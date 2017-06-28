How much does Christopher Pyne support gay marriage?

Posted on 9:46 am, June 28, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

So here we have the statement:

Well, I’m in favour of marriage equality, I always have been. So, that’s not remarkable. And I’ve said, for many years, that I want marriage equality in Australia. And I’ve campaigned for it.

That’s fine. But the one thing Christopher Pyne has not done is vote for marriage equality in the Parliament.

To be fair – there may be good or bad reasons why he voted “No”. He could, however, have abstained. I can’t be the only person becoming increasingly frustrated with politicians who proclaim their strong and passionate views about various topics, yet votes very differently in the Parliament.

  1. Senile Old Guy
    #2425153, posted on June 28, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Mr Pyne told Q&A it was no secret he favoured same-sex marriage. “I’ve said for many years that I want marriage equality in Australia. I’ve campaigned for it,” he said. “The only thing that’s made that statement remarkable is that there’s apparently a ‘secret leaked tape’ which has excited the press and turned it into a sensational story.”

    More lies.

    What made it remarkable is that the not secret tape recorded him telling lies.

  2. banz
    #2425165, posted on June 28, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Sinc you are so cute defending our current leftist government and its weasel members. Do you even remember when you decided to move to the left?

    By the way Sinc, I dun give a fuck how Pyne has voted, I want the vote I was promised you farkin cats pole.

  3. Roger
    #2425167, posted on June 28, 2017 at 10:03 am

    So he’s either a liar or a hypocrite.

    I trust the good people of Sturt are paying attention.

  4. banz
    #2425169, posted on June 28, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Sinc, the problem with CB is he is not leftest filth, I mean you will forgive anything our current leftist government does wont you 🙂

    Fraud.

  5. Real Deal
    #2425171, posted on June 28, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Why does it have to be either or, Roger? He is both and more besides.

  6. Leo G
    #2425172, posted on June 28, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Well, I’m in favour of marriage equality, I always have been.

    … provided it’s to my advantage.

  7. banz
    #2425175, posted on June 28, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Why does it have to be either or, Roger? He is both and more besides.

    He is filth and most likely a deviant Roger, but Sincs out there protecting him and his
    lefty friends 🙂

  8. Eddystone
    #2425179, posted on June 28, 2017 at 10:12 am

    I can’t be the only person becoming increasingly frustrated with politicians who proclaim their strong and passionate views about various topics, yet votes very differently in the Parliament.

    Pretty sure you are the only person Sinc.

    I’m sure the politicians are honourable people who know what they are doing and have our best interests at heart.

  9. OldOzzie
    #2425180, posted on June 28, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Stu of NT with the sad little man – Christopher Pyne

    Christopher Pyne – Shot His Mouth To Big Him Up!… Parody

    The Song in the Video sums up Prancing Poodle Perfectly to music of Sweet Caroline

    Watch and Enjoy

  10. Robbo
    #2425181, posted on June 28, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Pyne is the complete political tosser. Doesn’t actually believe in anything other than himself and lying is just a normal part of his life. He is a posing, posturing, preening, self deluded idiot. Why anyone in his electorate votes for him is beyond me.

  11. Peter
    #2425188, posted on June 28, 2017 at 10:16 am

    “I can’t be the only person becoming increasingly frustrated with politicians who proclaim their strong and passionate views about various topics, yet votes very differently in the Parliament. “

    I agree of course. But we also should not forget that Labor under Gillard or was it Rudd (how soon one forgets – if at all possible – that revolving door of verbal diarrhea and self interest that constituted the last Labor government) vigorously argued against same sex marriage then vigorously argued FOR a plebiscite on the subject. Both are positions they now claim not to support and never to have supported because they now perceive an electoral opportunity from supporting gay marriage whereas when in power they perceived only electoral pain.

    They are a bunch of lying hypocrites interested in one thing and one thing only – gaining POWER!

  12. H B Bear
    #2425191, posted on June 28, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Politician is a hypocrite.

    News at 11.

  13. The Pugilist
    #2425202, posted on June 28, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Was there a senate vote as well? I’m sure that Wong chappy voted against it. Or perhaps that was at ALP conference. Anyway, it would be good to drag up the result of that ALP conference vote just to ram the hypocrisy home.

