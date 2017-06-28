Arnold Kling on economics and economists

Economists are not without knowledge. We know that restrictions on trade tend to help narrow interests at the expense of broader prosperity. We know that market prices are important for coordinating specialization and division of labor in a complex economy. We know that the profit incentive promotes the introduction of improved products and processes, and that our high level of well-being results from the cumulative effect of such improvements. We know that government control over prices and production, as in communist countries, leads to inefficiency and corruption. We know that the laws of supply and demand tend to frustrate efforts to make goods more “affordable” by subsidizing them or to lower “costs” by fixing prices.
But policymakers have goals that go far beyond or run counter to such basic principles. They want to steer the economy using fiscal stimulus. They want to shape complex and important markets, including those of health insurance and home mortgages. It is doubtful that the effectiveness of economic theory is equal to such tasks.
Most scholarly research in economics is ultimately motivated by the unrealistic goal of providing effective theory to implement such technocratic objectives. But the resulting economic theory cannot be applied with the same confidence as Newtonian physics. Even worse is the fact that economists, unlike physicists, are not clear about the limits of the effectiveness of their theories. In short, when it comes to effective theory, economists promise more than they can deliver.
Liberty Quote
An economy breathes through its tax loopholes.— Barry Bracewell-Milnes
-
Recent Comments
- Eddystone on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- Eddystone on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- Graham on Fake Time magazine cover
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- Lysander on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- JohnA on Fake Time magazine cover
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus on Fake Time magazine cover
- Eddystone on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- Old School Conservative on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- dopey on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- H B Bear on Fake Time magazine cover
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- Hydra on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- Hydra on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- cuckoo on Fake Time magazine cover
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus on Fake Time magazine cover
- John Comnenus on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- Eddystone on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- bemused on Fake Time magazine cover
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- hzhousewife on Guest Post: Warty Out of the wilderness
- Eddystone on How much does Christopher Pyne support gay marriage?
-
Recent Posts
- Fake Time magazine cover
- Arnold Kling on economics and economists
- Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
- Guest Post: Warty Out of the wilderness
- How much does Christopher Pyne support gay marriage?
- Here’s an idea
- Donald Trump and the administrative state
- Big companies: big revenue source
- Just When You Thought It Could Not Get Worse
- Never interfere
- The beginning of the end
- Q&A Forum: June 26, 2017
- The problem with Cory
- Henry, tell us what you really think about the Finkel Report
- See Climate Hustle and dine
- Monday Forum: June 26, 2017
- What ScoMo stands for: higher taxes
- Draining the sewer
- Maajid Nawaz Interview
- Guest Post: Warty Christian symbols are divisive
- Guest Post: Peter O’Brien Banning Muslim Immigration
- Just as true for the mouse with an Aussie flag
- Too communist even for the Greens?
- What a great story
- ScoMo completely loses the plot
- Rod Liddle on London
- “I agree with everything you say”
- And it’s peer-reviewed
- Alex Malley
- Open Forum: June 24, 2017
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Whatever…