Thoughts on Bachar Houli

I’m a big fan of Bachar Houli. He started his career at the Bombers before he left for Richmond. So I’m probably a bit biased. Anyway …
Looking at the vision it looks to me like any one of a number of similar incidents on an AFL field every weekend. Player puts out the “don’t argue”. Except this time, the recipient was knocked unconscious. Houli eventually got a 4 week suspension which is probably about right.
But …
If Jed Lamb hadn’t have been knocked out, Houli might have gotten a week, or nothing. Herein lies one of a number problems – problems that are not unique to the AFL.
A lot of the debate has revolved around whether or not Houli is a person of good character. He got character references. Now the thing is we all know he is a good and clean player. We don’t need the PM to tell us that. Any fan of the game knows that. So, quite rightly, people have argued that we should penalise the action and not the person.
But …
The fact is we don’t penalise the action, we penalise the consequence. Putting out the “don’t argue” isn’t the problem, the problem is Lamb got knocked out. I suspect if Houli had knocked out a player on his own side that there would be no consequence.
So let’s think about the points we have established. We should punish actions and not people and punish actions and not consequences.
Now let’s give some thought to applying those principles to the criminal justice system.
You are correct in that you are biased. It appeared to me to be a premeditated assault. If this had been on a public thoroughfare he would likely be charged with criminal assault. Lets think about this on principles rather than emotion which I think you are guilty of Sinc. The guy clobbers someone deliberately, think of what message this transmits to young followers of the game, so he should be expelled for the remainder of the year as far as I am concerned. Let me get emotional now, its my turn, the guy demonstrates the actions of a thug and should be treated as such. I call Rugby League Thugby for the obvious reason. This guy should be playing Thugby.
A “don’t argue” is usually a strong push. Very rarely does a “don’t argue” travel towards the face.
Houli swung his fist at head height.
It was designed to hurt, not shrug Lamb off.
Sinc’s logic would have coward punches in NSW leading to death being treated as just a minor assault.
He biffed Lamb hard and deliberately. I don’t think much of his character.
No I don’t think so.
Deliberately hitting somebody at random leading to death should be murder without the legislature having to intervene.
I think you got the nuance of a “Don’t Argue” wrong
Houli was trying to break the illegal tackle of his opponent as he was trying to make position downfield
He accidentally hit in the head and knocked him out
He didn’t intentionally knock him out.
His good record was taken into account at the first tribunal hearing.
Until the backlash.
Then it wasn’t.
Fair enough Sinc, however you missed the main point.
The Basher didn’t get off lightly originally because he is a ‘good bloke’, he got off because he is a Muslim. A celebrity Muslim vouched for him in the tribunal and the Prime Minister – who has probably met him only two or three times – praised him and this testimony was read out at the tribunal. Waleed Aly and Malcolm Turnbull’s testimony has never been given, or been required at any Kafur’s tribunal hearing.
Even the Social Justice Warriors at the AFL realised this was taking multiculturalism too far* and appealed.
* Apparently they might have received a few calls from irate club presidents.
“We should punish actions and not people and punish actions and not consequences.”
That’s a fair point, but at some stage you have to include “intention” in the justice equation. A given action could be made with a wide range of intentions (as well as a wide range of consequences). A punch to the head might be intended only to stop someone holding on to one’s jumper, or it might be intended to kill the victim.
The same action is involved, and the consequences could be trivial, fatal or somewhere in the middle, but the attacker’s intention surely needs to be considered in assessing the moral seriousness of the action.
chrisl – I don’t disagree with that. It may well be that the character references from the PM and Walid Ali did him in. I hope not.
Houli had no intention of hitting the head, but that doesn’t matter under the capricious AFL laws.
Incredibky stupid defence guaranteed he was suspended for longer than he deserved. Fancy bringing as character witnesses the two smuggest and most hated men in Australia. He would have been better served getting sheik Hilaly and Pauline Hanson.
Apparently references are a part of the system, so you can’t blame the tigers for using them to try and reduce his sentence.
A normal player would have got 3 weeks. He has paid the price for running with a bad crowd.
His life won’t improve until he makes better decisions and dissociates himself from bad elements like Muslim hate preachers and far left economic wreckers.
Yes. That is becomes a problem too though. I think intention has become oversold. Take for example the one-punch attacks.
So perp punches somebody, they fall over, hit their head, and die. Sure the perp didn’t intend to kill them, but he did intend to do harm. That harm lead to death. I can’t see why that isn’t murder. Now I understand why in a society with the death penalty that the legal system would split hairs to avoid execution, but in a society without the death penalty the definition of murder can be tightened up.
OSC is right.
The “don’t argue” is usually delivered with a stiff arm and open hand to the upper chest. The objective is to unbalance the opponent and prevent any purchase being gained in a tackle.
The action to break an “off the ball” tackle from a pursuing player is often delivered as a swipe with the open hand backwards at torso level, as that is usually where the grappling occurs. The “tagger” rarely grabs at shoulder or head level as that is too obvious.
Basher looked back then swung a fist (not open hand) at head height. Maybe a split second decision but deliberate nonetheless.
… and Richmond Footy Club.
Infidel : I know you are just taking the pi5s but are there any good muslims ?
I think I met 3 today but I can’t be sure because they all had beards
I would have gone with Dusty Martin Snr and Jake King, but the point is valid.
I would have thought 1-2x fewer than that. I asked that question today: How the fuck does the PM (a telco exec from Potts Point, who “works” in Canberra) know Basher (a Muslim footballer from Melbourne)?? I can only assume he met him once, at the Iftar tongue-bathing, and even then he would have been distracted by Squalid Alley.
Do courts or other judicial bodies routinely accept character references from people who don’t know the accused from a bar of soap?
