Churchill famously said during a lunch (what else?) at Mansion House on 10 November 1942

Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.

For the Coalition Government it is almost certainly the beginning of the end. When a party adopts the policies of the Opposition and (as shown in the clip from Christopher Pyne) there is celebration about victory over other members of the same political party the duration of the Government can be measured in months not years.

Pyne is acting as some crazed person finding a room full of jewels and gold in a desert but with a dwindling supply of water.

What is the use of power if one cannot or will not exercise it?

Expect Prime Minister Shorten – and all that means – by Christmas 2017.

We have the triumph of the mediocre. The more we have paid our politicians, public servants and staff, the worse they have been for the country. The argument that one pays peanuts and gets monkeys is false. Australian politicians are amongst the highest paid in the world – most enjoy by far the highest remuneration in their careers. This has created a class of professional politician who might be more highly qualified (in formal university degrees) but have less wisdom, intelligence and wit then their ancestors. The same seems to apply in the public service generally – as they mouth meaningless platitudes, get all worked about the latest fashion but have forget about the serving the public part of the job description. Yes, all highly qualified (mainly arts degrees, but others like international relations, journalism, gender studies, etc) but absolutely lacking any common sense and without any interest in the values which have defined the west for centuries.

I like Adam Creighton’s idea: pay those on the Government payroll a fixed multiple of net (after tax) average wages. That would better align the incentives of those governing with those who fund government. A backbencher could get 1.1 times the average wage, a minister 1.5 times the average wage and so on.

They would then concentrate on policies which increase productivity (and hence wages) while reducing the size of government and the amount of taxation.