The problem with Cory

Andrew Bolt had a very good interview with Cory Bernardi tonight. It reminded me that I had intended to share some thoughts on his recent appearance at the Friedman conference.
Bernardi is a professional politician and he speaks well. He is thoughtful and has well developed views, and can justify the positions he takes. I more or less agreed with all his comments on economic policy. As it was a classical liberal conference he didn’t talk much about social policy until he was asked.
Before he got to that stage, however, he made the point (several times) that he thinks that people can and should work together in those areas where they agree but not in those areas where they don’t agree. Okay – that is fine and all good.
The problem comes in when we get to talk about those areas where we don’t just not agree, but actively disagree. Those areas are in social policy. For example, he is opposed to gay marriage. For many people, this isn’t an issue of indifference that can be ignored while we fight the good fight on other fronts. Another example is his crusade (dare I say jihad?) against halal certification. This obsession with how other people choose to live their lives is a problem that cannot be swept away under the ‘we’re not going to agree on every issue so let’s just work together where we do agree’ carpet.
So yes – there is much to like about Cory, there is also lots to dislike.
No political party is going to tick all your boxes, just most of them.
Some of us are opposed to gay “marriage” Sinc.
Hard to believe I know.
Personally I would like politicians to stay out of social policy.
Its not a function of government.
Halal certification is imposed on all consumers because it is built in to the end price of goods.
SSM has the potential (as demonstrated in numerous o/s lawsuits) to limit the freedom of others.
Economics and freedom. The focus of this forum?
There’s no “problem” with Bernardi. He’s head and shoulders above the rest.
I’ve never voted in favour of a halal tax and so far haven’t had the opportunity to vote on SSM.
Yes. I know. I understand. Yet you’re not asking me to either vote for you or vote with you.
Two points, Dormlord. First, a lot of us couldn’t give two hoots about SSM per se. But we know that it won’t stop there. Just remember the current bans and prohibitive taxes on smoking – including vaping – started with a prohibition on flights shorter than three hours. We were assured it would never go any further than that, and look where we are at now.
Second, halal certification is not simply a matter of “how other people live their lives”. We ALL have to pay it, whether it is meaningful to us or not. Then there’s the matter of where the money ends up, how it is spent, and on what.
So yes – there is much to like about Cory, there is also lots to dislike.
Such is life. I for one, do not feel spoilt for choice these days.
If that’s a deal breaker Sinc, well I’m gobsmacked.
Surely it’s a side issue.
I can vote for someone that ticks seven out of ten boxes for me.
Or I can vote for a party that tells me they’ll tick nine or even ten of those boxes – but once they have my vote, they then spend all their time undermining everything they claim to believe in.
That party actually ends up ticking only two of my boxes – and then spends the next three years mocking me for being upset by their lies, telling me that I and others like me “don’t matter” anyway, and what a fool I was to believe in them.
Oh, but please vote for us again next time.
Yeah, right.
You are never going to find the perfect candidate. No such animal.
I just don’t want to be told that because I have a different viewpoint on the Topic Du Jour that I am wrong/rascist/a bigot/alt right/blahblah ad infinitum and that I have to think like they do in order to be a fine human being. What I think is none of their business.
Simple.
If you are more libertarian, join the LDP (Senator Leyonhjelm).
If you are more conservative, join the ACP (Senator Bernardi).
Another example is his crusade (dare I say jihad?) against halal certification. This obsession with how other people choose to live their lives is a problem that cannot be swept away under the ‘we’re not going to agree on every issue so let’s just work together where we do agree’ carpet.
The problem with halal is that imposed upon us, and we have to pay for it, whether we want it or not (and I most definitely do not want it!), by a religious minority.
I’m not yet ready to vote for Corey, though everyday he’s still there he firms a little in my books.
But I do know this – the Libs are out. Last year was the first time since 2004 I didn’t vote for them, and that’s bad enough (I actually wrote “I don’t matter” on the ballot. They weren’t going to get my vote the roundabout way, through preferences).
