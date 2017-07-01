Communism is the only way

When will they learn?

Government may be able to increase the price of labour (through minimum wages and penalties), but they cannot increase the amount of labour purchased by business. And it is the multiple of these 2, and tax rates of course, that actually determines take home pay.

If Government want to increase the take home pay of workers, there are only 2 ways to achieve it. 3 ways actually. They can reduce taxes, they can eliminate anti-productivity regulations or they can take complete and totalitarian control of the economy. North Korea or Soviet Union style.

The sad thing is that, at the current time, it is more likely that our Commonwealth government (or government in waiting) will seek to take totalitarian control over the economy than it will seek to reduce taxes or anti-productivity regulations.

The proponents of minimum wages (and pseudo minimum wages in penalty rates) imply that such interventions are essentially cost-less and have no adverse impacts. One has to wonder if these people have recently been to a restaurant (such as McDonalds) and seen a self service ordering machine or to a supermarket and seen a self service check out machine. You know, those machines that have displaced labour because they are cheaper, even allowing for theft.

Would this make them economics-deniers?

Perhaps our caring and sharing types should have a look at a research study from the University of Washington which analysed at the impact of the US city of Seattle increasing its minimum wage to $15 per hour over a number of years. The study showed that, lo and behold, low wage workers lost $125 a month. That’s right, increase minimum wage, decrease take home pay. Businesses re-organised or replaced labour with machines.

This study did not consider the employment effects of the rise, that is the people who lost jobs entirely rather than just had reduced income. But these are the low income, low skilled and vulnerable people. Policy makers care more for the headline than their actual welfare. There aren’t many of these types of people in the inner city suburbs.

