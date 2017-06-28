Liberty Quote
More government spending can at best create some unsustainable jobs in the short run. In the long run, it will only distort and impede the adjustments that are needed to create patterns of sustainable specialization and trade.— Arnold Kling
Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017
Hooray
Lordy be
Is anybody out there
Well now, carpe diem indeed.
Morning, all..
Sixth?
Just saw a news item on a screen.
When price rises take effect on 1 July, South Australia will have THE MOST EXPENSIVE ELECTRICITY IN THE WORLD !!!
World leadership!!!!
WINNING!!!
Jay Weatherill is GOD !!!!
I identify as Moozley and therefore elevate myself three places to #4.
From the latest in the Stupid.Frigging.Gliberals. files, part eleventy gazillion and forty five:
Just let them die, you irredeemable imbeciles.
Do you honestly think you’ll receive more sympathetic coverage from those collectives stuffed to the gills with sleazy coke addled garbage can rifling dunderheads whose “business model” is as dead as the frigging dodo?
FFS.
But the quality of the electricity is world class.
You expect to pay extra four top shelf stuff.
But the quality of the electricity is world class.
All the electrons have been hand-polished.
The 21st century equivalent of “Let the eat cake” is “Let them wear an extra jumper.”
Are you talking about Parliament or the TV Networks?
It’s the electrons that South Australia rejects
That makes SA power the best.
It’s the electrons that South Australia rejects
That makes SA power the best.
Now that is world class.
BTW, does anyone know whether the SA Libs might change things for the better if they can overcome the gerrymander, or are they the same bunch of catamites as their Federal counterparts?
South Australia has achieved the world’s highest electricity prices by investing most heavily in the cheapest and most efficient technologies, like wind and solar. They also concurrently phased out the inefficient, non economical and obsolete technologies like coal.
At least that is what they told us. But something isn’t right. How can you get the most expensive prices from the cheapest technologies? Maybe, just bear with me here as I explore a whacky conspiracy theory, just maybe Weatherill and co haven’t been telling us the truth.
Maybe renewable technologies aren’t cheap and, I am just throwing this out there so don’t go too hard on me Monty and co, but just maybe coal isn’t non economical.
Maybe, just a thought, politicians lie.
Then again, South Australians keep voting for these guys – well they don’t really because South Australia can’t seem to elect a Liberal Government even when the majority votes Liberal. Still, far too many people in South Australia continue to reward these liars with their vote.
Democracy – good and hard – South Australian style.
The AFL have appealed Basher* Houli’s suspension.
Trying to get it reduced to a fine of 200 Riyals, suspended until next Ramadhan.
.
.
* Subbies must be tearing their hair out at the obvious headline pun on Imam Houli’s first name, but are restricted from using it.
Oops, new thread.
Correct me if I’m wrong Zatara, but those 15 million earn up to 138% of the poverty line. The poverty line is defined as US$11,490 for singles and US$23,550 for a family of four, so the cutoff for this group would be $15,856 and $32,499 respectively. These people are not poor?
Psssst.
Wanna buy some dirty coal electrons from across the border?
Oh, you bet. They are hot on this.
They are going to take the dates on Weatherill’s policies and implement exactly the same ones but with the dates pushed out by one year.
A vote for the Libs is like being the drowning man getting that one more gasp of air.
Word is that a couple of AFL club presidents have called Gillon McPolo-Field to advise that any suspension of more than two weeks dished out to their players for anything will go to court.
They are fuming.
Apparently as of 10:00 this morning McPolo-Field was going to let the get-out-of jail free card stand but was facing a mutiny.
They better not go after any good Anglo names in the future or I will 18c the xunts to death.
No.
Yes.
I’m number one. Waleed Aly and Turdbull say so.
They better not go after any good Anglo names in the future or I will 18c the xunts to death.
Muhammad Smith would be so confusing.
Apparently Malcolm Turnbull has just been advised of South Australia’s spectacular achievement of having the world highest priced electricity for Australia’s least reliable grid.
Mal and Josh Frydenburg are calling an urgent COAG meeting to get all the other States and Territories to hurry up and catch South Australia. But first Christopher ‘I’m a fixer’ Pyne has been tasked to talk to Jay Weatherill to find out his energy policy secrets so the Federal Liberals can better implement Labor’s world beating policy.
