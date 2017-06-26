See Climate Hustle and dine

With the Five Dock Climate Realists.

July 18- Sydney

Club Five Dock

Doors open at 7:00 PM

EVENT IS FREE, GET TICKETS HERE

See the documentary, Climate Hustle, followed by a Q and A session with the director Craig Rucker and film host and publisher of ClimateDepot.com Marc Morano.

The film features interviews and comments from scientists and experts including several who were former global warming believers or came from the political Left but were compelled to speak out after re-examining the evidence.

These include Dr. Judith Curry, former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology; Ivy League geologist Dr. Robert Giegengack of the University of Pennsylvania; Former Greenpeace co-founder and ecologist Patrick Moore; UN IPCC lead author and economist Dr. Richard Tol of the Netherlands; and the late Dr. Bob Carter of James Cook University.