People tell me, “However bad they get, they can’t be as bad as Shorten and his mob.”
Maybe. But if that’s still true, the difference is now only a hair’s breadth.
In fact, the Labor Party might even be preferable – at least they’re upfront about their plans to ruin the country. They don’t lie to your face and swear they hold values and ideals that they couldn’t really give a shit about.
At least with Labor I know what I’m getting.
Why should I pay a Halalaba tax. Please explain?
With that egotistical cretin Turdball and the treacherous backstabbing slimy little gobshyte the mincing poodle Pyne having all but guaranteed a UAP style split in the Liberal party, Bernadi’s looking like a damned good bet.
At least the man understands what a principle actually is!
Let’s face it. That excrement-smeared wad of used CFMEU toilet paper called Shorten is now absolutely guaranteed two terms as PM thanks entirely to the Turdball, the Mincing Poodle and their verminous ilk , which will see a nation already on its knees face down in the muck. As many have said here, the Liberal party is now dead. It cannot possibly survive now. Credlin seems to think a split is high probability, and I can’t see that she’s wrong. So sooner is better than later.
if Abbott has the strength of principle, he’ll split now, using Pyne’s comments as the reason and justification, taking about half the Libs with him and much of the organisation (in fact most of it).
We will see.
Marcus Classis please a poodle has intelligence whereas Pyne for ma momma has none.
I’m not yet sure about Bernardi either, but I will not be voting for a bloated, maggot-infested corpse (formerly known as ‘The Liberals’). To me, that seems somewhat delusional, expecting to receive something in return. My vote has value, so until I am absolutely confident about an alternative, I will be voting WDM (We Don’t Matter). THE LIBERAL PARTY IS DEAD.
The choice is Bernardi, Turnbull, Shorten, Di Nut, Hanson. No contest. Its Bernardi (1) Hanson (2). The others are a joke.
Two vote winners for me.
A romantic infatuation of two blokes or two gals is no reason to change any laws just to make some happy. Since when is the idea of a happy marriage in need of a law?
The MT brand is finished not the party.
Doomlord, I’m looking forward to your next post entitled: The problem with
CoryMalcolm.
Halala is cultural jihad to tax the unbelievers. Muslims are not forced to eat halal. Nothing happens if they don’t.
Don’t mention football.
Unless you support the Demons.
Seriously Sinc,
Give us a libertarian justification why we should have to pay for halal certification that we don’t want.
Then give us a libertarian justification why LGBTQWERTY’s, who are already perfectly entitled to have “marriage” ceremonies and call themselves “married”, get to insist that the laws of the land get changed so everyone else can be forced to call them “married”.
We had an election and the Coalition won with a policy of a plebiscite as prerequisite to gay “marriage”. If you really have to unleash your inner anti-democracy demons on something, shouldn’t it be something more important than bullying people into saying that 2+2=5?
I reckont people are confused by the halal issue and are afraid of asking because of fear of being called racist. Perhaps nearly 50% people against SSM, maybe !ess, who can tell? To be called homophobic is also a fearful matter. It’s great that Cory B. represents people. Otherwise folks can be intimidated into silence by the Left.
I respectfully disagree stackja.
The party itself has been long deceased. What we see and hear is an illusion, created by nostalgia.
stackja, the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party is dead. Get used to it.
Marcus Classis
#2423566, posted on June 26, 2017 at 8:44 pm
Marcus, I sense that beneath your polite, diplomatic exterior, you feel much th same way as I do about the TURNbull COAliTion Team and the other wing of the Termite/Peanut Head duopolistic cartel.
Eddystone
#2423514, posted on June 26, 2017 at 8:13 pm
Some of us are opposed to gay “marriage” Sinc.
Hard to believe I know.
Not a fan of SSM either, notwithstanding that I recently joined the Lib Democrats, who are ahead of the rest with their economic policies. I share Cory’s faith and honestly rate Australian Conservatives a close 2nd behind LDP, but the faith/social agenda with the Halal Certification and the attempt to legislate religious dress is where I draw a line.
