Churchill famously said during a lunch (what else?) at Mansion House on 10 November 1942
Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.
For the Coalition Government it is almost certainly the beginning of the end. When a party adopts the policies of the Opposition and (as shown in the clip from Christopher Pyne) there is celebration about victory over other members of the same political party the duration of the Government can be measured in months not years.
Pyne is acting as some crazed person finding a room full of jewels and gold in a desert but with a dwindling supply of water.
What is the use of power if one cannot or will not exercise it?
Expect Prime Minister Shorten – and all that means – by Christmas 2017.
We have the triumph of the mediocre. The more we have paid our politicians, public servants and staff, the worse they have been for the country. The argument that one pays peanuts and gets monkeys is false. Australian politicians are amongst the highest paid in the world – most enjoy by far the highest remuneration in their careers. This has created a class of professional politician who might be more highly qualified (in formal university degrees) but have less wisdom, intelligence and wit then their ancestors. The same seems to apply in the public service generally – as they mouth meaningless platitudes, get all worked about the latest fashion but have forget about the serving the public part of the job description. Yes, all highly qualified (mainly arts degrees, but others like international relations, journalism, gender studies, etc) but absolutely lacking any common sense and without any interest in the values which have defined the west for centuries.
I like Adam Creighton’s idea: pay those on the Government payroll a fixed multiple of net (after tax) average wages. That would better align the incentives of those governing with those who fund government. A backbencher could get 1.1 times the average wage, a minister 1.5 times the average wage and so on.
They would then concentrate on policies which increase productivity (and hence wages) while reducing the size of government and the amount of taxation.
Provide incentives for sure; but what would be the first thing to change? The adoption of more French-style IR legislation that drives the (measured) average wages and average productivity up, at the expense of high unemployment and reduced immigration. Careful what you imagine you can design.
The difference between this time around is that there was a movement within Labor and the public for the return of Rudd. There is not, rightly or wrongly, such a movement in support of the return of Abbott, or the ascension of some other Liberal to the throne.
That is why I have my doubts about the possibility of a coup. They require a leader-in-waiting, abd there isn’t one.
Excellent post, LQC.
Annihilation was always their preferred place in history after the idiots of the Liberal party, including the backbench rabbits, knifed a leader for a new one simply because they thought he would be more popular. They have no principles and believe in nothing.
And so the LNP became the big spending, big government ALP-Greens when the electorate wanted the opposite.
The damage this pointless, unprincipled rabble has done to the country is incalculable.
It provides new insight into that grub Pyne’s support of Tony Burke when the issue of travel rorts was mentioned.
(75k for Burke and his mistress/secretary to have a week in a Europe).
(Pyne and his family jetting around on Boxing day).
Peas in a pod.
Agreed.
But anyone even mildly surprised by the Pyne Revelations has not been paying attention.
Hypocrites and thieves the lot of them, stealing from the generations to come. as well as bringing a great country to its knees, a pox on all of them.
The turnfailure to bail out the struggling yarragrad Nazgul government, 1.4 billion to save caliph andrews and build some rail lines and provide rivers of gold for the cfmeu to rort and give the profits to labor for electoral advertising.
Don’t you mean 2018, or are you expecting a very early election?
Why forget the superannuation package that these thieves receive?
How about the “independence” of the “independent” remuneration tribunal.
I think that we would be lucky if 5 or 10 of the politicians were actually
in politics for the betterment of Australia.
Self-interest abounds.
As Lily wrote…”a pox on all of them”.
Among the vast bulk of punters in this country, the Green Windbag of Wentworth has always been about as popular as the plague. You could ask “what the hell were those disloyal oxygen thieves thinking?” but it’s plainly obvious that they’re not gifted with much grey matter.
Consequently, electoral oblivion awaits.
Christmas 2017? Could you give us details please? Barnaby pulling plug perhaps? Coalition MP’s crossing the floor to vote temporarily, or permanently with Shorten?
I agree the Libs are dead, but a Shorten PM by the end of the year I can’t see happening.
This says it all and the look on the face of the posturing poisonous political poodle puts me in mind of this Aesop’s fable character (I mean the one on the right in case of any doubt)
With only a one seat majority, there doesn’t have to an election for a change of government.
