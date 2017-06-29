You cannot believe a word the American media says

Posted on 12:27 am, June 29, 2017 by Steve Kates

I am waiting for an anti-Trump story that actually deals with a policy issue that matters and I disagree with. If we are really down to Fake Time covers, we are dealing with accusations that are beyond parody. Obama’s autobiography was written by Bill Ayres, a far left Weatherperson from the 60’s, yet was the only reason anyone ever had for voting for this leftist loon. Meanwhile we have Trump brands The New York Times liars – again!

Donald Trump delivered a swift kick on Wednesday morning to The New York Times, blasting the newspaper for reporting that he is ill-informed and disengaged as Republicans in the Senate tiptoe toward a health care compromise.

‘Some of the Fake News Media likes to say that I am not totally engaged in healthcare. Wrong, I know the subject well & want victory for U.S.,’ the president tweeted.

‘The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me. They don’t even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke!’

How one can judge what the president doesn’t know I will leave to others. That he disagrees with many of those who advise I truly do believe, some of whom leak to the paper of broken record. That Obamacare is a catastrophe that cannot sustain itself is obvious, but how to replace it is a very thorny question. Meanwhile LIQ and others like him are desperate for a genuine issue to criticise the president about. So far empty handed, but they will keep on trying till something comes up.

This entry was posted in American politics, Media. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to You cannot believe a word the American media says

  1. Armadillo
    #2426160, posted on June 29, 2017 at 12:54 am

    I get the feeling that Project Veritas is about to kick them all in the guts. Not just CNN. All of them. They were warned.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *