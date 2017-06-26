The problem with Cory

Andrew Bolt had a very good interview with Cory Bernardi tonight. It reminded me that I had intended to share some thoughts on his recent appearance at the Friedman conference.

Bernardi is a professional politician and he speaks well. He is thoughtful and has well developed views, and can justify the positions he takes. I more or less agreed with all his comments on economic policy. As it was a classical liberal conference he didn’t talk much about social policy until he was asked.

Before he got to that stage, however, he made the point (several times) that he thinks that people can and should work together in those areas where they agree but not in those areas where they don’t agree. Okay – that is fine and all good.

The problem comes in when we get to talk about those areas where we don’t just not agree, but actively disagree. Those areas are in social policy. For example, he is opposed to gay marriage. For many people, this isn’t an issue of indifference that can be ignored while we fight the good fight on other fronts. Another example is his crusade (dare I say jihad?) against halal certification. This obsession with how other people choose to live their lives is a problem that cannot be swept away under the ‘we’re not going to agree on every issue so let’s just work together where we do agree’ carpet.

So yes – there is much to like about Cory, there is also lots to dislike.