Words are wonderful things. I only learned this morning on ABC Radio National that if you’re a member of the Liberal Party and you actually believe a man can marry a man, this makes you a ‘moderate’.
Haha!
I love the smell of unintended consequences in the morning!
ABC online is running a story about “climate scientists” deciding to have fewer kids so they avoid putting them through the impending suffering of a burning world.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-06-27/climate-scientists-speak-of-their-worst-fears/8631368
If this were adopted across the board, climate alarmists might die out in a few generations.
Can I interest you in a couple of doors snakes and a beanie? If you turn down the brightness of your television life will be better.
Eddystone, I love it better when ‘social justice’ issues and their associated sermonising, collide.
The devout Muslim was clearly disappointed by the finding after stating in his evidence.
“I’ve never, ever, intended to hurt anyone – it’s part of my practice of my religion. I’m a peaceful person.”
The latter, LL. The likes of Poodle Pahn, Bigot Brandis, Laundry, Mohammad al-Porter, et al, won’t be seen rifling through garbage bins until after the next election.
Can’s see the problem with Basher Houli’s ‘hit’. Clearly the victim, I mean guy who provoked this attack must have called Basher an ape.
Basher should be exonerated and the victim, I mean guy who provoked the attack, should be banned for life.
SA will set up check points at its borders to make sure no one leaves taking South Australian electrons, just as Soviet Russia did with its currency.
The Greek treasurer is toying with the idea of a new kind of tax, and recommends gigantic rubber sheets to be set up at the borders that people have to rub themselves against and leave a few coulombs of charge.
Needless to say there will be a thriving black market and no one will be surprised to find even party officials engaging with the black market in seedy downtown venues, standing in small, dim, curtained stalls furtively using their hair dryers.
So Zatara, your contention is that someone is poor if they are a dollar below the line and not poor if they are a dollar above. That is pretty dumb.
If you take Medicaid away from those 15 million people, you would drop a lot of them who are not already officially poor into poverty, because the poverty line would have to increase to take into account that they now have to buy insurance.
Bloody hell! He may well be a very peaceful person.
If only he could persuade his co-religionists to practice their religion in that way.
SA is currently producing 35 MW in renewable energy out of 1,527 MW of demand. About two percent.
It’s fun tracing the energy. At the moment SA is drawing 215 MW from Victoria. Victoria is drawing 185 MW from NSW (Tassie is also drawing from Victoria). NSW is drawing 708 MW from Qld.
So South Australia is currently burning coal in Queensland.
We are so close to blacking out the whole eastern seaboard it’s not funny.
Luckily South Australia has a treasurer of Greek background. Like most Greek treasurers he should be well versed in begging for a bail out and then ignoring or decrying the terms of the loan.
Looks like the Marxist effluent is just about to hit the proverbial fan in Venezuela.
Body count will likely not be small as Maduro and the commos move to crush any dissent.
Who’s ready to back Basher for Australian of the Year?
Gunner what’s the odds?
They the same bunch of catamites as their Federal counterparts.
Even if they overcome the gerrymander — courtesy of the Liars fixers at the SA Electoral Commission — they will be lucky to last a term before they start squabbling and self-destructing. They’ve been leaderless since Tom Playford left the scene in the 1960s.
Great Lies of the 21st century (current top[ 10 rankings) –
1. I’m a peaceful person.
2. South Australia has the cheapest electricity
3. Wind turbines provide baseload power
4. I will still love you in the morning
5. I won’t’ come in your mouth
6. There are some good men in the ranks
7. I will govern for all Australians
8. The Prime Minister has my full support
9. Any sentence that uses the word ‘moderate’
10. Any sentence that uses the words ‘Russian conspiracy’
BBC News seems no longer able to understand how democracy and national sovereignty works –
An unnamed source within the Turnbull Party tells me Turnbull was heard muttering that if he had another son he would be just like Basher.
No Monty. My contention is that line is drawn for a reason.
You can disagree with where it is drawn all you like, but it is the line none the less.
Anecdotally, I know of families with 2 wide-screen colour TVs, a late model SUV, and air con which runs 24/7……. and they draw benefits designed for the “poor”. Are they?
