Coal versus wind in electricity Investment

Reliability issues aside, in the debate over the flawed Finkel report a vexed issue is that of costs of coal versus wind/large scale solar. Queensland’s Kogan Creek coal plant commissioned 10 years was offering long term baseload contracts at $38 per MWh. But the Australian Research Council had new coal at $80 per MWh.
Australian Research Council estimates of coal generating plant costs
The ARC CO2 assessment placed coal as gradually diminishing in competitiveness as illustrated below. This also assumed the ever-familiar coming reduction in wind and solar with no change in coal power station efficiencies and an unjustifiably stiff premium for new build. On the estimates below, wind and solar are cheaper than coal so why do they need subsidies?
Australian Research Council estimates of generator costs
AEMO’s data has a new black coal power station on the Queensland Sunshine Coast requiring a capital cost of $3131 per kw. (Latrobe Valley brown coal capital costs are put at $4004 per kw). These sums are in excess of those incurred elsewhere. Thus Power Engineering addresses three black coal plants in Vietnam with Australian dollar costs of between 4 and 40 per cent cheaper ($2240 – $3020 per kw). .
It is implausible that new brown field coal generators in Australia could have doubled in cost since Kogan Creek was commissioned in 2007. Since 2005 we have seen labour costs for operations and construction increase by 50 per cent. Labour costs might account for some 30 per cent of the construction outlays.
Other costs have shown no such increase. Coal costs are similar to 2007 levels. And most input costs have fallen – the structural steel price in US dollars actually halved.
Compared with other estimates of coal generator costs, the Jacobs 2014 data was rather more realistic, putting costs of new entry coal ranging from around $60 per MWh. Jacobs which did the modelling for Finkel, put the black coal costs in NSW and Queensland in a report in 2014 respectively at $6.3 and $5.2 per MWh.
Jacobs (2014) estimates of new coal and gas plant costs
A Minerals Council report based on a visit to examine German new brown coal developments concluded a new Latrobe Valley brown coal power station could be deliver electricity at a price of $55-65 per MWh. And this might be conservative given the low cost of Victorian coal.
The Jacobs work for the Finkel report put far higher costs for new coal power stations, as well as some remarkable wind and solar costs at around $50 per MWh.
Jacobs (Finkel report) cost estimates of new generation
This modelling assumes a pariah nature of coal generation would require a weighted cost of capital (WACC) at 14.9 percent compared with 7.1 per cent for wind (AEMO puts the WACC at 12.9 per cent for coal and 7.1 per cent for wind). If capital was available at 7 per cent, a black coal plant based on Jacobs 2014 estimates would be as follows:
Costs of new black coal plant in Australia
|Black Coal New Plant
|Capital Cost $/kW
|Fuel Cost
|Finance costs
|LRMC $/MWh
|NSW
|2719
|6.336
|41.07
|47.406
|Qld Central
|2719
|5.22
|40
|45.22
Impediments to building new coal are twofold. First, there are now many radicalised people bent on opposing any form of coal use and willing to aggressively picket new projects, thereby imposing costs on them. If governments are unwilling to combat this and to allow legal activities to proceed unhindered then there is little hope of the economy achieving its potential in wealth creation. Pusillanimity by government in upholding the law should not be an option.
The second problem is that government activity in energy policy has created “sovereign risk” by regulatory favours to coal’s competitor and introducing a discriminatory tax on coal plus, as in Victoria, governments will often seek to exploit sunk investment by raising royalties
Government induced uncertainties on policy actions have reached a point where any new generator would need to have a contractual indemnification against government measures that introduced.
Australia needs a PM who will fight for coal.
Terry, you say “Reliability issues aside” – but is cost/MWh against the boilerplate (pun intended) capacity, or real (based on historical data) capacity.
We all know wind is lucky to get 10-30%.
Just bullshit.
Nuclear is the highest per MW. Yeah right. Wind is cheaper than supercritical black coal.
Utter garbage. This is just deceit artillery pounding enemy (us) positions to soften us up for an insertion of massive graft and sabotage.
We all know for the time being, coal is the cheapest.
No consideration at all of hydroelectric, which would also supply secure water without ridiculous white elephants like the Wonthaggi desal plant.
The proposed dams at Needles Gap, Devil Grip Gorge and Walwa all make more sense than desal (without the cheap and widespread use of coal and nuclear power).
The more expensive basic utilities are, the stronger the emotional arguments are for centralised control over these resources and services.
All problems are nails and government is a convenient hammer.
For all his faults, and too little too late, at least Howard considered nuclear power vis a vis the Switkowski report.
There’s all of that plus… Finkel has recommended Variable Renewable Electricity has increased means of frequency control imposed which will add a little bit more to the VREs but that impost is not load shifting storage which is required for high penetration of VREs. The cost of these are slotted under “ancillary services” eligible for the CET subsidies and bidding in the same market as VREs and dispatchables. In my view it is a slight of hand in the accounting of the cost of VREs. Non dispatchables are an inferior product and should not be bidding in the same market as dispatchables. Storage type dispatchables should account for all VREs to bring them upto dispatchable specification of they are to bid in the same market.
Great stuff Alan. Keep fighting the good fight.
Hopefully you send this this stuff to Cory Bernardi and Malcolm Roberts so at least a couple of people in parliament have a clue.
Referring to those Finkel report bar charts.
There is no way that adding storage only adds about 40% to the cost of solar. The cost of batteries is at least triple the cost of the panels. And that gives only a day of storage. Two days of bad whether and your grid is black.
And why is there no wind+storage case? Does the wind always blow a steady 20 kts day in day out?
In short the real cost of wind is actually the sum of the Wind bars and the Gas OCGT bars since the only reason you need OCGT is to cope with the intermittency of wind.
What a pack of lies!
And people opine that religious folk are gullible.
Our political class are credulous to the point of idiocy.
It would be laughable if it weren’t so serious in in its implications for national prosperity.
BoN,
Yes, at the mythical 100% VREs you need about 6 times the nameplate capacity installed (at 30% Av output and sufficient to recharge storage), then pick how much “ride through storage is deemed reliable. My farm is off grid. I have 80kWh storage, about 4-5 days worth but I still use about 200l of diesel per year with 3kW of wind and 3kW of solar pv installed.
By my rough calculations we have reached the point where it would be cheaper for the average SA or VIC household to buy their own generator (gas or diesel) than it is to buy retail electricity.
I assumed a 5 year lifetime of the generator.
I would love to see someone (not me) do the hard figures rather than my estimate.
Will doubtless be banned soon by the various State environmental departs and/or local councils.
incoherent rambler
#2427871, posted on June 30, 2017 at 2:57 pm
No need to do calcs, due to inability to opt out (of the supply availability charge, same as sewer), you will be paying more.
By far the greater part of many bills is the supply charge, ie. line connection to your place.
Many older people use little electricity but still paying the same connection fee month in month out.
And don’t they know it. WA domestic supply charge increasing from 48.6c per day to 94.9c from 1 July 2017 as the Liars attempt to deal with Emperor Barney’s black hole. Not sure how this makes it past the the Economic Regulator as it is basically a tax increase.