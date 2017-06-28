Fake Time magazine cover

I’m not sure to make of this – it seems Donald Trump (or one of his acolytes) had fake copies of a Time magazine cover showing his image which were framed and appeared in five of his golf clubs. I assume this is not fake news, though, since Time has written that it is not a real Time cover. Perhaps the Donald will have his image replace that of George Washington on one dollar bills (or at least that pass around in his golf clubs)?
It seems Donald Trump and Alex Malley have much in common when it comes to narcissism. The Art of the Deal and The Naked CEO.
Anyhow, I suppose a harmless prank.
No, no, no.
This is the very evidence needed to prove that Trump indeed supports #fake news & that the Russians both colluded and hacked their election.
CNN has been vindicated on every possible charge!
Not even a prank, whether it was Trump or one of his supporters they weren’t trying to fool anyone just having a bit of a joke about something that will probably never happen. Dr Hook did the same thing musically many years ago wit their song – Cover of the Rolling Stone. You really need to get past your TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome).
And yet here you are…
Wasn’t it a thing in fun parks a while ago? Have the photo taken and a poster made with the photo as front page of a news paper or magazine?
Trump trolling at his best and the Left can’t handle it.
Oh come on guys – you can’t really defend Trump on this surely? If Obama or Hillary Clinton had done this you’d be all over it like a rash. If you visited Sinc’s office at RMIT and found fake Time covers with Sinc’s mug shot you’d be thinking that Sinc was a bit precious. Surely it’s ok to make fun of Trump when he does something like this? Or should he be beyond criticism?
Currently their ABC is featuring this story on their ‘news’ website, but no mention anywhere of the CNN producer caught on video admitting the Trump/Russia story is bulltish.
Trump dollar bills will be worth $1.50.
HB Bear – indeed they would be worth more.
But…he doesn’t play golf, so it MUST be fake news.
What’s that you say – he OWNS golf clubs? Oh, now, why didn’t I think of that…?
🙂
Is this the most important issue that old Lucy can think worthy of a post? If so, it’s time he was retired to the knacker’s yards.
And BO living the rich and famous lifestyle!