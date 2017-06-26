What ScoMo stands for: higher taxes

In yet more evidence that ScoMo has lost the plot, he has announced the imposition of GST on low value items bought from overseas even though the bureaucrats can’t figure out how this will work and the start date is 1 JULY 2018. That’s right, over twelve months away. My advice would be stay quiet on this until the details are worked out.
As Sinc has pointed out, this is just a tax grab with no merit. After all, the overseas suppliers are unable to access any input credits and so this tax is just 10 per cent retail tax.
The Productivity Commission had warned against its imposition, citing in part the high transactions costs of collecting the tax. Australia Post is unwilling as are other carriers.
But why waste an opportunity when ScoMo can do the party’s base in the eye yet again.
Delivering a fairer playing field for Australian businesses
Turnbull Government (sic) laws will level the playing field for Australian businesses by applying the GST to goods costing $1,000 or less supplied from overshore to Australian consumers from 1 July 2018, following passage of legislation in the Parliament today.
The Australian Government (sic) has delivered a win for Australian retailers, by removing the unfair advantage foreign businesses had with respect to GST. A level playing field will help Australian businesses grow and create more jobs and opportunities.
Using a vendor collection model, the law will require overseas suppliers and online marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay with an Australian GST turnover of $75,000 or more to account for GST on sales of low value goods to consumers in Australia.
This start date strikes a balance between giving additional time for industry participants to make the system changes to implement the measure, and not prolong the current uneven GST treatment faced by domestic retailers.
Removing a distortionary tax advantage to foreign businesses will restore integrity to Australia’s tax system to close down loopholes and prevent tax avoidance.
The legislation complements other tax integrity measure of the Turnbull Government to ensure foreign businesses pay the right amount of Australian tax such as the Diverted Profits Tax and applying GST to digital goods and services purchased from offshore websites.
The GST collected from this measure will go to States and Territories to fund essential services. The States and Territories have been strong supporters of this measure (no kidding), and unanimously approved the vendor collection model in this Bill.
The Turnbull Government is committed to ensuring that Australia’s taxes are working as intended and individuals and companies pay their fair share of tax.
Even with a 20% tax, many items would still be cheaper.
I wonder how all this would go if vast numbers of people started to buy $1 items from China for the hell of it and simply swamp whoever ends up having to collect the tax? And you just leave the $1 items sitting there.
The staggering stupidity and intellectual and moral bankruptcy of the gliberals in a nutshell.
Which MP does not minimises tax?
The Gerry Harvey tax. I’m about to spend multiple five figures on kitchen appliances and that whiny retail millionaire bastard will not see a single cent of it. Including GST.
As for the pathetic, snivelling squandermonkeys that think they are the Liberal Party, I hope they all die in a filthy, pestilence infected ditch. The sooner the better. (NADT)
Can’t agree on this.
Internet based importers already have massive advantages over our own local providers.
Why should they have a further 10% advantage that actually comes at a loss of tax to our government?
The claim of “high transaction costs” is a red herring. At the very least, more jobs for tax-paying Australians will be created and it could become a profitable activity for our struggling Australia Post.
Australian business activity is carried out under enormous pressures.
Allowing advantage to foreign suppliers via GST free trade is an obscenity.
I don’t quite see how he can get eBay to comply as a collection agent for the ATO as eBay does not sell anything. It is merely a platform to bring sellers and buyers together as is Gumtree and others. Good luck with that one. If he wants to pony up to the courts, eBay has far deeper pockets than this bankrupt Government to fight the whole stinking gambit.
My computer has gone bonkers sorry about the two same quotes.
The obscenity is thinking this will level the playing field.
Reduce taxes, red tape, green tape and employment rules and perhaps business might be able to compete.
A couple of months ago Mrs MV wanted a kitchen timer.
I got her one on Ebay.
From China.
For $1.00.
Including postage.
How much is the GST?
Who calculates it?
How do I find out what is owing?
How do I pay it?
Who do I pay it to?
Sheer lunacy.
A chain of problems. It is impossible to compete against low value GST exempt imports. Unless you are of Gerry Harvey scale.
I know, I tried it.
The GST on imports is a sh1t, GST on low value imports makes for a bigger sh1t.
GST should be paid on overseas low value purchases and it would not be at all difficult with today’s technology that can track a package from go to whoa. The overseas dealer would simply charge the buyer the extra 10% then transfer it to the Australian Taxation Office who would issue a receipt code that can be barcoded to the package and scanned on arrival in Australia. Parcels without the barcode would be held for GST payment at this end with an added charge to cover costs. Overseas sellers who did not abide by rules would soon be out of business, at least as far as disgruntled Australian purchasers are concerned.
