How much does Christopher Pyne support gay marriage?

So here we have the statement:
Well, I’m in favour of marriage equality, I always have been. So, that’s not remarkable. And I’ve said, for many years, that I want marriage equality in Australia. And I’ve campaigned for it.
That’s fine. But the one thing Christopher Pyne has not done is vote for marriage equality in the Parliament.
To be fair – there may be good or bad reasons why he voted “No”. He could, however, have abstained. I can’t be the only person becoming increasingly frustrated with politicians who proclaim their strong and passionate views about various topics, yet votes very differently in the Parliament.
More lies.
What made it remarkable is that the not secret tape recorded him telling lies.
Sinc you are so cute defending our current leftist government and its weasel members. Do you even remember when you decided to move to the left?
By the way Sinc, I dun give a fuck how Pyne has voted, I want the vote I was promised you farkin cats pole.
So he’s either a liar or a hypocrite.
I trust the good people of Sturt are paying attention.
Sinc, the problem with CB is he is not leftest filth, I mean you will forgive anything our current leftist government does wont you 🙂
Fraud.
Why does it have to be either or, Roger? He is both and more besides.
… provided it’s to my advantage.
Pretty sure you are the only person Sinc.
I’m sure the politicians are honourable people who know what they are doing and have our best interests at heart.
Pyne is the complete political tosser. Doesn’t actually believe in anything other than himself and lying is just a normal part of his life. He is a posing, posturing, preening, self deluded idiot. Why anyone in his electorate votes for him is beyond me.
“I can’t be the only person becoming increasingly frustrated with politicians who proclaim their strong and passionate views about various topics, yet votes very differently in the Parliament. “
I agree of course. But we also should not forget that Labor under Gillard or was it Rudd (how soon one forgets – if at all possible – that revolving door of verbal diarrhea and self interest that constituted the last Labor government) vigorously argued against same sex marriage then vigorously argued FOR a plebiscite on the subject. Both are positions they now claim not to support and never to have supported because they now perceive an electoral opportunity from supporting gay marriage whereas when in power they perceived only electoral pain.
They are a bunch of lying hypocrites interested in one thing and one thing only – gaining POWER!
Politician is a hypocrite.
News at 11.
Was there a senate vote as well? I’m sure that Wong chappy voted against it. Or perhaps that was at ALP conference. Anyway, it would be good to drag up the result of that ALP conference vote just to ram the hypocrisy home.