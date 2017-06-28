With Friends Like Chris…

Whatever charred remains existed of what the Liberal Party once stood for, Chris Pyne managed to show up and empty his bladder on them last week.
People like me have been calling out the ‘Turnbull Coalition’ for not upholding basic Liberal Party values for some time. I’ve even gone to the length of keeping a running list of Turnbull’s thought bubbles and leftist policies so that we don’t forget them all.
To more people than ever before, it’s now clear that Turnbull and his team have funneled Australian politics into an unsustainable tailspin where:
- the Liberals continually give their conservative base the middle finger – and keep moving to the left in a cyncial attempt to steal Labor’s customers (hint: it’s not working). Obvious examples of this include: Gonski, renewable energy targets, socialistic regulation of the gas industry, new super taxes, bank taxes and record federal taxation and spending (if you haven’t done so already, go grab yourself a cup of coffee or stiff drink of your choice, sit down, click on that last link, survey the terrible mess that is our federal budget and get informed – and then get a politically apathetic friend to do the same):
- Labor keeps responding the only way it can – by moving further to the left and
raisinglowering the bar (effectively setting the nation’s agenda); and
- the Liberals keep inching further to the left.
It’s obvious that things can’t and won’t keep going this way for much longer.
To be fair to Pyne, if it wasn’t him plopping on the final straw, then it was going to be something or someone else. Anything that can be sustained – whether good or bad – will eventually break through:
“When nothing seems to help, I go and look at a stonecutter hammering away at his rock perhaps a hundred times without as much as a crack showing in it. Yet at the hundred and first blow it will split in two, and I know it was not that blow that did it — but all that had gone before.”
Jacob Riis
What next?
One of the following must happen:
- Turnbull stays on (or is replaced by a similarly leftist leader), the Liberals lose big at the next federal election and rebuild from the ground up;
- Turnbull is replaced within the next 6-12 months by a more conservative and competent leader – with the next election result being more or less up in the air; or
- a major conservative breakaway party will be formed (it’s been done before and could very easily happen again).
Some people fear that a split in the Liberal Party would serve only to hand power to Labor for a very long time. I’m not convinced of this for the following reasons:
- the Liberal Party is already split and well on track to hand power to Labor for a long time;
- the last time something like this was done, it took only three years for the breakaway party to be elected into office in three states – and five years to be elected to office federally; and
- more than 50% of Australian voters (on a two party preferred basis) have wanted centre-right leadership for some time: they voted overwhelmingly for it in 2013, expressed their utter disgust that it was removed without their consent in 2016 and are showing exactly what they think of entrenched centre-left leadership in the current polls.
A split in the Liberal Party wouldn’t change any of this: you can’t simply transform people into leftists (or vice versa) by changing labels. All it would do is label a spade a spade and allow people to make a clearer choice.
‘Black Handers’ like Pyne and Turnbull would then be flanked by Labor and the Greens to the left and the conservatives to the right – and they would then have to choose to either side with:
- Labor and the Greens – and cede the entire centre-right ground to the conservatives (to the point of being eventually swallowed up by the left); or
- the conservatives – and be properly held in check in any government they formed (and vice versa if the conservatives won more seats).
If well over a million voters were prepared to vote for a rag-tag bunch of conservative, centre-right and far right parties in the Senate at the 2016 Federal election, then it begs the question: what would happen if a major, organised centre-right party came along?
If a breakaway party was formed, then as far as the numbers go, my best guess involves applying a loose rule of thirds in predicting how many would leave the Liberals. That is:
- one third would move over (let’s say about 25 out of 76 lower house members and 10 out of 29 upper house members);
- one third would definitely stay with the Liberals; and
- one third would be unsure – with almost all of them probably staying put.
From there, things would become very interesting indeed.
Could it happen?
Postscript
I came across the following post which I wrote about 15 months ago. The real Chris Pyne and the things he stands for were all on show then as much as they are now:
Tony Abbott came out today and labelled the Safe Schools ‘All of Us’ school program as social engineering:
‘It’s not an anti-bullying program … its funding should be terminated,’ Mr Abbott told The Australian…
I found this remark to be very interesting given that it was Abbott’s government which launched the program:
The Safe Schools teaching manual, set up by Labor but launched by the Coalition in 2014, has been under fire in recent weeks from conservative politicians, the ACL and News Corp newspapers.