I suspect that SSM is an issue of indifference for more people than the number that believe it is a matter of difference. And ironically a large slab of those that say they ‘care’ probably don’t have much time for marriage or fidelity in general. Indifferent even.
Anyway, what is more important to you Sinc? That the nation’s economy has a chance at repair, or that two boys already shacked up together get to waive around a government certificate?
I can’t think of a single “social policy” that should be a policy at all, no business of sodding government whatsoever. And if these areas are removed from their balliwick, who gives a fuck what any of them think about any of them?
I’ve held off to date, but now it’s Cory. I’m joining. I support the IPA in spite of some disagreements on Muslim immigration, and subscribe to Quadrant because it’s a good read still, and I like much of David L. stands up for. But Cory actually offers some political certainty that the nonsense will stop. I want that.
Let’s face it.
If you’re not against halal certification, you don’t understand the problem.
We’re not. That is how Kiralee Smith’s Halal Choices works.
You don’t have to call them married at all. You don’t have to call Susan Carland and Aly Waleed married if you don’t want to.
Equal rights is a good argument.
The law already forces businesses to serve people against their will – see the Sex Discrimination Act 1984 Cth.
“We don’t need a plebiscite on gay marriage. The proper place for it to be decided is in Parliament, by the elected representatives of the people. It’s our job to abide by the people’s will and act according to their wishes. That’s democracy. A plebiscite is just a distraction.”
“Oh, okay. Well, the parties that went to the last election promising the introduction of same-sex marriage were defeated. The party whose default stance is NOT to introduce it has won two elections in a row after offering that stance to the voters. Sounds to me like the people have made their democratic preferences clear on this issue. I trust that ends the matter.”
“I’m not ready” “I’m not sure”
Well, it’s high time to be ready and sure.
at 8.34pm
more conservative, join ACP
more libertarian, join LDP
Not only simple, it’s elementary wisdom
I didnt care much about SSM until the LGBT bullying started. Its getting out of hand. Gay fascism is rife. Im a bit old fashioned. I dont believe bullies should be rewarded. Now I want a vote. And I will accept the result. But if Parliament votes for it I will do everything I can to have it reverse the legislation.
As to Halal. Why is it necessary? Why am I paying? No other religion gets away with this bullying.
I would be more tolerant of the LDP policy on SSM if its policy was not to have one, and its marriage policy was it is none of the government’s god-damned business in the first place. That is, tear up the marriage act.
That would be a true libertarian policy. Anything else is showing them to be a different variety of Chrissy Pyne, Peter Garret and their ilk. False advertising in other words.
If loving Muslim cash raising and voting for gay marriage is so important, why not vote greens?
No politician will ever agree with a person on all issues. Whenever the question of social policy comes up in disagreement, the safest option is always the conservative, traditional one. That is because it has either been tried in the past, or the potential for unknown consequences outweighs the benefits.
Gay people can already live together and get rightz to each other’s finances. Anything else is just cultural appropriation of traditional families, which was done to preserve the culture and produce a stable society. As gay people are mostly not part of the next generation, the safest option is to leave it alone.
Let everyone do everything they want sounds great, but some things need to be prevented to provide the society that underpins prosperity.
If people marry and have children then it can become a problem.
Some law to protect the children is needed.
Well there is the heart foundation tick of approval. A similarly designed scam.
Haidee.
I’m not about to get my testicle pierced because ‘everyone else is doing it.’ Had I followed every trend, I’d have given myself a backyard lobotomy like most of the population.
Spare the theatrics son.
Stackja, are you saying that children living with two unmarried people are less protected? Because of a piece of paper?
entropy
#2423624, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:08 pm
I would be more tolerant of the LDP policy on SSM if its policy was not to have one, and its marriage policy was it is none of the government’s god-damned business in the first place. That is, tear up the marriage act.
If you check out their actual policy that is their position. They just don’t seem to promote it that way.
Letting themselves down a little with their PR.
Really, then WTF was Leyonjhelm doing pushing an SSM Bill for then? A Fake Libertarian.
