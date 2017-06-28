Fake Time magazine cover

I’m not sure to make of this – it seems Donald Trump (or one of his acolytes) had fake copies of a Time magazine cover showing his image which were framed and appeared in five of his golf clubs. I assume this is not fake news, though, since Time has written that it is not a real Time cover. Perhaps the Donald will have his image replace that of George Washington on one dollar bills (or at least that pass around in his golf clubs)?

It seems Donald Trump and Alex Malley have much in common when it comes to narcissism. The Art of the Deal and The Naked CEO.

Anyhow, I suppose a harmless prank.