothel Creepers?

    Well the Liberal party is now so queer the other consonant slip might’ve been just as accurate.

    👍 – Missed that connotation

  168. memoryvault
    #2423093, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    It’d be worth that much in limestone for cement to concrete over Victoria.

    Maybe Winston. But as I doubt we’ll be making cement here in Oz much longer, it’s irrelevant.

  169. thefrolickingmole
    #2423094, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Short chat with my father.
    Died in the wool Liberal party, has handed out how to vote and pre poll cards for decades.
    They are dead to him, hes of the opinion the party must split.

    He grudgingly gave out how to votes in the state election, still thinking the Libs were at least better than Lab.
    Not any more.
    I wonder if Mao will “retire” before the election to save his ego or if hes happy to ride the nuke all the way to the ground.

  170. H B Bear
    #2423095, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    … and Geroge Brandis would be a settlement clerk.

    Bwahahaha – take the rest of the day off. Brandis is the sort of politician who gives dead wood a bad name. Timeserving busybody who couldn’t sell an idea if his life pension depended on it.

  171. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2423096, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Soaring ocean temperatures in the past three years

    Any mention of the plummeting ocean temperatures in the past year?
    No, I didn’t think so.
    It’s a mystery.

  172. DrBeauGan
    #2423097, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Ian McKellar just wants to tell his friends he was buggered by James Bond.

    Back on board watching the crane operators hoisting out containers. It would make a great Olympic sport. Beats the shit out of rythmic dancing or synchronised swimming.

  173. John constantine
    #2423098, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    No environmental improvement in the Murray Darling Basin in the five years of the plan says the ABC Mouth of Stalin.

    The Zimbabwe style purge of the basins farms for nothing, unless massive extra amounts of productive water is flushed out to sea.

    Stalinism posing as safe rivers.

  174. OldOzzie
    #2423099, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Pyne same sex marriage claim is least of Liberal Party’s worries

    The jig is up. The Liberal “Moderate” faction is triumphalist, the Coalition is hopelessly divided and the unfolding crisis is not so much about losing government but preserving the Liberal party.

    The tape obtained by News Corp columnist Andrew Bolt reveals leading Moderate, Defence Industry Minister, Leader of the House and right-hand-man to the Prime Minister, Christopher Pyne, in a gloating mood. “We are in the winner’s circle,” he boasted, referring to how the Moderates now controlled the government, before going on to say how they were working to deliver same sex marriage.

    If Malcolm Turnbull and his team do legislate for same sex marriage it will be a clear broken promise, a breach of their Coalition agreement with The Nationals and an incendiary swipe at the conservative wing of the party. Yet the gay marriage revelation from this tape is the least of the worries.

    What Pyne has confirmed for all to see is that the overthrow of Tony Abbott and installation of Turnbull is seen by the Moderates as a factional takeover of the party. This is poison to the party membership and another turn-off to mainstream voters.

    As this column has argued from the day Turnbull won the leadership, the only way for him to succeed was to repudiate this view. Turnbull needed to adopt the mainstream and conservative positions of the Abbott government and concentrate on presenting them under new leadership. A shift to the left was always going to be a mistake.

    Yet he has gradually shifted closer to Labor on education, health, climate, energy, gay marriage and even fiscal management. The product differentiation between the major parties has been whittled away. Mainstream voters are starting to feel they’ve been left stranded — hence the rise in support for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, Cory Bernardi and other minor parties.

    The Coalition and Turnbull’s only hope for survival has been to wake up to its misguided strategy and sharpen the differences with Labor on climate, energy, economics and national security. On gay marriage they should have been able to win the argument on the popular plebiscite but they never had their heart in it.

    Pyne’s revelation is not particularly earth-shattering — conservative commentators started calling out the Moderate takeover of the party even before there was any policy evidence for it. And over the past two years the evidence has only mounted, especially since this year’s budget.

