Q&A Forum: June 26, 2017

  1. stackja
    #2423601, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Panellists: Alastair Campbell, Former Press Secretary to Tony Blair; Anna Greenberg, Pollster and Commentator; Christopher Pyne, Minister for Defence Industry; Clare O’Neil, Shadow Minister for Justice; and Grahame Morris, Political Strategist.

    45 please.

  2. Baldrick
    #2423608, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Snowcone is one a sabbatical, probably to Venezuela.

    Virginal Vitriolli is in the interrupters seat tonight.

  3. BrettW
    #2423626, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    So just how many months of holidays does Jones get ?

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423629, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Konbanwa

    Bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 45

  5. Turtle of WA
    #2423637, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Queer & gAy,

    Mincing poodle edition.

  6. Bushkid
    #2423638, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Ugh, a double bill of fright bats – Trioli and Pyne – plus a “pollster and commentator” and a wimminzes as a shadow minister for justice no less, and an ex-someting or other to a rabbit of a Brit PM. Oh, and a political strategist for good measure. I really don’t need to inflict that lot on myself. I’ll need to pre-fortify to cope.

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423639, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Morris will be the sacrificial lamb tonight, crissy will be busy giving blowies in the green room

  8. Baldrick
    #2423640, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San 🙃. 21 for me please.

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423644, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    So just how many months of holidays does Jones get ?

    About 4 per year

  10. Vic in Prossy
    #2423645, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Vitriolic as moderator. Hmm.
    May I have 22 please, Carpe?

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423648, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 45
    Baldrick 21

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423651, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Konbanwa Barudorriku

  13. Baldrick
    #2423653, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    crissy will be busy giving blowies in the green room

    The first look at Virginia’s face will tell.

  14. Westie woman
    #2423655, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Hi there Carpe

    May I please have lucky 13

    Thanks!

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423657, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 45
    Baldrick 21
    Westie Woman 13

  18. Cpt Seahawks
    #2423660, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    28 please Carpe.

  19. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2423661, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    =0.3472+(5.2*5)-2*0.17-0.0072

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423665, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 45
    Baldrick 21
    Westie Woman 13
    Dot 42

  24. Baldrick
    #2423668, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    So just how many months of holidays does Jones get ?

    What? You mean hosting one show a week for sixty minutes is work?

  25. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2423669, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    35, please Carpe.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423674, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 45
    Baldrick 21
    Westie Woman 13
    Dot 42
    Mique 43
    Cpt Seahawks 28
    Grumpy – fuknose

  28. classical_hero
    #2423676, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Considering the panel, 69. I just hope we don’t see one happen in real time.

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423679, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 45
    Baldrick 21
    Westie Woman 13
    Dot 42
    Mique 43
    Cpt Seahawks 28
    Grumpy – fuknose
    Snoopy 27
    ZK2A 35
    Bruce in WA 17

  30. Vic in Prossy
    #2423680, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Umm, I went for 22, please.

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423681, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 45
    Baldrick 21
    Westie Woman 13
    Dot 42
    Mique 43
    Cpt Seahawks 28
    Grumpy – fuknose
    Snoopy 27
    ZK2A 35
    Bruce in WA 17
    Classical Hero 69

  32. Baldrick
    #2423683, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Your first hint of fakenews tonight:

    ABC Q&A‏ ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 37%, ALP 29%, GREENS 8%.

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423685, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 45
    Baldrick 21
    Westie Woman 13
    Dot 42
    Mique 43
    Cpt Seahawks 28
    Grumpy – fuknose
    Snoopy 27
    ZK2A 35
    Bruce in WA 17
    Classical Hero 69
    Vic in Prossy 22

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423689, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Vic in Prossy
    #2423680, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    My apologies Vic – Fixed

  36. Pecker
    #2423690, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Carpy…I will go for a mincing 51 seeing Hero has grabbed my 69..

