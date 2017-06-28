Guest Post: Warty Out of the wilderness

The Bible is so out of vogue in these troubled times, many may be unaware where the expression ‘being in the wilderness’ is all about. Likewise, Tony Abbot has been out of office for so long, many in the Liberal Party have forgotten Tony has a voice. It is time for all those detractors to hit the ‘reset’ button, because Tony’s stint in the wilderness has reinvigorated the old fella. He has left behind the Prince Philip blunder; the 18C retraction; the budget-busting Paid Parental Leave scheme, that would have outspent even the Labor Party.
Right now conservatives need not a Tony, but the Tony, in other words the genuine article.
The Black Hand gang is rattled, but not defeated, and believe me they’re plotting. We need to let the Abbot Rottweiler off the leash. Rumours has it one or two or three Black Hand members have been nattering with a few Labor acolytes, of the mirror-image variety, about setting up a Private Members bill on SSM.
Now, it would take two of them to pretend to be a little affected by pre-dinner sherries and to find themselves stumbling across the floor to the wrong part of the house, and it would be done. As one columnist said, Malcolm would simply shrug his shoulders and mumble something about his party being ‘broad church’ albeit free of factions.
Fortunately, Janet Albrechtsen of The Australian has warned us about this. Ray Hadley has been shouting from the roof tops about this slippery bunch, so should it happen we ain’t gonna be fooled, and Malcolm ought to be toast.
If the Liberal Party is to be saved, and believe me I’m more in the couldn’t care less basket, but if they are to be saved then now is the time to be listening to everything Tony has to say. It is no accident he appears twice a week on 2GB talk back radio. It is no accident, Ray Hadley, one of most popular radio hosts in the country has his back. Tony is the only person in Australia with the energy and the loyalty to drag a motley bunch back from the brink, and I think he has finally begun to make his move. The ‘attack dog’ is slipping his leash.
Let him loose. If he saves the Liberal Party by restoring it, that’s fine, if he destroys it by splitting it, even better, and if he achieves nothing, no great harm done.
If….IF it comes to pass he had better do a lot better job than last time. No more pandering to the wets and trying to be “nice”. People might not “like” the real Tony but they will respect him and be faced with a very stark choice between Shorten and Abbott. The choice between Shorten and Turnbull is, at best, a hobsons choice and will see increasingly more voters moving to Hanson and the Australian Conservatives. My personal choice would be for Abbott and the rest of the conservatives to defect to AC and be done with the foul remains of the former Liberal Party. Turnbull’s Party, he owns it, let history record him destroying it. Nice “legacy” Mal.
Agree. All power to Tony. I reckon he has learned from his mistakes, most of all that there is no sense in trying to appease the green-left. Instead, you must take the fight up to them on all fronts, never giving an inch. A comparison of the take-no-prisoners approach of President Trump with that of sell-out Turnbull speaks volumes in this regard.
It is indeed a Menzies Moment. TA should go for broke to destroy the moderates and restore conservatism within the Libs and if that fails do the Menzies, pull the right of centre conservatives into one fold and move on.
Come on Tony bring out the Vlad in you!!!
As a conservative, I am quite happy with the current situation of a perpetual drift of former Liberal supporting conservatives to One Nation and Australian Conservatives.
My advice to Cory and Pauline would be One Nation should leave Vic and SA to Australian Conservatives, and Australian Conservatives not to waste time or money in Qld.
Hmm. It’s a big call. Shame it has to be this way. If it must, I hope he has a plan. They all seem to be like rudderless ships. So called professionals who aren’t being very effective. I guess it’s hard to un-give stuff away.
Carpe Diem, Tony, otherwise your life will be full of regrets and whatif’s.
At least he will know who to trust, and who’s advice is valid
Carpe Diem, Tony, otherwise your life will be full of regrets and whatif’s.
The full quote
There is a tide in the affairs of men.
Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune;
Omitted, all the voyage of their life
Is bound in shallows and in miseries.
On such a full sea are we now afloat,
And we must take the current when it serves,
Or lose our ventures.
Carpe Diem indeed. Time gentlemen please.
Tony Abbott needs to understand that you can never appease the Green – Left – they will never accept him as a democratically elected Prime Minister, so why bother even trying?
You’re all off your chops!
Lord Wentworth want’s to eat Labor’s lunch and has basically achieved that, ending the pointless cycle of the CFMEU killing the economy and the Liberals having to fix it, but taking all the blame and trying to be nice to those that hate them.
The conservative Libs should just defect to Cory’s Party and be done with it, he’s nearly got as many members as the NSW Libs anyway.
The only real long term alternative is the LDP, less government, more freedom. Our Yoof are about to get a ‘good and hard’ dose of exactly what they deserve, 8 years of CFMEU, after which they may crave less of that flavour of Government.
In your dreams, Abbott would appoint Triggs to the High Court.
If he has improved, then good luck to him, and to Australia. If he is the same old Tony who just likes being PM so he can back-track on 18c and other serious issues, let’s keep Mal!
TA has said his piece, provided some proposals. Now he should stand back and let Turnbull and the Bedwetters remain centre stage as the audience turn their back to go looking for another show.
Jeff Kennett is only 69…..
this is MT being ‘fired up’ according to the Oz
ha! but we don’t want you to serve MT …. go away
Nah it’s all over for the Libs, even if Abbott has seen the error of his ways who is going to support him in the party room? A bunch of pathetic tools who have no principles just a desire to please the left and live life on the public teat. Perhaps if Abbott moved the the Australian Conservatives then things would really get shaken up.
I would like to see one Liberal back-bencher a day resign and join one of the conservative groups for the next five weeks. Or even two back-benchers a day. In my dreams I know, but would be fun.