Sewer rats just want to enshrine “Australia Tax into law. When finally after aeons of paying $35 for a CD etc ad nauseum, we actually have some international competition, Libs are gonna send us back. Ratfuckers.
They don’t. Who buys from overseas the sort of stuff Hardly Normal mainly sells? Additionally, many eBay sellers buy certain stuff in bulk and then sell as an Australian retailer, therefore paying GST. I buy a lot of stuff from Australian eBay sellers, most of it in fact.
Also, many small, low cost, items are simply not available in Australia. I’ve often had to buy from Asia, UK and US because no one in Australia sells what I’m after. This is the only time that I buy from overseas eBay sellers.
I doubt that one, single, Australian retailer will be better off because of this additional tax.
Yeah. The little Chinese factory owner who sends me my .30c a packet of coloured mica flakes which I find nearly impossible to find in art stores here is going to send .3 cents to the Australian Government because ‘it’s easy’.
And very often, when I buy from the US, I am not charged the state tax because I am not a resident of that state. According to your logic, you would voluntarily pay that surcharge because ‘fairness’.
The understanding of free markets is non-existent these days and sadly, we are now paying the price.
An item I use regularly costs around $37 here in Aus. I now buy the item out of HK for just under $5. Who is going to collect the 50c? Or the $1 for the timer I buy out of China for $10 that would have cost me $87 here? The SF liberals are barking mad.
Nope.
I purchase an item from a retailer overseas and have it shipped to a friend or relative overseas who then repackages said purchase and posts it on to me.
This is nothing but lunacy. In my example how much will it cost to track it then?
Go home and play with your unicorn.
@Rob Cant you see this is just a new form of tariff protectionism trying to embed high prices into the Australian economy? Australia has to compete on the world stage like it or not, and protectionism of retail millionaires/monopolies is just not on. Just about every item is cheaper overseas, GST or not.
Even if the small retail model were to become based on selling eBay imports plus transport plus margin, it would be substantially cheaper than the wholesale/retail model in place today.
Many “ozi”eBay retailers charge GST but have the item shipped from overseas. The courier will need to determine which has and has not had GST paid . As said above many items are very cheap, as in $1-2 delivered. It’s crazy.
So, any chance of Morrison dropping PMV protectionism or the luxury car tax?
This has to be put in the “own goal” by ScoMo.
I am disgusted that anyone thinks this is a good idea.
I was watching a business and politics show on wireless with pictures last night. The US economy surged since the Nov election. The lefties on the show concluded it was the good work by Obama because Trump has not done anything.
Quite rightly they were shouted down.
Now that Obama has left Hope and Change might get the correct meaning.
Bartender! I’ll have what he is having.
I am still wondering how the Australian government is going to tax foreigners living abroad: which was btw a policy of the Silly Party whose leader Tarquin Fin-tim-lin-bin-whin-bim-lim-bus-stop-F’tang-F’tang-Olé-Biscuitbarrel was too busy laughing his arse off to comment.
Want a new car?
Read this and weep.
So to implement this change:
1. The seller must now print additional barcodes for low value items, creating greater inefficiency (and increase costs if more staff are required).
2. Say the seller doesn’t care and ships (ex-GST) low-value items must then be held in storage (Where? Customs? Australia Post?); until they are paid for and dispatched from a (now) larger transit centre.
So what is the cost to the taxpayer (customs or Aus Post) for sorting and holding memoryvault’s timer, because the 10c GST wasn’t paid?
Seems as though the sole purpose of this tax is raise the cost of retail items and create greater inefficiencies.
Shouldn’t we be aiming to improve our standard of living?
I can’t imagine that anybody actually thinks this is a good idea. Bizarre really but this is the new Australia. The toilet of Asia.
Paul Keating was right and he was the most right wing politician to rule a Western country.
How the hell are the ATO or overseas retailers going to determine whether they have sold $75,000 worth of goods to Australians? Three options – they just add 10% to the cost of goods (while others possibly may not), they do nothing or simply stop selling to Australia.
Another unenforceable law added to the pile.
How’s the ATO going to enforce it? Amazon is vulnerable as it’s opening outlets here, the rest can and will tell them to get fucked, come and get it. Embarrassingly idiotic, even by the parlous levels of this regime of retards.
Overseas sellers who did not abide by rules would soon be out of business, at least as far as disgruntled Australian purchasers are concerned. You mean the ones who charde 10% more than anyone else, to give it to spendthrift imbeciles? Yup, I can see the Australian market turning on them big time. I’m surprised the “liberals” can afford to pay trolls promoting moronic policy anymore, surely you’re not a volunteer, Fred? If so, seek help. You might get on the NDIS racket.