John C at post two is impersonating FBI dude Comey at the Senate hearings where he kept repeating Lordy Lordy.
Not only is SA
taxingrobbing banks, has the worlds highest electricity prices, but the numpties have recognised “Palestine” as a State alongside Israel.
I’m thinking of re-activating a long neglected qualification and looking for a freedom-loving, gun friendly, law-abiding place to see out my twilight years.*
I’m thinking Idaho at the moment.
*I’m 67 next month, and I am beginning to hope for a shorter rather than longer remaining life span. But there are still the grandies to keep fighting for. We must build our culture back up for them.
Top fifty 😁
Pretty low level offence by Basher Houli.
I mean, it’s not like he tried to blow up the Carlton player.
I bet the Israelis are shitting themselves.
For how much longer will this intolerable idiocy be allowed to continue?
Postmodern socialist western europeans truly have to be among the most staggeringly stupid peoples to have cursed this planet with their utterly pointless existence. Hopefully, within no more than 15-20 years they’ll have extincted themselves.
The story above is via Bolt, via Breitbart.
Can anyone remember the AFL ever appealing a tribunal decision? The AFL should really give it away and devote themselves full time to working on their Mardi Gras float and the Hajj but not at the same time obviously or they will be thrown off a nearby building.
Great to see Gillon “Windmills for Thee but not for Me” tied up in PC knots. Got to feel sorry for the tribunal with the AFL’s tame muzzy in the dock and wondering if you’ll have a job next season.
Well, yes.
A couple of guys have copped 1-2 weeks for girlie slaps this year.
Imagine, come round 21 with 2 weeks to go before finals, and someone like Dangerfield, Selwood or Rory Sloane swings around at someone, knocks them out and cops 4 weeks (including 2 finals).
I expect South Australians are studying the activities in Venezuela pretty closely? Popcorn time !
11. I’m a fiscal consoivative
Basher should now be known as:
“The Elbow of Mo”.
Is it true that the, now that the multi-faith (sunni and shia) prayer rooms have been established, AFL has decided to reposition all the goal posts so players Mediaeval and Middle Eastern Appearance can play towards Mecca?
Does Houli wear the Gay Pride outfits during Gay July?
Yep. A regime weenie shot a protestor dead live on television last week.
There you go: socialism.
As with every socialist regime, they know about all the previous failures, but they weren’t real socialism.
This time they will get it right.
Translation … “I’m the victim here. If I say it didn’t happen, it didn’t happen. And Imam Squalid agrees.”
12. I believe in Liberal values.
13. We are the party of lean government, small taxes etc etc.
ps is Clem dressing her son in girly clothes?
It reminds me of the old story, a Minister had written on an external notice board ‘What would you do if Jesus came to Hawthorn?’ To which one wag added, ‘move Peter Hudson to centre half forward’.
Seriously though, impeccable character ? How is this measures or evenly applied given that it also implies good character outside of the game. This is very, very, dangerous ground, as we all know that such a term also implies the fact that the player ticks various AFL social agendas.
Breaking news – “I have the full support of the party.” has just made to seventh place.
Sorry, but don’t liberals claim that a baby a minute before birth can have its cranium crushed licitly while a baby a minute after birth cannot? Although, some of your brethren seem quite happy snapping their necks after birth if they were marked for termination in an abortion.
Nah, he has a note from his Imam and Jihad saying he shouldn’t have to for health reasons.
Not his own health, you understand.
The modern equivalent of a letter from your mum.
Mal’s character reference reveals much about his own character*.
* And yes, I recall the minister who gave a glowing trial reference to a guy who had murdered both his parents.
Seriously, why do people still follow that joke of a game? Anyone with any decency should have stopped following it the night apeman goodes had the thirteen year old girl illegally detained.
Maggie Beer emailed me for some of my flamingo recipes just last week.
Rabz
#2425344, posted on June 28, 2017 at 12:48 pm
From the latest in the Stupid.Frigging.Gliberals. files, part eleventy gazillion and forty five:
The Government has dodged a Senate roadblock and will use regulation to scrap TV licence fees, saving the Seven, Nine and Ten networks $127 million.
Just let them die, you irredeemable imbeciles.
