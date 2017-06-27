Big companies: big revenue source

It seems that governments throughout the world love small companies (providing all sorts of inducements and subsidies) but despise large companies. Yet large companies provide the bulk of the innovations that lead to our productivity growth and higher living standards.
For cash-strapped governments, large companies seem an irresistible lure – and they approach with gold glinting in their eyes.
Of course it was Tiberius who said (according to Suetonius)
To the governors who recommended burdensome taxes for his provinces, he [Tiberius] wrote in answer that it was the part of a good shepherd to shear his flock, not skin it.
Now the European Union’s Competition Commission has fallen once again for the lure and is subjecting Google to a €2.42 billion fine. In a statement, the Commission stated
Google has abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service
We are talking here of a company which provides its services to billions of people free of charge, relying on advertising revenue. No one is forced to use Google.
Yes the short-term revenue must seem attractive, but the longer-term implications of providing such negative incentives to a company that provides so many benefits to humanity is despicable. The cost to the European Union of this conceit is and will be far greater than €2.42 billion. It is shameful that once again European Union bureaucrats have failed the people they supposedly serve.
I have often wondered how google derives any income from me.
I use google chrome, maps and search all the time.
but what does google get back.?
I do correct some of their map marking sometimes, thats all
Maybe they have other companies which influence me, I don’t know.
I know Google is globalists but I don’t know any damage of them,
I hate the EU and UN
The whole world seems trying to do a Venezuela.
….never go the full Venezuela.
It’s the left’s favorite mouth piece that’s being fleeced captain, so ‘I Kinda Don’t Care’
You are a behavioural data point, profitable by extrapolation even if your good self never directly spends a cent.
paul scott
#2424950, posted on June 28, 2017 at 12:10 am
Unless you turn off all ads, Google gets back plenty through ads.
An example.
It all comes down to page clicks, say you looking at cars in Victoria, Google knows where you have been and what you are remotely interested in.
Next page you like to visit and have ads on it, most likely will be promoting dealers or cars.
I actually permit this on my browsers, why not send me offers I’m interested in.
I have the option of deleting or ignore them.
I wonder if these sort of manoeuvres are better thought of as reminders of sovereign power rather than as economic targeting.
Google wouldn’t have been dipping its fingers in the sovereign power play game and getting them burned, would they? In which case this is probably $2.4B well fleeced.
Wrong! Big goverment, big business and big labour each have their own special interests but they also share common interests: small business and ordinary people do not count and must be excluded from decision making wherever possible.
The trouble with Google is they grabbed too much of the cake and the other big players don’t like it.
No sympathy for the slimy pricks. This is the democracy they’ve been pushing for. Well now they have it, good and hard, dickheads!
,’big business provides innovation’
Bah. What a load of tosh. They steal innovation from small business. Big business is about more of the same , market share, reduced cost and special deals to protect them. Woolies and Coles Reduced penalty rates for workers which small business cannot access springs the minds.