“Fair share” I am sick and tired of hearing this term from grasping politicians and bleeding hearts and always take the phrase as an alert to check who is being ‘done’ here.
They don’t. Who buys from overseas the sort of stuff Hardly Normal mainly sells?
I suspect this tax has come about because the Libs want to help their base for once. People do use HN to look at products and then buy them OS or from online stores that have cheaper products because they have no showrooms like HN does.
Press release from the FTA:-
Under this legislation, effective from 1 July 2018, suppliers, online marketplaces and redeliverers with an Australian GST turnover of $75,000 or more are required to register, charge, report and remit GST on sales of low value goods to consumers in Australia (vendor collection model). High value goods (with customs value greater than $1,000) will continue to be taxed at the border. Indications are that this outcome is not conditional on the outcome of a Productivity Commission Inquiry that is required to report on 31 October 2017.
The Treasurer, the Hon. Scott Morrison, clarified in his speech to Parliament on Wednesday 26 June 2017 that the Government’s policy is to implement the vendor collection model as legislated and that businesses should take the actions needed to implement it on the basis of the vendor model. The Treasurer went on to say the Government will not look kindly on businesses that in 6 months time say it is too difficult to implement because they have not prepared for compliance by 1 July 2018. See the Treasurer’s Media release.
Furthermore, FTA also received a commentary from the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) stating “the vendor collection model will commence on 1 July 2018 and is not conditional on the outcome of a Productivity Commission Inquiry.” In response, FTA questioned what the actual purpose is of the Bill amendment 177-20 (1) (b) that states that the Productivity Commission must include in its inquiry “whether models for collecting goods and services tax in relation to offshore supplies of low value goods other than the amendments might be suitable (including evaluation of the effects of the models on Australian small businesses and consumers)”
177-20 (1) (b) seems to indicate that the Bill and the effects of models are being considered with the potential for changes to meet the intent of the legislation. Based on this interpretation, FTA suggested that it may be premature for industry to invest in changes until they know the final outcome of the inquiry and the legislative process. We also note that the ARA ,who have been strong advocates for the vendor collection model, are taking a pragmatic approach to support the Productivity Commission to examine alternate models https://www.insideretail.com.au/blog/2017/06/20/review-on-low-value-gst-looms/
FTA has highlighted to the ATO that we are not trying to steer this one way or another. We are simply looking to give our membership the best possible advice to prepare for reforms and to that end we are seeking clarity as to what the purpose is of the Productivity Commission inquiry if no matter what, we are forging ahead with the vendor collection model.
FTA again spoke with ATO representative this morning, 26 June 2017 and have received a commitment for a more detailed response in coming days which we will share with FTA / APSA members.
Would not know if you were up them with a tram ’til you rang the bell, and even then they’d think their double de-caff almond latte’ was ready. These blithering fucknobs are making decisions ranging from stealing and spending money to peoples lives. FFS.
They don’t have 200+% margins and a harbourside and private yacht and plane lifestyle like HN & his missus. FIFY. Or the ear of their maaaaaaaaate and neighbour Lord Waffleworth. If HN & his ilk think this’ll drive punters back to be fleeced he’s actually stupider than those who drafted this legislation.
But there’s not much that’s practical that you can buy from overseas that Hardly Normal sells. And I mean practical from the physical size point of view as well as warranty. I can’t really think of many things that Hardly Normal sells that I’d be prepared to buy from overseas. I did buy some de-scaling tablets from the UK for our Jura coffee machine, because Hardly Normal ones cost three times as much and they couldn’t supply them anyway.
And if people are buying from Australian online stores, I don’t see a problem, these people are so far in front of Hardly Normal that I say good luck to them. Even the Good Guys have realised the advantage of selling on eBay and offer discounts, which we’ve taken advantage of several times, buying via eBay and picking up locally.
This is the whole fallacy that Gerry Harvey has managed to concoct and sell to the government; as if Australian retailers can’t compete, they can, but not necessarily under his model.
But there’s not much that’s practical that you can buy from overseas that Hardly Normal sells.
OK i think you are right. I suspect Gerry Harvey wants something done and feels life is unfair. I know people who want to see a fridge before they buy it so they check it out at HN and purchase it from Appliances Online because it is cheaper.
“…supplied from overshore…”
It would not surprise me if the children in Treasury issued a media release with “overshore”, but the release now says “offshore”. Looks like someone explained year 5 English to the children and they corrected it, on-line at least.
http://sjm.ministers.treasury.gov.au/media-release/056-2017/