Do you honestly think you’ll receive more sympathetic coverage from those collectives stuffed to the gills with sleazy coke addled garbage can rifling dunderheads whose “business model” is as dead as the frigging dodo?
FFS.
Rabz -👍
+1000%, I could not believe that the Turdbull Coalition/Labor-Lite Liberals Tax everything that moves, Super, Pensions, Catholic Schools, Banks, award themselves Obscene Pay Rises, then do this besides not Canning the Human Rights Commission, Putting Triggs 2 in place, Cut not one Qango, put Mal’s Mate who does not think there is any Bias in the ABC, then they just give away Taxpayers Money to the Media who beat the Crap out of Abbott and the Liberals
Nice little chart here courtesy of Google.
Germany’s fertility rate collapsed within two years of the 1968 ‘Summer of Revolution’. Italy and Spain crossed the ‘shrinking population’ threshold not many years later.
Europe is finished. It will be Northern-most Africa/Western Middle East soon, as the childless indigenes will hardly be able to defend anything staggering along on their walking frames.
For a taste of what that looks like – this documentary ‘Venice 24-7′ is very interesting. Everybody is middle aged to old. Middle aged emergency services spending all day long trying to manoeuvre the frail elderly out of narrow apartments and off to God’s waiting room at the hospital.
“M’lud, the poor chap is now an orphan …”
So the AFL still haven’t got a handle on that conflict of interest concept yet then?
She doesn’t dress in girly clothes.
She dresses him in little boilersuits with a bandana tied on his head ‘Rosie the Riveter’ style.
She also tucks his penis whenever she puts a nappy on him, so he can understand girl babies better and the oppression to which they are heir.
Rember those imans that gave character references to terrorist Benbrika so he could stay in Australia?
All about the ummah.
Hmmmfff leaving me to mumble and gibber on the dead fred all by myself…
The hue monkeys in charge of Venezualla just tried on a false flag attack.
Whats the odds of a military chap picking 2 grenades which fail to explode one after the other?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jun/28/venezuela-supreme-court-grenade-police-helicopter
Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro has confirmed that two hand grenades were launched at the supreme court building on Tuesday evening from a helicopter. He said the helicopter was piloted by an agent from the country’s intelligence unit who then managed to escape.
Videos circulated on social media showed a man piloting the helicopter while holding a banner that read “Liberty. Article 350”, in reference to an article in the Venezuelan constitution that allows for citizens to declare themselves in civil disobedience in front of “any regime that runs counter to democratic guarantees or undermines human rights”.
The incident took place just hours after Maduro warned that he and his supporters would be willing to take up arms if his government was toppled by “undemocratic forces”.
Local media quoted witness accounts describing what they said had sounded like an exchange of fire between guards at the supreme court building and the helicopter. Maduro referred to the incident as an “act of terrorism”, and called on his supporters to activate a “new phase in the revolution” should anything happen to him.
Maduro, speaking on state TV, said the grenades did not explode and Venezuelan special forces were searching for the “terrorists” behind the attack.
The helicopter had also flown over the interior ministry, Maduro said, adding: “I demand that the MUD [opposition coalition] condemns this eminently coup-mongering attack … It could have caused a tragedy with several dozen dead and injured.”
According to Venezuelan daily El Nacional, the man who piloted the helicopter is Oscar Pérez, a former captain in the CICPC, Venezuela’s intelligence and investigative body. In a video released on social media, Pérez speaks directly to a camera flanked by four masked men wielding what appear to be assault rifles.
“Venezuelans, dear brothers, we talk to you on behalf of the state. We are a coalition of military, police and civilians in search of an equilibrium and against this transitory, criminal government,”Pérez said. “We have two choices: be judged tomorrow by our conscience and the people or begin today to free ourselves from this corrupt government.”
Perez claims to have no political affiliation. In a second video, he pointed to a purple ribbon tied around his left arm and says his allegiance is to “the truth and to Christ”. According to his Instagram profile, Perez is a crime units investigator, a pilot and a K9 instructor.
Sure, it’s tough living when you’re made of straw.
Oh no! China says it’s not taking “refugees”, because they want to maintain their social stability and “ethnic composition”. How will their GDP ever rise in future, without importing tens of millions of refugees????
