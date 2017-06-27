Napoleon Bonaparte was known to have said:

Never interfere with your enemy when he is making a mistake.

Napoleon was considered a great leader and tactician, but the modern day user of his strategy, the Honourable Leader of the Opposition, seems neither.

Why should the Labor party announce policy or be held to account for its folly when you have the Liberal Party of Australia; a collection of people more interested in folly and self aggrandisement than governing.

The Minister for Profligacy and Policy Failure, the Hon. Christopher Maurice Pyne MP is the gift that just keeps on giving. This is the man who said in 2013 before the election:

You can vote Liberal or Labor and you’ll get exactly the same amount of funding for your school.

Damned right! It was as if he knew that Liberal Party policy will replicate Labor Party policy. Allow me to paraphrase him from his recent speech at Star City:

You can vote Liberal or Labor and you’ll get exactly the same policies.

Well why go for the home brand when the authentic Labor branded item comes at the same price with high debt, big government and high taxes.

Well Mr Fix-it Pyne, election winning machine man that you are, congratulations. Not only have let the opposition off the political hook, again, you have managed to also displace the imploding greens from the news. Take a bow. You’ve fixed in now.

Mr Pyne represents all that is wrong with current politics in Australia. He entered parliament in 1993 at the ripe age of 25 having been a staffer for The Hon Amanda Vanstone and after, spending perhaps 2 years as a solicitor. He has been in political office for nearly half his life and a politician (elected and staffer) for more than half his life.

What has he achieved in his 24 years of political office? This is not a rhetorical question. Does anyone know? Please post a comment.

And looking at his Wikipedia page, which is probably maintained by a staffer, his photo shows him not with an Australian flag, but with a US flag in the background. He clearly has his priorities right.

But don’t fret. When he and his cohorts lead the Coalition government over the electoral cliff, he’ll be fine. Off into the sunset with his pre-2005 defined benefit pension and still in his early 50s. Hey maybe even an ambassadorship somewhere in addition.