Cross Post: John Adams Bernardi fails national economic test

Senator Cory Bernardi, as the leader of Australian Conservatives, has failed his first critical national economic test.
A fortnight ago, Bernardi issued his weekly ‘common sense’ e-mail to supporters calling on Australia to force Qatar to divest billions of dollars of investment in Australia due to Qatar’s role in funding international Islamic terrorism.
Bernardi’s rationale is that Australia should deal with other nations with the ‘ethic of reciprocity’.
However, Bernardi’s so-called ‘common sense’ call to arms fails on several grounds which brings into question his ability to develop and formulate public policy and lead a forward-looking, proactive political movement.
Were Australia to force Qatar to divest its Australia’s holdings, this would dramatically increase sovereign risk among non-European and non-North American companies and investors who would view such a dramatic policy shift in the context of Australia’s long history of being hostile to non-western sources of foreign capital.
Greater sovereign risk would place existing and additional investments and thereby jobs and economic growth in jeopardy.
Moreover, Bernardi’s singling out of Qatar, with no mention of Saudi Arabia, is completely disingenuous and ineffective given that Saudi Arabia is the largest funder of global terrorism.
Hence, if Bernardi believes that it is common sense for Australia to impose an economic embargo on Qatar, then it makes even more common sense for Australia to impose an economic embargo on Saudi Arabia as well as other Islamic countries that have a history of funding international Islamic terrorism such as Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.
Yet even if these flaws were not concerning enough, Bernardi’s policy position demonstrates a complete failure to accurately analyse core economic issues facing Australia.
As a result, Australia’s lack of national savings (both nongovernment and government) means that Australia has, and continues to, rely on foreigners to fund both its consumption and investment requirements. This has occurred through the sale of our assets (mainly through sales of company equity and of direct assets such as agricultural land) and the racking up of foreign debt which is currently at a historic high in excess of $AUD 1 trillion (or 63 per cent of GDP as of June 2016).
Hence, whether it is Cory Bernardi, Pauline Hanson or Alan Jones or other nationalistic conservative populists who rail against non-western sources of foreign investment, the underlying public policy issue is not the purity of foreign capital, but rather Australian culture and the ‘Australian way of life’ which has largely been defined by white Australians of Anglo-Saxon and Anglo-Celtic heritage dating back to transported British convicts with respect to attitudes regarding the philosophical purpose of life, work, money, entrepreneurship, risk, savings and investment.
Australian history consists of a plethora of anecdotal stories from immigrants who came to Australia from continental Europe following World War II who were caught up in the ‘wog’ cultural phenomena, whether they be Polish, Greek, Italian or Macedonian (both Christian and Jewish) among others.
These stories indicate that the rationale for social friction in the 1950s, sixties and seventies between British and Irish Australians and continental Europeans went beyond language, food, dress and skin colour, but also encompassed differences in attitudes to work, consumption, savings and wealth creation, particularly when differences in wealth and social status became observable and therefore generated social resentment.
If Australian Conservatives or Pauline Hanson’s One Nation are serious in protecting Australia’s national economic sovereignty from perceived untoward foreign capital, then they are must stare down their own voter base of largely older Australians of British and Irish heritage and the broader electorate and tell them that while government is only part of the problem behind Australia’s mounting challenges, the voters themselves are the greater problem.
Singling out foreign nations (irrespective of the merits) as a policy announcement may make some conservative and nationalistic voters feel good, but does nothing to solve Australia’s underlying economic and social challenges.
The typical Aussie holiday; the weekend away; eating out; unnecessary house renovations; fancy toys such as boats, motorcycles, barbeques, high-end electronics, furniture and fashion; our affinity with sugar, fat, alcohol, gambling, drugs and now tattoos; the ‘thank God it’s Friday’, ‘she’ll be right’ and ‘don’t work too hard’ attitudes as well as placating our children’s every wish and whim by trying to buy their love must all be eliminated.
A fundamental cultural transformation is required to effectively eliminate Australia’s mammoth foreign debt and investment capital deficit. Australian households need to dramatically lift their saving rates close to 40 per cent rather than the 4.7 per cent which was reported in the March 2017 National Accounts by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Changes in public policy can provide more incentives for Australians to save and fund domestic investment, but fundamentally we must change.
We must live simpler, work harder, sacrifice more, create more value and be willing to embrace entrepreneurship, industry and commercial risk.
Only then may we be able to create real prosperity and our own capital base, while simultaneously protecting Australia’s national economic sovereignty and interests by reducing our reliance on foreign capital.
This may be an unpopular political message, but this is what Australians need to be told.
This is real leadership. This is real conservatism.
John Adams is a former Coalition Advisor. This op-ed first appeared in The Spectator Australia.
Harsh but fair
How does living simpler, working harder and sacrificing more, create more value in our lives when government and corporate elites increasingly eschew entrepreneurship, industry and commercial risk.
You’re trolling right?
Either that or move to North Korea you dipstick.
Don’t force them to divest the assets, CONFISCATE THEM!!
Time to stop being pussies with islamofascism
Another white-hating nanny state fkwit. And … wait for it … he’s a former Coalition Advisor! Thus hilariously demonstrating why people are turning to Bernardi and Hanson in the first place.
