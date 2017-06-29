You cannot believe a word the American media says

I am waiting for an anti-Trump story that actually deals with a policy issue that matters and I disagree with. If we are really down to Fake Time covers, we are dealing with accusations that are beyond parody. Obama’s autobiography was written by Bill Ayres, a far left Weatherperson from the 60’s, yet was the only reason anyone ever had for voting for this leftist loon. Meanwhile we have Trump brands The New York Times liars – again!

Donald Trump delivered a swift kick on Wednesday morning to The New York Times, blasting the newspaper for reporting that he is ill-informed and disengaged as Republicans in the Senate tiptoe toward a health care compromise. ‘Some of the Fake News Media likes to say that I am not totally engaged in healthcare. Wrong, I know the subject well & want victory for U.S.,’ the president tweeted. ‘The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me. They don’t even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke!’

How one can judge what the president doesn’t know I will leave to others. That he disagrees with many of those who advise I truly do believe, some of whom leak to the paper of broken record. That Obamacare is a catastrophe that cannot sustain itself is obvious, but how to replace it is a very thorny question. Meanwhile LIQ and others like him are desperate for a genuine issue to criticise the president about. So far empty handed, but they will keep on trying till something comes up.