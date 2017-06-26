Liberty Quote
Strictly, libertarianism is only a philosophy of government. It does not offer a vision of the good or moral life. A libertarian can, in theory, hold any social belief they like. All they have to do is oppose the government forcing those beliefs on others.— Chris Berg
-
Q&A Forum: June 26, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
45 please.
Snowcone is one a sabbatical, probably to Venezuela.
Virginal Vitriolli is in the interrupters seat tonight.
So just how many months of holidays does Jones get ?
Konbanwa
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Queer & gAy,
Mincing poodle edition.
Ugh, a double bill of fright bats – Trioli and Pyne – plus a “pollster and commentator” and a wimminzes as a shadow minister for justice no less, and an ex-someting or other to a rabbit of a Brit PM. Oh, and a political strategist for good measure. I really don’t need to inflict that lot on myself. I’ll need to pre-fortify to cope.
Morris will be the sacrificial lamb tonight, crissy will be busy giving blowies in the green room
Konbanwa Carpe San 🙃. 21 for me please.
About 4 per year
Vitriolic as moderator. Hmm.
May I have 22 please, Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Konbanwa Barudorriku
The first look at Virginia’s face will tell.
Hi there Carpe
May I please have lucky 13
Thanks!
Trioli. Cripes.
42 please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Westie Woman 13
42 please, Carpe.
28 please Carpe.
=0.3472+(5.2*5)-2*0.17-0.0072
Shit, make that 43.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Westie Woman 13
Dot 42
27 thanks Carpe.
GRH would like 26.
What? You mean hosting one show a week for sixty minutes is work?
35, please Carpe.
17 please
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Westie Woman 13
Dot 42
Mique 43
Cpt Seahawks 28
Grumpy – fuknose
Considering the panel, 69. I just hope we don’t see one happen in real time.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Westie Woman 13
Dot 42
Mique 43
Cpt Seahawks 28
Grumpy – fuknose
Snoopy 27
ZK2A 35
Bruce in WA 17
Umm, I went for 22, please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Westie Woman 13
Dot 42
Mique 43
Cpt Seahawks 28
Grumpy – fuknose
Snoopy 27
ZK2A 35
Bruce in WA 17
Classical Hero 69
Your first hint of fakenews tonight:
32 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Westie Woman 13
Dot 42
Mique 43
Cpt Seahawks 28
Grumpy – fuknose
Snoopy 27
ZK2A 35
Bruce in WA 17
Classical Hero 69
Vic in Prossy 22
My apologies Vic – Fixed
Carpy…I will go for a mincing 51 seeing Hero has grabbed my 69..
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Westie Woman 13
Dot 42
Mique 43
Cpt Seahawks 28
Grumpy – fuknose
Snoopy 27
ZK2A 35
Bruce in WA 17
Classical Hero 69
Vic in Prossy 22
Eddystone 32
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Westie Woman 13
Dot 42
Mique 43
Cpt Seahawks 28
Grumpy – fuknose
Snoopy 27
ZK2A 35
Bruce in WA 17
Classical Hero 69
Vic in Prossy 22
Eddystone 32
Pecker 51
Hahahaha, harsh, but fair.
32 please
taken 33 then
OK, thanks,Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Westie Woman 13
Dot 42
Mique 43
Cpt Seahawks 28
Grumpy – fuknose
Snoopy 27
ZK2A 35
Bruce in WA 17
Classical Hero 69
Vic in Prossy 22
Eddystone 32
Pecker 51
Mark A 33
I’m going to be tweeting to Q&A tonight: #ResignPyne
34 please Carpe?
I’ll try #MincingPoodle
I’ll go 30 Jugulum.
Hi, I’m back! 29 please Carpe san.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Westie Woman 13
Dot 42
Mique 43
Cpt Seahawks 28
Grumpy – fuknose
Snoopy 27
ZK2A 35
Bruce in WA 17
Classical Hero 69
Vic in Prossy 22
Eddystone 32
Pecker 51
Mark A 33
Dave in Marybrook 34
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Westie Woman 13
Dot 42
Mique 43
Cpt Seahawks 28
Grumpy – fuknose
Snoopy 27
ZK2A 35
Bruce in WA 17
Classical Hero 69
Vic in Prossy 22
Eddystone 32
Pecker 51
Mark A 33
Dave in Marybrook 34
Turtle of WA 30
Megan 29
Thanks Carpe.
26 please.
Ok Troops – it’s time to put on the bat mask and wear a towel as a cape and;
lllleeetttssss get rrrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrruuuummmbbllleeee
I want to watch but my intake of single malt thus far is insufficient for the task.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Westie Woman 13
Dot 42
Mique 43
Cpt Seahawks 28
Grumpy – fuknose
Snoopy 27
ZK2A 35
Bruce in WA 17
Classical Hero 69
Vic in Prossy 22
Eddystone 32
Pecker 51
Mark A 33
Dave in Marybrook 34
Turtle of WA 30
Megan 29
Frank Carter 26
Cleverman? WTF was that?