Sources said this was not the first time the party room had discussed the Safe Schools program, with concerns also raised under Tony Abbott’s leadership.
Given Abbott’s clear views expressed today on the program, how could it possibly have been launched under his watch?
When I wrote about this last week, I speculated that Abbott may have felt like it was a fight he couldn’t afford to have given his popularity issues. Perhaps this is still true, particularly if you believe The Sydney Morning Herald’s ‘sources’ (*) that there were party room discussions about the program while Abbott was leader (I wonder if he was present?).
(*) as a general rule, you shouldn’t.
However, if that was the case, then why would Abbott say anything at all now? It’s hardly in his interest to do so – all it would show is that he didn’t have control of the party room as leader.
Perhaps Abbott wasn’t aware of the program until well after it had been launched? After all, the cost was ‘only’ $8 million (and pretty much already spent), so it might not have made his radar. Which then begs the obvious question (which should be asked regardless): which flake was the Education Minister at the time?
Now this is where things get interesting…
I’m not going to get involved with any unsubstantiated rumours regarding Christopher Pyne – you’re more than capable of doing that yourself if you want to. However, I will say that he voted for Turnbull in the leadership spill:
In South Australia, the moderate faction led by Christopher Pyne and Simon Birmingham delivered Mr Turnbull seven of the state’s 11 votes.
Wait a minute, who’s the current Education Minister? Ah, yes. Excellent.
Isn’t it curious how political circles manage to complete themselves so neatly?
So, in a nutshell: he stands for an extreme-left education indoctrination agenda, homosexual marriage without the public’s consent and $50 billion committed to French submarines – the first of which won’t be delivered for another 10-15 years. Oh, and a steady diet of duplicity…
Bravo Chris.
Bravo.
The Liberal Party, as it exists today, is the walking dead. I think that we have to accept that the next election will be a Labor Party victory and hopefully there will be a massive purge of Leftist Liberals from the existing party. The only saving grace might be that the minor parties can hold Labor in some check while another conservative party forms.
I hope your right Bemused, but from hearing what the Young Libs are like from Bolts blog today, sounds like there are many more issues in the pipeline. First thing they must change is democratization of the party and getting rid of Photios and his ilk
Peta Credlin explained the simple Turnbull coalition team rebranding on Alan Jones.
Turnbull holds unswervingly to the polling that shows shorten is unelectable, and has always trailed turnbull as preferred leader.
Therefore it makes sense to turnbull to neutralise labor on policy and fight the election on leader personality.
The second most despised person in Australia, fighting the most despised person in Australia.
How could it go wrong?. turnbull is preferred as leader by a mass of people that will never vote liberal, and despised as leader by a mass of people that will shatter the non-labor vote amongst a spectrum of parties, some of them will actually win lower house seats, probably off the nationals.
Sorry to break this to you but Leftist Lieborals are the party.
Preferred PM is a completely meaningless number. Howard’s preferred PM numbers were always poor and he won 2 elections and bought another 2 in the process.
Corbyn, Trump, Tits (2016) and Abbott himself are proof no-one is unelectable. Arguably the only one who was truly unelectable was the Hilldebeast herself.
Lomborg’s research Centre was defunded after Tony lost the leadership.
Birmingham acknowledges that this was done by his predecessor.
But Pyne was never, ever Turnbull’s education minister.
Which meant he never had permission (from his leader, nor the cabinet, nor the partyroom) to axe that funding offer.
He has repeatedly played it fast and loose, without accountability.
Not all, but a clear majority.
bemused
hopefully there will be a massive purge of Leftist Liberals from the existing party.
Won’t happen in NSW – Photios has Parachuted a Phalanx of Pontificating Poncing Poodles into all the safe NSW Liberal Seats both Federal and State – and although they will and have lost hugely on Primary Vote will probably stay in place.
