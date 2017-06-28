Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017

Posted on 12:30 pm, June 28, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

101 Responses to Wednesday Forum: June 28, 2017

  3. Carbon Emitter
    #2425337, posted on June 28, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Is anybody out there

  4. A Lurker
    #2425338, posted on June 28, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Well now, carpe diem indeed.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2425339, posted on June 28, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Morning, all..

  7. Tim Neilson
    #2425342, posted on June 28, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Just saw a news item on a screen.

    When price rises take effect on 1 July, South Australia will have THE MOST EXPENSIVE ELECTRICITY IN THE WORLD !!!

    World leadership!!!!

    WINNING!!!

    Jay Weatherill is GOD !!!!

  8. Leigh Lowe
    #2425343, posted on June 28, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    I identify as Moozley and therefore elevate myself three places to #4.

  9. Rabz
    #2425344, posted on June 28, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    From the latest in the Stupid.Frigging.Gliberals. files, part eleventy gazillion and forty five:

    The Government has dodged a Senate roadblock and will use regulation to scrap TV licence fees, saving the Seven, Nine and Ten networks $127 million.

    Just let them die, you irredeemable imbeciles.

    Do you honestly think you’ll receive more sympathetic coverage from those collectives stuffed to the gills with sleazy coke addled garbage can rifling dunderheads whose “business model” is as dead as the frigging dodo?

    FFS.

  10. Leigh Lowe
    #2425346, posted on June 28, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    When price rises take effect on 1 July, South Australia will have THE MOST EXPENSIVE ELECTRICITY IN THE WORLD !!!

    World leadership!!!!

    But the quality of the electricity is world class.
    You expect to pay extra four top shelf stuff.

  11. herodotus
    #2425349, posted on June 28, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    But the quality of the electricity is world class.

    All the electrons have been hand-polished.

  12. Leigh Lowe
    #2425350, posted on June 28, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    When price rises take effect on 1 July, South Australia will have THE MOST EXPENSIVE ELECTRICITY IN THE WORLD !!!

    The 21st century equivalent of “Let the eat cake” is “Let them wear an extra jumper.”

  13. Leigh Lowe
    #2425351, posted on June 28, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Do you honestly think you’ll receive more sympathetic coverage from those collectives stuffed to the gills with sleazy coke addled garbage …

    Are you talking about Parliament or the TV Networks?

  14. herodotus
    #2425352, posted on June 28, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    It’s the electrons that South Australia rejects
    That makes SA power the best.

  15. Tim Neilson
    #2425355, posted on June 28, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    It’s the electrons that South Australia rejects
    That makes SA power the best.

    Now that is world class.

    BTW, does anyone know whether the SA Libs might change things for the better if they can overcome the gerrymander, or are they the same bunch of catamites as their Federal counterparts?

  16. John Comnenus
    #2425357, posted on June 28, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    South Australia has achieved the world’s highest electricity prices by investing most heavily in the cheapest and most efficient technologies, like wind and solar. They also concurrently phased out the inefficient, non economical and obsolete technologies like coal.

    At least that is what they told us. But something isn’t right. How can you get the most expensive prices from the cheapest technologies? Maybe, just bear with me here as I explore a whacky conspiracy theory, just maybe Weatherill and co haven’t been telling us the truth.

    Maybe renewable technologies aren’t cheap and, I am just throwing this out there so don’t go too hard on me Monty and co, but just maybe coal isn’t non economical.

    Maybe, just a thought, politicians lie.

    Then again, South Australians keep voting for these guys – well they don’t really because South Australia can’t seem to elect a Liberal Government even when the majority votes Liberal. Still, far too many people in South Australia continue to reward these liars with their vote.

    Democracy – good and hard – South Australian style.

  17. Leigh Lowe
    #2425358, posted on June 28, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    The AFL have appealed Basher* Houli’s suspension.
    Trying to get it reduced to a fine of 200 Riyals, suspended until next Ramadhan.
    .
    .
    * Subbies must be tearing their hair out at the obvious headline pun on Imam Houli’s first name, but are restricted from using it.

  18. m0nty
    #2425359, posted on June 28, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Oops, new thread.

    Those 15 million are ones who can pay for health insurance themselves, but prefer to freeload on the taxpayers instead. The taxpayers say no.

