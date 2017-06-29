The Obama legacy

From Commentary:
Normally, when a party loses a presidential race to a supremely unqualified and unpopular alternative, they’d engage in some soul searching. But they didn’t. Perhaps because to do so would be to examine how Barack Obama causally presided over the utter devastation of their party at almost every level.
Obama entered office with his party in control of 62 of 99 state legislative chambers. When he left office in January 2017, Republicans controlled over two-thirds of America’s legislative chambers. The GOP has veto-proof majorities in 17 states compared to the Democrats’ 3. In 2009, Democrats had 31 governorships. Today, the GOP has 33. In 25 states, Republicans have total control of every lever of government, and, in three more states, the GOP can override the Democratic governor’s veto. At the federal level, Democrats lost a net total of 61 seats in the House of Representatives over the course of eight years and ten seats in the Senate. The Obama years saw a generation of up and coming Democratic lawmakers wiped out.
These facts need restating because Democrats have been so loath to internalize them. Perhaps because Obama remained popular with the public or because he was such a towering cultural figure, Democrats perceived liberalism to be the nation’s governing ethos even standing amid the rubble of the president’s legacy.
That is an interesting perspective. I couldn’t understand how Obama won re-election. Sure Mitt Romney was a lazy candidate and all, but Obama had not been a good president. So it seems that while Obama may have been personally popular, the electorate took out their annoyance and frustration on his party.
Romney whinged that the “47%” wouldn’t vote for him because “free stuff”.
Self fulfilling prophecy.
Trump’s message was “I’ll fix it so you don’t need free stuff”.
All well and good but the world hated Bush and it hates Trump, don’t you know. And everybody loves Obama at all the fashionable dinner parties. Especially the doctors’ wives.
So obviously the conclusion to be drawn is that US voters are all dumb yokels who did not appreciate the virtues of the living saint who presided over them for eight years. Unlike people outside the US who know better.
Got it?
Good. Now write out a hundred times, “Obama good, Trump bad”. And cease your heretical thoughts.
Causally or casually? I suppose its much the same. But they voted him in twice, and can do that sort of thing again when the DNC invents the next guy.
Exactly who are they saying is supremely unqualified and unpopular?
Aside from the political machinations I think the US does get a bit smitten with the novelty of a presidential candidate. Obviously Obama as an African-American, Kennedy as a Catholic and now Trump as a novice (politically). In each case I feel some realization persists that it’s a historic event. In Obama’s case, for many it was some kind of catharsis, at least symbolically quite separate from the politics. Subsequently, the novelty of Trump is to an extent the antithesis for many. The persona of the candidate has weight, separate from the policies. I guess it’s true everywhere but the Yanks seem to be able to make an art form of it.