How much does Christopher Pyne support gay marriage?

So here we have the statement:

Well, I’m in favour of marriage equality, I always have been. So, that’s not remarkable. And I’ve said, for many years, that I want marriage equality in Australia. And I’ve campaigned for it.

That’s fine. But the one thing Christopher Pyne has not done is vote for marriage equality in the Parliament.

To be fair – there may be good or bad reasons why he voted “No”. He could, however, have abstained. I can’t be the only person becoming increasingly frustrated with politicians who proclaim their strong and passionate views about various topics, yet votes very differently in the Parliament.