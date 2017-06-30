Australia and New Zealand Students for Liberty Conference 2017

Posted on 4:48 pm, June 30, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

If you’re out and about in Melbourne and at a lose end this weekend give some thought to attending the Third Australia and New Zealand Students for Liberty Conference.

Schedule:

FRIDAY NIGHT

  • 7:00pm-onwards – Liberty on the Rocks: Opening Drinks to ANZSFLC (at Misty Bar, Hosier Lane)

SATURDAY

  • 9:30am-10:00am – Registrations
  • 10:00-10:15 – Introduction
  • 10:15-11:15 – Opening speech (Topher Field)
  • 11:15-12:00pm – Open Borders (Dr. Jason Potts, RMIT University & The Institute of Public Affairs)
  • 1:30pm-2:45pm – Civil Liberties Panel (Zeev Vinokurov, De Marchi and Associates; & Nevena Spirovksa, Welfair)
  • 2:45-4:00 – Anarcho-capitalism (David Friedman by video hook up)
  • 4:15-4:45 – Energy Policy (Brett Hogan, The Institute of Public Affairs)
  • 4:45-5:00 – Conclusion

SATURDAY NIGHT

  • 7:30pm-onwards – Saturday Night Social Function (at Loop Project Space & Bar, 23 Meyers Place)

SUNDAY

  • 10:00am-11:00am – Privatising the ABC (Chris Berg, The Institute of Public Affairs & ABC’s The Drum)
  • 11:00am-12:00pm – The Budget (Satyajeet Marar, The Australian Taxpayer’s Alliance; & Andrew Norton, Grattan Institute)
  • 1:15pm-2:15pm – The Ethics of Liberty (Rev. Jacob Randall, Notre Dame Sydney SFL & Anglican Independent Communion of Australia; & Dr. John Thrasher, Monash University)
  • 2:15pm-3:30pm – The Stupol Panel (Campbell Ray, University of Queensland SFL; Louis Williams, Murdoch Guild; Jack McGuire; University of Queensland Guild)
  • 3:45pm-4:30pm – Speed debating

Buy tickets online.

3 Responses to Australia and New Zealand Students for Liberty Conference 2017

  2. memoryvault
    #2428009, posted on June 30, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    If you’re out and about in Melbourne and at a lose end this weekend

    Yep. Definitely the way to lose a weekend.

  3. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2428032, posted on June 30, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    11:15-12:00pm – Open Borders (Dr. Jason Potts, RMIT University & The Institute of Public Affairs)

    Will everyone be dressed in cosplay?

    Also what time should parents arrive for pick up?