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423691, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 45
    Baldrick 21
    Westie Woman 13
    Dot 42
    Mique 43
    Cpt Seahawks 28
    Grumpy – fuknose
    Snoopy 27
    ZK2A 35
    Bruce in WA 17
    Classical Hero 69
    Vic in Prossy 22
    Eddystone 32

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423692, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 45
    Baldrick 21
    Westie Woman 13
    Dot 42
    Mique 43
    Cpt Seahawks 28
    Grumpy – fuknose
    Snoopy 27
    ZK2A 35
    Bruce in WA 17
    Classical Hero 69
    Vic in Prossy 22
    Eddystone 32
    Pecker 51

  39. Baldrick
    #2423693, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Cpt Seahawks 28
    Grumpy – fuknose
    Snoopy 27

    Hahahaha, harsh, but fair.

  42. Vic in Prossy
    #2423697, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    OK, thanks,Carpe.

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423700, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 45
    Baldrick 21
    Westie Woman 13
    Dot 42
    Mique 43
    Cpt Seahawks 28
    Grumpy – fuknose
    Snoopy 27
    ZK2A 35
    Bruce in WA 17
    Classical Hero 69
    Vic in Prossy 22
    Eddystone 32
    Pecker 51
    Mark A 33

  44. Baldrick
    #2423701, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    I’m going to be tweeting to Q&A tonight: #ResignPyne

  45. Dave in Marybrook
    #2423702, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    34 please Carpe?

  46. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423706, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    I’m going to be tweeting to Q&A tonight: #ResignPyne

    I’ll try #MincingPoodle

  47. Turtle of WA
    #2423707, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    I’ll go 30 Jugulum.

  48. Megan
    #2423708, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Hi, I’m back! 29 please Carpe san.

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423709, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 45
    Baldrick 21
    Westie Woman 13
    Dot 42
    Mique 43
    Cpt Seahawks 28
    Grumpy – fuknose
    Snoopy 27
    ZK2A 35
    Bruce in WA 17
    Classical Hero 69
    Vic in Prossy 22
    Eddystone 32
    Pecker 51
    Mark A 33
    Dave in Marybrook 34

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423712, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 45
    Baldrick 21
    Westie Woman 13
    Dot 42
    Mique 43
    Cpt Seahawks 28
    Grumpy – fuknose
    Snoopy 27
    ZK2A 35
    Bruce in WA 17
    Classical Hero 69
    Vic in Prossy 22
    Eddystone 32
    Pecker 51
    Mark A 33
    Dave in Marybrook 34
    Turtle of WA 30
    Megan 29

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423718, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Ok Troops – it’s time to put on the bat mask and wear a towel as a cape and;

    lllleeetttssss get rrrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrruuuummmbbllleeee

  54. Megan
    #2423719, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    I want to watch but my intake of single malt thus far is insufficient for the task.

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423721, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 45
    Baldrick 21
    Westie Woman 13
    Dot 42
    Mique 43
    Cpt Seahawks 28
    Grumpy – fuknose
    Snoopy 27
    ZK2A 35
    Bruce in WA 17
    Classical Hero 69
    Vic in Prossy 22
    Eddystone 32
    Pecker 51
    Mark A 33
    Dave in Marybrook 34
    Turtle of WA 30
    Megan 29
    Frank Carter 26

  56. Habib
    #2423722, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Cleverman? WTF was that?

  57. Megan
    #2423724, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Plus I have homework to finish in order to give it to the dog to eat.

  58. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423725, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    1st question about traitor morriscum

  59. Habib
    #2423727, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    And WTF is Trollopini wearing? A shower curtain? 1st idiot geriatric hippy can’t read a cue card.

  60. Sparkx
    #2423728, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Is the questioner aboriginal?

  62. Snoopy
    #2423731, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Trump666 out of the blocks!

  63. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423732, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Wow TrumpSatan666 gets a mention early

  64. Megan
    #2423733, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Go the Cat Q&A Team and all who sail in her.

    #Pyneisabigmouth

  65. Sparkx
    #2423734, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Oh Dear Trump666 metaphor

  66. Turtle of WA
    #2423737, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Trump666

    That took 2 minutes.

  67. Baldrick
    #2423738, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    How strange. TheirABC find somebody who hates democracy.

  68. Sparkx
    #2423740, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    It quacks like a duck

  69. Habib
    #2423741, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Trump is a disaster, doing what he said he would, the bastard.