Plus I have homework to finish in order to give it to the dog to eat.
1st question about traitor morriscum
And WTF is Trollopini wearing? A shower curtain? 1st idiot geriatric hippy can’t read a cue card.
Is the questioner aboriginal?
Authentic c#*ts.
Trump666 out of the blocks!
Wow TrumpSatan666 gets a mention early
Go the Cat Q&A Team and all who sail in her.
#Pyneisabigmouth
Oh Dear Trump666 metaphor
Trump666
That took 2 minutes.
How strange. TheirABC find somebody who hates democracy.
It quacks like a duck
Trump is a disaster, doing what he said he would, the bastard.
Apparently we want politicians to be fillum stars. They’re stupid enough, big enough perverts, but too ugly, and can’t even stay on script.
How strange. TheirABC find a second person who hates democracy.
It is a matter of huge pride for me that it was an Australian who ripped off Tony Blair’s missus.
Pyne pretends to care about The West.
Prissy Pyne sounding a bit raspy. What’s he been sucking on?
crissy is a little hoarse tonight, hope you lose your voice and soil yourself
Poodle’s going to get schmackos all night by the looks, not going to be worth the brain bleach to sit through.
Doing what the people want them to do, when are you going to start? Done everything but.
Silly blond bint just described Obama. BTW, we’d prefer fistfights to bickering.
What did the bimbo say?
Poodle is bit horse.
Clare thinks the question is right. I’m gonna have to think about that.
What drives them? Money, power and privilige, same as it always has.
FMD, Grahame Morris thinks last week’s Gonski 2.0 was a ‘you beaut’ moment.
Ageist bitch
Who is this silly Claire woman? Another ALP fembot like Cathy King.
I reckon poodle could suck a golfball through a garden hose.
crissy gets asked about garriage
rolls over to get his tummy tickled by people who would never vote for him.
Craven Cur
His idea of “campaign” involves drag acts and ball gags.
Hahaha, only one?
I reckon he could suck start a freight train.
How do you talk directly to people by Facebook?
Surely she meant Facetime, Skype etc?
He’s done a lot for someone who’s done fuck-all, hasn’t he?
The poodle is Tony’s Friend. Yeah sure
FB messaging. He has 24 million chat windows open.
What a total fwit.
I think Chrissy is going for a sainthood here.
Pity he was wrong about replacing a bad government with a better one. Trollopini just got out the rolled up newspaper.
crissy had to get up a 6am – poor dear
When i work remote the daily planning meeting has been going for 30 minutes you slack jawed yokel
I hope Trioli raises Bernardi’s assessment of Pine.
Prissy is just making things up
Trioli is a hopeless moderator. Can barely string together a coherent question let alone follow up on or probe for an answer.
way to go crissy – keep alienating your base
Well done tard
SSM. Yawn.
The gov is in good shape. Dream on Prissy.
The mincing poodle protesteth too much
If Pyne keeps talking for long enough he’ll eventually say something.
Glad weddings for whoopsies is the most pressing issue in this bankrupt basketcase.
Labor bint supporting Chrissy’s views. Tells you all you need to know about the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party.
Morris is still a party boy. Sad bastard, matches his tie.
The anti-democratic left.
Surprise, Blairite twat hates democracy, especially if stupid plebs take part.
Tony Blair advisor, who thinks a democratically elected POTUS is bad, now says don’t have a referendum on anything.
Where do the ABC find these people.
Can anyone understand the yank?
Aha, all is revealed. Chrissy is apparently in trouble because he said they would bring the SSM vote forward. I didn’t know that.
Fugly septic obviously doesn’t read much for a flack, I believe there’s been numerous suits involving bakeries and such.
Macron a centrist. Bwhahahaha
Abject failure socialist treasurer is of the centre.
of course- praise for nannies toy boy.
Macron looks nice in a suit. Thats all there was to it. He was good looking. Ask the ladies on Facebook. There is emotion driving votes.
I’m pretty sure she was demanding that SSM goes back to SCOTUS.
How strange. TheirABC find a second person who hates democracy.
Just back after a shower, didn’t need to sit through all of this tonight, when this post caught my eye. I really do wonder when these anti-democracy folks (who are usually somewhat paradoxically “anti-fascist”) will wake up and realise that it’s our democracy – shaky as it sometimes is – is what allows them to say they hate democracy. As someone on another blog says: Oh, the ironing.
It’s the TrumpSatan666 hour
Where is the Australian Corbyn? Off his tits in Mullumbimby, under “care in the community”, or married to Lee Rhiannonn*
*even for a dirty commie you’d have to be a bit sorry for the poor bastard.
