Mandatory kidney sharing. Double helmets and double seat belts. 5km/h speed limits. All in the interests of public safety – oh and an expansion of the state.
Coming to a Parliament close to you. Very soon apparently.
Brilliant video:
When unlimited and unrestricted by individual rights, a government is men’s deadliest enemy.
What about fridges!
It isn’t enough that teachers at school wear safety vests. Kids should wear safety vests as well.
Excellent vid.
You Want People To Die? is right up there with
Don’t You Care?
It’s For The Children™.
Perfect
Brilliant.
The Two Helmet Bill.
LOL!
Some History – you’re not helping.
Of course the Australian version is that the Great Barrier Reef will die.
Think of The Children™
http://imgur.com/jTPJqit