    Correct me if I’m wrong Zatara, but those 15 million earn up to 138% of the poverty line. The poverty line is defined as US$11,490 for singles and US$23,550 for a family of four, so the cutoff for this group would be $15,856 and $32,499 respectively. These people are not poor?

  19. Leigh Lowe
    #2425360, posted on June 28, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    It’s the electrons that South Australia rejects
    That makes SA power the best.

    Psssst.
    Wanna buy some dirty coal electrons from across the border?

  20. Mother Lode
    #2425365, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    BTW, does anyone know whether the SA Libs might change things for the better if they can overcome the gerrymander, or are they the same bunch of catamites as their Federal counterparts?

    Oh, you bet. They are hot on this.

    They are going to take the dates on Weatherill’s policies and implement exactly the same ones but with the dates pushed out by one year.

    A vote for the Libs is like being the drowning man getting that one more gasp of air.

  21. Leigh Lowe
    #2425366, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Word is that a couple of AFL club presidents have called Gillon McPolo-Field to advise that any suspension of more than two weeks dished out to their players for anything will go to court.
    They are fuming.
    Apparently as of 10:00 this morning McPolo-Field was going to let the get-out-of jail free card stand but was facing a mutiny.

  22. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2425369, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    The AFL have appealed Basher* Houli’s suspension.
    Trying to get it reduced to a fine of 200 Riyals, suspended until next Ramadhan.
    .
    .
    * Subbies must be tearing their hair out at the obvious headline pun on Imam Houli’s first name, but are restricted from using it.

    They better not go after any good Anglo names in the future or I will 18c the xunts to death.

  23. Eddystone
    #2425370, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    BTW, does anyone know whether the SA Libs might change things for the better if they can overcome the gerrymander, or are they the same bunch of catamites as their Federal counterparts?

    No.

    Yes.

  24. Nick
    #2425371, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    I’m number one. Waleed Aly and Turdbull say so.

  25. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2425373, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    They better not go after any good Anglo names in the future or I will 18c the xunts to death.

    Muhammad Smith would be so confusing.

  26. John Comnenus
    #2425376, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Apparently Malcolm Turnbull has just been advised of South Australia’s spectacular achievement of having the world highest priced electricity for Australia’s least reliable grid.

    Mal and Josh Frydenburg are calling an urgent COAG meeting to get all the other States and Territories to hurry up and catch South Australia. But first Christopher ‘I’m a fixer’ Pyne has been tasked to talk to Jay Weatherill to find out his energy policy secrets so the Federal Liberals can better implement Labor’s world beating policy.

  27. cuckoo
    #2425377, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Words are wonderful things. I only learned this morning on ABC Radio National that if you’re a member of the Liberal Party and you actually believe a man can marry a man, this makes you a ‘moderate’.

  28. Eddystone
    #2425378, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Word is that a couple of AFL club presidents have called Gillon McPolo-Field to advise that any suspension of more than two weeks dished out to their players for anything will go to court.
    They are fuming.

    Haha!

    I love the smell of unintended consequences in the morning!

  29. Slim Cognito
    #2425379, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    ABC online is running a story about “climate scientists” deciding to have fewer kids so they avoid putting them through the impending suffering of a burning world.

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-06-27/climate-scientists-speak-of-their-worst-fears/8631368

    If this were adopted across the board, climate alarmists might die out in a few generations.

  30. RobK
    #2425380, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    It’s the electrons that South Australia rejects
    That makes SA power the best.

    Psssst.
    Wanna buy some dirty coal electrons from across the border

    Can I interest you in a couple of doors snakes and a beanie? If you turn down the brightness of your television life will be better.

  31. Nick
    #2425381, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Eddystone, I love it better when ‘social justice’ issues and their associated sermonising, collide.

  32. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2425383, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    The devout Muslim was clearly disappointed by the finding after stating in his evidence.
    “I’ve never, ever, intended to hurt anyone – it’s part of my practice of my religion. I’m a peaceful person.”

  33. Rabz
    #2425384, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Are you talking about Parliament or the TV Networks?

    The latter, LL. The likes of Poodle Pahn, Bigot Brandis, Laundry, Mohammad al-Porter, et al, won’t be seen rifling through garbage bins until after the next election.