And the people who are for government sanctioned SSM are the people who want to make Christianity illegal in our country – so you either have to support government getting out of the marriage debate altogether (which most advocates of SSM don’t want) or you have to choose between the Christians and the Christophobes.
We’re not.
Dot, the Department of Agriculture has its oar shoved in to the halal certification business. Who pays for that?
You don’t have to call them married at all.
Care to run a sweepstake on how long after gay “marriage” is introduced before we get the first hate speech prosecution of someone who declines to call a gay “marriage” a marriage? Are you really naive enough to think that the SJW’s mean this to be just a quiet matter between the two participants?
Equal rights is a good argument.
It’s an imbecilic argument. You might as well pass a law insisting that a shortarse has a “right” to be six feet tall, because “equality”.
The law already forces businesses to serve people against their will – see the Sex Discrimination Act 1984 Cth.
Oh, well that’s all right then. Let’s run with that precedent. Roll on civil conscription!
Cory is looking more and more impressive as each day passes. He is now free to speak his mind. I will join his party. His appearance on Bolt tonight was very measured and I loved what he said about that putrid, spineless twerp Pyne. I look forward to seeing the rotten corpse of the Liberal party burn, burn, burn.
You haven’t read the policy, entropy.
*SSM on fairness/equality grounds
*Right of refusal for ministers, cake makers and so on
*We’d rather have no marriage act
http://www.ldp.org.au/lifestyle_choices
How is that a libertarian policy? Give Barnaby a call. Halal could exist without the government being involved, obviously it shouldn’t be.
No, that’s why the LDP has a policy to repeal all affirmative action and other like policies and laws.
You’re so angry about stuff the LDP doesn’t even support. Give it a rest.
Some of us are not necessarily opposed to gay “marriage” Professor, but to the formalised equivalence of male-female monogamous unions with other interpersonal unions through regulation of marriage rights.
The LDP will never insist on that policy being passed as a pre-condition for supporting gay marriage. They will happily support a Plibersek-style gay marriage monstrosity that will lead to bakers and florists being jailed.
No Fisk, you’re wrong (again). The SSM policy explicitly deals with that.
But it doesn’t matter what the LDP policy says, because the LDP policy is not going to be voted on in parliament. Instead, the bill actually up for a vote will be drafted by either a Labor MP or a left-leaning Liberal, and there shall be no conscience provisions at all.
There is no way in hell that the LDP will miss the opportunity to join the Cool Kids in passing gay marriage and cocking a snook at the hateful Christian bigots who deserve everything that’s coming.
Okay. We’ll disband tomorrow.
Why does a libertarian party have a policy that requires a piece of paper licensing how people live their lives? A libertarian party with such a policy is not a libertarian party at all. It believes in a role for government in social arrangements. Fake libertarians.
I think that’s a sound idea. The LDP has done more to discredit classical liberalism than a thousand John Quiggin clones ever could.
I’m being lectured about “fake libertarians” by a guy who thinks black people shouldn’t vote.
Fuck off.
Fake libertarians
Limousine libertarians
Big Government libertarians.
I what?
The problem with Cory is that he’s no libertarian Christopher Pyne or Randian Malcolm Turnbull! Amirite?
The majority of self-styled “libertarians” fall into any of those three categories. You only have to look at “libertarian” think tanks like the CATO Institute, who are fuming at Trump’s reduction in the refugee intake.
The LDP would make it legal for Al Qaeda and IS to operate in Australia.
Of course you would. You have said numerous times here you have no interest in classical liberalism.
Why should I have to pay Muslims to eat vegemite?
No, it would mean some idiot schoolkid who declares for ISIS and regrets it wouldn’t get tried.
I see the trolls are out in full force.
But that’s not true. I am in fact a classical liberal who is a regular attendee at think tank events. I despair at the future of classical liberalism as it has been irreparably damaged by the libertarian movement.
I dunno, maybe you could try a non-Halal alternative? Or you could buy out Kraft and make it non-Halal.