I don’t know about “crazed” – they sounded drunk to me.
Albo, a drovers dog?
Too many short men running the place or want to run it .
True. Seriously, how frigging useless and incompetent are the gliberals that such a scenario could even be plausible?
An election winning machine, indeed.
“Why forget the superannuation package that these thieves receive?”
Howard got rid of the pension scheme 13 years ago, so only those elected before 2004 receive, or will receive, that. The rest now receive a similar lump-sum benefit to other Australians, albeit at a higher (15%) contribution.
But Maocolm gets to walk around Wentworth basking in the glow of local lefties forever. If he was even remotely conservative he’s be a pariah there.
The unfortunate early death of Momma Cass is the potential future of the liberal party.
If you see a liberal politician, feed them a Ham Sandwich.
If they had actual responsibilities I’d be OK with the ministers being highly paid.
By actually responsibilities I mean all the personal risks also i.e. you mess up you lose your house and superannuation etc.
As bad as Pyne is, he’s not in Turnbull’s league.
Bernardi’s support is growing. I hope people see sense and continue to back him.
The beginning of the end was probably Turnbull’s attempt to increase Australia’s future renewable energy component under the guise of the economically naive Finkel report. Again, a policy he personally agrees with, but one opposed by the vast majority of Liberal-National voters.
Only thanks to Mark Latham’s putting pressure on him.
Mark may have been perceived as being too “mad” at the time to be elected, but he appears to consistently have had more principles than any of the current crop of “Liberals”.
And as their pay accelerates into the stratosphere, they lose contact with the people who have to vote for them.
Is it any wonder that the job rankings put them below real estate agents and car salesmen? They have sunk in the ranks to become the rankest.
Congrats LQC.
I think :
Good logics in a sensible non-trolling post. Not sure about the timeline- but I hope it doesn’t drag on. Very unhelpfull for the conservative cause.
John Stuart Mill to Henry Chapman, July 8, 1858. Written in response to Chapman’s legislation in Melbourne introducing the secret ballot:
‘There is another constitutional point which I must touch upon, because you say you have quoted me on the subject, and my former opinion is, to say the least, very much shaken; the payment of members of parliament. There is, no doubt, something to be said for it, especially where, as you remark, there is no unoccupied class; but I am afraid of its raising up just such a class of men without any fixed occupation but that of being in parliament, for the sake of the certain payment as members and the possible one as placemen. Certainly, by all accounts, the American legislatures, both state and federal, are very much composed of a low class of adventurers whose principal object is money, and some Americans have a decided opinion that the payment of members is one great cause of this.’
Expect Prime Minister Shorten – and all that means – by Christmas 2017.
Tits is as unpopular as Maladroit, and will only become more so if he ever wields power.
I suspect the dissatisfaction with professional politicians is rapidly becoming a dissatisfaction with our political system, which will be the most damaging legacy of our “political class”.
That and the willful destruction of cheap and reliable electricity, a disaster from which we will never recover.
The adoption by all parties of the extremist Greens climate change policies, without even the faintest flicker of realisation of the implications for electricity and gas prices and supply, indicates the intellectual bankruptcy of our current politicians.
An entirely common sense article by Cincinnatus, but enough of the unrequited praise.
So yes, we have a major problem with the left faction of the Liberal Party, a party that is supposed to be entirely free of factions (what a joke and what a lie). And it becomes a little cliched talking about Gramsci’s long march through all our institutions, not because it’s untrue, but because repetition tends to make us switch off, allowing the rot to continue unabated.
Putting a finger of the various causes for the state of cultural exhaustion afflicting us can be a little difficult. Certainly our education system churns out left leaning, snow flakey, robotically minded, Gramsci clones, like commo card-board cut-outs, churned out on an industrial scale. Our bureaucracies are filled with these. So talk of ‘Deep State’, albeit dramatically sinister, points to the intractability of the problem facing us. ‘Swamp’ is also appropriate, but none of these point to effective solutions, short of throwing up our arms in abject surrender and allowing Islam to take a blow torch to an allegedly dying civilisation and installing totalitarianism in the name of Allah. Because that is what will happen unless we find a way out.
