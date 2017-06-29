Thoughts on Bachar Houli

I’m a big fan of Bachar Houli. He started his career at the Bombers before he left for Richmond. So I’m probably a bit biased. Anyway …

Looking at the vision it looks to me like any one of a number of similar incidents on an AFL field every weekend. Player puts out the “don’t argue”. Except this time, the recipient was knocked unconscious. Houli eventually got a 4 week suspension which is probably about right.

But …

If Jed Lamb hadn’t have been knocked out, Houli might have gotten a week, or nothing. Herein lies one of a number problems – problems that are not unique to the AFL.

A lot of the debate has revolved around whether or not Houli is a person of good character. He got character references. Now the thing is we all know he is a good and clean player. We don’t need the PM to tell us that. Any fan of the game knows that. So, quite rightly, people have argued that we should penalise the action and not the person.

But …

The fact is we don’t penalise the action, we penalise the consequence. Putting out the “don’t argue” isn’t the problem, the problem is Lamb got knocked out. I suspect if Houli had knocked out a player on his own side that there would be no consequence.

So let’s think about the points we have established. We should punish actions and not people and punish actions and not consequences.

Now let’s give some thought to applying those principles to the criminal justice system.