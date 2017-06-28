Fake Time magazine cover

Posted on 1:27 pm, June 28, 2017 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

I’m not sure to make of this – it seems Donald Trump (or one of his acolytes) had fake copies of a Time magazine cover showing his image which were framed and appeared in five of his golf clubs. I assume this is not fake news, though, since Time has written that it is not a real Time cover. Perhaps the Donald will have his image replace that of George Washington on one dollar bills (or at least that pass around in his golf clubs)?

It seems Donald Trump and Alex Malley have much in common when it comes to narcissism. The Art of the Deal and The Naked CEO. 

Anyhow, I suppose a harmless prank.

Donald Trump's on the cover of a fake issue of Time Magazine

About Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

I'm a retired general who occasionally gets called back to save the republic before returning to my plough.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Fake Time magazine cover

  1. a happy little debunker
    #2425417, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    No, no, no.
    This is the very evidence needed to prove that Trump indeed supports #fake news & that the Russians both colluded and hacked their election.

    CNN has been vindicated on every possible charge!

  2. Anon
    #2425430, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Not even a prank, whether it was Trump or one of his supporters they weren’t trying to fool anyone just having a bit of a joke about something that will probably never happen. Dr Hook did the same thing musically many years ago wit their song – Cover of the Rolling Stone. You really need to get past your TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome).

  3. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2425447, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Anyhow, I suppose a harmless prank.

    And yet here you are…

  4. Fergus
    #2425449, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Wasn’t it a thing in fun parks a while ago? Have the photo taken and a poster made with the photo as front page of a news paper or magazine?

  5. bemused
    #2425455, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Trump trolling at his best and the Left can’t handle it.

  6. Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus
    #2425460, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Oh come on guys – you can’t really defend Trump on this surely? If Obama or Hillary Clinton had done this you’d be all over it like a rash. If you visited Sinc’s office at RMIT and found fake Time covers with Sinc’s mug shot you’d be thinking that Sinc was a bit precious. Surely it’s ok to make fun of Trump when he does something like this? Or should he be beyond criticism?

  7. cuckoo
    #2425462, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Currently their ABC is featuring this story on their ‘news’ website, but no mention anywhere of the CNN producer caught on video admitting the Trump/Russia story is bulltish.

  8. H B Bear
    #2425471, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Trump dollar bills will be worth $1.50.

  9. Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus
    #2425475, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    HB Bear – indeed they would be worth more.

  10. JohnA
    #2425477, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    appeared in five of his golf clubs

    But…he doesn’t play golf, so it MUST be fake news.

    What’s that you say – he OWNS golf clubs? Oh, now, why didn’t I think of that…?

    🙂

  11. Graham
    #2425480, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Is this the most important issue that old Lucy can think worthy of a post? If so, it’s time he was retired to the knacker’s yards.

  12. stackja
    #2425483, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    And BO living the rich and famous lifestyle!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *