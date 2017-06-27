Napoleon Bonaparte was known to have said:
Never interfere with your enemy when he is making a mistake.
Napoleon was considered a great leader and tactician, but the modern day user of his strategy, the Honourable Leader of the Opposition, seems neither.
Why should the Labor party announce policy or be held to account for its folly when you have the Liberal Party of Australia; a collection of people more interested in folly and self aggrandisement than governing.
The Minister for Profligacy and Policy Failure, the Hon. Christopher Maurice Pyne MP is the gift that just keeps on giving. This is the man who said in 2013 before the election:
You can vote Liberal or Labor and you’ll get exactly the same amount of funding for your school.
Damned right! It was as if he knew that Liberal Party policy will replicate Labor Party policy. Allow me to paraphrase him from his recent speech at Star City:
You can vote Liberal or Labor and you’ll get exactly the same policies.
Well why go for the home brand when the authentic Labor branded item comes at the same price with high debt, big government and high taxes.
Well Mr Fix-it Pyne, election winning machine man that you are, congratulations. Not only have let the opposition off the political hook, again, you have managed to also displace the imploding greens from the news. Take a bow. You’ve fixed in now.
Mr Pyne represents all that is wrong with current politics in Australia. He entered parliament in 1993 at the ripe age of 25 having been a staffer for The Hon Amanda Vanstone and after, spending perhaps 2 years as a solicitor. He has been in political office for nearly half his life and a politician (elected and staffer) for more than half his life.
What has he achieved in his 24 years of political office? This is not a rhetorical question. Does anyone know? Please post a comment.
And looking at his Wikipedia page, which is probably maintained by a staffer, his photo shows him not with an Australian flag, but with a US flag in the background. He clearly has his priorities right.
But don’t fret. When he and his cohorts lead the Coalition government over the electoral cliff, he’ll be fine. Off into the sunset with his pre-2005 defined benefit pension and still in his early 50s. Hey maybe even an ambassadorship somewhere in addition.
…………….ummm…………. there was…no…………. and then..no………….
After much consideration of the question, I’ve got nothin’.
Pyne and Burke should elope, have many children, and live a happy life on some island.
Oh come on. He necessitated the purchase of around four excellent retrofitted wood-fired submarines for the bargain sum of $50 bn, to be delivered from 2060. Winner’s Circle!
Pyne is Lord Haw Haw reincarnated. Same speech affectation and the same treasonous character.
Let’s hope that he meets the same fate. (NADT)
That folly of a purchase will stay in my memory for ever.
How can anyone involved, face the people and claim “this is in the best interest of Australia”?
The most depressing stat from today’s census:
You know, they have entered terminal decline when Chris Pyne is winning, the way Charlie Sheen thought he was winning.
Because, well – Tiger Blood!
He has destroyed the liberal party and made bill shorten look responsible, quite an achievement!
Napoleon was considered a great leader and tactician
Line up your cannon, axle to axle, and blast away. Then, if that doesn’t work, subject the Old Guard in column formation to flank fire.
Napoleon was a lucky general, to start with, especially when fighting chaotic Italians.
This is all well and good, but how many of us will vote for the Festering Corpse Party again in the next election, because, well, ummm… at least they’re not the Filthy Squillionaire Liars Party?
Words, words, empty words.
Maybe we need to start with baby steps.
Maybe we can get residents of the electorate of Sturt to focus on the fact that if they cast a valid HoR ballot, no matter how they order the preferences they’re either voting to keep Pyne in Parliament or they’re voting for Peanut Head (and thus encouraging the Termite wing of the duopolistic cartel to go harder left).
If we can get people to see that a deliberate informal vote by enough conservatives and libertarians will get rid of Pyne without endorsing Peanut Head, then we can get them to extrapolate in future to other HoR seats.
I’m sure the only reason Q&A invite Pyne on so often is they know he loses Liberal votes every time he opens his mouth.
70s Playboy
The ACT is the wealthiest of all the states with a median of $998 dollars per week.
What stinking swill bucket that place is. Nearly 50% higher income than any other state. And all paid with dollars stolen from Australians who actually work for a living, but earn significantly less.
Let’s face it, the entire collective IQ of both houses would be flat out cracking room temperature, then there’s the obvious fact that if not in parliament most would be either on remand, or trying to get on the DSP for their behavioural and learning difficulties. Let’s face it, we’re governed by people who have failed at everything, then won a lottery.
The political battlefield is littered with the gallant and heroic corpses of those that sallied forth to fight the good fight, while shorten guarded the women and children and supplies back home.
Arky, Mandy would’ve had to grow a penis, an organ missing from most politicians, especially that faction.
And he would’ve given a reach-around in that case.
He’s a puzzle of a man, that’s for sure. Like he wears a mask over his real personality. That laughter and jolly talk all the time, very self confident, kind of aristocratic mincing way of speaking, saying a lot but not a lot.
Or maybe that’s just Chris Pyne.
I believe the poodle gets around this thus.
Tim,
Memoryvault tried to get a similar meme happening for the last Federal election. He suggested writing ‘WDM’ (We Don’t Matter) on the ballot paper, and nothing else, thus giving your vote to no-one and denying the funding that goes with it. I did that in the House of Reps because I did not feel confident about any alternative. Unfortunately most here seemed to either not understand the concept or got lost in apathy. Nostalgia is political crack, but in this case, the person who smokes it is not the only body that gets f#cked up. The PoliNostalgia Crackhead f#cks us all with their delusions.
I’m way past the point of cynicism now.
South Australia should be expelled from the Federation. The croweaters are guilty of many sins, with inflicting Pyne and suffering on the rest of us one of the worst.
Pyne will do a Andrew Robb and pop up as a consultant to a Defence related manufacturer. Possibly French, and make things that are outdated, over priced and allegedly work underwater.
South Australia and Tasmania should be given the nudge and told to make other arrangements.
West Australia is owed an apology, but if they choose to leave then so be it. Eastern States can happily go it alone, once Canberra has been taken down a peg… but there’s the rub.
Make a clean sweep of the mendicant States and boot out Tasmania as well – they gave us the Greens and Andrew Wilkie, and we could always lease it back to the Poms, to transport their convicts to.
No MP should be qualified for election until they have served as a taxpayer for 20 years in a private company.
Last election in the ACT, we did electronic voting so you couldn’t vote informally.
The last federal election I was out of town so I doubt my WDM ever saw the light of day.
But Pyne’s gloating was the last straw. I just joined AC. I’m with Cory. I don’t like his religious shit but on everything else he’said my man. Leyonhjelm has fiddled around too much and his establishment of a wind commissioner shows just how much his principles actually mean.
*he’s my man
It’ll be interesting to see whether Labor can keep their mouths shut and let it fall into their laps or whether they too will feel compelled to mouth-off and totally stuff things up. Odds are they’ll have a good try at blowing it.
What has he achieved in his 24 years of political office? This is not a rhetorical question. Does anyone know? Please post a comment.
He has championed and mimicked, endlessly, the intellectual and physical capacities of a South Australian boiling frog wherein, after 50 years, the South Australian submariners will be the first in history to have a sail powered submarine resembling a short length of black pipe with a pole sticking out the top with the profanity of lycra shorts catching the wind. The inanity occurs because South Australia does not have enough electricity to strike an ark for even one welding rod. (quick cure liquid nails)
The good news is that my 30 yr old son will be able to write the epitaph for these new subs when he gets to 80.