What’s really interesting is that George Christensen knew about the plot to by these disgusting treacherous snakes to cross the floor with a Private Members Bill to legislate for same -sex marriage and didn’t say a thing. Not a thing. Thanks for the heads up George. I loathe the lot of them and will assiduously work, pray and help in any way I can to bury the Liberal party. What a loathsome pack of hyenas.
I think that we have to accept that the next election will be a Labor Party victory
We have to EMBRACE it. We know that Peanut Head is going to win. This is therefore as near to a consequence free chance as we’re ever going to have to destroy the Termite wing of the duopolistic cartel.
If the Termite wing won, or even came close, on the back of preferences from minor conservative or libertarian candidate, that would be treated (delusionally I know, but) as a signal that “by golly if only we’d gone harder left on SSM, climate change, indigenous recognition and anti-Islamophobia, we would have picked up a few more hipster votes and won”.
Anyone who casts a HoR ballot that sends their preference to a Termite supporter will be a traitor to Australia. And sending that preference to Peanut Head (no matter what chain of minor candidates it passes through) will be seen by the Termite election winning machine as proof that they need to go harder left.
Mass informal HoR voting, and mass refraining from numbering Termite supporters on the Senate ballot, is our only hope. If the termite wing gets crushed under the most humiliating defeat in electoral history then either they will pay attention or they’ll die a quick death.
Tony Abbott is not the answer.
He is not the Once and Future King.
Not without some really interesting – and preferably televised – special effects where he is infused with cracking Conservative Libertarian mystery blue light that bursts into him when he touches a relic of Ludwig von Mises.
Said crackling blue light imparting superpowers to introduce fiscal responsibility at Federal level and win over MSM and entire electorate.
Otherwise, no deal.
“more than 50% of Australian voters (on a two party preferred basis) have wanted centre-right leadership for some time: they voted overwhelmingly for it in 2013, expressed their utter disgust that it was removed without their consent in 2016 and are showing exactly what they think of entrenched centre-left leadership in the current polls.”
A curious analysis. My interpretation is that:
In 2013, more than 50% voted against a complete mess on the Labor side of politics in 2013, and some also might have been attracted by TA’s promises of stopping the boats (delivered), lowering electricity prices by abolishing the emissions trading scheme (scheme abolished, but power prices haven’t fallen) and a return to surplus without any painful savings measures (impossible, and therefore hasn’t been delivered).
In 2016, a large minority voted against the Turnbull Government because, while Labor appeared united (albeit this was just a facade), the Libs appeared to replicate the chaos of the Rudd-Gillard-Rudd era: both in Turnbull having replaced Abbott, and then by Abbott and some of his mates engaging in undermining of Turnbull even though they said they wouldn’t.
The current polls reflect the apparent continuing disunity of the Libs under Turnbull.
But I can’t see a return to Abbott or the rise of some other conservative solving the problem. My impression is that a large segment of the voters want 1) a united government and 2) a smart, centrist leader (or someone who looks like one) in the lodge.
That’s why, even though Rudd was perhaps the most arrogant and malevolent figure in Australian political history (a big call I know), the public continued to love him right up until they pulled the plug in 2013. Rudd looked and talked like the sort of leader a large segment of the Australian public want. Turnbull likewise.
I can’t see any good coming from a move by the Libs to the right, or by a split. I think that will just hand victory to Labor on a plate.
And anybody who wants to praise George Christensen will need to convince me that it was ok for him to cross the floor in favour of retaining outmoded penalty rates.
I can’t see any good coming from a move by the Libs to the right, or by a split. I think that will just hand victory to Labor on a plate.
True, but what’s wrong with that if the Termite wing of the duopolistic cartel are just going to give us Peanut Head’s policies plus a $50 billion invoice for submarines in 2066?
With any luck history will remember Christopher Pyne fondly as the real-life Inspector Clouseau who unwittingly bumbled his way to saving Australia by destroying the contemporary Liberal Party.
In one week he has managed to do more to deep six that broken excuse for a ‘conservative’ party than we (the voters) could ever have hoped to.
He is the anti-hero we needed.