    Apparently we want politicians to be fillum stars. They’re stupid enough, big enough perverts, but too ugly, and can’t even stay on script.

  70. Baldrick
    #2423742, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    How strange. TheirABC find a second person who hates democracy.

  71. Snoopy
    #2423743, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    It is a matter of huge pride for me that it was an Australian who ripped off Tony Blair’s missus.

  72. Turtle of WA
    #2423744, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Pyne pretends to care about The West.

  73. Sparkx
    #2423746, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Prissy Pyne sounding a bit raspy. What’s he been sucking on?

  74. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423747, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    crissy is a little hoarse tonight, hope you lose your voice and soil yourself

  75. Habib
    #2423748, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Poodle’s going to get schmackos all night by the looks, not going to be worth the brain bleach to sit through.

    Doing what the people want them to do, when are you going to start? Done everything but.

  76. Habib
    #2423751, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Silly blond bint just described Obama. BTW, we’d prefer fistfights to bickering.

  77. Sparkx
    #2423752, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    What did the bimbo say?

  79. Uh oh
    #2423754, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Clare thinks the question is right. I’m gonna have to think about that.

  80. Habib
    #2423756, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    What drives them? Money, power and privilige, same as it always has.

  81. Baldrick
    #2423757, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    FMD, Grahame Morris thinks last week’s Gonski 2.0 was a ‘you beaut’ moment.

  83. .
    #2423760, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Who is this silly Claire woman? Another ALP fembot like Cathy King.

  84. Habib
    #2423762, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    I reckon poodle could suck a golfball through a garden hose.

  85. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423764, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    crissy gets asked about garriage

    rolls over to get his tummy tickled by people who would never vote for him.

    Craven Cur

  86. Habib
    #2423765, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    His idea of “campaign” involves drag acts and ball gags.

  87. Baldrick
    #2423766, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    I reckon poodle could suck a golfball through a garden hose.

    Hahaha, only one?

  88. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423768, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    I reckon poodle could suck a golfball through a garden hose.

    I reckon he could suck start a freight train.

  89. Leo G
    #2423769, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    How do you talk directly to people by Facebook?
    Surely she meant Facetime, Skype etc?

  90. Habib
    #2423770, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    He’s done a lot for someone who’s done fuck-all, hasn’t he?

  91. Sparkx
    #2423771, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    The poodle is Tony’s Friend. Yeah sure

  92. .
    #2423772, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    FB messaging. He has 24 million chat windows open.

  93. Turtle of WA
    #2423774, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    What a total fwit.

  94. Uh oh
    #2423775, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    I think Chrissy is going for a sainthood here.

  95. Habib
    #2423778, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Pity he was wrong about replacing a bad government with a better one. Trollopini just got out the rolled up newspaper.

  96. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423779, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    crissy had to get up a 6am – poor dear

    When i work remote the daily planning meeting has been going for 30 minutes you slack jawed yokel

  97. Snoopy
    #2423780, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    I hope Trioli raises Bernardi’s assessment of Pine.

  98. Sparkx
    #2423783, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Prissy is just making things up

  99. Aaron
    #2423785, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Trioli is a hopeless moderator. Can barely string together a coherent question let alone follow up on or probe for an answer.

  100. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423788, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    way to go crissy – keep alienating your base

    Well done tard

  102. Sparkx
    #2423790, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    The gov is in good shape. Dream on Prissy.

  103. Turtle of WA
    #2423791, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    The mincing poodle protesteth too much

  104. Uh oh
    #2423792, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    If Pyne keeps talking for long enough he’ll eventually say something.

  105. Habib
    #2423793, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Glad weddings for whoopsies is the most pressing issue in this bankrupt basketcase.

  106. Baldrick
    #2423795, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Labor bint supporting Chrissy’s views. Tells you all you need to know about the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party.

  107. Habib
    #2423796, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Morris is still a party boy. Sad bastard, matches his tie.

  108. Turtle of WA
    #2423798, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    The anti-democratic left.

  109. Habib
    #2423799, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Surprise, Blairite twat hates democracy, especially if stupid plebs take part.

  110. Baldrick
    #2423801, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Tony Blair advisor, who thinks a democratically elected POTUS is bad, now says don’t have a referendum on anything.
    Where do the ABC find these people.

  111. Sparkx
    #2423802, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Can anyone understand the yank?

  112. Uh oh
    #2423804, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Aha, all is revealed. Chrissy is apparently in trouble because he said they would bring the SSM vote forward. I didn’t know that.

  113. Habib
    #2423805, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Fugly septic obviously doesn’t read much for a flack, I believe there’s been numerous suits involving bakeries and such.

  114. Baldrick
    #2423809, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Macron a centrist. Bwhahahaha

  115. Habib
    #2423810, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Abject failure socialist treasurer is of the centre.

  116. Sparkx
    #2423811, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    of course- praise for nannies toy boy.

  117. Spider
    #2423812, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Macron looks nice in a suit. Thats all there was to it. He was good looking. Ask the ladies on Facebook. There is emotion driving votes.

  118. Snoopy
    #2423813, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Can anyone understand the yank?

    I’m pretty sure she was demanding that SSM goes back to SCOTUS.

  119. Bushkid
    #2423815, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    How strange. TheirABC find a second person who hates democracy.

    Just back after a shower, didn’t need to sit through all of this tonight, when this post caught my eye. I really do wonder when these anti-democracy folks (who are usually somewhat paradoxically “anti-fascist”) will wake up and realise that it’s our democracy – shaky as it sometimes is – is what allows them to say they hate democracy. As someone on another blog says: Oh, the ironing.

  120. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423816, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    It’s the TrumpSatan666 hour

  121. Habib
    #2423819, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Where is the Australian Corbyn? Off his tits in Mullumbimby, under “care in the community”, or married to Lee Rhiannonn*

    *even for a dirty commie you’d have to be a bit sorry for the poor bastard.

  122. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423822, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Macron looks nice in a suit. Thats all there was to it

    He’s probably compensating for being a victim of p**philia by a predatory teacher

  123. Snoopy
    #2423823, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Chrissie Pine is in for a surprise.

  124. Turtle of WA
    #2423828, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Is the poodle trying to publicly convince himself that he’s not doomed?

  125. Sparkx
    #2423829, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Someone give Prissy a top hat and a cane

  126. Habib
    #2423831, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Arrogant, smug poodle knows that our shitful system virtually guarantees his spot at the kibble.

    Well served by a 2 party system? Where and when?

  127. Uh oh
    #2423834, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Do they (liberal voters) vote labor ahead of me if they’re unhappy with me says Chrissy. Yes, yes they will.

  128. Baldrick
    #2423835, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    The Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party is dead. They just don’t know it yet.

  129. Habib
    #2423837, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Nobody can form a government? Elections every 6 months? Bliss. Where do we sign up?

  130. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423839, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Is the poodle trying to publicly convince himself that he’s not doomed?

    He’s a textorite, he lacks the self awareness to see it coming.

  131. Sparkx
    #2423840, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Labour bottle blond makes no sense.

  132. Turtle of WA
    #2423841, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    The Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party is dead. They just don’t know it yet.

    Yep.

  133. Uh oh
    #2423844, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Oh dear, Trump again. Goodnight all.

  134. Turtle of WA
    #2423845, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Bespectacled lefty cueball has no idea about facts

  135. Habib
    #2423846, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Here’s a red hot tip, toots, a lot of us neither want or recieve anything from “da sistim”. We’d sooner it fucked off, minded its own business, and stopped stealing our milk money.

    Trump is evil again. For some reason.

    What’s astonishing about an enemy being described as an enemy? The pushback was so hard the GOP won three new seats.

  136. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423847, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    The TrumpSatan66 hour will be back after this commercial break

  137. Cpt Seahawks
    #2423848, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    bubble people are everywhere on this panel.

  138. Sparkx
    #2423849, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2423816, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:58 pm
    It’s the TrumpSatan666 hour

    You sure got that right sir.

  139. Spider
    #2423852, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    More Trump666.

    So Obama leakers are “encouraging”. Imagine how encouraging it would be if it were republicans were leaking.

