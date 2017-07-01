Spartacus was previously opposed to the idea of a Commonwealth Corruption Commission. He thought it was another waste of time and tax payer money and a further opportunity for grandstanding by some of our Canberra Media Pastrie (MPs).
However, 2 recent events changed his mind.
Event number 1 was the leaked 2014 (yes written 3 years ago) report by FIFA ethics chief investigator Michael Garcia. Said report noted:
strong evidence that FFA [Football Federation Australia] made improper payments intended to influence the vote of an executive committee member.
Said bid also burned $45 million of Australian tax payers’ money.
Event number 2 was a live demonstration of his judgement, temperament and dilligence by the Hon. Christopher Maurice Pyne, Minister for Defence Industry. This is the Minister responsible for Australia’s military procurement, including the $90 billion floating French bathtub program. The annual budget for military procurement is well in the billions and is probably larger than South Australia’s GSP, or will be by the time current “management” are done.
Perhaps it is time for a Commonwealth Corruption Commission. It can be funded by reversing the 1 July politician pay rises.
(Spartacus seems to recall that there was a discussion of a deal for the Senate cross benchers to support a Commonwealth Corruption Commission as part of a deal for the ABCC legislation. Which Senators supported that idea?)
Will the Commonwealth Corruption Commission be a watchdog or an advisory body?
The only way to stop it is less government.
I really don’t care if some futbol muppets want to bribe each other for the right to bankrupt their host city, as long is it doesn’t come near me.
dot. you are absolutely correct that they only way is to reduce government, but do you see that happening? as for futbol muppets, do you care if they bribe each other with your money?
Pyne is not corrupt. A dickhead who should be run out of town on a rail – and after the revelations of Monday I’m amazed he hasn’t been – but not corrupt.
He hasn’t got the brains for it, frankly.
Why is there any overlap between sport and government?
The problem isn’t corruption, the problem is corruption of governments scope of activities.
There is $30 billion dollars difference between the winning bid for our future NBN-Minitel-Potemkin Class submarines, compared to the mooted runner up. $30 billion MORE than the runner-up in the tender.
I am struggling to see this as an ‘accident’ of politicians’ instinct for self preservation.
I am very cynical.
Good one.
The most useful thing we have to the (envisaged) CCC is the Australian National Audit Office and its State counterparts. These bodies check as far as humanly possible that public funds are spent legally, and that the expenditure and financial management of government bodies are efficient and effective.
The critical qualifier is that if a practice is wasteful but the waste is a result of legislation and government policy, there is no basis for audit disapproval. Their job doesn’t go so far as questioning the political policy behind expenditure – that’s for the Parliament, and ultimately the people.
The vast bulk of wasted money involves bribes of the electorate made by politicians. No corruption (properly defined) and no illegality. Just huge amounts of very bad public policy – as demanded by the electorate. Pyne’s decision was atrociously bad public policy but it wasn’t corrupt. FFA’s $45 million from the taxpayer wasn’t corrupt, it was (again) bad public policy. If FFA paid bribes, then that is a matter that can be prosecuted under the relevant provisions of the Commonwealth Criminal Code. No need for a special commission.
Sadly, it’s the inevitable outcome of democratic government. Sooner or later, the people realise that they can vote themselves the Treasury. When they do, fiscal responsibility depends solely on the statesmanship of our political leaders (hence we are completely rooted).
Reduce the size of government and subsidised sport will go.
No suggestion that he is corrupt. At question is does he know what is going on within his portfolio area.
Your post was about the establishment of an Australian Corruption Commission.
You offered two examples as justification for its establishment; the corruption in Australia’s world cup bid, and Christopher Pyne.