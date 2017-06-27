Big companies: big revenue source

It seems that governments throughout the world love small companies (providing all sorts of inducements and subsidies) but despise large companies. Yet large companies provide the bulk of the innovations that lead to our productivity growth and higher living standards.

For cash-strapped governments, large companies seem an irresistible lure – and they approach with gold glinting in their eyes.

Of course it was Tiberius who said (according to Suetonius)

To the governors who recommended burdensome taxes for his provinces, he [Tiberius] wrote in answer that it was the part of a good shepherd to shear his flock, not skin it.

Now the European Union’s Competition Commission has fallen once again for the lure and is subjecting Google to a €2.42 billion fine. In a statement, the Commission stated

Google has abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service

We are talking here of a company which provides its services to billions of people free of charge, relying on advertising revenue. No one is forced to use Google.

Yes the short-term revenue must seem attractive, but the longer-term implications of providing such negative incentives to a company that provides so many benefits to humanity is despicable. The cost to the European Union of this conceit is and will be far greater than €2.42 billion. It is shameful that once again European Union bureaucrats have failed the people they supposedly serve.