That you routinely rubbish and slur.
Conformity will be ruthlessly enforced in the commercial world, on social media, in the classroom, in neighbourhood shops, in the bureaucracy. Same thing happened when Henry VIII enforced acceptance of his divorce.
Dissenters may not suffer physical death. Not so sure about social or commercial death.
Last election I voted LDP but my ever faithful wife stuck with the Libs. I said it would be better to vote for Shorten than Turnbull because Shorten could not destroy the Libs, but Turnbull could. But now even my wife wont vote for Turnbull. The Libs should split, they deserve to pay a penalty for the Turnbull experiment. Its got to get worse before it gets better.
Yes indeed. why would you need a halal certificate for vegemite? Is there reason to believe the yeast ritually slaughtered the correct way? Come to think of it, why would a muslim want to eat a product made from brewers’ yeast anyway?
The only think tank I’ve attacked in Australia is the IPA. It’s just as well that I don’t attend events organised by the IPA.
So the LDP wants kids who “declare for ISIS” like Curtis Cheng’s murderer to remain free.
Tells you all you need to know about the LDP.
Who are the closest thing to classical liberalism in Australia.
Fake libertarians
Limousine libertarians
Big Government libertarians
Socially progressive libertarians
I’m not marxist so can’t vote green libertarians
I get invited to the best faculty parties libertarians.
No. I like Vegemite.
You are such an idiot Dotty. Seriously.
Malicious stupidity.
Not correct:
Dear Sinc
If you think questioning Halal certification is an obsession with ‘how other people live their lives’, you haven’t being paying attention.
Or we could ban muslim immigration which is actually within our power to do and violates nobody’s freedom at all.
Amazing!
You said it.
jupes
#2423808, posted on June 26, 2017 at 9:56 pm
Another example is his crusade (dare I say jihad?) against halal certification.
Why should I have to pay Muslims to eat vegemite?
I’d like right of refusal for country labelling, which necessarily raises my prices since it is a mandate. Anyone joining me?
Because you don’t own the company, dipshit.
Sure, the correct libertarian position on labelling is only require labelling that ensures public safety. You know, like stating this product has peanuts in it. Everything else is an imposition on the civil liberties of the manufacturer.
Vegemite consists of boiled yeast with salt, a byproduct of the beer brewing process. If anyone is certifying Vegemite as Halal then that’s a total scam because it is no more Halal than soy sauce or miso soup or sour dough bread.
Another example is his crusade (dare I say jihad?) against halal certification. This obsession with how other people choose to live their lives is a problem that cannot be swept away under the ‘we’re not going to agree on every issue so let’s just work together where we do agree’ carpet.
Sorry Sinc but halal certification is not a “way of life” at all. Islam does not have a “Certificate” system for the preparation of food per se, and more specifically, halal is more to do with the ritual manner for the slaughtering of animals for protein. The halal certificate system, outside of a slaughter house establishment, is a made up program/system by western domiciled Muslims with no cultural or ritual significance. Obviously the income generated thru the certification process is a fraud but nonetheless, it is important for assimilation and all the bro’s and sisters back home.
Do muslims eat brewers’ yeast?
Viva’s comment
Social and commercial death are certainties.
Didn’t a certain CEO state that anyone boycotting companies over SSM wouldn’t be able to fly, to bank, et cetera. A window into the plotting rooms of these activists.
I support the right to buy/sell Halal food in Australia, but only on the condition that the government is in charge of certification, and receives all fees from it. Private halal certifiers will be banned and jailed as we don’t know what they’re doing with the money.
The government should 1) ban private halal certification and 2) just declare all food to be halal, even if it isn’t. That is how we shut down the #halalscam overnight.
Halal food is a scam, at the best of times. If the food isn’t halal, all the followers of the Prophet Mohammad have to do is say the relevant prayer over said food, and it’s all good.
At the last federal election it was branded the Turnbull Coalition,not he Liberal Party. Probably because Trumbull spent 1.7 million of his own money, he thought he owned it. Do we have Kosher certification?
