You Want People To Die!

Posted on 11:48 am, June 30, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Mandatory kidney sharing.  Double helmets and double seat belts.  5km/h speed limits.  All in the interests of public safety – oh and an expansion of the state.

Coming to a Parliament close to you.  Very soon apparently.

Brilliant video:

8 Responses to You Want People To Die!

  1. Adelagado
    #2427659, posted on June 30, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    What about fridges!

  2. .
    #2427661, posted on June 30, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    It isn’t enough that teachers at school wear safety vests. Kids should wear safety vests as well.

  3. Some History
    #2427662, posted on June 30, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Excellent vid.

    You Want People To Die? is right up there with

    Don’t You Care?

    It’s For The Children™.

  5. C.L.
    #2427677, posted on June 30, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Brilliant.
    The Two Helmet Bill.
    LOL!

  6. .
    #2427681, posted on June 30, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Some History – you’re not helping.

  7. H B Bear
    #2427721, posted on June 30, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Of course the Australian version is that the Great Barrier Reef will die.