  34. John Comnenus
    #2425385, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Can’s see the problem with Basher Houli’s ‘hit’. Clearly the victim, I mean guy who provoked this attack must have called Basher an ape.

    Basher should be exonerated and the victim, I mean guy who provoked the attack, should be banned for life.

  35. Mother Lode
    #2425388, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    SA will set up check points at its borders to make sure no one leaves taking South Australian electrons, just as Soviet Russia did with its currency.

    The Greek treasurer is toying with the idea of a new kind of tax, and recommends gigantic rubber sheets to be set up at the borders that people have to rub themselves against and leave a few coulombs of charge.

    Needless to say there will be a thriving black market and no one will be surprised to find even party officials engaging with the black market in seedy downtown venues, standing in small, dim, curtained stalls furtively using their hair dryers.

  36. m0nty
    #2425390, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    What is it about ‘poverty line’ that has you confused Monty?

    The Federal Poverty Level (aka poverty line) is issued annually by the Dept of Health and Human Services. It is the estimated minimum level of income needed to secure the necessities of life. If you make more than that level you do not qualify for many social programs.

    So no, I choose not to use your loaded and ambiguous “poor” terminology when discussing whether or not one is above or below the FPL.

    So Zatara, your contention is that someone is poor if they are a dollar below the line and not poor if they are a dollar above. That is pretty dumb.

    If you take Medicaid away from those 15 million people, you would drop a lot of them who are not already officially poor into poverty, because the poverty line would have to increase to take into account that they now have to buy insurance.

  37. Eddystone
    #2425392, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    The devout Muslim was clearly disappointed by the finding after stating in his evidence.
    “I’ve never, ever, intended to hurt anyone – it’s part of my practice of my religion. I’m a peaceful person.”

    Bloody hell! He may well be a very peaceful person.

    If only he could persuade his co-religionists to practice their religion in that way.

  38. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2425393, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    South Australia has achieved the world’s highest electricity prices by investing most heavily in the cheapest and most efficient technologies, like wind and solar.

    SA is currently producing 35 MW in renewable energy out of 1,527 MW of demand. About two percent.

    It’s fun tracing the energy. At the moment SA is drawing 215 MW from Victoria. Victoria is drawing 185 MW from NSW (Tassie is also drawing from Victoria). NSW is drawing 708 MW from Qld.

    So South Australia is currently burning coal in Queensland.

    We are so close to blacking out the whole eastern seaboard it’s not funny.

  39. John Comnenus
    #2425396, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Luckily South Australia has a treasurer of Greek background. Like most Greek treasurers he should be well versed in begging for a bail out and then ignoring or decrying the terms of the loan.

  40. Myrddin Seren
    #2425397, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Looks like the Marxist effluent is just about to hit the proverbial fan in Venezuela.

    Body count will likely not be small as Maduro and the commos move to crush any dissent.

  41. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2425399, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Who’s ready to back Basher for Australian of the Year?

    Gunner what’s the odds?

  42. Tom
    #2425400, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    BTW, does anyone know whether the SA Libs might change things for the better if they can overcome the gerrymander, or are they the same bunch of catamites as their Federal counterparts?

    They the same bunch of catamites as their Federal counterparts.

    Even if they overcome the gerrymander — courtesy of the Liars fixers at the SA Electoral Commission — they will be lucky to last a term before they start squabbling and self-destructing. They’ve been leaderless since Tom Playford left the scene in the 1960s.

  43. incoherent rambler
    #2425401, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Great Lies of the 21st century (current top[ 10 rankings) –

    1. I’m a peaceful person.
    2. South Australia has the cheapest electricity
    3. Wind turbines provide baseload power
    4. I will still love you in the morning
    5. I won’t’ come in your mouth
    6. There are some good men in the ranks
    7. I will govern for all Australians
    8. The Prime Minister has my full support
    9. Any sentence that uses the word ‘moderate’
    10. Any sentence that uses the words ‘Russian conspiracy’

  44. PoliticoNT
    #2425402, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    BBC News seems no longer able to understand how democracy and national sovereignty works –



  45. Gab
    #2425405, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    An unnamed source within the Turnbull Party tells me Turnbull was heard muttering that if he had another son he would be just like Basher.

  46. Zatara
    #2425406, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    So Zatara, your contention is that someone is poor if they are a dollar below the line and not poor if they are a dollar above. That is pretty dumb.

