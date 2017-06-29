A virtual wages debate

Last week the Financial Review carried a story about comments made by the RBA governor on Australian wages. As is often the case, he probably said far more interesting things in the Q&A session and it is those comments that got reported.

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has issued an extraordinary challenge to workers that they shouldn’t fear “robots or foreigners”, or job security, and demand a greater share of the economy’s profits to drive up record-low wages growth. Downplaying angst around the lack of full-time jobs versus part-time work as an “old fashioned” worry that fails to recognise many people don’t want to work 100 per cent, Dr Lowe warned too many were still emphasising job security over wage claims. … The remarks come at a critical time in Australia, which has ground through more than four years of declining wages growth – now running at 1.9 per cent a year, the lowest rate in data going back to the late 1990s. Real wages have also been contracting the most since the last recession more than a quarter century ago.

They also reflect the reality that without signs of a sustained pick-up in wages and inflation more generally, the Reserve Bank won’t be able to normalise its record-low official interest rate setting. Without a boost in household spending, spurred by rising incomes, the Reserve Bank and federal government’s hopes of economic growth accelerating back above 3 per cent will fall short, with gross domestic product expanding by an annual 1.7 per cent last quarter.

Anyway, the Financial Review asked me to respond and published my comments on Saturday.

Who wouldn’t like to get a huge pay increase? According to RBA governor Philip Lowe we should all be nagging our bosses for a greater share of the national economic pie. If we all got a huge pay increase that “would be a good thing”. Mind you – keeping our jobs would be a very good thing. Therein lies the problem with Philip Lowe’s comments. A growing economy, with surging profits, and a declining unemployment rate should be a great time to be telling the boss that you needed a tad more in your pay packet. But outside of official government forecasts the economy doesn’t look to be in that happy place. Right now rising wages would simply translate to rising business failures and greater unemployment. In the last financial year private sector wage growth was a paltry 2 per cent – the lowest level since records began in 1998. Public sector wage growth was 2.4 per cent. In the March quarter of this year the annual private wage growth rate was even lower at 1.8 per cent. The budget papers are forecasting an increase in Australian wage growth over the next few years – to a massive 3 per cent in 2018-19. Yet we know that wage growth has been in decline since 2011. Why should the turnaround happen now? Apart from encouraging workers to get a bit more bolshie what policy will the government, or the RBA, introduce to drive economic growth to higher levels in order to justify massive pay increases? This is the same government that is increasing the tax burden in a slowing economy.

What isn’t clear is why Dr Lowe thinks higher wages is a good idea right now. Hopefully he does not subscribe to the notion that increased wages will lead to increased inflation. This populist notion is quite wrong – inflation leads to higher wage demands, but not vice versa. Similarly I hope he doesn’t subscribe to the notion that increased demand from consumers will stimulate the economy. Economic stimulus will only come from lower taxes, less red tape, and fewer of the bad policy choices that have increased sovereign risks over the last decade. Australians are very likely to use higher wages to buy down household debt.

Sluggish performance The fact of the matter is that Australian economic performance has been sluggish since the GFC. True, we did avoid a “technical recession” but nobody could seriously argue that we are as relaxed and comfortable as we were prior to 2008. Given the debt and deficits that successive Commonwealth governments have run and will continue to run for the foreseeable future it is entirely unsurprising that private growth, private initiative, private investment, and private wages continue to languish. Wanting Australians to enjoy higher wages is admirable but Dr Lowe should be talking to his own bosses in Canberra about their policy choices to make that happen. He might even talk to them about productivity. Paul Krugman was quite correct to say that in the long run it is almost everything. Without productivity improvements wages simply cannot increase without imposing huge economic and social costs on the economy. With a government that taxes too much and regulates too much it is unlikely that productivity improvements will drive the sort of wage growth we’d all like to see. Sinclair Davidson is a professor in the School of Economics, Finance and Marketing at RMIT University and a senior research fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs.

The Financial Review also published Richard Denniss on the some topic (in his regular spot) on Monday.

The RBA governor Philip Lowe recently encouraged Australian workers to stop being so scared of technological change and foreign competition and start demanding higher wages. But if the governor wants to really understand why so many Australians have been willing to settle for so little for so long perhaps he should ask the Treasurer to appoint the ACTU president to the RBA board. The fact that such an appointment seems radical today shows how quiet the voice of workers has become in Australian public debate. The ACTU was represented on the RBA board by Bob Hawke and Bill Kelty during what is now often described as the golden period of economic reform in Australia. But it is 20 years since a union representative took their place around the RBA board table. The business community, on the other hand, has steadily increased its representation on the RBA board with the energy sector, the most capital intensive sector of them all, particularly well represented. Of course the voice of business is not just loud around the RBA board table, it is ever-present in the Australian media. Indeed, BCA president Grant King was quick to publicly contradict the RBA governor’s support for wage growth stating: “We don’t think the answer is to just say pay people more money.” Yep, how would that boost stagnant wage growth? Workers fearful of asking King contradicted not just Lowe’s conclusion, but his rationale. The governor specifically tried to calm the fears of workers that if they asked for wage rises robots or foreign workers would take their jobs. And King specifically warned workers: “Firstly, a significant part of our economy is trade-exposed, so we are not unilaterally able to decide to charge more for our exports. We operate in a global environment. The second [point] is around the impact of new technologies, particularly digital disruption.” You can see how having Ged Kearney on the board would strengthen the RBA governor’s arm. And you can see why some in the business community will fight to maintain their own dominance of the board that determines their cost of capital. For now, the BCA is sticking to its 30-year habit of suggesting now is a bad time for wage growth. But the fact is that the wage share of GDP and annual wage growth are at record lows, and that’s before the impact of penalty rate cuts is yet to be felt. And the low levels of consumer spending are dragging down not just the rate of economic growth, but the profits of the retail and hospitality sectors. While business leaders speak with one voice on the need for workers to tighten their belts, it is becoming increasingly obvious that such demands deliver more pain than gain for many members of “the business community”. As housing costs rise and real wages fall, the disposable income available for spending on clothes, shoes and holidays inevitably falls too. When you factor in underemployment and slowing population growth you can see why so many investors in retail and hospitality are doing it tough. Violating fundamental labour rights Wages growth has stalled because workers have heard, for decades, the scary stories told by King. They have heard that if they so much as ask that wages keep pace with productivity growth, that they will be personally responsible for inflation, unemployment and the inability of their children to get a start in life. Despite the fact that union density, and days lost to strike action are low by historical and international levels, the papers are full of stories about the militancy and power of the Australian union movement. But at the same time they are virtually silent about the fact that laws that restrict the freedom to strike in Australia are so severe that the International Labour Organisation has called us out for violating fundamental labour rights. Australia is one of the richest countries in the world. If GDP grows by 3 per cent next year that means a collective pay rise of $50 billion. But at the current rate well under half of that will go to Australia’s 12 million workers, while the share going to the owners of capital rises steadily. King wants an even larger share for capital and Kearney wants a larger share for workers. I wonder who Scott Morrison will next appoint to the RBA board. Richard Denniss is the chief economist for The Australia Institute @RDNS_TAI ~*~

