Public Service announcement

Too late, mate.
TOO FUCKING LATE MATE
Snap.
If he is true to his word then he will be arresting many a journo.
And we must remember they are guilty until proven innocent.
Wait what, he can reject a police brief, but the police can issue a CAN and then lump him with a case he reckons is BS?
I suspect the AG has intervened behind the scenes.
I think we need to petition the pope to give Pell a hearing before extraditing him, which will serve as an inquiry into the Anti-Catholic bigotry behind these charges.
Turn the tables.
This is what the radical left have been seeking for years now. The ABC has had two stabs at the issue (to my knowledge) with some of the dodgiest ‘victims’ you’d ever wish to come across, coming out in support of their conspiracy theory. And now, collectively, one of the most left wing police forces in Australia has decided to act on a case that reeks of dingos’ droppings.
Of course George Pell has sought leave to fight the charges, but don’t expect the egg on face to be widely reported. It won’t, but we’ll all come away believing the bloke is as guilty as hell, regardless of the outcome.
Unfortunately the majority has not as yet been weaned off the appalling ABC.
I’m of the opinion all CArdinal Pell is guilty of is having a detached type of personality, and not enough understanding/empathy at that very early time when the dreadful abuse came to light.
However, that has translated for the media to judging him guilty of raping boys.
Poor fellow, how terrible this is for him, just really awful to have his own country’s media against him, urging people to hate him and believe he is a child rapist. But he has the Holy’s Father’s support.