He’s probably compensating for being a victim of p**philia by a predatory teacher
Chrissie Pine is in for a surprise.
Is the poodle trying to publicly convince himself that he’s not doomed?
Someone give Prissy a top hat and a cane
Arrogant, smug poodle knows that our shitful system virtually guarantees his spot at the kibble.
Well served by a 2 party system? Where and when?
Do they (liberal voters) vote labor ahead of me if they’re unhappy with me says Chrissy. Yes, yes they will.
The Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party is dead. They just don’t know it yet.
Nobody can form a government? Elections every 6 months? Bliss. Where do we sign up?
He’s a textorite, he lacks the self awareness to see it coming.
Labour bottle blond makes no sense.
Yep.
Oh dear, Trump again. Goodnight all.
Bespectacled lefty cueball has no idea about facts
Here’s a red hot tip, toots, a lot of us neither want or recieve anything from “da sistim”. We’d sooner it fucked off, minded its own business, and stopped stealing our milk money.
Trump is evil again. For some reason.
What’s astonishing about an enemy being described as an enemy? The pushback was so hard the GOP won three new seats.
The TrumpSatan66 hour will be back after this commercial break
bubble people are everywhere on this panel.
You sure got that right sir.
More Trump666.
So Obama leakers are “encouraging”. Imagine how encouraging it would be if it were republicans were leaking.
Blairite does a stopped clock. Even complete strangers know he’s a pinko poonce.
Ha!!! “This guy should be in the Labor Party.”
Tomorrow’s headline.
People have asked me if i miss Australia
Sorry, no i don’t
Heard that Pyne has been called to Sydney for a meeting at 10.00am tomorrow..ummmmm
No, they didn’t have to apologise
Where, at Sussex St?
Would I have put Pyne ahead of Loader in the last Sturt HoR election?
He has a full body oil massage with a happy ending to complete.
Pyne…maybe around the North Shore
Trump is living in their heads and renting out the free space to mexicans.
Trump worser than Hitler!
the panel has jumped the sharks with the Trump is hitler statements.
these people are as funny as cot death.
FMD Blairite now linking Trump and Hitler.
Or is it a “meating”? Then it’d be Darlo. The Mineshaft I’d tip.
the Pom has gone the full Putin conspiracy theory
aaaaaaahahahahahahahahha
It’s nice to see a special needs child getting a gig.
I think they need to now rename Q&A the Lets a Poke fun at Trump Hour.
Trump worse than Hitler?
CIA thinks Putin blackmailing Trump?
‘absolute issues’
These are members of the elite we are watching. Think about that.
Morris has been on the purple para in the Green room by the sound of it. Blond imbecile has just had her ticket clipped for FA in a Peanuthead politburo, followed by the anbassador gig in DC. Poodle sounds like he agrees with the rest of the hitleristas.
That’s all lefties do now.
Bottleblond wants to change Australian democracy. TOO STOOPID
Pooch for POTUS
The man with psychosis criticising Trump.
Blairite is a oschotic pisshead. Given his field of endevour, he’s hardly letting the pus out of the pouch. And a flack an’all, I’m surprised he’s wearing pants.
Psychotic
Obviously not enough.
medication that is
Blairite a depressed socialist. How odd.
These are members of the elite we are watching. Think about that.
That, Snoopy, would be tragic if it were true. They only think they’re the elite.
Cherie Blair like the sherry yeah.
Is there any other sort?
Incentivising insanity.
Poodle is responsible for Headspace. Sez a lot really. Wonder what other bolshevik boondoggles he inflicted on us?
crissy is talking about mental health.
I wonder who drops him off at doggy day care.
Lucky bastard
Worst teacher in Australia…….zzzzzzzzz
Bottleblond wants to change Australian democracy. TOO STOOPID
Most of them only want to “change democracy” because it doesn’t let them win like they were allowed to in kindergarten, primary skool and big skool. If they can’t have their own way and win, they either squeal that it’s not fair and want to change the rules, or squeal and start throwing things at people.
Teachers are “low paid” workers apparently.
Old bag’s hubby is a casual at Bunnings. Hit the peak of his career it seems, but married down for a chalky with a head like a well-chewed mintie.
Teachers are not low paid.
Now we move on to bitching about penalties , hubby works at a hardware store (casual) and she is a teacher (quelle suprise), pollies on the gravy train blah blah blah.
I don’t care
Bimbo points out pollies are getting a pay rise, fails to mention she is getting a pay rise.
a head like a well-chewed mintie.
Thank you Habib, I really needed a laugh.
She doesn’t realise it, but hubby volunteers for weekend shifts at Bunnings.
Well toots, there’s a fundamental issue with democracy then. I’d trust the lot of you as far as I can spit a live rat.
Imagine what a misery she would be as a teacher.
Get another job then you tax leeching bint.
Bottle blonde eh? Explains the shower curtain necklace.
Whenever penalty rates are mentioned the Liberals should automatically mention Shorten and the Shoppies Union selling out their members.
New lotto line for tonight…Pyne has used “I” 16 times tonight…I go for a total of 22 by the end of the show..
Pay rises aren’t the poodles fault, but he has to take it, obedience training is so expensive. Especially when you go four tines a day, six times a week. He’s been a very naughty boy, and must be corrected.
Message to fat teacher: Standing around having coffee and talking to other teacher’s about the latest innovations in renewable energy or gender fluidity isn’t fucking work.
God,I’ve just turned it on to be greeted by the visage of the Mincing Poodle. I guess I’m too late for Lotto?
That’s a fucking big wrench.
A teacher hasn’t had a pay increase for a long time?
If I had to see that once a fortnight I’d shoot myself.
Teacher: We have very little of our income left.
Because you eat the whole fucking thing!
I wonder what Union Peter Lynn is a organiser for.
So someone earning over 180K is a millionairre
Who knew
Quasi teacher complains that she has no money left at the end of a month.
My advice is get off the piss and potato cakes chubby.
Chalkie had more to contribute to the mental illness discussion.
Too good.
Be one for the lug nuts on the prop shaft on a bulk carrier.
Always thought Morris was a softcock as well, like Howard. Teachers are more overpaid than ABC gits.
The only intelligent person tonite is Mr Morris.
Hmmm, not if you’ve been watching from the start.
Poor politicians. It must be awful. Why don’t they all resign, and take on something less taxing and better rewarded? I’m sure there’s some masochists here who’s assume their terrible mantles.
At least he spoke English.
who was the renderer that did vitriolis makeup?
White wolfman ought to have called BULLSHIT! as soon as Claire started defending the ALP.
I reckon that Yank bint is a patron of the US equivalent of Spotlight.
A Chinese 457 plasterer.
Bottleblonde: “I hope that’s not the way you continue to think about it”.
He’s not owning up
Except Shorten us not branded as Mr No by the media. He has been given a free pass
If the teachers husband works in a major hardware store then chances are his weekend rates were sold out years ago. Is he in Shoppies Union. Somebody needs to get a bit more background of teacher lady and husband.
She is complaining she does not see him at week ends but clearly have been happy to get the high penalty rates. Even with the cut she us still going to want him working Sundays compared to say a Monday.
My daughter can earn $400 just for working some Sundays and the cut means will become $350. However her business will not implement the cut as a very profitable retail outlet.
Sorry Baldrick, I should have been more responsible and watched from the beginning.
Send any dodgy statements and claims to #factcheck. We’ll have a laugh that some dickhead took us seriously, email it to some mates, mock it on our private facebook pages, then bin it.
QT is theatre, really bad theatre. Makes Home and Away Look well written and professionally acted. ALP slapper gets to flog some shitty book with Tim Winton.
I knew there was a reason I never liked reading that retard’s dribble in school.
Wolfman looks like he wants to stand up and call them all fucking liars.
The Poodle praising Malcontent. How surprising
Trimble is just not very good at explaining.
Does it occur to these mongs that there’s nothing positive about politics? Poodle now “performing ablution” on the Wentworth Whippet.
You must be young
I couldn’t tolerate his shyte in my 20’s
No need for apologies Peter. He just come across as a Liberal Party apparatchik.
Habib,the mincing Poodle and the Wentworth Whippet. Ten points.
I’m glad I’m posting from Western Australia, and don’t have to watch this shyte.
As someone who grew up in a household where we had to save up, to be considered poor, my advice is “Learn the difference between your wants, and your needs.”
I was wondering why she was on the panel.
Thank goodness that is over. Why was Troppilini wearing a helmet?
What bollocks.
Based wolfman.
Habib. Katter next week.
Trollopini, Abos, and all hat, no cattle. Jeebus that’ll be retarded even by the parlous standards of this abomination. 1st one I’ve sat through for ages, and I feel stupider for it.
Ok Troops – Interruptions came in at 43
That’s right Mique – you get the arseless chaps , the sequinned Jock and Diamonte Gimp Mask.
Wear them with pride.
Dot was close with 42 interruptions
Promo pic of Trioli…
I’m done troops
Oyasumi Nasai
Thank you, Carpe.
You’d think they would’ve fixed the shower at her place by now, I believe she hasn’t had a tub in three years.
God,I was going to have 43. Must turn up earlier.
Thanks Carpe San. Oyasumi nasai
Bob Katter? Seriously?
Thanks Carpe.
Thanks Carpe and all the commenters tonight
Very entertaining while not watching the show!
Thanks Jugulum.
Woohoo! Thanks, Carpe.