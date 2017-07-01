Spartacus was previously opposed to the idea of a Commonwealth Corruption Commission. He thought it was another waste of time and tax payer money and a further opportunity for grandstanding by some of our Canberra Media Pastrie (MPs).

However, 2 recent events changed his mind.

Event number 1 was the leaked 2014 (yes written 3 years ago) report by FIFA ethics chief investigator Michael Garcia. Said report noted:

strong evidence that FFA [Football Federation Australia] made improper payments intended to influence the vote of an executive committee member.

Said bid also burned $45 million of Australian tax payers’ money.

Event number 2 was a live demonstration of his judgement, temperament and dilligence by the Hon. Christopher Maurice Pyne, Minister for Defence Industry. This is the Minister responsible for Australia’s military procurement, including the $90 billion floating French bathtub program. The annual budget for military procurement is well in the billions and is probably larger than South Australia’s GSP, or will be by the time current “management” are done.

Perhaps it is time for a Commonwealth Corruption Commission. It can be funded by reversing the 1 July politician pay rises.

(Spartacus seems to recall that there was a discussion of a deal for the Senate cross benchers to support a Commonwealth Corruption Commission as part of a deal for the ABCC legislation. Which Senators supported that idea?)