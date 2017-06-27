I would like to acknowledge the traditional idiots that cause me to write, the Political People of the Canberra Parliament Nation, and the profligates past and present who will lead us to serfdom.

I would especially like to acknowledge the Hon Christoper Pyne today as the leading proponent of the Labor Party and Labor policies in Australia.

Just when you thought it could not get worse, out comes Commonwealth Treasurer in waiting, the Hon. Chris Bowen giving a speech on The Case For Gender Equality.

The way the political class bang on, you would think there is actual evidence of gender inequality in the work force. You would think that if they had more than anecdotes and misleading numbers, it would be presented every day and every where.

Let’s just review the case here. Apparently, it is claimed that women earn less than men. But this data is based on data that does not account for what the actual jobs are or whether the jobs are part time or full time. Total male income divided by the number of males and total female income divided by the number of females.

By the way, where are alleged statistics on pay disparities for transgender and intersex workers relative to male and female? Should there be a strategy for that? Come on gender social justice warriors. Check your privelege!

But assuming that pickle away, should a female school teacher earn the same as a male doctor? Perhaps in the Soviet Union or in an Rhiannonesque nirvana. But at the moment, our “free-ish” society has deemed otherwise. Is that fair? I will leave it others to make such assessments. But please provide prior notice if this is to be corrected so that we can sell up and move.

As “evident”, Mr Bowen presents the Workplace Gender Equality Agency scorecard which apparently shows that:

full time working women earn around $27,000 less per annum than the average full time male, with the salary difference rising to $94,000 at the top levels of management.

But this is not evidence. There is no evidence that a male doctor with 10 years experience earns 23% more than a female doctor with 10 years experience. No data. Nil. Nada.

There is similarly no evidence that a male school teacher with 10 years experience earns more than a female teacher with 10 years experience. When males and females are compared on a like for like, you know like in Labor folklore where an equal day’s work get’s an equal day’s pay, there is negligible difference in pay. Adjust for qualification, experience, continuity of services and hours worked and there is no story.

Do you know how I know this. It’s not because I have data to support me, but rather those advocating for policies, have failed to produce such data suggesting it does not exist. And data present is silent on these important nuances. Usually, it is those advocating for a change who need to present their case for change and there seems to have been no case made.

The Treasurer in waiting (thanks Pyney), has stated that:

… that progress in closing the gender pay gap in Australia is far too slow. The gender pay gap not only robs women of a reasonable reward for effort, but compounds through life leaving women without adequate retirement income.

Perhaps he is right. Perhaps he is wrong. But you think he would offer something to support his cased rather than anecdotal dogma and misleading numbers. But hey. This is government in Australia. Who needs facts, who needs evidence. We need fairness or the perception of fairness (thanks also Tax-Me-ScoMo).

Labor policy seems to be that to ensure that wages are no longer linked to productivity or performance but rather to sub-waste line anatomy.

Round of applause please everyone.

But not satisfied in mismanaging themselves and the national economy, these people (pointing to you also Queensland-George) want to tell private business how to govern themselves.

When referring to ASX Listed Companies, the Treasurer in waiting said:

If not enough progress is made in the next couple of years to get more suitably qualified women on boards, quotas should be considered by the Federal Government.

There you go. Apparently shareholders and investor are too stupid to work out their governance arrangements themselves. It requires the wisdom and judgement of Canberra to right the ship. The people who brought you pink bats, school halls, French subs and $900 cheques want to tell private business how best to organise and manage.

Is there anything or anywhere left that is safe from these people? Is there any corner of our lives that these people are not prepared to meddle? Is it not enough to tax us to death. Do you really have to destroy our potential to earn livelihoods also?

On behalf of grateful nation, I move to thank the Liberal Party of Australia (current edition) for creating the conditions to permit what will be the most radical and leftward government this country will have seen. Forget Rudd and Gillard. What is to come will be the cherry on top.

