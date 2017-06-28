Here’s an idea

Under President Obama, the US Government announced the Asia Pivot. Part of the pivot was to increase the proportion of US military represented in Asia.

They achieved (or were on the path to achieving) their goal, not by actual redeployments into Asia but rather by just reducing the numbers of commitments in Europe and other parts of the world. Bingo.

How about, for those advocating an increased proportion of females in the Commonwealth Parliament, a similar strategy be employed. That is, rather than electing more women, the number of representatives be reduced to increase the ratio (ie reduce the denominator).

I have a number of nominees of men who should just be removed from Parliament in the interest of achieving and increase proportion of women. The names of Chris Pyne, Tony Burke, Bill Shorten, Trent Zimmerman, Andrew Wilkie, Craig Laundy, Mark Butler, Jim Chalmers, Mark Dreyfus and Adam Bandt immediately spring to mind.

The current proportion of women in the Commonwealth House of Representatives is 29%. If these 10 go, and go quickly, that ratio increases to 31%.

Presto. And given that each MP costs an average of $1.9 million, a $19 million annual budget saving. Wins all around.