  140. Habib
    #2423853, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Blairite does a stopped clock. Even complete strangers know he’s a pinko poonce.

  141. Turtle of WA
    #2423855, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Ha!!! “This guy should be in the Labor Party.”

    Tomorrow’s headline.

  142. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423856, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Here’s a red hot tip, toots, a lot of us neither want or recieve anything from “da sistim”. We’d sooner it fucked off, minded its own business, and stopped stealing our milk money.

    People have asked me if i miss Australia

    Sorry, no i don’t

  143. Pecker
    #2423857, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Heard that Pyne has been called to Sydney for a meeting at 10.00am tomorrow..ummmmm

  144. Sparkx
    #2423858, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    No, they didn’t have to apologise

  146. Leo G
    #2423865, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Would I have put Pyne ahead of Loader in the last Sturt HoR election?

  147. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423866, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Heard that Pyne has been called to Sydney for a meeting at 10.00am tomorrow

    He has a full body oil massage with a happy ending to complete.

  148. Pecker
    #2423867, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Pyne…maybe around the North Shore

  149. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423868, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Trump is living in their heads and renting out the free space to mexicans.

  150. Snoopy
    #2423869, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Trump worser than Hitler!

  151. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423871, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    the panel has jumped the sharks with the Trump is hitler statements.

    these people are as funny as cot death.

  152. Baldrick
    #2423872, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    FMD Blairite now linking Trump and Hitler.

  153. Habib
    #2423874, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Or is it a “meating”? Then it’d be Darlo. The Mineshaft I’d tip.

  154. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423876, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    the Pom has gone the full Putin conspiracy theory

    aaaaaaahahahahahahahahha

    It’s nice to see a special needs child getting a gig.

  155. Spider
    #2423877, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    I think they need to now rename Q&A the Lets a Poke fun at Trump Hour.

  156. Leo G
    #2423878, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Trump worse than Hitler?
    CIA thinks Putin blackmailing Trump?

  157. Turtle of WA
    #2423879, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    ‘absolute issues’

  158. Snoopy
    #2423881, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    These are members of the elite we are watching. Think about that.

  159. Habib
    #2423883, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Morris has been on the purple para in the Green room by the sound of it. Blond imbecile has just had her ticket clipped for FA in a Peanuthead politburo, followed by the anbassador gig in DC. Poodle sounds like he agrees with the rest of the hitleristas.

  160. Turtle of WA
    #2423884, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    I think they need to now rename Q&A the Lets a Poke fun at Trump Hour.

    That’s all lefties do now.

  161. Sparkx
    #2423885, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Bottleblond wants to change Australian democracy. TOO STOOPID

  163. Spider
    #2423892, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    The man with psychosis criticising Trump.

  164. Habib
    #2423894, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Blairite is a oschotic pisshead. Given his field of endevour, he’s hardly letting the pus out of the pouch. And a flack an’all, I’m surprised he’s wearing pants.

  168. Baldrick
    #2423900, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Blairite a depressed socialist. How odd.

  169. Bushkid
    #2423902, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    These are members of the elite we are watching. Think about that.

    That, Snoopy, would be tragic if it were true. They only think they’re the elite.

  170. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423903, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Blairite is a oschotic pisshead.

    Cherie Blair like the sherry yeah.

  171. Sparkx
    #2423904, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Blairite a depressed socialist. How odd.

    Is there any other sort?

  172. Turtle of WA
    #2423905, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Incentivising insanity.

  173. Habib
    #2423906, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Poodle is responsible for Headspace. Sez a lot really. Wonder what other bolshevik boondoggles he inflicted on us?

  174. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423907, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    crissy is talking about mental health.

    I wonder who drops him off at doggy day care.

  176. Snoopy
    #2423909, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Worst teacher in Australia…….zzzzzzzzz

  177. Bushkid
    #2423910, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Bottleblond wants to change Australian democracy. TOO STOOPID

    Most of them only want to “change democracy” because it doesn’t let them win like they were allowed to in kindergarten, primary skool and big skool. If they can’t have their own way and win, they either squeal that it’s not fair and want to change the rules, or squeal and start throwing things at people.

  178. Spider
    #2423911, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Teachers are “low paid” workers apparently.