Let me summarise this essay:
(1) Bernadi singles out Qatar to disinvest when Saudi Arabia “is the largest funder of global terrorism” Really? Proof please. I seriously doubt it. Note the tense, the claim is that SA is the largest funder now.
(2) Extended to cause disinvestment by other ME countries “a history of funding international Islamic terrorism”. Really? Proof please. By “history” do you mean they funded terrorism a century ago but are now our firm allies?
(3) Argument extended again based upon Australian attitudes towards immigrants immediately after the second World War – 72 years ago. Continues meandering for several paragraphs into the 50s, 60s and 70s – 62, 52 and 42 years ago*. What point he is trying to make is unclear – maybe that our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents were bad people so therefore we are bad people now? We inherit the sins of our forebears? I dunno.
(4) States an established fact that the membership of Bernadi and PH are “largely older Australians of British and Irish heritage”. Really? Proof please. Sounds like speculation and personal bias.
(5) Another pejorative paragraph against the “typical Aussie”. Ok, whatever
(6) Finish off with a few motherhood statements that have no relationship to the statements made in the preceding paragraphs.
*taking the mid-point of each decade
The fking nerve of this guy. We need to spend less? Us? Not the government? Us? I’ll spend whatever the fk I like. You shut the fk up and tax me less so I can spend more, xunt.
Surely this is a joke; we are more likely to get ‘leadership’ and ‘conservatism’ from Bernardi than from the Manchurian Turnbull and his faux Labor government. The Liberal Party is dead, and any rational conservative knows that they must look elsewhere for representation and vote for the emergent parties like the Australian Conservatives.
And as for this:
The primary method by which Australian save is superannuation. If Turnbull and Co stopped attacking it as a convenient pot of money to to offset their grossly irresponsible spending then people might be more inclined to contribute more. As it stands, why would you; because the rules today are very unlikely to the rules tomorrow, the money you contribute is conveniently is locked up for the next government cash grab.
This reads like someone complaining about the mote in some other dude’s eye while blinded himself by a lump of four by three.
Give us a break!
Why on earth would we do these things just so that the Government (Public Servants) can take all our residual Superannuation and apply death Taxes to whatever is left?
Baldrick
Ah hahahahaha !
So the subtext of this article is really:
Dear Chickens
Please put all your nest eggs here in a very large pile. It is for the collective good of the farm.
Thanks
The Foxes
Why do we allow John Adams to post here?
JA,
I’m not sure you’ve established that Cori has failed an actual test. A test of opinions, perhaps.
Note to self
read more
We must live simpler, work harder, sacrifice more, create more value and be willing to embrace entrepreneurship, industry and commercial risk.
No.
Step one is for government to stop squandering vast sums of money on counterproductive national vandalism like “renewable energy”.
Step two is for governments to stop squandering vast sums of money on favoured identity groups.
Step three is for government to get rid of stifling regulations that are destroying productivity, and ruinous taxes that destroy businesses.
Step four, when the budget starts to self correct, and people are able to get real reward for their efforts, is for government to turn off the spigot of unnecessary “welfare”, since people should then be able to fend for themselves if they choose to do so.
If, at that point, people can’t pay for their chosen lifestyle, then tough luck for them. Then, maybe some people will find that they “must” make changes, but it will be up to them to decide what those changes are.
But two things don’t make the list at all:
(a) mandated virtue for the masses; and
(b) second guessing foreign policy decisions, on the presumption that we have to keep sucking jihadist’s dicks or they won’t like us any more.
I do love the para where ‘we’ must tighten our belts and live the frugal life of peasants (being imposed on us already due to the Green insanity). Where’s the government’s contribution to it’s own belt-tightening?
Every time another Liberal Party hack opens their mouth, it adds more reason to not support the Liberal Party in any shape or form. Keep at it, soon you won’t have one member remaining.
The typical Aussie holiday; the weekend away; eating out; unnecessary house renovations; fancy toys such as boats, motorcycles, barbeques, high-end electronics, furniture and fashion; our affinity with sugar, fat, alcohol, gambling, drugs and now tattoos; the ‘thank God it’s Friday’, ‘she’ll be right’ and ‘don’t work too hard’ attitudes as well as placating our children’s every wish and whim by trying to buy their love must all be eliminated.
I’m going to go right ahead and politely decline this article’s invitation to eradicate human behaviour.
This tripe belongs in Pravda.
Let me know when the chocolate rationing begins…
The purpose of economic growth is to improve our standard of living. How does living simpler achieve this?
For thousands of years, humans lived simply and their reward for this was stagnant GDP per capita.
Rather than living simpler, we need to encourage innovation, which means working smarter and encouraging investment. The reward for working smarter and greater investment is an increased standard of living and of that means more leisure time, more toys and expensive holidays then so be it. Indeed, the leisure time which Australians enjoy today are the dividends for investment and innovation made by our ancestors. Take away that reward and the incentive investment and innovation goes as well.
There is much that is wrong with Australian economic policy but simpler living is not the solution.
And how was this an op-ed in The Spectator?
TIGER 2.0
As you well know, to defeat your enemy you must know him better than your friends (per some ancient).
It is well to be occasionally subjected, at arms length, to their slimy perfidy.