Douglas Murray, the author of THE STRANGE DEATH OF EUROPE, suggest immersing ourselves in the history of our civilisation; studying our various enemies and fathoming what they are on about; learning about Islam; being in tune with political events and being intelligently critical of them; asking the more penetrating questions about who we are, what we are on this planet for, and where we may be heading. These are all aids for rousing ourselves from our deep slumber. It means we act rather than allowing ourselves to be played. It means we take Neo’s red pill, rather than the blue one that allows us to return to ‘business as usual’.
Give the Liberal Party its marching orders and vote for a conservative alternative next election.
Index the wages and pensions of both politicians and public servants at economic growth minus 2%. It would concentrate the mind wonderfully.
But if we are to believe the polls, the public prefers the big spending ALP. So that’s where your argument falls down.
Do you think that if the Libs elected a new leader and went hard right, they would win the next election?
Of course politicians in the past look better in comparison with today’s parlimentarians. The reason for that is simple: the size of government. It was simpler to look capable when government was small. A clever person could then master most government business. In addition media attention then was probably less intrusive.
The problem is the old hammer problem. WHen you have a hammer every problem is a nail. The media and the politicans have made the government use the hammer of big government on so many nails. It is because tey ask the wrong question: how can hthe government fix this problem? The first question should in fact be Is this the kind of problem that the government can fix or is it best left to society to fix it?
But the steady accretion of powers and interests of government has led to the pradox that although we think the poor old politicians whom we have elected are not up to the job, we still think that somehow government can provide a solution.
In both Spain and Belgium in recent times there were substantial period when there was no government in power. In both countries the economy did rather well, as the government stayed in caretaker mode.
Could not our government artificially create the same stasis that occurred in Belgium and SPain? At least they wouldn’t be doing any harm.
Too complex and hard to administer. A better idea would be to alter pay increases each FY (based on the previous FY results) as follows;
Debt and Deficit = No pay rises whatsoever, none.
Debt and surplus = Pay rise is max CPI
No debt and surplus = Pay rise is max CPI x 1.5
Exclude frontline police, armed services and health (yes, there are no frontline health employed Federally but you have to say these things to kill the inevitable fear campaigns from GetUp).
This would sharpen a few minds.
Suddenly the entire PS (including pollies) have to decide between balancing the Budget (and paying off the debt) or inflating away their pay packets with useless schemes.
Suddenly that potential $40,000 coffee machine becomes a $4000 one (you know, like the private sector).
Suddenly every PS department has to review every contract, every procurement, every dollar spent and whether they should hire another “Diversity Officer”.
Suddenly the ABC decides that balancing the Budget is more important than virtue signalling with other people’s money.
That’s how it works in the real world. I’m heartily sick of these zero-consequence losers using the National credit card like a bunch of crack-addicted junkies then waking up the following day and figuring out which place to rob next.
An old and wise QC once said that anybody whose appointment to the bench would result in a pay rise was not qualified for the position. I am starting to think that there should be an equivalent rule in politics.
Oh, and a permanent disqualification for anybody involved in student politics from ever holding public office.
No pay for politicians was the norm until the early 20th century. They are there to serve, not for reward.
Let their parties pay them
I fear we’ve reached de Tocqueville’s tipping point – enough of the electorate have realised that they can vote themselves largesse such that a party proposing reform in the direction of smaller government cannot get elected.
The real fun begins when the largesse runs out/cannot be borrowed anymore.
The frequent power blackouts at night will take on an especially sinister cast as people cower in their homes, baseball bat at the ready.
All bequeathed to us by our idiot political class.
But if we are to believe the polls, the public prefers the big spending ALP. So that’s where your argument falls down.
Do you think that if the Libs elected a new leader and went hard right, they would win the next election?
I don’t suppose we know for certain. But two points.
Most importantly, what’s the point of winning if all we get is Peanut Head’s policies plus a $50 billion invoice for submarines in 2067?