  179. Habib
    #2423912, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Old bag’s hubby is a casual at Bunnings. Hit the peak of his career it seems, but married down for a chalky with a head like a well-chewed mintie.

  180. Turtle of WA
    #2423915, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Teachers are not low paid.

  181. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423916, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Now we move on to bitching about penalties , hubby works at a hardware store (casual) and she is a teacher (quelle suprise), pollies on the gravy train blah blah blah.

    I don’t care

    Bimbo points out pollies are getting a pay rise, fails to mention she is getting a pay rise.

  182. Bushkid
    #2423919, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    a head like a well-chewed mintie.

    Thank you Habib, I really needed a laugh.

  183. Snoopy
    #2423920, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    She doesn’t realise it, but hubby volunteers for weekend shifts at Bunnings.

  184. Habib
    #2423921, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Well toots, there’s a fundamental issue with democracy then. I’d trust the lot of you as far as I can spit a live rat.

  185. Spider
    #2423922, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Imagine what a misery she would be as a teacher.

  186. Baldrick
    #2423923, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Now we move on to bitching about penalties , hubby works at a hardware store (casual) and she is a teacher (quelle suprise), pollies on the gravy train blah blah blah.

    Get another job then you tax leeching bint.

  187. Dave in Marybrook
    #2423924, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Bottle blonde eh? Explains the shower curtain necklace.

  188. BrettW
    #2423926, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Whenever penalty rates are mentioned the Liberals should automatically mention Shorten and the Shoppies Union selling out their members.

  189. Pecker
    #2423928, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    New lotto line for tonight…Pyne has used “I” 16 times tonight…I go for a total of 22 by the end of the show..

  190. Habib
    #2423929, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Pay rises aren’t the poodles fault, but he has to take it, obedience training is so expensive. Especially when you go four tines a day, six times a week. He’s been a very naughty boy, and must be corrected.

  191. Baldrick
    #2423930, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Message to fat teacher: Standing around having coffee and talking to other teacher’s about the latest innovations in renewable energy or gender fluidity isn’t fucking work.

  192. PeterF
    #2423931, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    God,I’ve just turned it on to be greeted by the visage of the Mincing Poodle. I guess I’m too late for Lotto?

  193. Habib
    #2423932, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    That’s a fucking big wrench.

  194. Snoopy
    #2423933, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    A teacher hasn’t had a pay increase for a long time?

  195. Sparkx
    #2423934, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    If I had to see that once a fortnight I’d shoot myself.

  196. Baldrick
    #2423935, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Teacher: We have very little of our income left.
    Because you eat the whole fucking thing!

  197. Spider
    #2423936, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    I wonder what Union Peter Lynn is a organiser for.

  198. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423937, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    So someone earning over 180K is a millionairre

    Who knew

    Quasi teacher complains that she has no money left at the end of a month.

    My advice is get off the piss and potato cakes chubby.

  199. Snoopy
    #2423938, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Chalkie had more to contribute to the mental illness discussion.

  200. .
    #2423939, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Snoopy
    #2423920, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:24 pm
    She doesn’t realise it, but hubby volunteers for weekend shifts at Bunnings.

    Too good.

  201. Habib
    #2423940, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Be one for the lug nuts on the prop shaft on a bulk carrier.

    Always thought Morris was a softcock as well, like Howard. Teachers are more overpaid than ABC gits.

  202. PeterF
    #2423942, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    The only intelligent person tonite is Mr Morris.

  203. Baldrick
    #2423944, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    The only intelligent person tonite is Mr Morris.

    Hmmm, not if you’ve been watching from the start.

  204. Habib
    #2423945, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Poor politicians. It must be awful. Why don’t they all resign, and take on something less taxing and better rewarded? I’m sure there’s some masochists here who’s assume their terrible mantles.

  205. Sparkx
    #2423946, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    The only intelligent person tonite is Mr Morris

    At least he spoke English.

  206. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423947, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    who was the renderer that did vitriolis makeup?

  207. .
    #2423948, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    White wolfman ought to have called BULLSHIT! as soon as Claire started defending the ALP.