Anyone in the Turnbull Government who now gives their support to Turnbull is agreeing to a left wing agenda and by definition stating they are left wing. Those who still consider themselves liberal conservative should cut their losses, think of their supporters, and move to the Conservative Party. They have nothing to lose because at the next election they will be out on their ear anyway. Anybody who says the current Liberals can rebuild are living in cloud cuckoo land, there are too many rotten apples and they won’t be trusted by the voters again. As has been stated, new Parties have been started before and now is the right time for one now.
Best outcome.
Spill. Tony wins.
THEN he resigns to become Deputy leader of the Australian Conservatives, taking 20 with him.
any unsubstantiated rumours regarding Christopher Pyne
which are?
Which is exactly why it should be banished to the political bandlands – its rotton from the top to the bottom.
There’s no hope for it.
Australian Conservatives and others of similar bent should try to consolidate.
I’d like to see that.. it would be glorious in a Dresden sort of way.
Pyne is the only Liberal Party elected member more loathsome than Turnbull. A low-down, treacherous, socialist creep.
The Australian people are to blame.
In 2007 unemployment was at 4.3% and falling. Debt was ZERO in 2005 and had fallen to minus 3.8% of GDP by 2007 ie less than zero. But Australia wanted Rudd and said the good economic numbers under Howard were just dumb luck.
Support and even leadership in big government, leftists legislation described the LNP for the last 30 years, it didn’t just start with Pyne. What this is really about is his position on SSM, everything else doesn’t really concern Conservatives anyway.
If Pyne categorically opposed SSM and came out as a Socialist most Conservatives would be cheering and calling for him to replace Turnbull as leader. The only thing Conservatives care about aside from banning immigrants is ensuring no deviation from judeao/christian marriage ritual.
These nonsensical priorities is why the LNP is in the sorry state it’s in today.
Arguable.
Arthur Sinodinos?
Craig Laundy?
George Brandis?
Seriously, as a troll you are true B Grader.
Sharpen up dickhead.
Wong was against SSM a couple of elections ago saying exactly what Gillard said. Your analysis is ridiculous.
Pick any issue other than boats and the Libs mirror the left that’s the issue the lack of fight for any centre right positions even from so called conservative members.
In my simple mind – the best outcome is to have ready the Australian Conservatives Party.
I think there would be enough voters to put them into government at the next election if everyone got their finger out, planned, financed, structured and interviewed excellent candidates including any experienced rightwing politician who wanted to get out of the Liberal Party. I would presume there are enough disgusted Liberal Party Conservative donors to help the ACP get going. The Nationals too must pick either to stay where they are or team up with ACP. Let’s hope the majority of the Nats would come over to be the ACP coalition partner (even just to get back to their core beliefs instead of kidding around Turnbull). Who knows Pauline may want to join.
Our manifesto would be written and the public would be constantly informed (ads, tv, radio, internet, various Seat events, fund raisers, etc etc) of the developments of the Australian Conservatives Party. Everybody (public) becomes a part of it. Old Liberal Party volunteers, ex members and I’ve met some fantastic conservative Young Liberals would pitch in.
I am assuming when Mr Menzies started his new Liberal Party, that there wasn’t such a unified desperation especially because social media and the internet makes it easier to be infinitesimally informed on what everybody else is thinking.
There is nothing like desperation to inspire a movement to get the job done.
Mr Abbott said that we had to give the public hope and our own people something to fight for.
This is it! There is no better feeling than a job well done.
(I would like to know what Cory Bernardi thinks of Tony Abbott being the Australian Conservatives Party Leader? Cory’s party will grow decade by decade into the future – Tony Abbott would be catalyst to get it going.)
Pyne is just pretending to be Frank Underwood (1st series) …
But seriously, someone who is this duplicitous won’t get the shove from their current “Dear Leader”, who will want to keep him close. Pyne will never lead the Liberal Party, so his best bet is to be seen as the one with his finger on the pulse. It’s where he takes his pulse that is a big concern.
Fair dinkum, his arrogance knows no bounds, and it’s well overdue that Christopher Pyne gets his electoral comeuppance.