What would the reference have said? “I met him once, at Iftar, and he didn’t commit any serious crimes that night”?
It’s possible that Squalid knows Basher, but I don’t accept that St Malcolm does. Not one bit.
Andrew – my understanding is the Richmond Football Club quoted Turnbull saying good things about Houli from a previous occasion.
Correct Sinc.
They were speech notes from Trumble spraying our money at the Hooley Moozley Academy earlier on Tuesday.
Completely disingenuous and unethical of Richmond to use it as a character witness statement.
With hindsight, a rather regrettable action for them to have taken.
Anyway, I’ll look forward to reading excerpts of the breathless meeja screeching about the islamic imbecile being booed for rest of the season due to various ALPFL fans being waaaaacists.
I think they met just the other day, when St Malc gave Basher about 600,000 smackeroos for his Foundation.
If you swing your head hard enough at a player’s head that they get knocked out then I consider that intent and 4 weeks is the right punishment.
Otherwise agree with you Sinc
OK – for my sins, I’ve just watched the video.
That is a blatant swinging arm with clenched fist deliberately aimed at the head of an opponent who was nowhere near the ball.
Anyone who tries to dress it up as anything else is either dishonest, an idiot, or both.
The PM lives at Point Piper Andrew, not Potts Point.
Anyhoo, he has met the Basher at least twice. You are correct about the Iftar dinner last year. The Basher was seated at the cool kids’ table with the PM, Waleed Aly and Yassmin Abdel Magied. I have also seen a photo of Turnbull visiting an AFL event for Musso kiddies hosted by the Basher.
Still, how does that deserve a character reference?
Rabz, yes, which is why he went to arguably the two most respected/elite status influential men in Australia for a reference, to gloss it over.
Doomlord … you raise a ggod point … the “one punch rule “.
i imagine that on the average sat night many people receive a “one punch “…. and most are not fatal …and some receive 10 punches and do not die ….the arbitrary sentencing based on outcome , not intent , seems a bit inflexible .
If only Rugby League would clean up the cheap hits as well.
dotters, if league cleaned up the cheap hits it wouldn’t be league.
There are millions of good Muslims. Wonderful
People.
But there is no good Islam.
I only saw footage ….. he didn’t even look back….. swung a punch into the area of the “problem”….. lucky punch … ( obviously not lucky for recipient )
Rabz How would you have persuaded your opponent who was illegally holding you to “Be gone you dastardly foe!”
The game of AFL has become so crowded that often 36 players are in a quarter of the ground
Illegal tackles ,holding and blocking are commonplace and cant be policed
The Carlton player would have been coached to tackle Houli because he is a very important linking running player (stop Houli)
Houli was trying to persuade him to stop and desist
That’s football
We must have been watching videos of completely different incidents then.
Well duuh, by giving him a knuckle sammich, obviously*.
*Sentence may contain elements of “troothiness”.
ok Rabz … correct … he looked back … but as I saw it the punch was thrown blind ..
Yes – his head was turned, but it was a blind a punch and therefore under the rules “reckless”.
Sinc … you are a wise man … not only all over the machinations of economics but also of the rules of AFL
Larry Pickering sums it up for me
BASHING AFL OPPONENTS UNCONSCIOUS IS STILL JUST A CULTURAL THING
This bloke, Richmond’s Bachar Houli, should have been outed for life for the way he king-hit an opposing player off the ball, but his sentence of two weeks’ suspension by the AFL Tribunal seemed more than a little curious.
Obviously there was more to this than met the eye and there were some sound reasons why he should not have been suspended at all. The word was, as a culturally, sensitive, devout Muslim he was not expected to be punished in any way. But he made two bad errors.
Apparently just as he was about to be let off altogether, he produced a reference from that smarmy, token fellow Muslim, from “The Project”. That silly move got him one week’s suspension from the Tribunal and then he was stupid enough to produce another reference from PM Turnbull that got him another week’s suspension….Two weeks altogether.
The Board agreed that the sentence was still a light one but admitted that there were cultural differences that needed to be taken into account.
The AFL has already agreed to provide more prayer rooms adjoining change areas to encourage more Muslim players to the game but refused a written request from the local mosque to provide AK47s after losing matches.
The AFL is still considering Eddie McGuire’s objection to IEDs being allowed to Richmond team members when playing Collingwood.
Looked pretty high range reckless to me.
If it was on concrete Jed Lamb could be dead.
Let that sink in.
With you on that one – he turned around, looked directly at the other player, and threw a punch with enough force to knock him unconscious.
Yeah nah.
The match review panel deemed it “intentional”. So did the tribunal and the appeals board. Houli’s defence tried to argue that he was aiming for the chest but have a look at the vision. I know Houli unbelievably claimed that he “had never hit anyone in his life” but even if that was the case, you would think he could aim a bit better than that.
They don’t call him the Basher for nothing.
So Larry Pickering is a Carlton supporter?
LOL
Has anyone seen Pickering and Infidel Tiger in the same room?
Oh please – if anyone seriously thinks that Houli intentionally knocked someone out they should call the cops. I’m quite happy to believe that he intentionally struck at Lamb.
Pickering disgusts me to my core. He is a thief and a conman and should be in jail.
No. But to be fair. Infidel Tiger is always very funny.
If they played on concrete there would be several deaths a game.
Houli should have got three weeks. He runs with a bad crowd and got an extra whack.
I almost feel sorry for him.
A penalty is imposed for a violation of a rule and aggravated by the consequences. Establishing intent is impractical for most incidents on a football field, but the action and consequences are readily ascertained- that’s why the football judiciary usually requires video records of the action during most matches.
That is a good theory and I understand the argument. But we have also seen instances where players from the same team collide or injure each other and no action is taken.