    However the tape of the Prime Minister’s confidante addressing the Moderates’ “Black Hand” dinner at the weekend is the first time we have received confirmation of all this from the very top of the government. It is an unfortunate confession, made in high spirits among like-minded Liberals.

    The “Black Hand” dinner dates back more than 30 years when it was organised by the small “L” Liberals who opposed John Howard. During the successful years of the Howard government the Moderates were placated with a few cabinet positions as they sought to differentiate themselves on social policies.

    But, with a few exceptions, they did not contribute greatly to government. Their secretive “Black Hand” dinners were seen as a harmless indulgence at the annual party conference — a chance for them to get together and whinge about how the conservatives weren’t taking enough notice of what they thought were their more clever and genteel ideas.

    The gathering last weekend was different. Pyne, who has been a core member of this group for decades, was claiming victory. And he was promising more policy shifts to the left.

    Perhaps it is no coincidence that the first “Black Hand” victory dinner comes when the party is in dire straits. Conservative Liberals will hit back — and the backlash has already started with Abbott attacking Pyne’s on radio.

    Conservative Liberals will not sit back and watch their party being taken over by MPs such as Craig Laundy, who only got into parliament on the back of Abbott’s conviction and then knifed him before the next election. We can expect simmering tensions to rise to the surface. The Nationals too, will only weep at the self-indulgence of their Coalition partners, and their tin ear for the public mood.

    As this column has often noted, nothing in politics is ever as good or as bad as it seems. Right now, the Liberals had better hope that dictum holds sway.

  175. Leigh Lowe
    #2423100, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Pyne is bad enough, but that poisonous toad, that odious slug Brandis is even worse. Anyone else think he threw the 18c debate on purpose?

    Exactly.
    The Phallic Cranium deliberately nobbled the 18C reform.
    The beautiful thing here, though, is that they were planning to slip SSM through with the surreptitious application of a bit of Vaseline, but now they are stuffed like a rent-boy at a Point Piper Liberal branch meeting.
    I’ll bet they were lining up someone to propose a Prahvate Members Bill and either have someone (shock, horror, surprise) cross the floor, or have 3-4 of them mysteriously missing for the vote, possibly on the last day before recess.
    Afterwards they could say, “Gee, would love to reverse it but, hey, in the interim, hundreds of gays have got married. Can’t unscramble the Fluffy Duck. Sowwy.”

  176. Leigh Lowe
    #2423101, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Perhaps it is no coincidence that the first “Black Hand” victory dinner comes when the party is in dire straits. Conservative Liberals will hit back — and the backlash has already started with Abbott attacking Pyne’s on radio.

    Name them.
    Name every last one of these fuckers and let the voters decide.

  177. Leigh Lowe
    #2423103, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Tintarella di Luna

    #2423084, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Cory has netted DLP MP from Victoristan Dr Rachel Carling-Jenkins as an Australian Conservative MP

    Of course.
    The hyphen’s natural habitat is SA.

  178. Leigh Lowe
    #2423104, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Are youse all out to lunch?
    Or at a “Black Hand” do?

  179. Leigh Lowe
    #2423107, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Secretly ramming through SSM is now untenable.

    Exactly. Any failure to furnish numbers on the floor by “accident” or 2 “renegades” crossing the floor will smell like bait coming home from a fishing trip.

    The goal must be to get Shorten and Labor to own SSM.

    That would be a smart strategy. Instead of tip-toeing around terrorists to win Western Sydney Moozley votes, simply present yourself as socially conservative.

  180. dover_beach
    #2423108, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    They call themselves the ‘Black Hand’. We should give the the Iron Fist.

  181. John constantine
    #2423109, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    The country is so stuffed that gay marriage isn’t worth opposing any more.

    The green shorten team will bring it in anyway, and they will add the penalty that any church refusing to go along with the law of the land loses all tax and rates and fees exemptions.

    Lock in freedom to not perform gay church marriage, or the greens will use it as a weapon to bankrupt the church.

  182. Nick
    #2423110, posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    I’m spitting venom, LL.

    Old Ozzie, who wrote that article ?