    No Monty. My contention is that line is drawn for a reason.

    You can disagree with where it is drawn all you like, but it is the line none the less.

    Anecdotally, I know of families with 2 wide-screen colour TVs, a late model SUV, and air con which runs 24/7……. and they draw benefits designed for the “poor”. Are they?

  47. BrettW
    #2425408, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    John C at post two is impersonating FBI dude Comey at the Senate hearings where he kept repeating Lordy Lordy.

  48. Eddystone
    #2425409, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Not only is SA taxing robbing banks, has the worlds highest electricity prices, but the numpties have recognised “Palestine” as a State alongside Israel.

    I’m thinking of re-activating a long neglected qualification and looking for a freedom-loving, gun friendly, law-abiding place to see out my twilight years.*

    I’m thinking Idaho at the moment.

    *I’m 67 next month, and I am beginning to hope for a shorter rather than longer remaining life span. But there are still the grandies to keep fighting for. We must build our culture back up for them.

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #2425411, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Top fifty 😁

  50. John64
    #2425413, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Pretty low level offence by Basher Houli.

    I mean, it’s not like he tried to blow up the Carlton player.

  51. Mother Lode
    #2425414, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    but the numpties have recognised “Palestine” as a State alongside Israel.

    I bet the Israelis are shitting themselves.

  52. Rabz
    #2425415, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    For how much longer will this intolerable idiocy be allowed to continue?

    On Tuesday, 8,500 African migrants are reaching Italian shores aboard 14 different ships, adding to the 5,000 who arrived on Monday. The massive arrivals have led local media as well as politicians to speak of an authentic immigrant “invasion” exceeding the country’s capacity of assimilation.

    Officials reported on June 15 that more than 65,000 migrants had arrived since the beginning of the year, but that was prior to the latest influx. Figures for the year now stand at 73,380 migrants into Italy, or a rise of 14.42 percent over the same period in 2016, when then-record arrivals had reached 64,133.

    Postmodern socialist western europeans truly have to be among the most staggeringly stupid peoples to have cursed this planet with their utterly pointless existence. Hopefully, within no more than 15-20 years they’ll have extincted themselves.

    The story above is via Bolt, via Breitbart.

  53. H B Bear
    #2425416, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Can anyone remember the AFL ever appealing a tribunal decision? The AFL should really give it away and devote themselves full time to working on their Mardi Gras float and the Hajj but not at the same time obviously or they will be thrown off a nearby building.

    Great to see Gillon “Windmills for Thee but not for Me” tied up in PC knots. Got to feel sorry for the tribunal with the AFL’s tame muzzy in the dock and wondering if you’ll have a job next season.

  54. Leigh Lowe
    #2425418, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Word is that a couple of AFL club presidents have called Gillon McPolo-Field to advise that any suspension of more than two weeks dished out to their players for anything will go to court.
    They are fuming.

    Haha!

    I love the smell of unintended consequences in the morning!

    Well, yes.
    A couple of guys have copped 1-2 weeks for girlie slaps this year.
    Imagine, come round 21 with 2 weeks to go before finals, and someone like Dangerfield, Selwood or Rory Sloane swings around at someone, knocks them out and cops 4 weeks (including 2 finals).

  55. hzhousewife
    #2425419, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    I expect South Australians are studying the activities in Venezuela pretty closely? Popcorn time !

  56. Rabz
    #2425420, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    1. I’m a peaceful person.
    2. South Australia has the cheapest electricity
    3. Wind turbines provide baseload power
    4. I will still love you in the morning
    5. I won’t’ come in your mouth
    6. There are some good men in the ranks
    7. I will govern for all Australians
    8. The Prime Minister has my full support
    9. Any sentence that uses the word ‘moderate’
    10. Any sentence that uses the words ‘Russian conspiracy’

    11. I’m a fiscal consoivative

  57. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2425421, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Basher should now be known as:

    “The Elbow of Mo”.

  58. Mother Lode
    #2425422, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Is it true that the, now that the multi-faith (sunni and shia) prayer rooms have been established, AFL has decided to reposition all the goal posts so players Mediaeval and Middle Eastern Appearance can play towards Mecca?