Also, I suspect that the voters think that Labor/Greens are more sincere about “progressive” policies than the shallow, opportunistic, untrustworthy virtue-signalling spivs controlling the Termite wing of the duopolistic cartel, and that where there’s no real choice about policy but only a choice between sincerity and phoniness, they might as well go for sincerity.
So going hard right, under a leadership that really meant it (yes I know, but bear with me), is unlikely to be electorally much worse than gutless me-too virtue-signalling, and may even be better.
Sorry, gutless me-too virtue-signalling should of course have read “gutless and catastrophically incompetent me-too virtue-signalling”.
Oh Roger.
Abbott was elected in a landslide, not seen recently, with the main slogan ‘it’s a spending problem, not a revenue problem’. (Yes, he got spooked and signed on to big spending ALP thought bubbles but that slogan is what he said for most of the campaign.)
Since then, all the main parties have been bribing voters.
So until we see a party going to an election promising restraint, we have no way — I repeat, no way — of knowing if this often repeated ‘free stuff’ statement is true.
But it is telling that Turnbull has been outbidding the ALP by billions and is still doomed.
Albo, a drovers dog?
Given the standing of Chairman Maol I thing this is the “drovers dogs tapeworm” election.
Is Moals high opinion of himself stupidity or hubris?
Abbott was elected in a landslide, not seen recently, with the main slogan ‘it’s a spending problem, not a revenue problem’.
Only after he promised not to cut spending in several key areas.
The demographics are not good for conservatism – voters who understand the need for fiscal restraint are literally dropping off the perch, to be replaced by “kidults” who’ve had everything handed to them since birth and migrants whose primary loyalties are to their ethnic community rather than the more abstract notion of a nation whose founding culture and history are either alien to them or rejected as the fruit of white colonialism.
It really ought to be expected that new parties on the right should be summoned into existence by the faltering of earlier iterations, for them to grow and flourish, and then to decline and be replaced.
The nature of left wing parties is politics. That is all they do. It is their element. So it is not surprising that they just continue on and on and on.
The right is more concerned with people. They should grow from that and, when the inevitable happens, when they develop a political class that sees the party and party politics as more important than the people that justify their existence, then they should be dispatched, to be replaced by something that better represents real people outside the political sphere.
The Libs have passed their used by date. Maol is not only the perfect example of what is wrong with the leadership, but the light that illuminates the deformed, twisted, monstrous faces of the gargoyles that put, and would keep, him there.
It is good to see the career political drones assiduously destroying the things they love , attention,future security and a huge unearned salary,and of course when they eventually go down ,they will take their aparat with them. When a Real government destroys them it will spend the first months repealing the u.n.communist laws they enforced the huge stifling regulation regime , and the large number of superflous
Gang of public “servants ” they needed to make themselves look relevant . Like the muslim half black ex PO’tUS their “legacy” will be eliminated and they will dade into the insignifcance they deserve . You
The slogan I quoted is what he went with through most of the campaign.
Until we get one of the major parties campaigning on reducing spending, we do not know what voters will do.
You, and others, may be right but until it is tested at an election we will not know.
Where I thought much of the problem stemmed from.
https://spectator.com.au/2017/06/the-liberal-left-master-class/
From today’s Spectator Australia…
Looks like they really do think that they are our betters.
More…
There is no future for the Liberal party in Australia.
Put a stake through its heart.
I don’t know why people link politicians’ pay to their performance – we could pay them far less than what they earn now and there would still be a never-ending queue of aspiring, conniving wannabe cabinet members and PMs.
They do it for the power, not the money.
I did not not vote for the Coalition in the last election simply because I despised Turnbull’s method of ascension and because my local member was one of the 50 odd who supported him.
Nothing has changed. The Liberal Party is dead. Blind Freddy could see it months ago. I joined the Australian Conservatives as soon as I could.
Rococo at 1026
A big difference now is the proportion of our politicians now who are willing if not eager to sell the interests of Australians to international organisations whose objectives are inimical to Australia’s interests.
The word for them is Quislings.
Until we get one of the major parties campaigning on reducing spending, we do not know what voters will do.
