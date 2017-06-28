Guest Post: Warty Out of the wilderness

The Bible is so out of vogue in these troubled times, many may be unaware where the expression ‘being in the wilderness’ is all about. Likewise, Tony Abbot has been out of office for so long, many in the Liberal Party have forgotten Tony has a voice. It is time for all those detractors to hit the ‘reset’ button, because Tony’s stint in the wilderness has reinvigorated the old fella. He has left behind the Prince Philip blunder; the 18C retraction; the budget-busting Paid Parental Leave scheme, that would have outspent even the Labor Party.

Right now conservatives need not a Tony, but the Tony, in other words the genuine article.

The Black Hand gang is rattled, but not defeated, and believe me they’re plotting. We need to let the Abbot Rottweiler off the leash. Rumours has it one or two or three Black Hand members have been nattering with a few Labor acolytes, of the mirror-image variety, about setting up a Private Members bill on SSM.

Now, it would take two of them to pretend to be a little affected by pre-dinner sherries and to find themselves stumbling across the floor to the wrong part of the house, and it would be done. As one columnist said, Malcolm would simply shrug his shoulders and mumble something about his party being ‘broad church’ albeit free of factions.

Fortunately, Janet Albrechtsen of The Australian has warned us about this. Ray Hadley has been shouting from the roof tops about this slippery bunch, so should it happen we ain’t gonna be fooled, and Malcolm ought to be toast.

If the Liberal Party is to be saved, and believe me I’m more in the couldn’t care less basket, but if they are to be saved then now is the time to be listening to everything Tony has to say. It is no accident he appears twice a week on 2GB talk back radio. It is no accident, Ray Hadley, one of most popular radio hosts in the country has his back. Tony is the only person in Australia with the energy and the loyalty to drag a motley bunch back from the brink, and I think he has finally begun to make his move. The ‘attack dog’ is slipping his leash.