  59. hzhousewife
    #2425423, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Does Houli wear the Gay Pride outfits during Gay July?

  60. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2425424, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Looks like the Marxist effluent is just about to hit the proverbial fan in Venezuela.

    Yep. A regime weenie shot a protestor dead live on television last week.

    As people watched on live TV, a protester hurled rocks over the fence of La Carlota air base in Caracas. His face was covered by a bandanna, and a knapsack was strapped to his chest.

    Two soldiers approached, standing just feet away from the riots.

    Then, one of the officers pulled out a rifle and fired, striking the activist in the chest. He stumbled off-camera. A few minutes later, a group of people are seen carrying him.

    The protester, later identified as 22-year-old David José Vallenilla, died at the hospital. He had been shot in the chest three times. (WaPo)

    There you go: socialism.

  61. Mother Lode
    #2425425, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    I expect South Australians are studying the activities in Venezuela pretty closely? Popcorn time !

    As with every socialist regime, they know about all the previous failures, but they weren’t real socialism.

    This time they will get it right.

  62. Leigh Lowe
    #2425426, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    The devout Muslim was clearly disappointed by the finding after stating in his evidence.
    “I’ve never, ever, intended to hurt anyone – it’s part of my practice of my religion. I’m a peaceful person.”

    Translation … “I’m the victim here. If I say it didn’t happen, it didn’t happen. And Imam Squalid agrees.”

  63. pete m
    #2425427, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    12. I believe in Liberal values.

    13. We are the party of lean government, small taxes etc etc.

    ps is Clem dressing her son in girly clothes?

  64. Nick
    #2425428, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    The AFL has taken the unprecedented step of appealing its own tribunal’s decision to give Bachar Houli a discounted two-match ban because of his impeccable character for the intentional strike that knocked out Carlton’s Jed Lamb.

    It reminds me of the old story, a Minister had written on an external notice board ‘What would you do if Jesus came to Hawthorn?’ To which one wag added, ‘move Peter Hudson to centre half forward’.

    Seriously though, impeccable character ? How is this measures or evenly applied given that it also implies good character outside of the game. This is very, very, dangerous ground, as we all know that such a term also implies the fact that the player ticks various AFL social agendas.

  65. incoherent rambler
    #2425429, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Breaking news – “I have the full support of the party.” has just made to seventh place.

  66. dover_beach
    #2425431, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    So Zatara, your contention is that someone is poor if they are a dollar below the line and not poor if they are a dollar above. That is pretty dumb.

    Sorry, but don’t liberals claim that a baby a minute before birth can have its cranium crushed licitly while a baby a minute after birth cannot? Although, some of your brethren seem quite happy snapping their necks after birth if they were marked for termination in an abortion.

  67. Mother Lode
    #2425432, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Does Houli wear the Gay Pride outfits during Gay July?

    Nah, he has a note from his Imam and Jihad saying he shouldn’t have to for health reasons.

    Not his own health, you understand.

  68. Nick
    #2425434, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Media advocate Dr Waleed Aly, AFL diversity manager Ali Fahour and former Port Adelaide premiership coach and Richmond assistant coach Mark Williams all provided character evidence.

    The modern equivalent of a letter from your mum.

  69. incoherent rambler
    #2425435, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Mal’s character reference reveals much about his own character*.

    * And yes, I recall the minister who gave a glowing trial reference to a guy who had murdered both his parents.

  70. Rabz
    #2425436, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    the fact that the player ticks various AFL social agendas

    Seriously, why do people still follow that joke of a game? Anyone with any decency should have stopped following it the night apeman goodes had the thirteen year old girl illegally detained.

  71. H B Bear
    #2425437, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    I expect South Australians are studying the activities in Venezuela pretty closely? Popcorn time !

    Maggie Beer emailed me for some of my flamingo recipes just last week.

  72. OldOzzie
    #2425438, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Rabz
    #2425344, posted on June 28, 2017 at 12:48 pm
    From the latest in the Stupid.Frigging.Gliberals. files, part eleventy gazillion and forty five:

    The Government has dodged a Senate roadblock and will use regulation to scrap TV licence fees, saving the Seven, Nine and Ten networks $127 million.

    Just let them die, you irredeemable imbeciles.

    Do you honestly think you’ll receive more sympathetic coverage from those collectives stuffed to the gills with sleazy coke addled garbage can rifling dunderheads whose “business model” is as dead as the frigging dodo?