  208. Snoopy
    #2423949, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    I reckon that Yank bint is a patron of the US equivalent of Spotlight.

  209. Baldrick
    #2423950, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    who was the renderer that did vitriolis makeup?

    A Chinese 457 plasterer.

  210. Turtle of WA
    #2423951, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Bottleblonde: “I hope that’s not the way you continue to think about it”.

  212. Spider
    #2423955, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Except Shorten us not branded as Mr No by the media. He has been given a free pass

  213. BrettW
    #2423956, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    If the teachers husband works in a major hardware store then chances are his weekend rates were sold out years ago. Is he in Shoppies Union. Somebody needs to get a bit more background of teacher lady and husband.

    She is complaining she does not see him at week ends but clearly have been happy to get the high penalty rates. Even with the cut she us still going to want him working Sundays compared to say a Monday.

    My daughter can earn $400 just for working some Sundays and the cut means will become $350. However her business will not implement the cut as a very profitable retail outlet.

  214. PeterF
    #2423957, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Sorry Baldrick, I should have been more responsible and watched from the beginning.

  215. Habib
    #2423960, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Send any dodgy statements and claims to #factcheck. We’ll have a laugh that some dickhead took us seriously, email it to some mates, mock it on our private facebook pages, then bin it.

    QT is theatre, really bad theatre. Makes Home and Away Look well written and professionally acted. ALP slapper gets to flog some shitty book with Tim Winton.

  216. .
    #2423961, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    ALP slapper gets to flog some shitty book with Tim Winton.

    I knew there was a reason I never liked reading that retard’s dribble in school.

  217. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423962, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Wolfman looks like he wants to stand up and call them all fucking liars.

  218. PeterF
    #2423963, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    The Poodle praising Malcontent. How surprising

  219. Spider
    #2423964, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Trimble is just not very good at explaining.

  220. Habib
    #2423965, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Does it occur to these mongs that there’s nothing positive about politics? Poodle now “performing ablution” on the Wentworth Whippet.

  221. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423966, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    I knew there was a reason I never liked reading that retard’s dribble in school.

    You must be young

    I couldn’t tolerate his shyte in my 20’s

  222. Baldrick
    #2423967, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Sorry Baldrick, I should have been more responsible and watched from the beginning.

    No need for apologies Peter. He just come across as a Liberal Party apparatchik.

  223. PeterF
    #2423968, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Habib,the mincing Poodle and the Wentworth Whippet. Ten points.

  224. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2423969, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Quasi teacher complains that she has no money left at the end of a month.

    I’m glad I’m posting from Western Australia, and don’t have to watch this shyte.

    As someone who grew up in a household where we had to save up, to be considered poor, my advice is “Learn the difference between your wants, and your needs.”

  225. Baldrick
    #2423970, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    ALP slapper gets to flog some shitty book with Tim Winton.

    I was wondering why she was on the panel.

  226. Sparkx
    #2423971, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Thank goodness that is over. Why was Troppilini wearing a helmet?

  228. .
    #2423973, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Based wolfman.

    Habib. Katter next week.

  229. Habib
    #2423974, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Trollopini, Abos, and all hat, no cattle. Jeebus that’ll be retarded even by the parlous standards of this abomination. 1st one I’ve sat through for ages, and I feel stupider for it.

  230. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423975, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Ok Troops – Interruptions came in at 43

    That’s right Mique – you get the arseless chaps , the sequinned Jock and Diamonte Gimp Mask.

    Wear them with pride.

    Dot was close with 42 interruptions

  232. Carpe Jugulum
    #2423977, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    I’m done troops

    Oyasumi Nasai

  234. Habib
    #2423979, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    You’d think they would’ve fixed the shower at her place by now, I believe she hasn’t had a tub in three years.

  235. PeterF
    #2423980, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    God,I was going to have 43. Must turn up earlier.

  236. Baldrick
    #2423981, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Thanks Carpe San. Oyasumi nasai

  237. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2423982, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Katter next week.

    Bob Katter? Seriously?

  239. Westie woman
    #2423984, posted on June 26, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Thanks Carpe and all the commenters tonight
    Very entertaining while not watching the show!

