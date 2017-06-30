Climate Hustle film in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane

Tickets here.

Melbourne July 12 tickets free.
Brisbane July 15 tickets $15-20.
Sydney July 18 tickets free.

CFACT, along with its Australian partners, is hosting a showing of its new groundbreaking documentary, Climate Hustle, and you’re invited! Following each event, join film director CFACT Executive Director, Craig Rucker and film host and publisher of ClimateDepot.com Marc Morano, for a question and answer session. Get the behind the scenes scoop on both the film and the US’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

  1. gbees
    #2427723, posted on June 30, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Can’t make it but I will get the DVD.

