Question Time

One of Spartacus’s pleasures in posting on Catallaxy is to read the comments. I always try to read comments and always learn something.

It seems that there are supporters of both the Liberal Democrats and the Australian Conservatives out in Cat land. Now, not being a member of a political party, I would like to know what is the difference between the 2. Is it simply about social policy? Spartacus is not trying to pick a fight. This is a genuine question.

I have listened to and read both Leyonhjelm and Bernardi and personally think that Leyonhjelm is a better advocate for his policies. But this is a difference in communication not policy.

Any thoughts any one? An election is coming.