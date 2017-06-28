Here’s an idea

Under President Obama, the US Government announced the Asia Pivot. Part of the pivot was to increase the proportion of US military represented in Asia.
They achieved (or were on the path to achieving) their goal, not by actual redeployments into Asia but rather by just reducing the numbers of commitments in Europe and other parts of the world. Bingo.
How about, for those advocating an increased proportion of females in the Commonwealth Parliament, a similar strategy be employed. That is, rather than electing more women, the number of representatives be reduced to increase the ratio (ie reduce the denominator).
I have a number of nominees of men who should just be removed from Parliament in the interest of achieving and increase proportion of women. The names of Chris Pyne, Tony Burke, Bill Shorten, Trent Zimmerman, Andrew Wilkie, Craig Laundy, Mark Butler, Jim Chalmers, Mark Dreyfus and Adam Bandt immediately spring to mind.
The current proportion of women in the Commonwealth House of Representatives is 29%. If these 10 go, and go quickly, that ratio increases to 31%.
Presto. And given that each MP costs an average of $1.9 million, a $19 million annual budget saving. Wins all around.
Er…duds they may be, but what about the electors they represent?
Speaking of parliamentary reforms…
The simplest way to reform parliament is to restrict the vote to those who pay net tax.
No representation without taxation.
Only those who contribute to the nation’s coffers should have a say on who sits on the Treasury benches.
This will go a long way to ensuring we have competent, accountable parliamentarians.
How can you replace Chris Pyne, Tony Burke, Bill Shorten, Trent Zimmerman, Andrew Wilkie, Craig Laundy, Mark Butler, Jim Chalmers, Mark Dreyfus and Adam Bandt ?
They are already Big Girls Blouses – so count as Women
Where the fuck is Malcolm? How could you have missed him?
Anyway, it would not work. There are not that many places on reserve benches at UN
What about those who have paid tax all their lives but are now retired or pensioners or in between jobs etc? Would you deny the right to vote to those citizens? Would you deny them their say?
I think the simplest way to reform parliament is to remove compulsory voting.
Just say who is in, much easier: that way you can have Mal out without actually saying it (if it is too hard to do).
No, net contributors across their lifetimes could be granted dispensations to vote in such circumstances, as could those who have served in the nation’s defence but subsequently find themselves reliant on a DVA pension.
That is a pragmatic route to my proposed destination, although it still leaves the possibility of Labor bussing the interminably welfare dependent to polling booths or sending out their agents to collect their votes.
We need a firm rationale rather than pragmatics, but I’m realistic enough to expect that the system I propose will only come after the fall when the lifters have had enough and a coup has taken place, putting things on a new footing.
Roger
I’d prefer to stick with universal suffrage but make voting non-compulsory and introduce OPTIONAL preferential voting. I don’t want to vote for the lesser of two evils, my preferences are for some of the smaller parties and the big two socialist parties (Liberal and Labor) can go fly a kite, yet if I cast a valid vote at the moment it will drip down to one of the socialist parties.