    FFS.

    Rabz -👍

    +1000%, I could not believe that the Turdbull Coalition/Labor-Lite Liberals Tax everything that moves, Super, Pensions, Catholic Schools, Banks, award themselves Obscene Pay Rises, then do this besides not Canning the Human Rights Commission, Putting Triggs 2 in place, Cut not one Qango, put Mal’s Mate who does not think there is any Bias in the ABC, then they just give away Taxpayers Money to the Media who beat the Crap out of Abbott and the Liberals

  73. Myrddin Seren
    #2425439, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Postmodern socialist western europeans truly have to be among the most staggeringly stupid peoples to have cursed this planet with their utterly pointless existence. Hopefully, within no more than 15-20 years they’ll have extincted themselves.

    Nice little chart here courtesy of Google.

    Germany’s fertility rate collapsed within two years of the 1968 ‘Summer of Revolution’. Italy and Spain crossed the ‘shrinking population’ threshold not many years later.

    Europe is finished. It will be Northern-most Africa/Western Middle East soon, as the childless indigenes will hardly be able to defend anything staggering along on their walking frames.

    For a taste of what that looks like – this documentary ‘Venice 24-7′ is very interesting. Everybody is middle aged to old. Middle aged emergency services spending all day long trying to manoeuvre the frail elderly out of narrow apartments and off to God’s waiting room at the hospital.

  74. Rabz
    #2425440, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    I recall the minister who gave a glowing trial reference to a guy who had murdered both his parents

    “M’lud, the poor chap is now an orphan …”

  75. H B Bear
    #2425442, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Media advocate Dr Waleed Aly, AFL diversity manager Ali Fahour and former Port Adelaide premiership coach and Richmond assistant coach Mark Williams all provided character evidence.

    So the AFL still haven’t got a handle on that conflict of interest concept yet then?

  76. Mother Lode
    #2425443, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    ps is Clem dressing her son in girly clothes?

    She doesn’t dress in girly clothes.

    She dresses him in little boilersuits with a bandana tied on his head ‘Rosie the Riveter’ style.

    She also tucks his penis whenever she puts a nappy on him, so he can understand girl babies better and the oppression to which they are heir.

  77. notafan
    #2425444, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Rember those imans that gave character references to terrorist Benbrika so he could stay in Australia?

    All about the ummah.

  78. thefrolickingmole
    #2425445, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Hmmmfff leaving me to mumble and gibber on the dead fred all by myself…

    The hue monkeys in charge of Venezualla just tried on a false flag attack.

    Whats the odds of a military chap picking 2 grenades which fail to explode one after the other?
    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jun/28/venezuela-supreme-court-grenade-police-helicopter

    Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro has confirmed that two hand grenades were launched at the supreme court building on Tuesday evening from a helicopter. He said the helicopter was piloted by an agent from the country’s intelligence unit who then managed to escape.

    Videos circulated on social media showed a man piloting the helicopter while holding a banner that read “Liberty. Article 350”, in reference to an article in the Venezuelan constitution that allows for citizens to declare themselves in civil disobedience in front of “any regime that runs counter to democratic guarantees or undermines human rights”.
    The incident took place just hours after Maduro warned that he and his supporters would be willing to take up arms if his government was toppled by “undemocratic forces”.

    Local media quoted witness accounts describing what they said had sounded like an exchange of fire between guards at the supreme court building and the helicopter. Maduro referred to the incident as an “act of terrorism”, and called on his supporters to activate a “new phase in the revolution” should anything happen to him.

    Maduro, speaking on state TV, said the grenades did not explode and Venezuelan special forces were searching for the “terrorists” behind the attack.

    The helicopter had also flown over the interior ministry, Maduro said, adding: “I demand that the MUD [opposition coalition] condemns this eminently coup-mongering attack … It could have caused a tragedy with several dozen dead and injured.”

    According to Venezuelan daily El Nacional, the man who piloted the helicopter is Oscar Pérez, a former captain in the CICPC, Venezuela’s intelligence and investigative body. In a video released on social media, Pérez speaks directly to a camera flanked by four masked men wielding what appear to be assault rifles.

    “Venezuelans, dear brothers, we talk to you on behalf of the state. We are a coalition of military, police and civilians in search of an equilibrium and against this transitory, criminal government,”Pérez said. “We have two choices: be judged tomorrow by our conscience and the people or begin today to free ourselves from this corrupt government.”
    Perez claims to have no political affiliation. In a second video, he pointed to a purple ribbon tied around his left arm and says his allegiance is to “the truth and to Christ”. According to his Instagram profile, Perez is a crime units investigator, a pilot and a K9 instructor.

  79. m0nty
    #2425450, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Anecdotally, I know of families with 2 wide-screen colour TVs, a late model SUV, and air con which runs 24/7……. and they draw benefits designed for the “poor”. Are they?

    Sure, it’s tough living when you’re made of straw.

  80. Fisky
    #2425451, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Oh no! China says it’s not taking “refugees”, because they want to maintain their social stability and “ethnic composition”. How will their GDP ever rise in future, without importing tens of millions of refugees????

    From the official Chinese party media:

    http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1053453.shtml

    On World Refugee Day, which falls every year on June 20, the UN released a video called “We Stand Together With Refugees” on its official Sina Weibo account, appealing to the Chinese public to pay more attention to the issue.

    The UN’s appeal was actively responded to by a few media outlets and several celebrities, invoking an intense discussion about whether China should receive refugees on a large scale.

    The Chinese public generally holds that currently China cannot accept a large number of refugees, although many are sympathetic toward these victims. The reasons are complex, rather than being seen as lack of internationalism and humanitarianism. It is related to China’s economic development, population, ethnic composition, legal mechanism and history.

    The priority for China is still development. An excessive influx of refugees will have a huge impact on social order. If terrorists infiltrate China among the refugees, the safety of 1.4 billion people will be under threat, a fear that can be proved by the current European refugee crisis. Accepting too many refugees may deprive China of a stable environment for development.

  81. Nick
    #2425454, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    She dresses him in little boilersuits with a bandana tied on his head ‘Rosie the Riveter’ style.
    She also tucks his penis whenever she puts a nappy on him, so he can understand girl babies better and the oppression to which they are heir.

    We are talking about Lisa Wilkinson, right ?

  82. Eddystone
    #2425456, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Heck! Just saw the Basher Hooli strike!

    He should be out for six.

  83. OldOzzie
    #2425458, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    The Totally Stupidity of Lord Waffles of Wentworth Turdbull, Lady Lucy Grattan Turdbull, Poncing Pontificating Poodle and the Labor-Lite Liberals

    Screw the Banks with a Tax and the Self Funded Retirees and their Bank Investments whilst

    Broadcasters lift profit guidance as government waives licence fees

    The Turnbull Government has dodged a Senate roadblock and will use regulation to scrap TV licence fees, saving the Seven, Nine and Ten networks $127 million.

    The government blamed Labor’s refusal to back media ownership reforms for its move, saying its proposed changes, unanimously supported by the industry, would secure thousands of jobs under threat from foreign internet companies and streaming channels.

    “Labor’s political gamesmanship in the Senate means the media industry is forced to wait another 40 days until Parliament returns to consider media reform legislation,” Minister for Communications Mitch Fifield said in a statement.

    The one-off relief for commercial free to air TV and radio broadcasters for the 2016-17 financial year was worth about $127m, he said.

    As of 11.30am (AEST), shares in Nine (NEC) had surged 6.55 per cent to 1.4225, Seven (SWM) had jumped 3.55 per cent to 73 cent, while Southern Cross shares (SXL) had leapt almost 6 per cent to 1.265.

    Why would you ever vote for the Turdbull/Labor-Lite Liberal Coalition?

  84. John Comnenus
    #2425459, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    I will write to the Rt Hon Malcolm Turnbull MP and ask for a character reference if work ever questions any of my expense claims. Hasn’t Mal got a day job? When was the last time anyone asked a sitting PM for a character reference for a work issue? Incredible, what a country.

  85. OldOzzie
    #2425461, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Eddystone
    #2425456, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:52 pm
    Heck! Just saw the Basher Hooli strike!

    He should be out for six.

    A previous Comment pointed out that he could still be sued in Civil Court over the Assault, and should be.

    If it had happened in the Public Street, he would have been charged under One Punch Law.

    And this is the sort of Person Malcolm Turdbull Supports.

  86. m0nty
    #2425463, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Should be pointed out that Turnbull didn’t actually give a character reference. The club just replayed footage of him praising Houli in another context. Quite how that was accepted as evidence I don’t know, but Turnbull had nothing to do with it.

  87. Mother Lode
    #2425464, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    I am surprised at the Basher and Turdbull thing.

    You would think Basher had more sense and taste.

  88. OldOzzie
    #2425465, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Nick
    #2425454, posted on June 28, 2017 at 1:51 pm
    She dresses him in little boilersuits with a bandana tied on his head ‘Rosie the Riveter’ style.
    She also tucks his penis whenever she puts a nappy on him, so he can understand girl babies better and the oppression to which they are heir.

    We are talking about Lisa Wilkinson, right ?

    Yes, that how she dresses Peter Fitzsimmons, then puts on a Red Bandana on him.

  89. Hydra
    #2425466, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    In 3 days, South Australia will have the highest electricity prices of any place in the world.

    A study published in The Lancet in 2015 found that 6.5% of all deaths in Australia are caused by the person being too cold.

    How many people will die because of government negligence?

  90. C.L.
    #2425467, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    What happened to Wussia?

  91. Hydra
    #2425468, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Why would you ever vote for the Turdbull/Labor-Lite Liberal Coalition?

    To be fair that is possibly the best thing the Libs have done in the past 4 years.

  92. Snoopy
    #2425469, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    The Greek treasurer is toying with the idea of a new kind of tax, and recommends gigantic rubber sheets to be set up at the borders that people have to rub themselves against and leave a few coulombs of charge.

    ML, you’ve opened up a whole world of possibilities. How about a government program to rebuild sheepyards out of ebonite? The likes of John Constantine and Farmer Gez could have a nice little sideline. Just run a mob of sheep down the drafting race everyday. The returns on days when the wind isn’t blowing would be yuge!

  93. Mother Lode
    #2425470, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    A study published in The Lancet in 2015 found that 6.5% of all deaths in Australia are caused by the person being too cold.

    The Lancet?

    I am sure you have misread.

    They would have it 650%. And all because of Chimpy McBushitlerburton666

  94. dopey
    #2425472, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    National Press Club.
    There is an organization called Canberra IQ.

  95. Old School Conservative
    #2425473, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    m0nty
    #2425463, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:00 pm
    Should be pointed out that Turnbull didn’t actually give a character reference. The club just replayed footage of him praising Houli in another context. Quite how that was accepted as evidence I don’t know, but Turnbull had nothing to do with it.

    Thanks for that M0nty.
    Next question for the club – did they use the Turnbull footage with or without his permission?

  96. Eddystone
    #2425474, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    A study published in The Lancet in 2015 found that 6.5% of all deaths in Australia are caused by the person being too cold.

    I doubt any froze to death due to lack of heating. They would have had other diseases, or circumstance, where hypothermia came into play.

  97. OneWorldGovernment
    #2425476, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Re the Houli thingo.

    Where the f*k were the team ‘mates’ of the bloke that went down to punch the living daylights out of houli bouli?



  98. Lysander
    #2425478, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Buried amongst the “scandalous intrigue” of Vatican Bank drama, sex abuse and George Pell is this little golden gem:

    But the just-released 2016 report of the Institute for Religious Works (IOR), often called the Vatican Bank, is an argument for retaining Pell. The Bank profits more than doubled from €16.1 million ($24 million) to €36 million ($53 million). This was due to a restructuring and new methods introduced by Pell, which among other things reduced expenses by €4 million. Previously the IOR was accused of money laundering, but as part of the reforms many accounts have been closed.

    Pell has doubled Vatican bank profits and cut expenses by $4M(EU) while closing down money laundering schemes. Tick.

  99. Mother Lode
    #2425479, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Canberra IQ

    Idiot Quorum?

    Imbecilic Quiddity?

    Inarticulate Qlub?

  100. Eddystone
    #2425481, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    See the little boy coming out of the middle of that brawl unscathed.

    People had standards back then.

  101. Eddystone
    #2425482, posted on June 28, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Pell has doubled Vatican bank profits and cut expenses by $4M(EU) while closing down money laundering schemes. Tick.

    Pell for PM!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *