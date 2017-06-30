Question Time

One of Spartacus’s pleasures in posting on Catallaxy is to read the comments. I always try to read comments and always learn something.
It seems that there are supporters of both the Liberal Democrats and the Australian Conservatives out in Cat land. Now, not being a member of a political party, I would like to know what is the difference between the 2. Is it simply about social policy? Spartacus is not trying to pick a fight. This is a genuine question.
I have listened to and read both Leyonhjelm and Bernardi and personally think that Leyonhjelm is a better advocate for his policies. But this is a difference in communication not policy.
Any thoughts any one? An election is coming.
On social policy LDP are definitely progressive to the pint of autistic denial of the fruits of such policies
.on the other hand AC and other Breakaways on the ‘right’ have an element of agrarian socialism to their economic policies.
The gripping hand is either is better than the decaying mainstream parties.
Wasn’t that in Game of Thrones?
They are all pretty spineless: Lame of Stones?
They are little hideous creatures scrabbling for all they can get: Claim of Gnomes?
They libs are all blaming the only guy in the party who talks in Liberal values: Blame of Tones?
Entropy
#2427459, posted on June 30, 2017 at 9:09 am
Good summary.
Sane voters should have both of them in the small numbers on their Senate ballots.
(But vote informal in the HoR if you’re in a Labor or Termite supporter’s seat.)
This.
Neither is my ideal party, either is better than what we have. Time for some creative destruction.
Leyonjhelm does really well advocating his policies, that can’t be denied.
Bernardi is criticised for the ‘slow and steady’ (a midWestern Baptist shopkeeper similarity tossed at him, to get a laugh, I guess).
Please remember Aesop
Bernardi it is
“Blame of Tones” lol
I am guessing that the impact of both Leyonhjelm and Bernardi will be minimal.
The ALP will spend little or none their election budget on dissing Leyonhjelm, a minimal amount on Bernardi.
If Trumble is leader at the next election, the Libs will spend more than the ALP to rid themselves of conservative/libertarian senators.
Senate seats are now hard to win for a minor party. If both were up for election, they would lose their seats.
Bernardi is not due until 2019 (methinks).
The ALP/GRN coalition will win in a canter with a majority in both houses. Small party senators become irrelevant.
Shorten knows that you only get one Mick Trumble in a lifetime. The Liberal gift to the ALP.
Then we have the media influence. There is no conservative media. There is the ABC and the MSM all in the ALP/GRN camp.
I love the smell of an electoral thrashing the morning.
Australian Conservatives will always be tougher on Immigration/ Border Protection. That’s the clincher for me:
LDP policy- The Liberal Democratic Party believes the free movement of people, within and between countries, generally contributes to greater prosperity.
______
AC policy– Australian Conservatives will cut immigration in half and ensure that immigration serves in Australia’s best interests.
Well … he does kind of suck at campaigning, although that may be the LDP generally. My brother volunteered for them in the last Federal campaign and showed me some talking points from the LDP state president (who I think was also the lead Senate candidate) along the lines of, when advocating for the LDP, just talk about their economic policies such as lower taxes and less regulation, and don’t mention the firearms and smokers’ rights stuff unless you’re very confident that person will feel the same way. It was very good advice, but … the very next day Leyonjhelm made national headlines for his election stunt in Sydney where he took out a billboard pledging to “save the Malboro Man.”
So, basically there’s a reason he went backwards in New South Wales, and it’s probably the same reason that there are very few successful Libertarian parties anywhere in the world.
In fact, I’m pretty sure that their strategy for the WA election was to run dead, hope to get on the left hand side of the Liberals in at least one upper house regional ticket, and then hope that enough people got confused that a Liberal Democrat would be elected by accident. This is pretty much what happened in South Metro.