Lucy Gichuhi made an excellent maiden speech in the senate last week. It was noted in the press because she, an African migrant, called for a reform of Australia’s welfare culture. The press thought that was something of a contradiction! Calls to reduce spending will only come from independent and minor party senators, not from the major parties who have abandoned principle in their pursuit of power in the short term. In the medium to longer term, however, reduced spending will be forced upon the government by factors beyond their control.
Modern men believe earnestly that their hope of salvation is in and through politics, through the state. As a result, the capture of the state in order to institute their plan of salvation is an urgent matter to many men and their political parties. Some talk as though the world will come to an end if the opposition party wins the election!
R.J. Rushdoony
The Liberal party has abandoned principle. The Nationals have been quiet. The ALP always pursues its principles: power.
(Paywallian)
good.
Abbott didn’t need to say a thing. Someone spooked him is a given….then used that lie to keep him in line. Howard/Costello model worked before and would have worked again. Bash the left every bloody day about how high the deficit is and what the Abbott government needs to do to set things right…again…every day till the debt is paid back! However, the evidence also underlines the fact, Abbott is fiscally inept!
The solution is a bitter pill. How many voters are adult enough to take the red pill?
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/pope-francis-calls-for-revolution-says-earth-has-turned-into-an-immense-pile-of-filth/
Couple of years old now, but maybe the papal palantir was presenting him with vision of the liberal party?.
Politicians and public servants should be remunerated only in years of balanced budgets or surpluses,.
The Fixer
Looking forward to the Loser’s Circle getting smashed to pieces and consigned to the ash heap of history where it belongs.
Election Winning Machine. FMD.
Perhaps I missed it in all the excitement of newfound freedom and small government but exactly who determines what the average wage is? Based on what? And who pays them?
Lovely.
I for one, welcome our future national populist ALP overlords and their Islamist co-allies.
The useless morons scraped over the line in July 2016. Sorry, but I’m not ready for the next labor/greenfilth goat rodeo until mid 2019 at the earliest.
Can the gliberals cling on until then? Highly unlikely.
Expect Prime Minister Shorten – and all that means – by Christmas 2017.
Wrong.
Again.
The Liberal Party has forgotten its roots and what it stands for or stood for. It has become populist and pragmatic with no reference points to what it is supposed to believe in. It is 90% as bad as Labour on most policies e.g. renewable energy, tax and spend, labour market regulation and environmental legislation.
Once a party forgets what it is about final dissolution is not far off. Of course the same goes for the British Tories and US Republicans except for Trump. And probably for most European non-labour parties. There is an urgent need for parties that stand for small government, federalism, strong defences and strong families.
The Oz continues to run the line that Turnbull is above all this and needs to fix it. They somehow believe simultaneously he is the smartest person in the room but doesn’t know what is going on and it’s all the fault of everyone else in the party for bringing on disunity. FFS he IS the problem and knows exactly what he is doing. What is happening now appears to be a scorched earth policy to ensure the dries are left with nothing to rebuild from in opposition.
“The argument that one pays peanuts and gets monkeys is false.”…… Yep. As far as Government employees and the political class is concerned, it certainly is false. Government attracts the power hungry and the ruthless, you could actually get them for peanuts…. and that’s the problem.
sigh…… How the hell do we get the “liberal” back in our Liberal Party?….. Like Sodom and Gomorrah, there is not one worthy soul to be found there. It’s a bit sad really.
Taking into account that any talk of cuts will be met with public outcry, there needs to be a different approach.
Don’t cut anything. Introduce let’s say 10 years freeze on public spending not directly related to welfare. Tell all heads of different departments that the budget won’t be cut, but it does include their bonuses now. So, the less you spend, the bigger bonus you get.
In addition, make the next budget’s spending level limited to the actual revenue of the current budget, which is a reasonable assumption to an average punter. Include everything in that figure – no off the books waste like NBN. Use any extra revenue of the next budget to pay off the debt and lower taxes a little bit.
Start talking about real reforms in education (vouchers for example) and health care. As public softens to the message, implement some of it. Start by closing federal health and education departments.
Start talking about the federation reforms – returning more independence to the states. And so on and so forth.
That is unless we hit by the fast approaching train of economic reckoning before you can do any of it.