From the official Chinese party media:
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1053453.shtml
We are talking about Lisa Wilkinson, right ?
Heck! Just saw the Basher Hooli strike!
He should be out for six.
The Totally Stupidity of Lord Waffles of Wentworth Turdbull, Lady Lucy Grattan Turdbull, Poncing Pontificating Poodle and the Labor-Lite Liberals
Screw the Banks with a Tax and the Self Funded Retirees and their Bank Investments whilst
Broadcasters lift profit guidance as government waives licence fees
The Turnbull Government has dodged a Senate roadblock and will use regulation to scrap TV licence fees, saving the Seven, Nine and Ten networks $127 million.
The government blamed Labor’s refusal to back media ownership reforms for its move, saying its proposed changes, unanimously supported by the industry, would secure thousands of jobs under threat from foreign internet companies and streaming channels.
“Labor’s political gamesmanship in the Senate means the media industry is forced to wait another 40 days until Parliament returns to consider media reform legislation,” Minister for Communications Mitch Fifield said in a statement.
The one-off relief for commercial free to air TV and radio broadcasters for the 2016-17 financial year was worth about $127m, he said.
As of 11.30am (AEST), shares in Nine (NEC) had surged 6.55 per cent to 1.4225, Seven (SWM) had jumped 3.55 per cent to 73 cent, while Southern Cross shares (SXL) had leapt almost 6 per cent to 1.265.
Why would you ever vote for the Turdbull/Labor-Lite Liberal Coalition?
I will write to the Rt Hon Malcolm Turnbull MP and ask for a character reference if work ever questions any of my expense claims. Hasn’t Mal got a day job? When was the last time anyone asked a sitting PM for a character reference for a work issue? Incredible, what a country.
Eddystone
#2425456, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:52 pm
Heck! Just saw the Basher Hooli strike!
He should be out for six.
A previous Comment pointed out that he could still be sued in Civil Court over the Assault, and should be.
If it had happened in the Public Street, he would have been charged under One Punch Law.
And this is the sort of Person Malcolm Turdbull Supports.
Should be pointed out that Turnbull didn’t actually give a character reference. The club just replayed footage of him praising Houli in another context. Quite how that was accepted as evidence I don’t know, but Turnbull had nothing to do with it.
I am surprised at the Basher and Turdbull thing.
You would think Basher had more sense and taste.
Nick
#2425454, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:51 pm
She dresses him in little boilersuits with a bandana tied on his head ‘Rosie the Riveter’ style.
She also tucks his penis whenever she puts a nappy on him, so he can understand girl babies better and the oppression to which they are heir.
We are talking about Lisa Wilkinson, right ?
Yes, that how she dresses Peter Fitzsimmons, then puts on a Red Bandana on him.
In 3 days, South Australia will have the highest electricity prices of any place in the world.
A study published in The Lancet in 2015 found that 6.5% of all deaths in Australia are caused by the person being too cold.
How many people will die because of government negligence?
What happened to Wussia?
To be fair that is possibly the best thing the Libs have done in the past 4 years.
ML, you’ve opened up a whole world of possibilities. How about a government program to rebuild sheepyards out of ebonite? The likes of John Constantine and Farmer Gez could have a nice little sideline. Just run a mob of sheep down the drafting race everyday. The returns on days when the wind isn’t blowing would be yuge!
The Lancet?
I am sure you have misread.
They would have it 650%. And all because of Chimpy McBushitlerburton666
National Press Club.
There is an organization called Canberra IQ.
Thanks for that M0nty.
Next question for the club – did they use the Turnbull footage with or without his permission?
I doubt any froze to death due to lack of heating. They would have had other diseases, or circumstance, where hypothermia came into play.
Re the Houli thingo.
Where the f*k were the team ‘mates’ of the bloke that went down to punch the living daylights out of houli bouli?
Buried amongst the “scandalous intrigue” of Vatican Bank drama, sex abuse and George Pell is this little golden gem:
Pell has doubled Vatican bank profits and cut expenses by $4M(EU) while closing down money laundering schemes. Tick.
Idiot Quorum?
Imbecilic Quiddity?
Inarticulate Qlub?
See the little boy coming out of the middle of that brawl unscathed.
People had standards back then.
Pell for PM!