Not those who are strict with their diet, no. Brewed products of any sort are not allowed.
But even the ones who are not strict, and maybe down a beer now and then, still understand they aren’t supposed to be doing it.
That’s just silly… but you are doing that deliberately. 🙂
The only thing the government should require is correct labeling. If Mr Xyz has certified a product then the name of the certifier should be on the product. The market can sort out the rest. Buy it or don’t buy it, there’s your vote. If the product is not certified then this should be clear to the buyer.
The problem with Cory is…I’m not sure. I hope he doesn’t just accept anyone and is discerning with his candidates. I wouldn’t let any ex ALA stand for his party for instance. I’d actively vote against them after that debacle. He doesn’t need to be tarred with that brush.
There’s no problem with Cory. The problem is with the LDP and their followers who want our borders opened and unfettered immigration. You’re part of that problem in fact Sinc.
Immigration has become the number one threat to freedom in every western country, with Germany leading the way in destroying free speech.
Here’s how it works.
1. Merkel invites 1.5 million Muslims into Germany.
2. Germans express their dismay about this policy on social media.
3. Merkel responds by throwing Germans in prison for “hate speech”.
This was entirely predictable, and was in fact predicted by every non-autist in the world. The “libertarian” movement overwhelmingly supported 1) but are pretending that the inevitable consequences of this were unrelated to Merkel’s open borders policies.
Only halal certified food should be served at gay weddings.
That is Australia’s future.
So, we serve halal food at gay weddings, and hurl the groom, and groom, to their deaths from a high tower, by way of consummation of the marriage?
Davidson, while you may not care about how “others” (you mean Moslems) live their lives, many of them care very much how you live your life and they really do not like the way you live at all and they are trying very hard to change the status quo. Fortunately for you there are still enough caring people left who are prepared to defend your way of life for you so you probably do not need to worry about losing your way of life for now. However, time and the relentless increase in their numbers and our general lack of will to stop them suggest your children will not be be so fortunate.
Well, the vows do say “until death do us part”.
This is as clear an admission as I’ve ever read that the majority of Australia’s party libertarians are more interested in dinner party leftism than they are in economic freedom. Are you really saying that on the road to economic liberalisation you will not share a wagon with somebody who opposes two men being ‘married’? So Friedman wouldn’t be welcome in Australian libertarian circles. Amazing.
They will drink, snort, inject, inhale or eat any drugs they can lay their hands on.
The more the merrier to behead you.
And if anyone but anyone wants to read about SSM then read a website that is in maintenance called http://hillbuzz.org/
The bloke who started it was all for Hillary back prior 2008 and eventually came out for Palin.
He coined the term GAYSTAPO, because he is gay and could see what was happening to the body politic in the USA.
..
Are they simply autistic and don’t understand the end game, despite the repeated demonstrations, or are they really on the left?
The libertarian movement is really a Leftist auxiliary force set up to advance the strategic goals of the Left behind enemy lines.
There was absolutely nothing in Sinc’s appraisal of Cory that would turn me against one of the few remaining old fashioned conservatives. His stance on gay marriage is one I suspect the silent majority actually support. All the hot air on that matter has been coming from our elites.
As for halal certification, well it’s a no-brainer. Why on earth would a non Muslim want to pay the certification jizyah (because that is what it essentially is) for the money to go heaven knows where, without having had any say on Arnotts, or Cadburys and a host of other companies agreeing to participate in the certification.
I refuse to buy any product that has halal certification; unfortunately some products don’t disclose the stamp, knowing that people like me won’t buy their products. They know they have something to hide, so they do.
Why should I pay a school chaplains tax. Please explain?
The same left that went absolutely ballistic over the prospect of a GST on food are perfectly happy to pay halal.
Let’s get this gay marriage business over and done with. I suggest a compromise that will satisfy both wings of the Liberal Party. I’m confident that they will both support my suggestion.
The Marriage Act shall be amended so gays can marry each other, but only if they can get married in a Muslim Mosque. Win win as far as I can tell.